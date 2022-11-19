Salad
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
City Coffee and Creperie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, MO 63105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beets & Bones Cold Press Juice & Bone Broth
No Reviews
8401 Maryland Ave Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Clayton
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant