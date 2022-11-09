City Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers

City Cafe Brentwood

330 Franklin Road

STE 250 B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

ENTREES

Meat only

$9.36

Meat & 1

$11.45

Meat & 2

$13.53

Meat & 3

$15.62

Meat & 4

$16.63

3 Sides Plate

$8.53

4 Side Plate

$10.60

5 Side Plate

$12.68

Small Salad

$6.76

Entree Salad

$9.36

Meat & 1 Combo Special

$15.62

Meat & 2 Combo Special

$17.69

Meat & 3 Combo Special

$19.76

Meat & 4 Combo Special

$21.83

3 Sides Combo Special

$15.57

Childs Plate

$5.61

Single Side

$3.32

Bread

$1.03

Dessert

$4.36

N/A BEV

$2.60

NA BEV

NA BEV

$2.07

BAKERY

Apple Crumb Pie

$20.83

Apple Pie

$19.79

Bag Rolls

$6.25

Brownie

$2.03

Cherry Pie

$19.79

Chess Pie

$15.63

Cookie

$0.78

Cookie Sandwich

$3.07

Cupcake

$2.03

Dozen Cookies

$9.38

Fudge Pie

$16.67

Half Pan Apple Cobbler

$37.50

Half Pan Peach Cobbler

$37.50

LG Boston Cream Cake

$29.17

LG Cake

$30.21

LG Carrot Cake

$36.46

LG Chocolate Gnache Cake

$36.46

LG Pumpkin Spice Cake

$36.46

LG Red Velvet Cake

$33.33

Peach Pie

$19.79

Pecan Pie

$20.83

Pumpkin Pie

$15.63

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.03

Rosemary Loaf

$8.33

SM Boston Cream Cake

$20.83

SM Cake

$22.92

SM Carrot Cake

$29.17

SM Chocolate Gnache Cake

$29.17

SM Pumpkin Spice Cake

$29.17

SM Red Velvet Cake

$26.04

Strawberry Skewer

$8.28

Honey

$13.54

Cheesecake

$43.75

Macaroons

$1.04

Red Velvet Cookie

$1.04

PM Cookbook

$30.21

2 PM Cookbooks

$41.67

Cinnamon Rolls

$15.63

Croutons

$6.25

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$20.83

Bag of Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.60

CATERING

Half Pan Meat

$52.09

Half Pan Veggie

$26.04

Pint Gravy

$5.21

Pint Veggie

$6.77

Pound Meat Loaf

$12.50

Pound Roast Beef

$14.58

Pound Turkey

$12.50

Quart Veggie

$13.54

GELATO & SORBET

Small Cup

$3.65

Large Cup

$5.21

**WINE & LIQUOR

Banfi Chianti

$8.68

Barone Cab

$7.59

Acacia Pinot Noir

$9.77

Francis Coppola

$13.02

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$7.59

Drumheller Chard

$8.68

Moscato-SM

$8.68

Prosecco-SM

$8.68

Prosecco-LG

$27.08

Captain Morgan

$7.59

Jack Daniels

$7.59

Sapphire Gin

$7.59

Titos Vodka

$7.59

Makers Mark

$7.59

Jameson

$8.68

Four Roses

$9.77

Grey Goose

$9.77

Hendricks Gin

$9.77

Monkey Shoulder

$9.77

Glenlevit

$13.02

Guidance

$10.85

Peroni

$6.51

Bulleit Rye

$10.85

SMALL BITES

Fried Pickles

$7.29

Pretzel Bites

$7.29

Salsa & Chips

$4.17

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.33

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.42

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$6.25

WEDGE

$12.50

HALF WEDGE

$7.29

WINGS

5 Wings

$8.33

10 Wings

$13.54

20 Wings

$22.92

ENTREES

Full Order Tacos

$13.54

Half Order Tacos

$8.33

Full Tender Basket

$12.50

Half Tender Basket

$7.29

Full Chicken Sliders

$12.50

Half Chicken Sliders

$7.29

Full Prime Rib Sliders

$14.58

Half Prime Rib Sliders

$8.33

Full Burger Sliders

$12.50

Half Burger Sliders

$7.29

SIDES

Fries

$4.17

PIZZA

Cheese

$14.58

Margarita

$16.67

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.67

Sausage

$16.67

Slice

$2.60

DESSERTS

Chess Pie

$4.17

Fudge Pie

$4.17

Pecan Pie

$4.17

Tiramisu

$6.25

NA BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea

$2.07

Iced Tea

$2.07

Coke

$2.07

Diet Coke

$2.07

Coke Zero

$2.07

Sprite

$2.07

Dr. Pepper

$2.07

Lemonade

$2.07

Pelligrino

$2.60

Soda Water

$2.07

Tonic Water

$2.60

COFFEE

$2.07

CAPPUCCINO

$3.13

ESPRESSO

$2.60

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.07

BEER

5.00

Bud

$5.21

Bud Light

$5.21

Coors Light

$5.21

DosXX

$6.25

Homestyle

$8.33

Lagunitas IPA

$6.25

Miller Lite

$5.21

Pernicious

$6.25

Peroni

$6.25

Shiner Bock

$6.25

Stella Artois

$6.25

Sweetwater 420

$6.25

St Charles Porter

$6.25

COCKTAILS

1/2 & 1/2 Martini

$10.42

Amaretto

$3.13

Amaretto Sour

$11.46

Amaro Montenegro

$4.17

Bloody Mary

$10.42

Cape Cod

$10.42

Chocolate Martini

$8.33

Coffee with Frangelico

$5.21

Cosmopolitan

$10.42

Empress G&T

$12.50

Gin & Tonic

$10.42

Italian Breeze

$10.42

Lemon Drop

$11.46

Limoncello

$3.13

Long Island Island Tea

$12.50

Manhattan

$10.42

Margarita

$8.33

Martini

$10.42

Mule

$11.46

Nutty Cafe

$7.29

Old Fashioned

$10.42

Spritz

$10.42

Tawny Port

$10.42

Virgin Mary

$6.25

Whiskey Sour

$10.42

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

HH Bud

$3.13

HH Bud Light

$3.65

HH Gin

$5.21

HH House Cabernet

$4.17

HH House Chardonnay

$4.17

HH House Chianti

$4.17

HH House Pinot Grigio

$4.17

HH House Prosecco

$4.17

HH Margarita

$5.21

HH Martini

$6.25

HH Old Fashioned

$6.25

HH Rum

$5.21

HH Gin & Tonic

$6.25

HH Spritz

$6.25

HH Vodka

$5.21

HH Well Gin

$4.17

HH Well Vodka

$4.17

HH Whiskey

$5.21

HH Tequila

$5.21

LIQUOR

Bacardi Rum

$7.29

Buffalo Trace

$7.29

Bulleit Rye

$10.85

Cantera Negra

$7.29

Captain Morgan

$7.59

Crown Royal

$7.29

Cuervo 1800 Blanco

$7.29

El Jimador Blanco

$7.29

Empress Gin

$8.33

Four Roses

$9.77

Glenlevit

$13.02

Grey Goose

$9.77

Guidance

$10.85

Hendricks Gin

$9.77

Jack Daniels

$7.59

Jameson

$8.68

Makers Mark

$7.59

Malibu Rum

$8.33

Monkey Shoulder

$9.77

Peroni

$6.51

Sapphire Gin

$7.59

Stella Artois

$6.25

Templeton Rye

$8.33

Titos Vodka

$7.59

Wheatley Vodka

$7.29

WHISKY

Angels Envy

$9.38

Basil Hayden

$9.38

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.42

Blantons

$10.42

Buffalo Trace

$7.29

Bulleit Rye

$10.85

Castle & Key Rye

$7.29

Clyde Mays

$9.38

Crown Royal

$7.29

Davidson Reserve Wheat

$8.33

Four Roses

$9.77

Glenlevit

$13.02

Guidance

$10.85

Jack Daniels

$7.59

Jameson

$8.68

Lagavulin 16

$15.63

Makers Mark

$7.59

Monkey Shoulder

$9.77

Oak & Eden Spire

$9.38

Sazerac Rye 6YR

$7.29

Templeton Rye

$7.29

Whistle Piggyback

$9.38

TEQUILLA

El Jimador Blanco

$7.29

Cuervo 1800 Blanco

$7.29

818 Blanco

$8.33

818 Reposado

$9.38

Komos Reposado

$18.75

Komos Anejo

$20.83

Cincoro Blanco

$15.63

Cincoro Reposado

$18.75

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

Acacia Pinot Noir

$9.77

Banfi Chianti

$8.68

Barone Cab

$7.59

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$7.59

Drumheller Chard

$8.68

Francis Coppola

$13.02

Longevity Cab

$10.42

Moscato-SM

$8.68

Neprica Cab

$10.42

Pelligrino

$2.60

Prosecco-SM

$8.68

Rosa Regale-SM

$8.33

Ruffino Moscato

$10.42

Santa Cristina

$13.54

Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$8.33

Sterling Cab

$7.29

Lion and the Lily Rose

$10.42

Farmers of Wine

$10.42

Milbrandt Merlot

$8.33

BOTTLE SERVICE

CORKAGE FEE

$15.63

BTL 14 Hands Chard

$22.92

BTL Acacia Pinot Noir

$28.13

BTL Banfi Chianti

$25.00

BTL Barone

$25.00

BTL Campo al Mar

$78.13

BTL Caparzo Rosso Di Montalcino

$50.00

BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$21.88

BTL Drumheller Chard

$25.00

BTL Farmers of Wine

$31.25

BTL Francis Coppola Claret

$37.50

BTL Frescobaldi Nipozzano

$48.96

BTL Hall Cab

$93.75

BTL Lion and the Lily

$31.25

BTL Longevity Cab

$31.25

BTL Louis Latour

$36.46

BTL Milbrandt Merlot

$25.00

BTL Neprico cab

$33.33

LG BTL Prosecco

$27.08

BTL Salviano Turlo

$36.46

BTL Santa Cristina Chiante

$39.58

BTL Sea Glass SB

$25.00

BTL Seaglass

$26.04

BTL Sequoia Grove Cab

$83.34

BTL Sequoia Grove Chard

$52.09

BTL Seventy-Five

$57.29

BTL Sterling Cab

$21.88

BTL Sterling Cab

$25.00

BTL Whitehaven SB

$36.46

Food

Kabob

$8.32
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our daytime menu defines classic Southern comfort food! Evenings are a more “bar food” focused menu with craft cocktails, beer and wine

Location

330 Franklin Road, STE 250 B, Brentwood, TN 37027

Directions

City Cafe image

