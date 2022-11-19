Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

City Coffee and Creperie

review star

No reviews yet

36 N. Brentwood Blvd

Clayton, MO 63105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vineyard Chopped Salad
Egg & Cheese & Meat Crepe
Sandwich & Salad

UTENSILS

Please select the quantity of utensils you would like included in your order.

Add Utensils

Please select the quantity of utensil sets you would like included in your order.

LUNCH CREPES

BLT Crepe

BLT Crepe

$11.50

Bacon, spinach, Mozzarella cheese, marinated tomatoes & green onions with housemade dressing

Brittany Crepe

Brittany Crepe

$12.50

Honey ham, fresh asparagus, havarti cheese & fresh spinach with hollandaise sauce

Clayton Club Crepe

Clayton Club Crepe

$11.50

Turkey, bacon, fresh spinach, swiss cheese, marinated tomatoes & green onions with house dressing

Egg & Cheese & Meat Crepe

Egg & Cheese & Meat Crepe

$10.95

Your choice of bacon, chicken, chorizo, ham or turkey

Egg & Cheese Crepe

Egg & Cheese Crepe

$8.95
Egg & Meat Crepe

Egg & Meat Crepe

$8.95

Your choice of bacon, chicken, chorizo, ham or turkey

Fajita Crepe

Fajita Crepe

$11.50

Grilled chicken, sauteed green-yellow-red peppers, onion, tomatoes, spinach, cheddar cheese, with Juan's house-made rojo sauce. Avocado & sour cream on the side

Fiesta Crepe

Fiesta Crepe

$11.50

Grilled chicken, green chiles, red onion, fresh spinach with mozzarella & cheddar cheese and your choice of sauce: Southwest Ranch or Chile Verde

Florentine Crepe

Florentine Crepe

$11.50

Creamed spinach, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese with hollandaise sauce

French Connection Crepe

French Connection Crepe

$11.50

Cheddar cheese, eggs, hash browns, chili, Topped with chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream & green onions

Frittata Crepe

Frittata Crepe

$11.50

Eggs, pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, red onions & spinach

Lox & Dam Crepe

Lox & Dam Crepe

$12.50

Smoked salmon, red onion, fresh spinach with a caper & herb cream cheese sauce

Meat and Cheese Crepe

Meat and Cheese Crepe

$10.75

Your choice of bacon, chicken, chorizo, ham or turkey

Mediterranean Crepe

Mediterranean Crepe

$11.50

Zucchini, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, red onion, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese & olive oil

Migas Crepe

Migas Crepe

$11.50

Pepper Jack, eggs, pico de gallo, chorizo, red onion, tortilla chips, salsa verde, topped with verde sauce, tortilla chips & avocado

Mont Blanc Crepe

Mont Blanc Crepe

$11.50

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, red onion with mushroom cream sauce

Provence Crepe

Provence Crepe

$11.50

French brie and walnuts, garnished with red grapes & strawberries

Santa Fe Crepe

Santa Fe Crepe

$11.50

Chorizo, pepperjack, avocado, tomato, cilantro, red onion, fresh spinach with Juan's house-made rojo sauce topped with avocado-sour cream sauce

Shady Oak Crepe

Shady Oak Crepe

$11.50

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, havarti cheese, marinated tomatoes & green onions with our house-made honey dijon dressin

Shaw Park Crepe

Shaw Park Crepe

$11.50

Turkey, fresh spinach, havarti cheese, roasted red pepers & our house made dressing

St. Louis Crepe

St. Louis Crepe

$11.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke & parmesan cheese filling, & fresh spinach

Tropicana Crepe

Tropicana Crepe

$11.50

Grilled chicken, honey ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach with homemade honey-dijon dressing

Tuscany Crepe

Tuscany Crepe

$11.50

Classic Italian pesto, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers & spinach

Veggie Crepe

Veggie Crepe

$11.50

Broccoli, carrots, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes & green onions with house dressing

DESSERT CREPES

*Nutella contains nuts
All Fruit Crepe

All Fruit Crepe

$13.50

Bananas, blueberries, strawberries OR Raspberries Peaches (seasonal)

Apple-Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Crepe

Apple-Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Crepe

$10.25

Topped with brown sugar

Banana-Sour Cream & Brown Sugar Crepe

Banana-Sour Cream & Brown Sugar Crepe

$10.25

Topped with brown sugar

Caramel-Apple Crepe

Caramel-Apple Crepe

$11.75

Sliced apples, caramel sauce, pecans & cinnamon

Chocolate Chip Crepe

Chocolate Chip Crepe

$10.00
Cookie Butter & Strawberry Crepe

Cookie Butter & Strawberry Crepe

$12.75

Biscoff Cookie Butter Cream & Fresh Strawberries, topped with Powdered Sugar & Whipped Cream

