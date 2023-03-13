Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Island 2595 Palm Bay Road Northeast

No reviews yet

2595 Palm Bay Road Northeast

Palm Bay, FL 32905

Food

Appetizers

Brooklyn Wings (8)

Brooklyn Wings (8)

$13.95

8 Wings served with your choice of dressing

Jerk Wings (6)

$12.00

6 Wings served with your choice of dressing

Lexington Ave (6 Coconut Shrimp)

$14.95

6 Fried Shrimp

Jamaican Bammy

$4.00

Jamaican Beef Patty

$2.50
Festival (3)

Festival (3)

$3.00

Wall Street

$14.95Out of stock

Clam Strips,Conch Fritters,Fried Shrimp,Hush Puppies,Fried Oysters

5Th Ave -Oysters

$13.95Out of stock

Dozen Steamed Or Half Shell

China Town-Stuffed Shrimp

$12.95Out of stock

4 Packed Of City Island Crabcake

Peel And Eat Shrimp

$15.95Out of stock

Park Ave-Calamari

$11.95Out of stock

Light Fried & Serve With Marina

Madison Ave-Clams

$11.95Out of stock

A Dozen Steamed,Or On The Shell

Main Course

Grand Central Terminal-Ulitimate Feast

$63.00

1-Lbs Snow Crab, 1-Lbs Dungeness 1/2 Scallops 2Dozen Crayfish 2-Lobster Tail; Saugage

Park Ave

$31.00

1 Lobster Tail, 7 Shrimps, 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 10 Crawfish

China Town

$22.00

2 Snow Crab Clusters & 10 Crawfish

Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Jamaican style alfredo pasta served with Chicken, or Shrimp or Salmon

Madison Square Garden

$59.95Out of stock

1-Lbs Snow Crab,1-Lbs Dungeness Crab,1 Dozen Shrimps, 1 Dozen Crayfish

Rockfeller Center

$39.95Out of stock

Steak And Shrimps

Central Park

$49.95Out of stock

Steamed Shrimp Feast- Garlic Style Add $5

Salads & Sandwiches

Broadway Hamburger

Broadway Hamburger

$13.95

Oversized Hamburger- Fine Angus Chuck grilled to your desire

Atlantic Ave- Salmon Sliders

$13.00

Serve W/ Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onions Choice Of Side-Fries,Hush Puppies Coleslaw Baked Potatoes,Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Add Your Choice Of Meat- Chicken, Shrimp, Jerk Chicken

Hudson River-Mahi Mahi

$13.95Out of stock

Pacific Dolphin Is Blackened, Boil,Grilled,Fried

Chicken Breast/jerk Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$4.00

Welcome to Jamaica Ave

Curry Chicken

$13.95
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$13.95
Oxtail

Oxtail

$19.95

Jamaica Style Oxtail Service W/ White Rice Or Rice And Peas

Curry Goat

$19.95

Extra Rice

$3.00

Fry Chicken

$13.95

Made to Order

Pepper Shrimp (8)

$14.95

Fried Red Snapper W/bammy

$30.00

Steamed Red Snapper W/bammy

$35.00

Steamed Red Snapper with Shrimps/bammy

$40.00

Soda

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Hi-C

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Spring Water

$1.50

Fuji/smart Bottle Water

$2.50

D & G Soda

$2.50

Ting

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2595 Palm Bay Road Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Directions

