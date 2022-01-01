Citrus Shore Drive

Restaurant header imageView gallery

PANCAKES

Two made from scratch pancakes w/2 farm eggs any style* & choice of 2 sausage patties, 2 sausage links or bacon strips
MIMI'S BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

MIMI'S BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$14.00

w/Blueberry Glaze

CITRUS PANCAKES

CITRUS PANCAKES

$14.00

w/Orange Glaze, Banana & Pineapple

BANANA PANCAKES

BANANA PANCAKES

$14.00

w/Pecan Glaze

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$12.99
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$10.99

FRENCH TOAST

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

sprinkled w/ powdered sugar & cinnamon

TRIPLE BERRY FRENCH TOAST

TRIPLE BERRY FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

Cranberry French toast topped w/ fresh strawberries, blueberries, sweet cream cheese drizzle & powdered sugar

MANGO ALMOND CROISSANT FT

MANGO ALMOND CROISSANT FT

$12.99

Croissant French toast topped w/mango chunks, sweet cream cheese drizzle, sprinkled w/sliced almonds & powdered sugar

CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST

CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

sprinkled w/ powdered sugar

OMELETTES

SPINACH FETA OMELETTE

$12.99

Sautéed spinach, tomato, feta & provolone

SEAFOOD OMELETTE

SEAFOOD OMELETTE

$17.99

Jumbo lump crab meat, Shrimp, provolone, tomatoes, bacon, spinach & Hollandaise

SPANISH OMELETTE

SPANISH OMELETTE

$12.99

Bacon, tomato, onion, green peppers, American cheese and fresh pico de gallo

VEGETABLE OMELETTE

VEGETABLE OMELETTE

$11.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese

CRAB OMELETTE

CRAB OMELETTE

$15.99

Jumbo lump crab meat, provolone, tomatoes, bacon & spinach

CREATE OMELETTE

$10.99

Pick 2 each additional item add .75cents Bacon, sausage, ham, American cheese, provolone, Swiss, cheddar jack, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Fresh pico de gallo Extra items $1 each: jalapeños, feta, spinach, pepper jack cheese Extra items $1.25 each: Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, smoked Gouda, goat cheese

HEALTHY BREAKFASTS

FIT FIVE

FIT FIVE

$10.99

Two egg whites* scrambled w/tomato, spinach & onion, side of wheat toast & a side of nonfat vanilla yogurt w/strawberries & bananas

THE HEALTHY START

THE HEALTHY START

$11.99

Two scrambled egg whites* w/spinach, all-natural grilled chicken breast, & sliced tomatoes

FLAX BERRY BANANA OATMEAL

FLAX BERRY BANANA OATMEAL

$8.99

Homemade oatmeal made w/milk, topped w/fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, cinnamon & flaxseed

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

CAPE HENRY

$8.99

Two farm eggs* any style w/hash browns or grits, toast or Buttermilk biscuit & choice of 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links or 2 sausage patties

THE LYNNHAVEN

THE LYNNHAVEN

$12.99

Two farm eggs* any style w/hash browns or grits, buttermilk pancakes or Brioche French Toast & choice of 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links or 2 sausage patties Substitute pancakes or French toast for Belgium waffle additional $3

FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE

FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$12.99

w/spicy maple syrup

LOADED GOUDA GRITS

LOADED GOUDA GRITS

$12.99

Smoked Gouda cheese grits topped w/crumbled Applewood smoked bacon, chopped sausage, diced ham, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, chopped jalapeño, two over medium farm eggs

SAUSAGE GRAVY BISCUITS & EGGS

SAUSAGE GRAVY BISCUITS & EGGS

$10.99

Two split buttermilk biscuits topped w/sausage gravy, chopped sausage patties, two farm eggs* any style

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$19.99

Topped w/sausage gravy served w/two farm eggs* any style, hash browns or grits & toast or buttermilk biscuit

CITRUS PICK

CITRUS PICK

$7.99

Two farm eggs* any style w/choice of one of the following Meats: Bacon, sausage links, sausage patties or corn beef hash (+$5) & Choice of one of the following Sides: Hash browns, grits, buttermilk biscuit, wheat, white, rye, sourdough, sliced tomatoes, half avocado (+$1), fresh seasonal fruit (+$2) or fresh cut whole grapefruit (+2.25)

BENEDICTS

EGGS BENEDICT

EGGS BENEDICT

$9.99

Two poached farm eggs* & baked ham slices on a toasted English muffin topped w/Hollandaise

JUMBO LUMP CRAB BENEDICT

JUMBO LUMP CRAB BENEDICT

$17.99

Jumbo lump crab meat, two poached farm eggs* & tomatoes on a toasted English muffin topped w/ Hollandaise

SHRIMP & CRAB BENEDICT

SHRIMP & CRAB BENEDICT

$24.00

Grilled shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, two poached farm eggs*, sautéed spinach & tomatoes on a toasted English muffin topped w/Hollandaise

BEACH BENEDICT

BEACH BENEDICT

$12.99

Avocado, tomato, sautéed spinach & two poached farm eggs* on a toasted English muffin topped w/Hollandaise

COUNTRY CHICKEN BENEDICT

COUNTRY CHICKEN BENEDICT

$14.00

Hand breaded fried chicken breast & two scrambled farm eggs* on a split buttermilk biscuit topped w/sausage gravy

SOFT SHELL CRAB BENEDICT

SOFT SHELL CRAB BENEDICT

$29.99

Hand battered & fried softshell crab, sautéed spinach, tomato, two poach farm eggs* on a toasted English muffin topped w/Hollandaise (market price)

EGGWICHES

THE COLONY

THE COLONY

$10.99

Bagel, English muffin, or choice of rye, sourdough, wheat or white toast w/two scrambled or fried farm eggs*, American cheese & choice of bacon, sausage or baked ham

TURKEY-AVO BREAKFAST CROISSANT

TURKEY-AVO BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$12.99

Turkey, avocado, provolone, fried or scrambled farm egg* on a toasted croissant

THE BECKNER

THE BECKNER

$12.99

Bagel, English muffin or choice of rye, sourdough, wheat or white toast with two scrambled or fried farm eggs*, Parmesan tomato, American cheese & choice of bacon, sausage or baked ham

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.99

Two scrambled farm eggs* w/choice of bacon, sausage or baked ham, cheddar jack cheese & fresh Pico de gallo

GREAT NECK CHICKEN BISCUIT

GREAT NECK CHICKEN BISCUIT

$14.00

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, spicy capicola ham, fried farm egg*, American cheese, on grilled sweet potato biscuit

A LA CARTE

1 FARM EGG

$1.75

1/2 AVOCADO

$2.50

CHICKEN SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.99

2 FARM EGGS

$3.00

LINK SAUSAGES

$3.50

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.50

TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.99

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON

$3.50

TURKEY BACON STRIPS

$3.99

A la BANANA PANCAKES

$9.99

w/Pecan Glaze

A la MIMI'S BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$9.99

w/Blueberry Glaze

A la BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$6.99

A la CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$8.99

A la CITRUS PANCAKES

$9.99

w/Orange Glaze, Banana & Pineapple

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$7.99

FRESH CUT WHOLE GRAPEFRUIT

$3.75

FRESH SEASONAL FRUIT

$3.50

Oranges, Grapes, Melon, Blueberries, & Strawberries

GRITS

$2.25

HASH BROWNS

$2.50
PARM ROSEMARY HOME FRIES

PARM ROSEMARY HOME FRIES

$3.50
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH

$6.99

Made to Order, chopped corn beef, onions, green peppers & potatoes w/season

HOMEMADE OATMEAL

$4.50

made w/milk

PARMESAN TOMATOES

PARMESAN TOMATOES

$4.50
PARM ROSEMARY TATER TOTS

PARM ROSEMARY TATER TOTS

$3.50

ONE BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$4.00

ONE BANANA PANCAKE

$5.50

ONE BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$5.50

ONE CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE

$5.50

ONE CITRUS PANCAKE

$5.00

A la GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$7.00

A la FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

SIDES

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$1.99

CLASSIC SOURDOUGH TOAST

$1.75

COUNTRY WHITE TOAST

$1.75

CRANBERRY BREAD

$2.25

CROISSANT

$2.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.25

EVERYTHING BAGEL W/CRM CHZ

$3.50

FIT YOGURT

$5.50

Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt w/Bananas & Strawberries

FRESH BLUEBERRIES

$2.00

FRESH STRAWBERRY SLICES

$2.00

GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$2.25

HOLLANDAISE SIDE

$2.50

MARBLE RYE TOAST

$1.75

PLAIN BAGEL W/CRM CHZ

$3.50

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.50

SIDE OF YOGURT

$3.00

SIDE WRAP

$2.50

SLICED TOMATOES

$1.00

SWEET POTATO BISCUIT

$2.75

WHEATBERRY TOAST

$1.75

KID'S BREAKFAST

LITTLE CITRUS

LITTLE CITRUS

$5.99

One farm egg* any style, hash browns or grits, choice of bacon, sausage link or sausage patty & choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit or a kid size buttermilk pancake or Kids Waffle (+$2)

KID'S WAFFLE

KID'S WAFFLE

$4.00

HOT SANDWICHES

CHICKEN AVOCADO SANDWICH

CHICKEN AVOCADO SANDWICH

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast w/sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, melted Swiss & avocado

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

Chopped sirloin steak w/sautéed onions & melted provolone cheese

CHICKEN PHILLY

CHICKEN PHILLY

$14.00

Shredded chicken w/sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & melted provolone cheese

SHRIMP POBOY

SHRIMP POBOY

$17.99

Hand battered & fried shrimp, mixed greens, tomatoes, spicy tartar on sub roll

THE TWISTED REUBEN

THE TWISTED REUBEN

$18.99

Corn beef & turkey layered w/sauerkraut, melted Swiss, & Thousand Island on 3 slices of grilled rye

ALBACORE TUNA MELT

ALBACORE TUNA MELT

$11.99

Tuna salad (albacore tuna, celery, egg, pickle, onion, mayo) tomato & melted Swiss cheese

BRUNCH BURGER

$14.00

Burger topped w/American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg*, tomato, lettuce, onion, herb mayo on toasted everything bagel

OSCAR BACON BURGER

OSCAR BACON BURGER

$17.99

Burger topped w/Applewood smoked bacon, jumbo lump crab meat, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle, Old Bay mayo on grilled brioche bun

APPLE BACON GOUDA GRILLED CHZ

$12.99

Grilled Granny Smith apples, Applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, provolone, apricot jam

SUNDRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

SUNDRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, goat cheese, herb mayo, drizzled balsamic glaze on grilled focaccia

COLD SANDWICHES

CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$12.99

All natural chicken breast chunks, grapes, pecans & apples in a cinnamon dressing w/arugula & tomato

BOULEVARD CLUB

BOULEVARD CLUB

$15.99

Spicy Capicola ham, turkey, baked ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & herb mayo

LOADED BLT

LOADED BLT

$11.99

½ lb. of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & herb mayo

PARMESAN TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

PARMESAN TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$14.00

Tuna salad (albacore tuna, celery, egg, onion, pickle, mayo) w/Parmesan tomatoes & arugula

ABLT EGG SALAD SANDWICH

ABLT EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$12.99

Farm eggs, mayo & mustard w/avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, arugula & tomato

SASSY CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

SASSY CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$14.00

All natural chicken breast chunks, celery, onion, egg, pickle & mayo w/spicy capicola ham, arugula & tomato

TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB WRAP

TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB WRAP

$14.99

Turkey, avocado, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

VA BEACH WRAP

VA BEACH WRAP

$12.99

Turkey, avocado, mango, arugula, jalapeño & goat cheese

AVOCADO TOAST

SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST

SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST

$17.99

Chilled smoked salmon, spinach, tomato, pickled onions, cream cheese, avocado on toasted sourdough

BUFFALO SHRIMP AVO TOAST

BUFFALO SHRIMP AVO TOAST

$17.99

Grilled shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, arugula, avocado on toasted sourdough drizzled with ranch dressing

MEDITERRANEAN AVO TOAST

MEDITERRANEAN AVO TOAST

$12.99

Roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, arugula, avocado, crumbled feta on toasted sourdough drizzled w/Balsamic glaze

ISLAND AVO TOAST

ISLAND AVO TOAST

$12.99

Mango, pineapple, strawberries, jalapeño, arugula, avocado, goat cheese on toasted wheatberry

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, pepperoncinis & feta vinaigrette

GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, onions, tomato & house made herb croutons

BACON TOMATO CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Romaine, crumbled Apple wood smoked bacon, tomato, house made herb croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

CITRUS SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD

$22.99

Grilled shrimp, strawberries, blueberries, oranges, goat cheese, almonds & spinach

CITRUS SAMPLER SALAD PLATE

$14.00

Citrus Chicken salad, Classic Chicken salad, Albacore Tuna salad, Egg salad on bed of mixed greens w/fresh tomato slices

CITRUS SIGNATURE SALAD PLATES

CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$14.99

All natural chicken breast chunks, grapes, pecans & apples in cinnamon dressing w/mixed greens, tomato & fresh fruit

CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$12.99

All natural chicken breast chunks, celery, egg, onion, pickle & mayo served w/mixed greens, tomatoes, & fresh fruit

EGG SALAD PLATE

$10.99

Egg, mayo, & mustard served w/mixed greens, tomatoes, & fresh fruit

ALBACORE TUNA SALAD PLATE

ALBACORE TUNA SALAD PLATE

$12.99

Albacore tuna, celery, egg, onion, pickle & mayo served w/mixed greens, tomatoes, & fresh fruit

SOUP & SIDES

BOWL OF SPECIALTY SOUP

$11.99

She Crab

CUP OF SPECIALTY SOUP

$6.99

She Crab

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

FRESH SEASONAL FRUIT

$3.50

Oranges, Grapes, Melon, Blueberries, & Strawberries

FRIED OKRA

$2.99

HOUSEMADE CHIPS

$2.99

PARMESAN SPINACH

$3.99

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

Romaine, house made herb croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$5.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, onions, tomato & house made herb croutons

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

KID'S LUNCH

KID'S CHICKEN FINGER

KID'S CHICKEN FINGER

$9.99
MINI CORN DOGS

MINI CORN DOGS

$5.99
KID'S MAC & CHEESE

KID'S MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

BEVERAGES

ALMOND MILK GLASS

$4.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

ARTESIAN BOTTLE WATER

$2.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

DECAF COFFEE

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

HERBAL TEA

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE W/MILK

$4.99

HOT TEA

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

PASSION ORANGE GUAVA JUICE

$3.50

PEPSI

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

ESPRESSO DRINKS

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCINO

$5.00

MOCHA

$6.00

FLAVOR SHOTS

$0.75

ALMOND LATTE

$7.50

ALMOND MOCHA

$8.50

ALMOND CAPPUCINO

$7.50

FRESH SQUEEZED JUICE

FSQ ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

FSQ ORANGE LEMONADE

$5.00

FSQ GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$6.00

FSQ FUSION JUICE

$6.00

VIRGIN CITRUS

$7.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$5.00

VIRGIN ORANGE CRUSH

$7.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAIL MIXES TO GO

BLOODY MARY MIXER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$15.00

CITRUS MIXER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$15.00

FSQ GRAPEFRUIT MIXER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$19.00

FSQ OJ MIXER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$17.00

ORANGE LEMONADE MIXER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$15.00

RETAIL FOOD

BLUEBERRY GLAZE JAR

$9.99

CHICKEN SALAD PER LB

$17.99

CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD PER LB

$24.99

CITRUS COFFEE BAG

$12.00

CITRUS GLAZE JAR

$9.99

EGG SALAD PER LB

$12.99

PECAN GLAZE JAR

$9.99

SHE CRAB BY PINT

$28.00

SHE CRAB QT

$55.00

SWEET POTATO BISCUITS (DOZEN)

$25.00

TUNA SALAD PER LB

$17.99

RETAIL APPAREL

BEACH CHAIR

$45.00

BEANIE

$20.00

DOG LEASHES

$12.00

FRISBEE

$3.00

HATS

$30.00

KOOZIES

$2.00+

LANYARD

$3.00

SCRUB

$25.00

WINE BAGS (4 bottle)

$5.00

VNECK T-SHIRTS

$30.00

BAIT FISH HOODIE

$40.00

CITRUS FLORAL TANK

$25.00

CITRUS VERTICAL TANK

$25.00

AMERICAN CRAB S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

AMERICAN CRAB L/S T-SHIRTS

$32.00

AMERICAN TUNA S/S POCKET T-SHIRTS

$25.00

AMERICAN TUNA L/S POCKET T-SHIRTS

$32.00

BAIT FISH S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

BEACH LADY SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRTS

$25.00

CITRUS FOR THE CURE S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

CITRUS STAR S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

CITRUS STAR L/S T-SHIRTS

$32.00

CITRUS WEDGE S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

CITRUS WEDGE L/S T-SHIRTS

$32.00

DOGS EAT FREE S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

MANMOSA S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

MANMOSA L/S T-SHIRTS

$32.00

PATRIOTIC CITRUS S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

TUNA SILHOUETTE S/S T-SHIRTS

$25.00

TUNA SILHOUETTE L/S T-SHIRTS

$32.00

CITRUS RAIN COAT

$30.00

CITRUS 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER

$30.00

XXL charge

$3.00

XXXL charge

$5.00

CITRUS SWEATPANTS

$35.00

VEGAN MENU

ALMOND MILK OATMEAL

$5.99

ALMOND MILK BERRY OATMEAL

$10.99
SUMMER GLOW BOWL

SUMMER GLOW BOWL

$14.00

baby spinach, brown rice, blueberries, strawberries, oranges, avocado, almonds

SOUTHWESTERN HASH

SOUTHWESTERN HASH

$6.99

grilled shredded potatoes w/mushrooms, onion, black beans, corn, & green pepper served w/a side of salsa

OPEN FACE PB & BERRY BAGEL

OPEN FACE PB & BERRY BAGEL

$5.99

toasted plain bagel w/peanut butter, sliced bananas & strawberries

VEGAN BURRITO

$12.99

Rice, black beans, sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper & carrots in a tortilla shell w/warm salsa, avocado, lettuce & tomato

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan

$6.99

Milky Way

$6.99

Nutella

$6.99

Boston Creme

$6.99

1 SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.25

2 SCOOPS ICE CREAM

$4.25

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$6.99

TO GO ADDITIONS

Mayo

Herb Mayo

$0.25

Ketchup

Mustard

Spicy Mustard

Syrup

Spicy Sriracha Syrup

$1.25

Butters

Silverware & Napkin Set

Apple Butter

Grape Jelly

Strawberry Jelly

Honey

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hearty breakfast fare includes some regional favorites at this sunny diner, which also serves lunch.

Website

Location

2265 West Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

