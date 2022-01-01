Upper Room
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy a great cup of coffee! The Upper Room Coffee shop is a safe place where everyone is welcomed. It is a place where neighbors are empowered to make changes in their community. Upper Room will be a place of connection and reflect Christ's redeeming Love!
Location
288 N. Main St, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
