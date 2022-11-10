Salad
Sandwiches
City Greens - Metairie
376 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to the City!
Location
600 Metairie Rd, Ste E, Metairie, LA 70005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea - NOLA
4.5 • 149
4641 S Carrollton Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Metairie
More near Metairie