American

CITRUS BISTRO

100 Reviews

$

500 N Shoreline Blvd

Suite 108

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Picasso Salad Regular
Abuela’s Soup (Served Daily)

Soups

Abuela’s Soup (Served Daily)

$4.25+

Abuela’s soup: shredded chicken, with chickpeas, rice, and vegetables.

Soup of the Day Tomato Basil

$4.25+

Chefs choice- Zuppa Toscana

$4.25+

Quiche

Homemade tart consisting of pastry crust filled with savoury custard and pieces of cheese with other ingredients. Sides of Green salad or cup of soup included.
Florentine

Florentine

$9.25Out of stock

Homemade tart consisting of pastry crust filled with savory custard and pieces of cheese And vegetables Includes side of green salad, or cup of soup.

Poblano And Brie

$9.25Out of stock

Salads

Trio Salad

Trio Salad

$10.99

Scoop off regular chicken (specify if you would like sweet chicken salad), tuna and pasta salad over a bed of lettuce with champagne vinaigrette dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses

Citrus Spring Small

Citrus Spring Small

$5.99

A smaller portion of fresh romaine, baby spinach, slice apples, mandarins, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, homemade croutons and champagne vinaigrette -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses

Citrus Spring Regular

Citrus Spring Regular

$7.99

Fresh romaine, baby spinach, slice apples, mandarins, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, homemade croutons and champagne vinaigrette -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses

Mediterranian Small

$5.99

A smaller portion of fresh romaine, hard salami, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, sprouts homemade croutons, and a balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Regular

Mediterranean Regular

$7.99

Fresh romaine, hard salami, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, sprouts homemade croutons, and a balsamic vinaigrette -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses

Picasso Salad Small

$5.99

A smaller portion of fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses

Picasso Salad Regular

Picasso Salad Regular

$7.99

Fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses (Out of spring mix)

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$5.99

A smaller portion of fresh romaine, slice parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and creamy caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad Regular

Caesar Salad Regular

$7.99

Fresh romaine, slice parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and creamy caesar dressing.

Green Salad Small

$4.75

Green Salad Regular

$6.50
Cobb Salad Regular

Cobb Salad Regular

$11.50

Delicious salad with Romain lettuce, spring mix, diced tomatoes, sliced boiled egg, sautéed chicken, avocado, blue cheese, red onions, homemade croutons, and our house ranch dressing.

Chef's Salad Regular

$11.50

Romaine Lettuce and Spring mix, with Colby cheese, forest ham, boiled eggs, applewood bacon, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes. Ranch Dressing.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Wheat Tortilla, marinated buffalo chicken breast, Fresh Jalapeño Julianne, , Romaine lettuce, Shredded carrots, sliced avocado, Colby cheese.

Italian Wrap

$8.99

Spinach tortilla, cream-pesto, baby spinach, forest ham, hard salami, provolone cheese, black olives, roasted bell pepper, & red onion , & sprouts.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$8.99

Wheat Tortilla Wrap, Romaine lettuce, Grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, diced grilled chicken, of course, with the caesar dressing.

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Whole wheat tortilla with a creamy mayo cream cheese cilantro sauce and black beans, corn, bell pepper, chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$9.25

House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant.

Sweet Chicken Salad

$9.25Out of stock

House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant. It includes apples, grapes and nuts. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Tuna Salad

$9.25

House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Vegetarian Sandwich on Wheat

Vegetarian Sandwich on Wheat

$8.99

Wheat bread, homemade hummus, provolone cheese, lettuce cucumbers, sprouts, sliced tomatoes, red onions, & black olives *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.25

Sourdough bread, chipotle mayo, bacon, forest ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onions & pickles. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Ham & Swiss Cheese

$9.25

Wheat bread, chipotle mayo, forest ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onions. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Turkey & Swiss Cheese

$9.75

Wheat bread, chipotle mayo, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onions. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and provolone cheese on sourdough bread, with chipotle mayo.

Hot Sandwiches

Portobello Mushroom

Portobello Mushroom

$10.50Out of stock

Homemade Focaccia bread, basil pesto, provolone, slices sauté portobello, cheese, tomato red onions & avocado *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Wheat hoagie, chipotle mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers and grilled chicken thighs *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Our Cubano

$10.50

Wheat hoagie, chipotle mayo, provolone cheese, savory roasted shredded pork, tomato, red onion, & avocado *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$10.50

White hoagie, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lean beef, caramelized onions, bell peppers *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

Reuben Sandwich

$11.25Out of stock

Sliced corned beef, homemade sauerkraut,. homemade thousand island, Swiss Cheese, in a Dark Rye Bread.

