City Food Hall - Destin
4237 Legendary Drive
Destin, FL 32541
LIKKLE JAMDUNG
Appetizer
Jerk Wings
Island jerk wings seasoned and marinated for over 24 hours, done to perfection and served with carrot sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing
Jamaican Patty
Your choice of; beef, cheese or vegetable
Fried Plantains
Ripe plantains fried until golden brown, served in a crispy tortilla with a pineapple cocolopez sauce.
Soup of the day(chef's choice)
Chicken noodle soup, Fish Tea, Red Peas soup and Mannish Water
Salad
Sandwich
Jamaican Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast seasoned with dry rob and placed in a jerk marinate grilled to perfection topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon and drizzled with a spicy jerk aioli served on a open faced bun with french fries.
Fish Sandwich
Fish fillet seasoned with jerk rob, grilled to perfection drizzled with spicy aioli served with french fries
Entrees
Brown Stew Oxtail
Bone-in oxtail cooked until its tender, served in a homemade brown broad bean sauce, served with a bed of rice and peas, fried plantains and steamed vegetables.
Curry Goat
Goat meat seasoned with West Indian curry and Island spices and herbs, left overnight to fully marinate then cooked until it’s tender. Served with steamed rice, fried plantains and steamed vegetable.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Traditional bone-in yaadein jerk chicken, seasoned with chef Shaun’s own jerk blend, marinated for 24 hours and grilled to perfection, served with coconut rice and peas, fried plantains and steamed vegetables
Jerk Pork
Tender pork Shoulder seasoned with Island spices & Herbs placed in a jerk marinate for 24 hours, then cook to perfection in a charcoal grill. Served with coconut rice and peas, fried plantains and steamed vegetables.
Escovitch Fish
Fresh catch snapper seasoned with our homemade island spices, fried and topped with a pickled vinegar salad, served with the side of your choice.
Curry Shrimp
Jumbo peel and deveined Gulf shrimps seasoned and sautéed then reduced in a coconut curry sauce, served with steamed rice, vegetables and fried plantains.
Curry Chicken
Small pieces of chicken well seasoned and sauteed, then reduced in a coconut curry sauce with carrots and potatoes served with steamed rice, vegetables and fried plantains.
Brown Stew Chicken
Small pieces of chicken well seasoned and sauteed, then reduced our island flavored brown sauce with vegetables served with coconut rice and peas, vegetables and fried plantains.
Ackee and Saltfish
Fresh Jamaican ackee,saltfish, bell pepper, tomato, onion and peeled garlic sauteed in coconut oil and served with rice and peas, vegetable and plantains.
Island Flavored Combo
Your choice of 3: oxtail, goat, jerk chicken, jerk pork and stew chicken served with rice and peas, vegetables and plantains.
Oxtail only
Jerk Pork only
Jerk Chicken only
Curry Goat only
Sides
Desserts
Today's Special
Spice Level
Drinks
Cranberry Water
Coconut Water
Ginger Beer
Tropical Rhythm
Supligen
Kola Champagne
Peanut Punch
Ting
Malta
Bigga
Boom
Babbaroots
True Juice
Red Bull
Apple Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta
Powerade
Dasani Water
Tea
Monster
Dr. Pepper
OJ
Sprite
Smart Water
Soup Of The Day
NANBU TOO
Zensai (Bites)
Ramen (Noodle Soup)
Assari Ramen
Tamari mushroom broth with ramen noodles, vegetables, tofu, scallion and a soy-cured soft boiled egg
Shoyu Ramen
Marinated chicken in a soy based chicken broth, with ramen noodles, vegetables, scallion, and a soy-cured soft boiled egg
Miso Ramen
Braised pork belly in a miso double pork broth, with ramen noodles, vegetables, scallion, and a soy-cured soft boiled egg
Yaki (Stir Fry)
Veggie Stir Fry
Sauteed soba noodles with tofu, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion
Chicken Stir Fry
Sauteed soba noodles with chicken, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion
Pork Stir Fry
Sauteed soba noodles with pork belly, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion
Donburi (Rice Bowl)
Beef Bulgogi
Korean Marinated Beef, kimchi, scallion, carrot, cucumber, steamed rice, cilantro, sesame
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
A bed of steamed rice with chicken, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion
Tofu Yasai Rice Bowl
A bed of steamed rice with tofu, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion
Pork Belly Rice Bowl
A bed of steamed rice with pork belly, vegetables, sake, aged soy, sesame, egg, fried onion, garlic, and scallion
Extras
Egg
First we soft boil these baddies, then we peel and marinate them in an aged soy sauce for 2 days. The best part of a ramen dish, add an extra half an egg to your order!
Spicebomb
Add a little heat to your dish! Nanbu’s Spice bomb is made with 6 different chilis, garlic, ginger, soy and Korean chili paste. comes on the side so you can add as much or as little as you need!
Garlic Bomb
LOVE garlic? this flavor bomb gives that extra warmth and nuttiness you can only get from this powerhouse of a spice. Fresh chopped with spices and ginger, this bomb is the BOMB. served on the side.
Double Meat
Double Noodle
Tea and Water
Coca Cola Products
NOURISHED KITCHEN
Smoothie & Smoothie Bowls
Sweet As Sunday Morning
Banana, vegan organic protein powder, raw cacao, nut butter, and almond milk,
The Youngster
Banana, strawberries, raw honey, vegan, organic protein powder, almond milk
Kicking Tires and Lighting Fires
Kale, blueberries, strawberries, banana, mascarenas, cacao, organic vegan protein powder, almond milk
Risi Pisi
Organic acai, almond milk, nut butter, banana, granola, coconut, and berries
Pretty in Pitaya
Pitaya, banana, nut butter, almond milk, granola, coconut, and berries
Wraps & Gluten Free Sandwiches
Salads
Birdies Superfood
Spring mix, fresh pinapple, pickled onion, coconut flakes, pomegrante seeds, cashews, and spicy island chicken, cilantro lime vinagerette
Classic Ceaser
Romaine, parmesan cheese, crutons, ceasar dressing, grilled chicken
Grecian Bowl
Romaine, feta, pickled onion,olives, pepperoncini peppers,cherry tomatoes, gyro meat and tzatziki on top and pita triangles, greek dressing.
Sunny Cobb Salad
Spring Mix and romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, green onion, chickpeas, cheddar, avocado, boiled egg, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, turkey, bacon, ranch
Hot Nourishing Bowls
Sides
Baked Goods
Ice Cream
Drinks
Retail - Birdies
PB&J BAKERY & CAFE
Speciality Sandwiches
7. Crack Chicken Salad
Smoked chicken salad (with pecans and grapes), tomato, lettuce, on a Croissant
8. Quiero Queso
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with gruyere, gouda, and Tillamook cheddar on buttered Texas Toast (Vegetarian)
9. Greek Island Vacay
Hummus, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, feta, tomato, pickled red onion, roasted red peppers, and dill on pita bread (Vegetarian)
10. Middle to Maiden
Eggplant Meatball Sub with San Marzano Tomato Sauce on a French Baguette with Mozzarella cheese and Fresh Basil (Vegetarian)
11. For the Long Run
BLT with Nueske's Bacon, Avocado Puree, and Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread
14. For the Bride
Salmon, poached egg, hollandaise sauce, pickled red onion on a Hawaiian roll (Available for Sunday Brunch only)
Specialty PB&Js
Soups & Salads
4. Tandem Bike Bisque
Smoked tomato bisque with basil oil, served with focaccia (Vegetarian)
5. Sundog Rainbow Salad
Chickpeas, mayo, dill, pickled red onion, tri-colored cherry tomatoes, rainbow radishes, cucumber, and arugula with a mayo/lemon dressing (Vegetarian)
6. Florida Citrus Salad
Spring Mix, heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onions, orange segments/seasonal fruit, candied pecans, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette (Vegetarian)
Fork & Knife (Dinner Only)
12. Mario’s 1UP Dream Dinner
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with coconut, sage, and mushroom cream sauce, sundried tomatoes & cremini mushrooms (Vegan)
13. Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner
Savory ginger waffle with orange marmalade, citrus-ginger braised chicken, hoisin sauce/syrup drizzle, & cilantro garnish
Kids Menu
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Classic Drip Coffee
Americano
Espresso with Hot Water
Cappuccino
Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foam
Latte
Espresso with Steamed Milk
Honey Oat Milk & Lavender Latte
Espresso with Steamed Oat Milk, Honey, and Lavender
Cold Brew Coffee
Ground Coffee Steeped Overnight and Poured Over Ice
Iced Coffee
Drip Coffee Poured Over Ice
Irish Blessing Coffee
Cotton Candy Cloud Suspended Over Hot Drip Coffee, Creating a Rainshower from Steam
Espresso
Tea
Other Beverages
Swag Shop
A La Carte
Bakery Goodies
Black Beauty Fat & Weird Cookie
A silky, black cocoa base loaded with white chocolate chips, massive cookie sandwich chunks that add just the right amount of textural indulgence, and stuffed with a Oreo cream core
The Pudge Fat & Weird Cookie
A crunchy peanut butter base woven together with loads of chocolate peanut butter candy pieces, stuffed with an XL chocolate peanut butter cup.
Big Booty Dough Fat & Weird Cookie
This is a cake batter funfetti cookie loaded with rainbow party sprinkles, white chocolate chips, cupcake bites, and a cake pop core
Seasonal Fat & Weird Cookie
A blue dough stuffed with Chips Ahoy cookies, Biscoff Cookies, Oreos, cookie dough bites, and a Biscoff & Chips Ahoy frosting core.
Daily Special
To Go
POKE LOA
Signature Bowls
King Loa Bowl
Our premier Poke Bowl. Two scoops of tuna plus two scoops of salmon over a bed of white rice and spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, cilantro, tamari (gluten free-soy sauce), sesame oil and chili paste. Topped with fresh sliced avocado, crab salad, house-made seaweed salad, edamame, lemon miso aioli and black sesame seeds
Salmon Bowl
Two scoops of salmon over a bed of white rice and spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, sweet onion, ponzu sauce, chili paste and sesame oil. Topped with crab salad, house-made seaweed salad, edamame, lemon-miso aioli and black sesame seeds
Tuna Bowl
Two scoops of tuna over a bed of white rice and spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, sweet onion, tamari sauce, chili paste and sesame oil. Topped with crab salad, house-made seaweed salad, edamame, sriracha aioli and black sesame seeds
Veggie Bowl
Two scoops of tofu over a bed of brown rice and spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, cilantro, sweet onion, Tamari sauce, chili paste and sesame oil. Topped with fresh sliced avocado, edamame, mango, house-made seaweed salad, ginger, sriracha aioli and black sesame seeds
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, white rice, low-sodium teriyaki sauce, baby cucumbers, sweet onions, avocado, jalapenos, lemon-miso aioli, crispy onions, sesame seeds
Spicy Shrimp Bowl
Two scoops of poached Gulf shrimp over a bed of white rice & spring mix. Mixed with baby cucumbers, sweet onions, ponzu, chili paste. Topped with edamame, seaweed salad, crab salad, sriracha aioli and sesame seeds
Soups
Sides
Squid Salad
Poached squid, mushrooms, ginger, rice wine vinegar, mirin, sesame oil
Japanese Seaweed Salad
Traditional Japanese-style seaweed salad
Crab Salad
House-made crab salad with Japanese mayo and sea salt
Kimchi
Napa cabbage, radish, sea salt, green onion, ginger, red pepper, shrimp sauce, fish sauce, sugar, cream of tartar
Sides Trio
Choose three sides or a soup
Cucumber Salad
Edamame Salad
Drinks
Hibiscus Agave Agua Fresca
Hibiscus & organic agave syrup
Blueberry Lavender Lemonade Agua Fresca
Fresh watermelon & cucumbers, no added sweeteners
Big Easy Bucha
New Orleans-made kombucha
Bai Bottles
Varous Flavors
Smart Water
Coke
Sprite
Fanta
Fiji Water
Karma Drink
Peligrino
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
PLUMA
Sandwiches
Wraps & More
Sides
TUK TUK THAI
Appetizers
Curry
Stir-Fry
Fried Rice (Khao Phat)
Stir-fried rice with choice of protein and mixed vegetables topped with fried egg
Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles with choice of protein, egg, mixed vegetables, garnished with lime and peanuts
Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)
Stir-fried noodles with choice of protein, garlic, onions, sweet peppers, chinese broccoli
Thai Basil (Pad Kra Pow)
Stir-fry with choice of protein, garlic, thai chili peppers, and fresh holy basil topped with fried egg
ZAITOUN
PITAS
CHICKEN SHAWARMA SD
Charred chicken marinated in signature spices wrapped in a warm pita topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and our homemade garlic sauce. Includes side of fries.
BEEF SHAWARMA SD
Tender beef marinated in signature spices wrapped in a warm pita topped with pickles, seasoned onions, and your choice of our regular or spicy homemade tahini sauce. Includes side of fries.
FALAFEL SD
Crispy signature falafel made with a unique blend of spices and herbs wrapped in a warm pita topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and our regular or spicy tahini sauce. Includes side of fries.
BOWLS
CHICKEN SHAWARMA BWL
Charred chicken marinated in signature spices laid on a bed of our aromatic saffron rice, refreshing tabbouleh salad, hummus, and your choice of our regular or spicy homemade tahini sauce.
BEEF SHAWARMA BWL
Tender beef marinated in signature spices laid on a bed of our aromatic saffron rice, refreshing tabbouleh salad, hummus, and your choice of our regular or spicy homemade tahini sauce.
FALAFEL BWL
Crispy signature falafel made with a unique blend of spices and herbs laid on a bed of our aromatic saffron rice, refreshing tabbouleh salad, and your choice of our regular or spicy homemade tahini sauce.
SIDES
DESSERTS
MACHO TACO
CHIPS AND DIPS
TACOS AND MORE
CHEF TREATS
