City Greens - Metairie

Popular Items

Southwest
Truffle Caesar
Build Your Own

Specials

Chili Crunch Caesar: Supporting the MiNO Foundation!

Chili Crunch Caesar: Supporting the MiNO Foundation!

$13.95

Avocado, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Cilantro, Kale, Romaine, Truffle Caesar Dressing, and Chili Crunch. Proceeds go to the MiNO Foundation in support of Pass the Peas Week! (Only available until Nov. 11!)

Chipotle Steak Wrap

Chipotle Steak Wrap

$13.25

fire-braised flank steak, roasted corn, feta, cilantro, red onion, arugula, mixed greens, chipotle dressing, choice of local spinach or wheat tortilla

TRUFFALO CHICKEN

TRUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.95

blackened chicken thighs, focaccia croutons, carrots, celery, tomato, cilantro, blue cheese, kale, romaine, truffle caesar dressing, crystal hot sauce

The House

The House

$12.50

chilton county apples, dried cranberries, goat cheese, honey roasted walnuts, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette (GF, V)

Salads.

Beet Street

Beet Street

$10.50

sous-vide beets, carrot, goat cheese, honey-roasted walnuts, mixed greens, romaine, lemon basil vinaigrette 470 cal (GF, V)

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$10.95

avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)

Quinoa, Kale & Corn

Quinoa, Kale & Corn

$10.95

carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)

Southwest

Southwest

$10.95

avocado, black beans, corn, tomato, shaved onion, pepper jack, local tortilla chips, romaine, mixed greens, jalapeño lime dressing 550 cal (GF, V)

Spinach Club

Spinach Club

$10.75

avocado, red onion, egg, bacon, white cheddar, spinach, honey mustard vinaigrette 530 cal (GF)

Truffle Caesar

Truffle Caesar

$8.50

parmesan-reggiano, focaccia croutons, romaine, truffle caesar dressing 470 cal

Vegan Quinoa Kale & Corn

Vegan Quinoa Kale & Corn

$11.50

ditch the feta for baked tofu 440 cal (GF, VE)

Wraps.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$11.50

roasted chicken, pepper jack, corn, tomato, corn chips, romaine, pineapple bbq sauce and dijon aioli 710 cal

Thai Peanut Chicken

Thai Peanut Chicken

$10.50

roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal

Thai Peanut Shrimp

Thai Peanut Shrimp

$11.50

gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal

Turkey & Avocado

Turkey & Avocado

$10.95

sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, shaved onion, romaine, mixed greens, dijon aioli 830 cal

Build Your Own.

Build Your Own

$9.95

Daily

Tomato Basil

$3.99

Family Meals

Family Salad (Feeds 4 people)

$34.99

Family Wrap Tray (8 Half Wraps)

$39.99

Sides.

Thai Noodle Side

Thai Noodle Side

$4.50Out of stock

canton noodles, red bell pepper, red onions, cilantro, sesame seeds, fried shallots, thai peanut sauce

Cookies/Chips/Dessert

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$2.50Out of stock
Cake Jar: Boston Creme

Cake Jar: Boston Creme

$5.95Out of stock

layers of fudge mouse, vanilla custard and yellow cake. kinda Boston Cream-ish.

Greek Girls Rice Pudding

$5.00

milk, rice, cane sugar, lemon zest, cinnamon

Pita Chips

$1.50

Pop Chips

$1.50

Juices.

Natalie’s Carrot Ginger Juice

$5.99

Natalie’s Lemonade

$3.50

Natalie’s Orange Beet Juice

$5.99

Other Beverages.

Bottled Water

$1.69

Boylan

$1.99

La Croix

$1.37

Mash

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the City!

Website

Location

600 Metairie Rd, Ste E, Metairie, LA 70005

Directions

Gallery
City Greens image
City Greens image
City Greens image
City Greens image