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Combos

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$8.25

House recipe made from scratch on butter croissant *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

1/2 Ham Sandwich

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$7.99

Wheat bread, chipotle mayo, forest ham, cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onions

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Sweet Chicken Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant. It includes apples, grapes and nuts. *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup.

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

House recipe made from scratch on butter croissant *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup

1/2 Green Salad

$7.99

House salad served with your choice of cup of soup

TODAY'S SPECIALS

Season Roasted Turkey, shredded on a wheat hoagie, with chipotle aioli, provolone cheese, slice Tomato red onion, and avocado.

Tuna Melt

$8.99

9 grain wheat bread,, Our homemade Tuna Salad, Cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes.

Chicken Tetrazzini

$10.75

Bacon Guacamole Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Applewood bacon, Guacamole, Monterrey=Jack Cheese on a toasted sourdough bread

Gourmet Cheeseburger

$10.75

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.50

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.50

Texas Philly

$10.50

Philly with cheese, mayo, sauteed bell peppers, onions, jalepenos and mushrooms

Cranberry Brie Turkey croissant

$10.50

Single Serving

Fiji Apples, Grammy Smith Apples, pineapple, pecans, & celery, made a delicious Salad

Kolache Ham & Cheese

$2.50

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

$2.50

Side of Pasta Salad

$3.99

Side of Potato Salad

$3.99

Side of Chips

$1.50

Side Of French Fries

$3.75

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.25

Scoop of Sweet Chicken Salad

$4.25

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$4.25

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Side Of Grilled Salmon

$8.75

Side Of Grilled Portobello

$4.50

Side Of Sautee Shrimp

$6.00

Grab & Go Poppy Seed Dressing

$2.99

Green Salad Small

$4.75

Side Of Cup Of Fruit

$4.25

Happy Birthday Balloon

$3.00

Side Dressiing

$0.50

Bottle Of Dressing

$2.75

Beverages

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Teas, Freshly Brewed Daily (20oz cup)

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Freshly squeezed, infused with fresh mint.

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.99
Orange Juice (20oz cup)

Orange Juice (20oz cup)

$3.25
Apple Juice (20oz cup)

Apple Juice (20oz cup)

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00Out of stock
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00
Arizona Green Tea

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Red Bull Sugarfree

Red Bull Sugarfree

$2.75
Red Bull Regular

Red Bull Regular

$2.75
Arizona Lemon Tea

Arizona Lemon Tea

$2.00Out of stock
Perrier Mineral Water

Perrier Mineral Water

$2.00
La Croix Sparkling Berry Water

La Croix Sparkling Berry Water

$2.00
La Croix Sparkling Lime Water

La Croix Sparkling Lime Water

$2.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00
Cup Of Ice

Cup Of Ice

$0.48
Purelife Water Bottle

Purelife Water Bottle

$1.50
Vitamin Water (Tropical Citrus)

Vitamin Water (Tropical Citrus)

Coffee Bar

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Daily (20oz cup)

House Coffee

House Coffee

$3.00
To Go Coffee

To Go Coffee

$2.00

16oz - Freshly brewed coffee - No Refils

Double Espresso Shot

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

8 oz. This is your classic double shot of espresso topped with hot water.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.75

16 oz cup. Steamed 2% milk mixed with a double shot of espresso made from roasted artisan beans. One flavor included.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75

20 oz cup. 2% milk mixed with a double shot of espresso made from roasted artisan beans. One flavor included.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

16oz Espresso, vanilla syrup, drizzled with caramel

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

16 oz cup. Extra foamy steamed 2% milk mixed with a double shot of espresso made from roasted artisan beans. One flavor included.

Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

16 oz cup. Chai is your classic comforting drink with all of your favorite spices including cinnamon, ginger cloves, nutmeg, and more!

Frappe

Frappe

$5.25

20 oz cup. Iced Frappe. Choose between caffeinated or non-caffeine. One flavor included.

96oz Coffee Carrier

$18.50

Carrier filled with 96 fl oz of coffee (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups). Includes 12 cups, creamer, sugars, and stirrers.

Smoothies

20 oz. cup. Pick a base and add a fruit. Additional toppings available.
Signature Smoothie *Mango Colada*

Signature Smoothie *Mango Colada*

$7.25

20 oz cup. A tropical blend of mango, pineapple, and coconut.

Signature Smoothie *Berrylicious*

Signature Smoothie *Berrylicious*

$7.25

20 oz cup. A refreshing blend of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

Signature Smoothie *Relaxing Strawberry Lemonade*

Signature Smoothie *Relaxing Strawberry Lemonade*

$7.25

20 oz cup. A relaxing blend of strawberries, lemonade, and with a hint of lavender.

Signature Smoothie *Peanut Butter Chocolate*

$7.25

20 oz cup. A perfect mix of almond milk, chocolate, peanut butter and banana. Dessert in a cup!

Strawberry base + 1 fruit

Strawberry base + 1 fruit

$6.50

20 oz. cup. Pick a base plus a fruit. Add ons are optional

Mango base + 1 fruit

Mango base + 1 fruit

$6.50

20 oz. cup. Pick a base plus a fruit. Add ons are optional

Harvest Greens base + 1 fruit

Harvest Greens base + 1 fruit

$6.50

20 oz. cup. Cucumber, Spinach, Kale, Green Apple and Kiwi base. An additional fruit is included. Add ons are optional.

Brownies & More

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$2.99

Cranberry White Chocolate Toga Scone

$2.50

Eggnog Flan

$2.99
Blueberry Toga scone

Blueberry Toga scone

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies

Snickerdoodle

$1.00Out of stock

Homemade Classic Snickerdoodle cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.00

Homemade cookie with oats, cranberries and pecans.

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Cookie made with butter, chocolate chips with walnuts.

Wedding Cookies (Bag 6)

$2.25Out of stock
Macaron Pistacho

Macaron Pistacho

$2.00
Macaron Strawberry Fields

Macaron Strawberry Fields

$2.00
Macaron Lemon

Macaron Lemon

$2.00

Macaron Orange

$2.00

Macaron Chocolate

$2.00

Macaron Cafe Latte

$2.00

Cakes

Pumpkin Cake

$5.99

Strawberry Cake With Whipped Cheesecake

$5.99

Red Velvet

$5.99

Chocolate Cake With Ferrera Candy

$6.50

Pistachio Cake

$5.99
Pumpkin Pie Crumble Cake

Pumpkin Pie Crumble Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Pies

Mini Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake With Chocolate Drizzle

$4.99

Keylime

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie Crumble Cake

$5.99

Mini Keylime Pie

$3.25Out of stock

Baileys Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.50

Additional Bakery

Extra Toast (1 Slice)

$1.25

Extra Croissant

$2.50

Grab & Go Fruit

-Plain or Vanilla greek yogurt with delicious, fresh seasonal fruit, with homemade granola, hemp seeds or Chia seeds. - Fresh Seasonal fruit
Grab & Go Fruit

Grab & Go Fruit

$4.95

Delicious, sweet, seasonal fruit freshly cut today.

Grab & Go Greek Yogurt w/Fruit

Grab & Go Greek Yogurt w/Fruit

$4.99

Plain greek yogurt with delicious berries, with gourmet homemade granola

Grab & Go Vegetables

$3.75

Grab & Go Gourmet Granola

Hand-Mixed all natural granola (5oz) that you won't find in store. Homestyle with whole nuts and pecans, absolutely delicious!
Homemade Gourmet Granola 5 oz

Homemade Gourmet Granola 5 oz

$4.75

Hand-Mixed all natural granola (5oz) that you won't find in store. Homestyle with whole nuts and pecans, absolutely delicious!

Grab & Go Individuals

Grab & Go 8oz of Sweet Chicken Salad

Grab & Go 8oz of Sweet Chicken Salad

$5.75
Grab & Go 8oz of Chicken Salad

Grab & Go 8oz of Chicken Salad

$5.75
Grab & Go8oz of Tuna Salad

Grab & Go8oz of Tuna Salad

$5.75

Grab & Go8 oz of Pasta Salad

$4.50
Grab & Go8 oz of Potato Salad

Grab & Go8 oz of Potato Salad

$4.50

Grab & Go Chips

$1.25

Grab & Go Quiche

Personal Florentine Quiche (No Side)

$5.99

Grab & Go Mini Buns

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Two Hawaiian breads with sausage, egg & cheddar cheese

Mini Plain Bagels (2)

$2.75Out of stock

Grab & Go Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, cuccumber, onion and chipotle mayo on a toasted croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.99

Our homemade chicken salad with a bed of lettuce on a toasted croissant.

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good eating brings out the best in us!

Website

Location

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Suite 108, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Directions

