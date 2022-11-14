- Home
- Corpus Christi
- American
- CITRUS BISTRO
100 Reviews
$
500 N Shoreline Blvd
Suite 108
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Soups
Quiche
Salads
Trio Salad
Scoop off regular chicken (specify if you would like sweet chicken salad), tuna and pasta salad over a bed of lettuce with champagne vinaigrette dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
Citrus Spring Small
A smaller portion of fresh romaine, baby spinach, slice apples, mandarins, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, homemade croutons and champagne vinaigrette -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
Citrus Spring Regular
Fresh romaine, baby spinach, slice apples, mandarins, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, homemade croutons and champagne vinaigrette -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
Mediterranian Small
A smaller portion of fresh romaine, hard salami, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, sprouts homemade croutons, and a balsamic vinaigrette
Mediterranean Regular
Fresh romaine, hard salami, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, sprouts homemade croutons, and a balsamic vinaigrette -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
Picasso Salad Small
A smaller portion of fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
Picasso Salad Regular
Fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses (Out of spring mix)
Caesar Salad Small
A smaller portion of fresh romaine, slice parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad Regular
Fresh romaine, slice parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
Green Salad Small
Green Salad Regular
Cobb Salad Regular
Delicious salad with Romain lettuce, spring mix, diced tomatoes, sliced boiled egg, sautéed chicken, avocado, blue cheese, red onions, homemade croutons, and our house ranch dressing.
Chef's Salad Regular
Romaine Lettuce and Spring mix, with Colby cheese, forest ham, boiled eggs, applewood bacon, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes. Ranch Dressing.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Wheat Tortilla, marinated buffalo chicken breast, Fresh Jalapeño Julianne, , Romaine lettuce, Shredded carrots, sliced avocado, Colby cheese.
Italian Wrap
Spinach tortilla, cream-pesto, baby spinach, forest ham, hard salami, provolone cheese, black olives, roasted bell pepper, & red onion , & sprouts.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Wheat Tortilla Wrap, Romaine lettuce, Grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, diced grilled chicken, of course, with the caesar dressing.
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
Whole wheat tortilla with a creamy mayo cream cheese cilantro sauce and black beans, corn, bell pepper, chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado
Cold Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant.
Sweet Chicken Salad
House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant. It includes apples, grapes and nuts. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Tuna Salad
House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Vegetarian Sandwich on Wheat
Wheat bread, homemade hummus, provolone cheese, lettuce cucumbers, sprouts, sliced tomatoes, red onions, & black olives *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Club Sandwich
Sourdough bread, chipotle mayo, bacon, forest ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onions & pickles. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Ham & Swiss Cheese
Wheat bread, chipotle mayo, forest ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onions. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Wheat bread, chipotle mayo, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onions. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and provolone cheese on sourdough bread, with chipotle mayo.
Hot Sandwiches
Portobello Mushroom
Homemade Focaccia bread, basil pesto, provolone, slices sauté portobello, cheese, tomato red onions & avocado *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Wheat hoagie, chipotle mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers and grilled chicken thighs *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Our Cubano
Wheat hoagie, chipotle mayo, provolone cheese, savory roasted shredded pork, tomato, red onion, & avocado *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Philly Steak
White hoagie, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lean beef, caramelized onions, bell peppers *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Reuben Sandwich
Sliced corned beef, homemade sauerkraut,. homemade thousand island, Swiss Cheese, in a Dark Rye Bread.
Grilled Cheese
Combos
1/2 Turkey Sandwich
House recipe made from scratch on butter croissant *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
1/2 Ham Sandwich
Wheat bread, chipotle mayo, forest ham, cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onions
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
1/2 Sweet Chicken Sandwich
House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant. It includes apples, grapes and nuts. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
House recipe made from scratch on butter croissant *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
1/2 Green Salad
House salad served with your choice of cup of soup
TODAY'S SPECIALS
Tuna Melt
9 grain wheat bread,, Our homemade Tuna Salad, Cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes.
Chicken Tetrazzini
Bacon Guacamole Grilled Cheese
Applewood bacon, Guacamole, Monterrey=Jack Cheese on a toasted sourdough bread
Gourmet Cheeseburger
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Texas Philly
Philly with cheese, mayo, sauteed bell peppers, onions, jalepenos and mushrooms
Cranberry Brie Turkey croissant
Single Serving
Kolache Ham & Cheese
Kolache Sausage & Cheese
Side of Pasta Salad
Side of Potato Salad
Side of Chips
Side Of French Fries
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Scoop of Sweet Chicken Salad
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Side Of Grilled Salmon
Side Of Grilled Portobello
Side Of Sautee Shrimp
Grab & Go Poppy Seed Dressing
Green Salad Small
Side Of Cup Of Fruit
Happy Birthday Balloon
Side Dressiing
Bottle Of Dressing
Beverages
Iced Tea
Unsweet Teas, Freshly Brewed Daily (20oz cup)
Fresh Lemonade
Freshly squeezed, infused with fresh mint.
Fiji Water
Orange Juice (20oz cup)
Apple Juice (20oz cup)
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Arizona Green Tea
Coke Zero
Sprite
Red Bull Sugarfree
Red Bull Regular
Arizona Lemon Tea
Perrier Mineral Water
La Croix Sparkling Berry Water
La Croix Sparkling Lime Water
Milk
Cup Of Ice
Purelife Water Bottle
Vitamin Water (Tropical Citrus)
Coffee Bar
Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Daily (20oz cup)
House Coffee
To Go Coffee
16oz - Freshly brewed coffee - No Refils
Double Espresso Shot
8 oz. This is your classic double shot of espresso topped with hot water.
Hot Latte
16 oz cup. Steamed 2% milk mixed with a double shot of espresso made from roasted artisan beans. One flavor included.
Iced Latte
20 oz cup. 2% milk mixed with a double shot of espresso made from roasted artisan beans. One flavor included.
Caramel Macchiato
16oz Espresso, vanilla syrup, drizzled with caramel
Cappuccino
16 oz cup. Extra foamy steamed 2% milk mixed with a double shot of espresso made from roasted artisan beans. One flavor included.
Hot Chai Tea Latte
16 oz cup. Chai is your classic comforting drink with all of your favorite spices including cinnamon, ginger cloves, nutmeg, and more!
Frappe
20 oz cup. Iced Frappe. Choose between caffeinated or non-caffeine. One flavor included.
96oz Coffee Carrier
Carrier filled with 96 fl oz of coffee (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups). Includes 12 cups, creamer, sugars, and stirrers.
Smoothies
Signature Smoothie *Mango Colada*
20 oz cup. A tropical blend of mango, pineapple, and coconut.
Signature Smoothie *Berrylicious*
20 oz cup. A refreshing blend of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.
Signature Smoothie *Relaxing Strawberry Lemonade*
20 oz cup. A relaxing blend of strawberries, lemonade, and with a hint of lavender.
Signature Smoothie *Peanut Butter Chocolate*
20 oz cup. A perfect mix of almond milk, chocolate, peanut butter and banana. Dessert in a cup!
Strawberry base + 1 fruit
20 oz. cup. Pick a base plus a fruit. Add ons are optional
Mango base + 1 fruit
20 oz. cup. Pick a base plus a fruit. Add ons are optional
Harvest Greens base + 1 fruit
20 oz. cup. Cucumber, Spinach, Kale, Green Apple and Kiwi base. An additional fruit is included. Add ons are optional.
Brownies & More
Cookies
Snickerdoodle
Homemade Classic Snickerdoodle cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Homemade cookie with oats, cranberries and pecans.
Chocolate Chip
Cookie made with butter, chocolate chips with walnuts.
Wedding Cookies (Bag 6)
Macaron Pistacho
Macaron Strawberry Fields
Macaron Lemon
Macaron Orange
Macaron Chocolate
Macaron Cafe Latte
Cakes
Pies
Additional Bakery
Grab & Go Fruit
Grab & Go Gourmet Granola
Grab & Go Individuals
Grab & Go Quiche
Grab & Go Mini Buns
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Good eating brings out the best in us!
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Suite 108, Corpus Christi, TX 78401