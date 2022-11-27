A map showing the location of City Grill - Cedar Rapids 1616 1st Avenue NortheastView gallery

City Grill - Cedar Rapids 1616 1st Avenue Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

1616 1st Avenue Northeast

Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Favorites

Chicken Fried Beef Steak

$13.75

Pork Chop Breakfast

$16.75

My Usaul

$9.00

2 bacon or 2 sausages, 2 eggs your way, hashbrowns, and toast

Corn Beef Hash

$11.95

chopped corned beef steak with shredded potatoes

Rib eye steak and eggs

$26.75

12 oz Rib Eye Steak served with eggs your way hashbrowns and toast

Hungry Man

$13.95

2 bacon, 2 sausages, 2 pancakes, 2 eggs your way, hashbrowns, toast

Biscuits&Gravy

$6.25

Pancake or French Toast Breakfast

$9.95

Omelets

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.55

3 egg ham and cheese omelet with hashbrowns and toast

Cheddar Cheese

$8.95

Western

$10.25

3 egg omelet with ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese

Greek Omelet

$11.25

3 egg omelet with gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, spinach, provolone cheese served with hash browns and toast

Build your own Omelet

$8.55

3 egg omelet your way (load it up!) with hashbrowns and toast

Breakfast Sandwiches/Super Burrito

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burrito/Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, egg, and cheese on toast or as a burrito with an extra egg for a dollar extra

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Burrito only

$6.99

Ham, egg, and cheese burrito

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich/Burrito

$6.99

Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich or burrito with an extra egg for a dollar more

Loaded Omelet Burrito/Sandwich

$7.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, green peppers onions, and cheese omelet served on toasted bread or tortilla (no biscuits)

Veggie omelet Sandwich/Burrito

$7.99

2 egg omelet with spinach, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes on a sandwich or tortilla (no biscuit)

Breakfast Sand/Burrito

$7.49

Side Of

2 Eggs Your Way

$2.00

2 Pc Bacon

$2.99

Pancake's

$4.99

Hash browns

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Toast

$1.00

Gravy

$0.50

Grits

$3.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Chicken Bundles

Whole Chicken Wings Basket

$7.99+

All wing baskets served with Fries and white bread

Leg &Thighs Basket

$5.99+

Chicken Extras

Party Packs Wings only no fries 25pc

$40.99

Party Packs Wings 50pc

$54.99

3ct Chicken Tenders Basket

$6.99

Gizzard Basket

$8.49

Sandwiches

Itailian Beef Sandwich Basket

$11.99

Gyro Sandwich Basket

$10.99

Jimshoe Basket

$12.99

Philly's

$10.99

Maxwell street polish

$7.99

All beef polish on a steamed bun with mustard, grilled onions, and sports peppers

City Grill Burger

$8.99

Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard, and mayo

City Grill Double Burger

$11.99

City Grill Gyro Cheese Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$7.99

City Grill Steak Burger

$9.99

Tacos

$8.49

Chicken or Steak

Super Taco Basket

$8.49

2 Grill Cheese Basket

$5.99

2 Beef Hotdog Special

$8.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ BRISKET

$13.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

4pc Kids Chicken Nuggets Basket

$4.99

Kids Walking Taco

$4.99

Bag of Doritos, Beef taco meat, nacho chees, lettuce, onion tomato, onion, and sour cream. This item does not come with fries, apple sauce or a fruit cup.

Kids 2pc Chicken Tenders Basket

$5.99

Hot Dog Basket

$4.99

Walking Taco Basket

$6.49

walking taco with fries.

Sides

Rice

$3.99

Fries

$2.99+

Cheese Fries

$2.49

Walking Taco

$4.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Cabbage

$4.99

Beans and Rice

$4.99

Fried okra

$4.99

Plantains

$4.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Soup of the day

$4.99

Baked spaghetti

$4.99

Baked spaghetti with chese

$5.99

Mashed potatoes

$4.99

Seafood

3pc Cod Fish

$9.75

Shrimp Basket

$7.99

2pc Fried Tilapia

$9.49

2pc Fried Catfish

$10.49

2pc chicken 1pc Fish Combo

$12.49

3pc Chicken 2pc Fish

$16.99

Quick Bite's

1 Ct Pizza Puff Basket

$4.99

2 Ct Pizza Puff Basket

$8.99

Gyro Cheese Fries

$6.49

Steak Cheese Fries

$7.99

1ct Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Hotdog basket

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Maxwell Street

Maxwell street Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.99

Maxwell street polish

$5.99

Maxwell street Burger

$5.49

Extras

Salad Dressing

$0.75

Extra Meat

$2.50

sauce on the side

$0.35

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

12 oz Cans

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Body Armour

$2.49

Minute Made

$1.99

24 oz POP

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

White Milk

$2.49

Faygo

$3.99

Vess

$1.99

Calypso

$2.49

Kool-Aid

$1.99

Chips

Takis

$0.80

Hot Cheetos

$1.00

Dessert

cake slice

$4.99

Banana Pudding/strawberry

$4.99

Jerk Dinners

Oxtails

$25.00

Rib Tip dinner

$20.00

Catfish Dinner

$18.00

Jerk chicken

$18.00

Fried Leg Thigh Wing dinner

$17.00

BBQ Brisket

$16.99

Jerk Ala-Carte

Jerk sauce

$1.00

2 Jerk tacos

$9.99

Jerk Super Taco

$9.99

Jerk Fried Rice

$14.99

Jerk Chicken Salad

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1616 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Greyhound Deli & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
450 5th st se Cafe Cedar rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
orange starNo Reviews
411 1st Street SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Emporium - CR - 220 3rd Ave SE
orange starNo Reviews
220 3rd Ave SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Need Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
207 2nd Ave SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Barrel House - Cedar Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
102 2nd St SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 784
59 16th Ave SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Rapids

PepperJax Grill - 21 - Cedar Rapids
orange star4.3 • 2,662
5200 Fountains Dr NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurantnext
Fong's Pizza - Fong's Cedar Rapids
orange star4.4 • 1,999
1006 3rd St SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 784
59 16th Ave SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View restaurantnext
Rawlicious
orange star5.0 • 229
1101 3rd Street SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Runt's Munchies
orange star4.8 • 150
118 2nd Street Southeast Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Emil's Hideaway
orange star4.0 • 109
222 Glenbrook Dr Se Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Rapids
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston