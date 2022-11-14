CITRUS BISTRO

Trio Salad

$10.99

Scoop off regular chicken (specify if you would like sweet chicken salad), tuna and pasta salad over a bed of lettuce with champagne vinaigrette dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses