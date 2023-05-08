  • Home
City Hall Bistro & Martini Bar 5 South Flagler Avenue

No reviews yet

5 South Flagler Avenue

Homestead, FL 33030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Avocado Egg Rolls

$14.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$20.00

Spicy or Plain

Bootlegger Sliders

$16.00

3 Sliders (Chicken, Beef and Pork)

Ceviche

$18.00

Chicken Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Chicken, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapenos

City Hall Tostones

$16.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Drizzled with Cilantro Sauce

Lemon Pepper Pork Rinds

$6.00

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$16.00

Pork Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Pork, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapenos

Potstickers Pork

$10.00

Steamed or Fried

Prohibition Fish Dip

$12.00

Served with Fried Wonton Chips / Caviar + $20

Queso Frtio Bites

$8.00

Drizzled with Spicy Honey

Redland Wings

$16.00

Honey Garlic, Siracha Sweet Chili, Mild, Hot

Reuben Egg Rolls

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Tartare*

$18.00

Served with Fried Wonton Chips

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Steak Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Steak, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapenos

Soups

Beef & Onion Soup

$8.00

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Redland Salad

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes

City Hall Burger

$22.00

Two 4oz Patties, Cheese, Fig Jam, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Basil Aioli

Mafioso Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Smoked Gouda, Swiss, American, Parmesan Cheeses, Pork Belly on Rustic Sourdough

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Melted Gouda & Mozzarella with Marinara Sauce

NY Strip Pan Con Bistec

$18.00

Cilantro Lime Aioli, Potato Fries, Sauteed Onions and Tomatoes

Snapper Minuta

$16.00

Breaded Snapper, Lemon Pepper Aioli and Onions

Train Stop Burger

$26.00

two 4oz Patties, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bacon, Prosciutto Crumble

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Entrée

Blackend Salmon

$28.00

Grilled 8oz Served with Grilled Asparagus

Chicken and Mushrooms

$28.00

Parmeasan Garlic Potatoes

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chimichurri Lamb Chops

$40.00

Grilled New Zealand Rack 18/20oz

Churrasco

$28.00

Grilled 12oz Side of Jalapeno Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Hanger Steak

$18.00

Grilled 8oz

KAN KAN

$36.00

Deep Fried

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Bone in Center Cut 12/14oz Served with Baby Confit Tomatoes

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$22.00

Pork Belly, Mixed Vegetables, Egg Topped with a Fried Egg with side of Yum Yum Sauce

Rib Eye

$32.00

Grilled 10oz

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Tomahawk

$130.00

Grilled 64oz

Whole Fried Snapper

$35.00

Market Price

Sides

Cilantro Rice

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts w/ Queso Fresco

$10.00

Sweet Plantains

$10.00

Hawaiian Tostones

$10.00

Steak Fries

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Plain / Truffle / Gralic Parm

Small Side Salad

$10.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

Kids Meals

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with French Fries

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Served with French Fries

Kiddie Burger

$12.00

Served with French Fries

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Served with French Fries

KIDS Mini Corn Dogs

$12.00

Served with French Fries

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Guava Key Lime Lime

$8.00

Homemade Flan

$8.00

Mini Donuts

$8.00

Passionfruit Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Sweet Delights Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Warm Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

ICE CREAM

$5.00

Party Platters

Party Platter

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

5 South Flagler Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