Fredbird Crepe

Fredbird Crepe

$12.50

Strawberries, raspberries & sweet cream cheese topped with strawberry glaze served with whipped cream & powdered sugar

Freedom Crepe

Freedom Crepe

$12.50

Strawberries, blueberries & crème fraîche

Lemon Curd & Blueberry Crepe

Lemon Curd & Blueberry Crepe

$12.75

Topped with powdered sugar

Lemon Curd & Raspberry Crepe

Lemon Curd & Raspberry Crepe

$12.75

Topped with powdered sugar

Lemon Curd & Strawberry Crepe

Lemon Curd & Strawberry Crepe

$12.75

Topped with powdered sugar

Lemon Curd Crepe

Lemon Curd Crepe

$10.50

Topped with powdered sugar

Marscapone Crepe

Marscapone Crepe

$12.75

Mascarpone (Italian cheese), lemon curd & blueberries served with whipped cream & powdered sugar

Mon Cheri Amor Crepe

Mon Cheri Amor Crepe

$11.75

Sweet cream cheese & cherry filling served with whipped cream & powdered sugar

Monte Carlo Crepe

Monte Carlo Crepe

$12.50

Strawberries, coconut & pecans with dulce de leche served with whipped cream & powdered sugar

Nutella & Banana Crepe

Nutella & Banana Crepe

$12.50

Add almonds, pecans, walnuts OR coconut (additional cost) (*Nutella)

Nutella & Strawberry Crepe

Nutella & Strawberry Crepe

$12.50

Add almonds, pecans, walnuts OR coconut (additional cost) (*Nutella)

Nutella Chocolate Crepe

Nutella Chocolate Crepe

$10.75

Add almonds, pecans, walnuts OR coconut (additional cost) (*Nutella)

Nutella Strawberry Banana

Nutella Strawberry Banana

$12.50

Strawberries, banana's & Chocolate (*Nutella)

One Fruit Crepe

One Fruit Crepe

$12.50
PBC

PBC

$10.75

Peanut butter & Chocolate (*Nutella)

PBJ&B Crepe

PBJ&B Crepe

$10.75

Topped with powdered sugar

Pumpkin Pie Crepe

$12.50
Quebec Crepe

Quebec Crepe

$8.75
Raspberry & Nutella Crepe

Raspberry & Nutella Crepe

$12.50
Raspberry Beret Crepe

Raspberry Beret Crepe

$12.75

Raspberries & white chocolate served with whipped cream & powdered sugar

Strawberry Jam Crepe

Strawberry Jam Crepe

$8.75
Two Fruit Crepe

Two Fruit Crepe

$12.50

PICK 2

Any combination of 2 of the following: cup of soup, half sandwich, half salad or slice of quiche

Soup & Sandwich

$12.50

Soup & Salad

$11.95

Soup & Quiche

$11.95

Sandwich & Salad

$11.95

Sandwich & Quiche

$11.95

Salad & Quiche

$11.95

QUICHE

Quiche of the Day

$9.75

SALADS

All soups & salads served with choice of baguette, jalapeño cornbread, cranberry-pumpkin seed bread or bagel chips
Ann's Green Gable Salad

Ann's Green Gable Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, spinach, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bacon & grilled chicken with our poppy seed dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, black beans, corn, avocado & tortilla strips with cilantro ranch dressing

Chef Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, carrots, cucumbers, egg, red onions, tomatoes, topped with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onions, parmesan & croutons with Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad Only

$11.25

Scoop of our house made Chicken Salad.

Ivy-Roasted Salmon Vegetable Salad

Ivy-Roasted Salmon Vegetable Salad

$16.25

Grilled salmon, bibb lettuce, asparagus, zucchini, corn, red beets, grape tomatoes & scallions with balsamic dressing

Market Salad

Market Salad

$12.50

Spinach, pineapple, grapes, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, apples & bleu cheese with poppy seed dressing

Mediterranean Greek Salad

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Feta cheese & Cajun-style chicken breast with Greek-vinaigrette dressing

RedBird Salad

RedBird Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, spinach, red onions, strawberries, dried cranberries, apples, candied pecans & bleu cheese with cranberry vinaigrette (with chicken additional cost)

Salad Combo

Salad Combo

$12.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.25

Romaine, mozzarella cheese, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, topped with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad Only

$11.25

Scoop of our house made Tuna Salad.

Vineyard Chopped Salad

Vineyard Chopped Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Sandwiches served on your choice of country white, multi-grain, bagel or baguette (includes housemade bagel chips)
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.75

Avocado, basil, sliced tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on a French batard

Baked Honey Ham Sandwich

Baked Honey Ham Sandwich

$11.75

Ham, havarti cheese, spinach, tomato and our house dressing with your choice of bread

B.L.T. Sandwich

B.L.T. Sandwich

$11.75

Bacon, Romaine lettuce, tomato & Swiss cheese on your choice of toasted bread (mayo on the side)

California Club Sandwich

California Club Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, Pepperjack, avocado, tomato, Romaine lettuce with avocado-mayo dressing served on toasted bread (your choice)

Honey Ham & Brie Sandwich

Honey Ham & Brie Sandwich

$11.75

Ham, Brie, tomato & basil on a baguette brushed with olive oil

Freshly Baked Turkey Sandwich

Freshly Baked Turkey Sandwich

$11.75

Meramec Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Spinach, tomato & low fat tuna salad

Mike's Chicken Salad Sandwich

Mike's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.75

All white meat chicken, celery, grapes & onions with low fat mayo

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$11.50

Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, mushrooms, red onions & havarti cheese with housemade dressing

Hummus

$9.75

Mexican Avocado Toast

$9.75

SOUP & SIDES

All soups & salads served with choice of baguette, jalapeño cornbread, cranberry-pumpkin seed bread or bagel chips
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.75
Slice of Cornbread

Slice of Cornbread

$3.50
Chimichurri Potatoes

Chimichurri Potatoes

$4.50
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$4.50
Side of Ham

Side of Ham

$4.50

Bag Of Bagel Chips

$4.00

OATMEAL & WAFFLES

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.50

with fruit and/or nut topping (additional cost each)

Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$10.00

(served with powdered sugar only)

1 Topping Waffle

1 Topping Waffle

$11.25

Almonds, pecans, walnuts, bananas, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries OR Peaches (seasonal) served with powdered sugar & whipped cream

2 Topping Waffle

2 Topping Waffle

$11.25

Almonds, pecans, walnuts, bananas, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries OR Peaches (seasonal) served with powdered sugar & whipped cream

All Fruit Waffle

All Fruit Waffle

$12.50

Almonds, pecans, walnuts, bananas, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries OR Peaches (seasonal) served with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$12.50

(*Nutella contains nuts) served with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Waffle

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$12.50

served with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Going Bananas Waffle

Going Bananas Waffle

$12.50

Bananas, Chocolate (*Nutella) & peanut butter served with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Pumpkin Waffle

Pumpkin Waffle

$12.50

served with powdered sugar & whipped cream

IT'S A CHEKMATE

ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED

Out of stock

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Cafe Aulait

Cafe Aulait

$3.10+
Cafe Breve

Cafe Breve

$4.15+Out of stock
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.80+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.10+
Coffee

Coffee

$2.42+
Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$3.80+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.24+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.80+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.00+
Latte

Latte

$3.80+
Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.00+
Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

$5.10+
Red Velvet Latte

Red Velvet Latte

$5.10+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.50+
Tuxedo Latte

Tuxedo Latte

$4.95+
White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$5.25+

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Alpacino

Alpacino

$6.50Out of stock

Our version of a Frozen Mocha

Brewed Iced Tea

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.75
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.75
Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

Italian Soda 16oz

$6.00
Milk 2%

Milk 2%

$3.25+
Milk Skim

Milk Skim

$3.25+
Milk Whole

Milk Whole

$3.25+
Mimosa

Mimosa

$6.50

Orange Juice

$5.50
Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.25
Blushing Mimosa

Blushing Mimosa

$6.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

Gallery
City Coffee and Creperie image
City Coffee and Creperie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Clayton
orange starNo Reviews
8007 Maryland Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Pastaria Deli & Wine
orange starNo Reviews
7734 FORSYTH ST. LOUIS, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Beets & Bones Cold Press Juice & Bone Broth
orange starNo Reviews
8401 Maryland Ave Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Colleen's
orange starNo Reviews
7337 Forsyth Boulevard Saint Louis, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Revel Kitchen - Brentwood
orange star4.7 • 2,434
8388 Musick Memorial Dr Brentwood, MO 63144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clayton

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clayton
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston