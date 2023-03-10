City Food Hall - Destin

Restaurant header imageView gallery

LIKKLE JAMDUNG

Appetizer

Jerk Wings

$13.50

Island jerk wings seasoned and marinated for over 24 hours, done to perfection and served with carrot sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Jamaican Patty

$4.50

Your choice of; beef, cheese or vegetable

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Ripe plantains fried until golden brown, served in a crispy tortilla with a pineapple cocolopez sauce.

Soup of the day(chef's choice)

$5.50+

Chicken noodle soup, Fish Tea, Red Peas soup and Mannish Water

Salad

Jamdung Fruit Salad

$10.00

House mixed greens, cranberry, mandarin orange , pineapple, mango, shredded carrot tossed in fresh homemade raspberry dressing.

Sandwich

Jamaican Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken breast seasoned with dry rob and placed in a jerk marinate grilled to perfection topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon and drizzled with a spicy jerk aioli served on a open faced bun with french fries.

Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Fish fillet seasoned with jerk rob, grilled to perfection drizzled with spicy aioli served with french fries

Entrees

Brown Stew Oxtail

$23.00

Bone-in oxtail cooked until its tender, served in a homemade brown broad bean sauce, served with a bed of rice and peas, fried plantains and steamed vegetables.

Curry Goat

$19.00

Goat meat seasoned with West Indian curry and Island spices and herbs, left overnight to fully marinate then cooked until it’s tender. Served with steamed rice, fried plantains and steamed vegetable.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Traditional bone-in yaadein jerk chicken, seasoned with chef Shaun’s own jerk blend, marinated for 24 hours and grilled to perfection, served with coconut rice and peas, fried plantains and steamed vegetables

Jerk Pork

$16.00

Tender pork Shoulder seasoned with Island spices & Herbs placed in a jerk marinate for 24 hours, then cook to perfection in a charcoal grill. Served with coconut rice and peas, fried plantains and steamed vegetables.

Escovitch Fish

$25.00

Fresh catch snapper seasoned with our homemade island spices, fried and topped with a pickled vinegar salad, served with the side of your choice.

Curry Shrimp

$19.00

Jumbo peel and deveined Gulf shrimps seasoned and sautéed then reduced in a coconut curry sauce, served with steamed rice, vegetables and fried plantains.

Curry Chicken

$14.50

Small pieces of chicken well seasoned and sauteed, then reduced in a coconut curry sauce with carrots and potatoes served with steamed rice, vegetables and fried plantains.

Brown Stew Chicken

$14.50

Small pieces of chicken well seasoned and sauteed, then reduced our island flavored brown sauce with vegetables served with coconut rice and peas, vegetables and fried plantains.

Ackee and Saltfish

$18.00

Fresh Jamaican ackee,saltfish, bell pepper, tomato, onion and peeled garlic sauteed in coconut oil and served with rice and peas, vegetable and plantains.

Island Flavored Combo

$32.00

Your choice of 3: oxtail, goat, jerk chicken, jerk pork and stew chicken served with rice and peas, vegetables and plantains.

Oxtail only

$14.00

Jerk Pork only

$12.50

Jerk Chicken only

$11.50

Curry Goat only

$13.00

Sides

Coconut Rice and Peas

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Casserole

$5.00

Festival Fried Dough w/Sugar

$5.00

SD Mild Sauce

$0.75

SD Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Jamaican Bread Pudding

$8.00

Caribbean bread pudding covered with jamaican rum sauce topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup

To Go

Take Out Charge

$1.50

Today's Special

Fried Plantain Ice Cream

$11.00

Spice Level

Mild Spice

Hot Spice

Drinks

Cranberry Water

$3.25

Coconut Water

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tropical Rhythm

$4.00

Supligen

$4.00

Kola Champagne

$3.50

Peanut Punch

$4.50

Ting

$3.25

Malta

$4.00

Bigga

$3.50

Boom

$4.00

Babbaroots

$5.00

True Juice

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.75

Powerade

$3.75

Dasani Water

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Soup Of The Day

Small

$5.50

Medium

$8.50

Large

$16.00

NANBU TOO

Zensai (Bites)

Bao Bun

Bao Bun

$11.00

Braised pork belly in a steamed fluffy sweet bun, with hoisin, cucumber and siracha

Dumplings

Dumplings

$9.00

Daily selection of handmade dumplings with a sesame soy dressing and scallion

Wings

Wings

$11.00

Korean style marinated wings with korean chili, tamari soy reduction, and scallions

Ramen (Noodle Soup)

Assari Ramen

Assari Ramen

$16.00

Tamari mushroom broth with ramen noodles, vegetables, tofu, scallion and a soy-cured soft boiled egg

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$17.00

Marinated chicken in a soy based chicken broth, with ramen noodles, vegetables, scallion, and a soy-cured soft boiled egg

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$18.00

Braised pork belly in a miso double pork broth, with ramen noodles, vegetables, scallion, and a soy-cured soft boiled egg

Yaki (Stir Fry)

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.00

Sauteed soba noodles with tofu, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion

Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.00

Sauteed soba noodles with chicken, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion

Pork Stir Fry

Pork Stir Fry

$16.00

Sauteed soba noodles with pork belly, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion

Donburi (Rice Bowl)

Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi

$17.00

Korean Marinated Beef, kimchi, scallion, carrot, cucumber, steamed rice, cilantro, sesame

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$15.00

A bed of steamed rice with chicken, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion

Tofu Yasai Rice Bowl

Tofu Yasai Rice Bowl

$13.00

A bed of steamed rice with tofu, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$17.00

A bed of steamed rice with pork belly, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion

Extras

Egg

$1.00

First we soft boil these baddies, then we peel and marinate them in an aged soy sauce for 2 days. The best part of a ramen dish, add an extra half an egg to your order!

Spicebomb

$1.00

Add a little heat to your dish! Nanbu’s Spice bomb is made with 6 different chilis, garlic, ginger, soy and Korean chili paste. comes on the side so you can add as much or as little as you need!

Garlic Bomb

$1.00

LOVE garlic? this flavor bomb gives that extra warmth and nuttiness you can only get from this powerhouse of a spice. Fresh chopped with spices and ginger, this bomb is the BOMB. served on the side.

Double Meat

$5.00

Double Noodle

$4.00

Tea and Water

Bubble Tea

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

To Go

Take Out Charge

$1.50

Coca Cola Products

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ah Ha

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

NOURISHED KITCHEN

Smoothie & Smoothie Bowls

Sweet As Sunday Morning

$9.00

Banana, vegan organic protein powder, raw cacao, nut butter, and almond milk,

The Youngster

$9.00

Banana, strawberries, raw honey, vegan, organic protein powder, almond milk

Kicking Tires and Lighting Fires

$9.00

Kale, blueberries, strawberries, banana, mascarenas, cacao, organic vegan protein powder, almond milk

Risi Pisi

$10.00

Organic acai, almond milk, nut butter, banana, granola, coconut, and berries

Pretty in Pitaya

$10.00

Pitaya, banana, nut butter, almond milk, granola, coconut, and berries

Wraps & Gluten Free Sandwiches

Pesto Chicken Melt

$14.00

Roasted chicken, pesto, tomatoes, spinach, parmesan

Heavy T

$14.00

Turkey, spinach, bacon, brie, green apple, mayo

The Whammy

$14.00

pulled pork, pickles, onions, swiss cheese, mustard, between 2 fried plantains

Salads

Birdies Superfood

$16.00

Spring mix, fresh pinapple, pickled onion, coconut flakes, pomegrante seeds, cashews, and spicy island chicken, cilantro lime vinagerette

Classic Ceaser

$16.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, crutons, ceasar dressing, grilled chicken

Grecian Bowl

$17.00

Romaine, feta, pickled onion,olives, pepperoncini peppers,cherry tomatoes, gyro meat and tzatziki on top and pita triangles, greek dressing.

Sunny Cobb Salad

$16.00

Spring Mix and romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, green onion, chickpeas, cheddar, avocado, boiled egg, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, turkey, bacon, ranch

Hot Nourishing Bowls

Power Bowl

$18.00

Puller pork, mango pinapple slaw, black beans,over ricewith cilantro lime vinagerette

Spicy Mango Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken thighs with Chef Heathers spicy honey mango island sauce with pickled onion, pomegrante seeds, coconut flakes, served over rice

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring Mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded carrot, House dressing

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Veggie of the Day

$4.00

Fresh cooked seasonal veggies

Sweet Potato Salad

$6.00

Chips

$3.00

Add On Chicken

$3.00

Baked Goods

Gluten free Muffins

$4.00

Assorted Muffins

Assorted Cookies

$4.00

Assorted Cookies

Protein Balls

$2.50

Protein Balls

Gluten Free Pastries

$4.00

Assorted Gluten Free Pastries

Gluten Free Desserts

$6.00

Assorted Gluten Free Desserts

Homemade Granola

$6.00

Pumpkin Seed Granola

Free Balls

$5.00

Ice Cream

Go Coconuts Ice Cream 1/2 pint Vanilla

$6.00

Vegan gluten free dairy free

Go Coconuts Ice Cream 1/2 pint Strawberry

$6.00

Vegan gluten free dairy free

Go Coconuts Ice Cream 1/2 pint Chocolate

$6.00

Vegan gluten free dairy free

Drinks

Detox Lemonade

$5.00

Activated charcoal, pressed lemon, raw honey, filtered water

Pitaya Lemonade

$5.00

Dragon Fruit, pressed lemon, raw honey, filtered water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Ginger P Flower Tea

$5.00

To Go

Take Out Charge

$1.50

Retail - Birdies

Be Nourished Cookbook

$40.00

PB&J BAKERY & CAFE

Speciality Sandwiches

7. Crack Chicken Salad

$15.00

Smoked chicken salad (with pecans and grapes), tomato, lettuce, on a Croissant

8. Quiero Queso

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with gruyere, gouda, and Tillamook cheddar on buttered Texas Toast (Vegetarian)

9. Greek Island Vacay

$13.00

Hummus, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, feta, tomato, pickled red onion, roasted red peppers, and dill on pita bread (Vegetarian)

10. Middle to Maiden

$15.00

Eggplant Meatball Sub with San Marzano Tomato Sauce on a French Baguette with Mozzarella cheese and Fresh Basil (Vegetarian)

11. For the Long Run

$17.00

BLT with Nueske's Bacon, Avocado Puree, and Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread

14. For the Bride

$18.00

Salmon, poached egg, hollandaise sauce, pickled red onion on a Hawaiian roll (Available for Sunday Brunch only)

Specialty PB&Js

1. Big Fig PB&J

$15.00

Prosciutto, fig jam, brie, and arugula on Cinnamon Raisin Bread

2. Toasted Team PB&J

$10.00

Crunchy, creamy, strawberry, grape on toasted cinnamon raisin bread. 4-in-1 (Vegetarian)

3. The King

$15.00

Peanut Butter, Banana, and Bacon Jam on Texas Toast

Soups & Salads

4. Tandem Bike Bisque

$8.00

Smoked tomato bisque with basil oil, served with focaccia (Vegetarian)

5. Sundog Rainbow Salad

$12.00

Chickpeas, mayo, dill, pickled red onion, tri-colored cherry tomatoes, rainbow radishes, cucumber, and arugula with a mayo/lemon dressing (Vegetarian)

6. Florida Citrus Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onions, orange segments/seasonal fruit, candied pecans, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette (Vegetarian)

Fork & Knife (Dinner Only)

12. Mario’s 1UP Dream Dinner

$18.00

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with coconut, sage, and mushroom cream sauce, sundried tomatoes & cremini mushrooms (Vegan)

13. Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner

$22.00

Savory ginger waffle with orange marmalade, citrus-ginger braised chicken, hoisin sauce/syrup drizzle, & cilantro garnish

Kids Menu

Kid's Classic PB&J

$6.00

Peanut Butter and Grape Jam on White Sandwich Bread

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese on Buttered White Sandwich Bread

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Classic Drip Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Espresso with Hot Water

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foam

Latte

$6.00

Espresso with Steamed Milk

Honey Oat Milk & Lavender Latte

$7.00

Espresso with Steamed Oat Milk, Honey, and Lavender

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Ground Coffee Steeped Overnight and Poured Over Ice

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee Poured Over Ice

Irish Blessing Coffee

$6.00

Cotton Candy Cloud Suspended Over Hot Drip Coffee, Creating a Rainshower from Steam

Espresso

$4.00

Tea

Southern Sweetie

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Aunt Millie's Almond Tea

$4.50

Sweet Tea, Lemonade, Almond Extract

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

Homemade Lemonade

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Canned Sodas

Dr Pepper

$3.00

2% Milk

$3.00

Chockie Milk

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Swag Shop

PB&J Hat

$25.00

Snap-Back Trucker Hat

PB&J Coffee Mug

$15.00

Ceramic Coffee Mug

PB&J Magnet

$8.00

6

PB&J T-Shirt

$20.00

Unisex T-Shirt, S, M, L, and XL

A La Carte

Banana

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Hummus and Vegetable Crudités

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries with Housemade Ranch

$6.00

Spring Mix Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

$5.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$6.00

SD Ranch

$0.50

Bakery Goodies

Black Beauty Fat & Weird Cookie

$6.00

A silky, black cocoa base loaded with white chocolate chips, massive cookie sandwich chunks that add just the right amount of textural indulgence, and stuffed with a Oreo cream core

The Pudge Fat & Weird Cookie

$6.00

A crunchy peanut butter base woven together with loads of chocolate peanut butter candy pieces, stuffed with an XL chocolate peanut butter cup.

Big Booty Dough Fat & Weird Cookie

$6.00

This is a cake batter funfetti cookie loaded with rainbow party sprinkles, white chocolate chips, cupcake bites, and a cake pop core

Seasonal Fat & Weird Cookie

$6.00

A blue dough stuffed with Chips Ahoy cookies, Biscoff Cookies, Oreos, cookie dough bites, and a Biscoff & Chips Ahoy frosting core.

Daily Special

Daily Pastry Special 7$

$7.00

Daily Pastry Special 5$

$5.00

Daily Pastry Special $10.00

$10.00

Daily Pastry Special $3

$3.00

To Go

Take Out Charge

$1.00

POKE LOA

Signature Bowls

King Loa Bowl

$18.00

Our premier Poke Bowl. Two scoops of tuna plus two scoops of salmon over a bed of white rice and spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, cilantro, tamari (gluten free-soy sauce), sesame oil and chili paste. Topped with fresh sliced avocado, crab salad, house-made seaweed salad, edamame, lemon miso aioli and black sesame seeds

Salmon Bowl

$14.00

Two scoops of salmon over a bed of white rice and spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, sweet onion, ponzu sauce, chili paste and sesame oil. Topped with crab salad, house-made seaweed salad, edamame, lemon-miso aioli and black sesame seeds

Tuna Bowl

$14.00

Two scoops of tuna over a bed of white rice and spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, sweet onion, tamari sauce, chili paste and sesame oil. Topped with crab salad, house-made seaweed salad, edamame, sriracha aioli and black sesame seeds

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Two scoops of tofu over a bed of brown rice and spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, cilantro, sweet onion, Tamari sauce, chili paste and sesame oil. Topped with fresh sliced avocado, edamame, mango, house-made seaweed salad, ginger, sriracha aioli and black sesame seeds

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, white rice, low-sodium teriyaki sauce, baby cucumbers, sweet onions, avocado, jalapenos, lemon-miso aioli, crispy onions, sesame seeds

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Two scoops of poached Gulf shrimp over a bed of white rice & spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, sweet onions, ponzu, chili paste. Topped with edamame, seaweed salad, crab salad, sriracha aioli and sesame seeds

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.75

Miso broth with seaweed salad, tofu, green onions, and tamari gluten free soy sauce

Vegan Coconut Curry Thai Soup

$4.75

Vegan coconut-red curry broth with tofu, edamame, and green onions

Sides

Squid Salad

$5.75

Poached squid, mushrooms, ginger, rice wine vinegar, mirin, sesame oil

Japanese Seaweed Salad

$5.75

Traditional Japanese-style seaweed salad

Crab Salad

$5.75

House-made crab salad with Japanese mayo and sea salt

Kimchi

$5.75

Napa cabbage, radish, sea salt, green onion, ginger, red pepper, shrimp sauce, fish sauce, sugar, cream of tartar

Sides Trio

$14.00

Choose three sides or a soup

Cucumber Salad

$5.75

Edamame Salad

$5.75Out of stock

Sweets

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

Gluten-Free Brownie

$3.25

Gluten-Free Marshmallow Treat

$3.25

Drinks

Hibiscus Agave Agua Fresca

$3.25

Hibiscus & organic agave syrup

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade Agua Fresca

$3.25

Fresh watermelon & cucumbers, no added sweeteners

Big Easy Bucha

$6.00

New Orleans-made kombucha

Bai Bottles

$3.75

Varous Flavors

Smart Water

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Fiji Water

$3.25

Karma Drink

$4.25

Peligrino

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

To Go

Take Out Charge

$1.50

PLUMA

Sandwiches

Lil Hottie

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, potato bun

Florida Bird

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, potato bun

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Fried chicken, cheddar waffles, pickled onions, pepper jelly, whiskey maple syrup

Wraps & More

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Bacon, tomato, mixed greens, provolone, spinach-herb tortilla

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Crunchy chicken breast nuggets

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.00

Freshly fried onion rings

Fries

$5.00

Crispy potatoes

Coleslaw

$4.00

House-made slaw

Waffles

$9.00

Cheddar waffles with syrup & butter

Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Boxed Water

$4.00

TUK TUK THAI

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Savory pork spring rolls with hints of garlic, green onion, and mixed vegetables, served with side of sauce

Side Rice

Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Traditional green curry with choice of protein, coconut milk, thai eggplant, and zucchini

Red Curry

$15.00

Traditional red curry with choice of protein, coconut milk, red & yellow peppers, and zucchini

Stir-Fry

Fried Rice (Khao Phat)

$17.00

Stir-fried rice with choice of protein and mixed vegetables topped with fried egg

Pad Thai

$17.00

Stir-fried noodles with choice of protein, egg, mixed vegetables, garnished with lime and peanuts

Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)

$17.00

Stir-fried noodles with choice of protein, garlic, onions, sweet peppers, chinese broccoli

Thai Basil (Pad Kra Pow)

$17.00

Stir-fry with choice of protein, garlic, thai chili peppers, and fresh holy basil topped with fried egg

Drinks

Coke Products

$3.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Bottled Tea

$4.00

To Go

Take Out Charge

$1.50

ZAITOUN

PITAS

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SD

$13.00

Charred chicken marinated in signature spices wrapped in a warm pita topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and our homemade garlic sauce. Includes side of fries.

BEEF SHAWARMA SD

$14.00

Tender beef marinated in signature spices wrapped in a warm pita topped with pickles, seasoned onions, and your choice of our regular or spicy homemade tahini sauce. Includes side of fries.

FALAFEL SD

$12.00

Crispy signature falafel made with a unique blend of spices and herbs wrapped in a warm pita topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and our regular or spicy tahini sauce. Includes side of fries.

BOWLS

CHICKEN SHAWARMA BWL

$15.00

Charred chicken marinated in signature spices laid on a bed of our aromatic saffron rice, refreshing tabbouleh salad, hummus, and your choice of our regular or spicy homemade tahini sauce.

BEEF SHAWARMA BWL

$16.00

Tender beef marinated in signature spices laid on a bed of our aromatic saffron rice, refreshing tabbouleh salad, hummus, and your choice of our regular or spicy homemade tahini sauce.

FALAFEL BWL

$14.00

Crispy signature falafel made with a unique blend of spices and herbs laid on a bed of our aromatic saffron rice, refreshing tabbouleh salad, and your choice of our regular or spicy homemade tahini sauce.

SIDES

Hummus & Pita

$5.00

Baba ghanoush & Pita

$5.00

Feta Fries

$5.00

Saffron Rice

$5.00

Tabbouleh

$5.00

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Beef

$7.00

Side of Falafel

$5.00

DRINKS

Coke Products

$3.00

Lemon & Mint

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Tea

$3.00

DESSERTS

Baklava

$5.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

MACHO TACO

CHIPS AND DIPS

All dips served with house fried tortilla chips.

Salsa

$6.00

Guacamole

$10.00

OG Queso

$10.00

Spicy Scotch Bonnet Queso

$10.00

Spicy Brisket Burnt Ends Queso

$14.00

TACOS AND MORE

Caribbean Grilled Fish

$9.00

Blackened Shrimp

$9.00

Brisket or Portobello Umami

$9.00

Texas Taco

$8.00

Porky Belly

$8.00

Cheesey Chicken

$8.00

CHEF TREATS

Elote

$6.00

Macho Nachos

$19.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheesy Chicken Taquitos

$13.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$10.00

EXTRAS

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Black Beans- 8oz

$4.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Drinks - MT

Bottle Water

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$4.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food unites people. That’s why we’ve gathered 10 restaurant concepts offering up cuisines from across the globe, skillfully crafted by your favorite local chefs.

Location

4237 Legendary Drive, Destin, FL 32541

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

