Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Deli

review star

No reviews yet

450 S Battlefield Blvd Ste A

Chesapeake, VA 23322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving Great Bridge for over 30 years!

Website

Location

450 S Battlefield Blvd Ste A, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Chesapeake VA
orange starNo Reviews
500 S Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Great Bridge
orange star3.4 • 169
123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Red Bones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
orange starNo Reviews
445 N. Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
MOMO Kitchen-Gourmet Dumplings
orange starNo Reviews
473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chesapeake

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,918
4201 Indian River Rd Chesapeake, VA 23325
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesapeake
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston