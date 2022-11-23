Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Foundry Group - Press Waffle FS 11 - Press Waffle

3730 FOREST PARK AVE

ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

Popular Items

The House
Chicken & Waffles
The Happy Camper

Favorites

Choose from any of our most popular options both sweet and savory!

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Two deep fried tenders, bacon crumble, and maple syrup on our golden liege waffle.

The Cristo

$11.00

Waffle sandwich with blackforest ham, smoked turkey, white American cheese, & mixed berry jam.

The Elvis

$9.25

Peanut butter, sliced bananas, honey, and bacon crumble on our golden liege waffle.

The Happy Camper

$8.50

SMORE'S! Cookie butter, chocolate syrup, and fire toasted marshmallows on our golden liege waffle.

The House

$9.75

Our Bestseller! Fresh cut strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella, and our house made whipped cream on our golden liege waffle.

The Southern Belle

$9.25

Fresh blueberries, tangy lemon curd, and our house made whipped cream on our golden liege waffle.

The American

$11.00

Fried egg, bacon crumble, melted cheddar, and maple syrup on our golden liege waffle.

Cereal Waffles

$8.50

Choose from 3 flavor combinations!

STL Hot C&W

$14.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.25

Build Your Own Waffle

Choose from our selection of toppings including fresh cut fruits, sweet sauces, whipped cream, and ice cream!

Plain Liege Waffle

$6.00

Our authentic liege waffle recipe made in house. Deck it out with all of your favorite toppings!

Coffee & Espresso

Locally roasted coffee and espresso.

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Espresso (Single Shot)

$2.00

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

Beverages

Choose from out selection of canned and bottled drinks and juices.

Bottled Water

$2.00

2% Milk

$2.75

Ski

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Black Cherry

$2.75

Diet Cola

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Strawberry Milk

$2.75

Cherry Ski

$2.75

Cherry Cola

$2.75

Water Cup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 12:00 am
A NEW WAY TO WAFFLE! Come visit us! Bring a friend, have a waffle and a steaming cup of Perks Beanery coffee and stay a while!

3730 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

