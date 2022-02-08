Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

Citrus Fresh Grill

144 Reviews

$

801 Village Blvd

#309

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Bowl
Burrito
Chicken Bites +side

FOOD MENU

Manchester Jerk Chicken - Available now

$10.00+

Chicken is coated in a seasoning mixture dominated by spices, then grilled with Citrus special sauce.

Kingston Curry Goat - Available now

$12.00+
Jamaica Oxtail- Available now

$13.99+

f you ever ask me what my favorite Jamaican dish is, I’ll probably say oxtail. Oxtails usually takes hours to cook. But wow, the flavor and the tenderness the oxtail brings is worth it.

Boston Style Jerk Pork - Available now

$10.00+Out of stock

Citrus Boston Jerk Pork is rubbed with a fragrant Jerk seasoning and slow cooked to perfection, this pork is bursting with savory, spicy and slightly hot Jamaica pepper!

Curry Chicken - - Available now

$10.00+

Our Curry Chicken is seasoned well, cook down in Savoury curry sauce and busted down with Citrus special flavor.

Fry Chicken - Available now

$10.00+

Phenomenal yardi fried chicken, first bakes it low and slow, so it's juicy. Then we coats the chicken pieces in seasoned Citrus flour and fries them in oil that's been flavored.

Brown Stew - - Available now

$10.00+

Have a taste of our deeply flavorful Jamaican Brown Stew Chicken.

Garlic Butter or Curry Shrimp - Available now

$14.00

These large and delicious shrimps are sautéed in a butter that's flavored with a mix of Jamaica's spices.

Pepper Shrimp - Available now

$13.50
Jamaica Style Patties - Available Thursday

$2.00Out of stock

Juicy Patty Mild or Hot

SIDES - Rice & Peas, Cilantro Infused White Rice, Dumplins, Plantains, Spring Salad, Cabbage, Curly Fries, Sweet Potato Fries -- Available Tuesday Feb 8, 2022

$2.99

LUNCH SPECIAL MONDAY TO FRIDAY - Available Friday

$5.00
Bowl

Burrito

3 Soft Tacos

Build your tacos the way YOU love them. Load them with as may toppings as you desire at no extra cost!

Kids Meal

$5.95
No meat meal

$7.50
Avocado

$1.95

Add Extra Avocados to your Meal

Empty Burrito

$0.99
Extra Protein (Regular)

$2.00
Extra Protein (Premium)

$2.85

House Sauce Bottle

$3.49

Extra Meat

$4.99

BAR MENU

Avocado Shrimp bites

$11.95
Sweet Chili Coconut SHRIMP

$11.95
Avocado Toast. (house Sauce, Avocado cream, Avocado)

$11.95

Build your Avocado Toast the way you like it. Tell us what add-ons you need to top you toast

BBQ Pork Sliders

Out of stock
Cheese Steak Sliders

Out of stock
Chips & Salsa

$4.50
BurgerONLY (CLASSIC)

$7.95

Classic Cheese Burger + Side

$11.95
BurgerONLY(Hawaiian)

Out of stock

Hawaiian Burger + Side

Out of stock
Guac & Chips

$6.50
Chicken Bites

$7.95
Chicken Bites +side

$9.95
CHICKEN Quesadilla (House Sauce, Chicken, Cheese)

$8.95

SHRIMP Quesadilla. (House Sauce, Shrimp, Cheese)

$13.50
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH + Side

$11.50
Chicken Fajita Wrap. (Lettuce, Tomatoes salsa, House sauce)

$11.50
Fajita Wrap Shrimp. (Lettuce,tomato salsa, Cheese, House sauce)

$13.50
Grill Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$11.50
Garlic Butter Shrimp Salad

$14.00
Garlic Butter Shrimp

$14.00
Loaded Tostones. (Lettuce, Tomato salsa, Cheese)

$11.50Out of stock
Pineapple Rum Ribs (half)

Out of stock
Pineapple Rum Ribs(FULL)

Out of stock
Steamed Fish. (Potatoes, Carrot, Corn, Thyme, Whole Pepper, Onion, Bell Peppers)

$24.00
Wings + Side

$13.50

Wings only

$11.50
Citrus Spring Salad

$9.50
Side Salad

$4.90

Chicken Bites N Fries (friday)

Coconut Shrimp N fries (Friday)

$10.00

Chicken Bites N Fries

$7.00

Ribs N Shrimp

$21.00Out of stock

Skillet Tilapia With Shrimp

$21.50Out of stock

FISH + Side. 2lb

$27.00

Roast Fish+side

$27.00

Escovitch Fish+ Side

$27.00

Jerk Fish

$27.00

Garlic Shrimp

Triple Chocolate Mouse

$6.50

Tostones Strips

$2.99

Corn on Cob

$2.99

Yucca Bites

$2.99

Cilantro Infused Rice

$2.00

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

$2.99

Mozzrella Cheese

$2.99

Chicken Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Beef Soup

$6.95Out of stock

Citrus Spring Salad

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.50

DRINKS

Fresh Juice

$3.99Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.50

Soda

$2.20
Flavored Iced Tea

$2.20Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.50

Mia's NATURAL JUICE

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.20

Orange Juice

$2.50

Can Soda

$2.50

Tropical Rhythms

$2.75

Top Ten Natural Juice

$8.00

GIFT CARD

GIFT CARD $50

$50.00

GIFT CARD $20

$20.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
www.CitrusFreshGrill.com

Website

Location

801 Village Blvd, #309, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Directions

