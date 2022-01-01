Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upper Room

288 N. Main St

Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Java Chip Frappe
Scones Blueberry
Americano

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lavendar Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Drinks

Kids lemonade

$2.00

Kids milk

$2.00

Kids hot cocoa

$2.00

Brewed Coffee

Light Roast Coffee

Light Roast Coffee

$2.35+

Ferris Coffee House Blend Roast, hot or iced.

Dark Roast French Columbian

Dark Roast French Columbian

$2.35+

Dark roast of Ferris French Roast Blend.

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.35+Out of stock

Decaf Ferris Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.20+

Ferris batch brew, ( dark roast or light roast ) topped with steamed milk.

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme blend poured over hot water.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25+

A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme blend, milk, and chocolate sauce.

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme blend with steamed lightly textured whole milk.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25+

A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme Blend poured on top of milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.10

A doubleshot of Ferris Espresso Supreme Blend, topped with frothy milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

A doubleshot of Ferris Espresso Supreme Blend, and 4oz of steamed lightly textured whole milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

A doubleshot of espresso. Ferris Coffee "Espresso Supreme" blend.

Seasonal Specialty

Honey Lavendar Latte

Honey Lavendar Latte

$5.25+

A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme blend, real honey, lavendar syrup, milk of choice, topped with fresh lavender flowers.

Cafe Miel

Cafe Miel

$5.25+

A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme Blend, milk, real honey, and cinnamon.

Turtle Latte

Turtle Latte

$5.25+

A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme Blend, milk, hazelnut syrup, caramel sauce, and chocolate sauce.

Teas

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Oregon Chai Mix made with whole milk, or choice of alternative milk. Enjoy hot, iced, or frozen.

Traditional Tea

$2.25+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.20+

Harney & Sons Earl Gray tea with choice of steamed milk.

Iced Tea Lemon

$3.00

16 OZ

Iced Lavendar Tea

$3.00

16 0z

Iced Mango Tea

$3.00

Iced Peach Tea

$3.00

16 oz

Iced Raspberry Tea

$3.00

16 oz

Iced Strawberry Tea

$3.00

16 oz

Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry smoothie blended with ice and milk. Topped with housemade whipped cream.

Strawberry Banna

Strawberry Banna

$5.50

Strawberry Banana smoothie mixe blended with choice of milk and ice.

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$5.50

Four Berry Smoothie mix blended with choice of milk and ice.

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.50

Pineapple coconut smoothie mix, milk, and ice. Topped with housemade whipped cream.

Frappe

Java Chip Frappe

Java Chip Frappe

$5.50

Java Chip Frappe, topped with housemade whip and chocolate chips.

Chocolate Frappe

Chocolate Frappe

$5.50

Vanilla Frappe with added chocolate syrup and chocolate drizzle.

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$5.50

Vanilla Frappe, made with ice, and milk. Topped with housemade whipped cream.

Flavor of Day

$5.50

Caramel

$5.50
Milks

Milks

$1.00

Califia Farms Almond milk and Oat Milk

Food

Bagels

Bagels

$3.00+

Plain with Cream Cheese

Muffins

Muffins

$2.00

Blueberry or Chocolate Chunk

Cookies

Cookies

$3.00

M&M and Chocolate Chip

Scones Blueberry

Scones Blueberry

$3.50

Baked fresh daily Available while supplies last

Cinnamon Roll Scone

Cinnamon Roll Scone

$3.50

Freshly Baked Cinnamon Scone with cinnamon and brown sugar. Lightly frosted with cream cheese frosting.

Ice Cream Sandwich Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies filled with Vanilla Ice cream and rolled in chocolate chips

M&M Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50

Two 4 oz M&M chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla ice cream and rolled in chocolate chips

Strawberry Scone

$3.50

Fresh baked strawberry scone

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

16oz

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

16oz

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

16oz

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz

Lavendar Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a great cup of coffee! The Upper Room Coffee shop is a safe place where everyone is welcomed. It is a place where neighbors are empowered to make changes in their community. Upper Room will be a place of connection and reflect Christ's redeeming Love!

Location

288 N. Main St, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Directions

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

