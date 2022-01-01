Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Kitchen

1,358 Reviews

$$

330 S Pickett Street

Alexandria, VA 22304

Popular Items

City Wings
Chattanooga Chicken
Beef Burger

Monthly Features & Specials

November 2 Course Wine Dinner

$44.00

First course with Chateau St. Michelle Cardonnay (WA) Second course with Noble Vines 181 Merlot (CA) FIRST COURSE: Butternut Squash Soup - Cream based fall favorite with roasted butternut squash and seasonal spices SECOND COURSE: Lager Smoked Brisket - House-brined beef brisket hickory smoked and roasted with a lager-wild mushroom ragout served with spiced pumpkin mash and harvest root vegetables (No substitutions can be made)

November 2 Course Beer Dinner

$44.00

First course paired with Brooklyn Lager (NY) Second course paired with Bell's Two Hearted FIRST COURSE: Butternut Squash Soup - Cream based fall favorite with roasted butternut squash and seasonal spices SECOND COURSE: Lager Smoked Brisket - House-brined beef brisket hickory smoked and roasted with a lager-wild mushroom ragout served with spiced pumpkin mash and harvest root vegetables (No substitutions can be made)

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Butternut Squash Soup- Cream based soup with roasted squash and seasonal spices

Lager Smoked Brisket

$28.00

Lager Smoked Brisket - House-brined beef brisket hickory smoked and roasted with a lager-wild mushroom ragout served with spiced pumpkin mash and harvest root vegetables (No substitutions can be made)

Appetizers

Gift Card

Buy a gift card! (No sales tax added to gift card purchases). If you would like this mailed please add in Special Instructions the name & mailing address.

City Wings

$15.00

Roasted with our blend of spices, flash fried, then tossed with your choice of city sauce:

L.A Bacon Scallops

$17.00

Pan Seared sea Scallops, sliced & plated with sweet & spicy honey-sriracha bacon jam, fresh apple, and finished with a lemon herb sauce

Fresno ’Chokes

$13.00

Baby artichoke halves, dusted with seasoned flour and flash fried, served with a zesty lemon aioli

Greenbow Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Cajun battered tiger shrimp, smoky bacon, Gouda cheese grits, our kickin’ bayou sauce, fried jalapenos

Bronx Knots

$8.00

Our scratch pizza dough tied into knots, baked until golden and brushed with garlic herb oil and parmesan served with our tomato dipping sauce

Lynchburg Quesadilla

$14.00

Chopped blackened chicken, bourbon caramelized onions, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, jalapenos, charred corn, side chipotle sour cream

Belmont Honey Goat Cheese

$14.00

Chevre goat cheese with fresh herbs rolled in crushed spiced pecans, plated over blueberry-balsamic reduction and warm honey drizzle with toasted crostini

Boston Sliders

$13.00

Guinness BBQ corned beef, pepper jack cheese sauce, pickle slice on mini sliders

Soup & Salad

Bourbon Street Gumbo - Cup

$7.00

Bourbon Street Gumbo - Bowl

$10.00

Santa Barbara Avocado Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, charred sweet corn, shaved red onion, radish, and parmesan with a side of creamy herb & avocado dressing

Union Square Market Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, chopped egg, bacon, goat cheese, avocado, hearts of palm, tomato, fried onion strings and spiced pecans, with a side of apple mustard vinaigrette

“Simple” Salad - Small

$8.00

Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large

“Simple” Salad - Large

$10.00

Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large

City Caesar - Small

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, garlic-herb focaccia croutons. Small or large

City Caesar - Large

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, garlic-herb focaccia croutons. Small or large

Boston Clam Chowder - Cup

$7.00

Boston Clam Chowder - Bowl

$10.00

Rochester Spinach Salad

$13.00

Crisp Spinach, sliced apples, spiced pecans, aged parmesan, shaved red onion, dried cranberries, and tomato with a side of apple vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chattanooga Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, Gouda cheese, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and spicy beer mustard on a brioche bun

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved house roasted beef steak, cooked on the griddle with our cheese sauce on an Amoroso roll

Bayou Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.00

Cajun Battered Fried tiger shrimp, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, our kickin' bayou sauce, Fried jalapenos on a soft sub roll

Germantown Club

$16.00

Sliced Avocado, Grilled chicken breast, Herb roasted tomatoes, provolone, honey-Sriracha bacon jam, lettuce, apple vinaigrette drizzle and mayonnaise on toasted pumpernickel

The City Burger

$18.00

Eight ounce Angus beef burger*, seasoned with our house steak rub and topped with bourbon barrel glaze, melted pepper jack, bacon, tomato, and fried onion strings with our spicy mustard spread on a soft brioche bun

Beef Burger

$14.00

Eight ounce Angus beef burger*, seasoned with our house steak rub and grilled, served with lettuce, tomato & shaved sweet onions.

Soho Classic

$14.00

Shaved corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, beer mustard spread, on buttered pumpernickel

Entrees

Chicago Strip

$36.00

Rockland Salmon

$30.00

Grilled farm raised salmon*,topped with pecan crust, plated over a spinach & mushroom risotto and finished with herb roasted tomato , leek & garlic mascarpone sauce

Santa Monica Chicken

$18.00

Thinly sliced chicken breast dusted with flour and pan-seared, topped with roasted Roma tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, balsamic glaze and fresh basil over fresh fettucine tossed in a light tomato basil sauce

Little Italy Bolognese

$20.00

Our rich slow simmered Angus beef and tomato Bolognese sauce, over fresh fettuccini pasta nests and finished with parmesan cheese and an herb focaccia crostini

Boston Chops

$23.00

Sweet brined 10 ounce pork chop steakhouse rub, char-grilled, served with a side Guinness BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes and snipped green beans

Kill Devil Hills Scallops & Pork Belly

$37.00

Sea scallops pan-seared and cured pork belly finished with pomegranate molasses and chili oil With a roasted tomato risotto and seared spinach

Long Island Roasted Duck

$31.00

Duck* breast pan seared then roasted, brushed with a blueberry balsamic reduction and served with bacon parmesan Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes

Stone Oven Pizzas 11"

Buy 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code B2GO

Margherita

$16.00

Our tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA

D.C. Pie

$17.00

Shredded Gouda, parmesan, bacon, mushroom, spinach, garlic truffle oil, artichoke. Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA

Springfield Mixing Bowl

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA

Make Your Own Pizza (comes with mozzarella and tomato or garlic sauce)

$14.00

Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA

Wild Mushroom Pie

$18.00

wild mushrooms,tomato,onion,herb garlic butter,smoked Gouda,shredded mozzarella Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA

Sides

Jack Mac

Pepper Jack mac-n-cheese topped with bacon

Mushroom Risotto

White wine, garlic & cream

Brussels Sprouts

Bacon and parmesan Brussels sprouts

Green Beans

Butter, salt and pepper

Mashed Potatoes

Milk, butter, salt and pepper

Carolina Slaw

Tangy and sweet cider vinegar slaw

House Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries seasoned with salt & pepper

HOT Fries

$5.00

Tossed in our hot-n-spicy seasoning

Truffle Fries

$8.00

White truffle, garlic and parmesan fries

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Out of stock

Bolognese Sauce

Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$9.00

Kids Hamburger with Fries

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Meat Sauce and Parmesan

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Butter and Parmesan

$9.00

Desserts & Beverages

special

$9.00Out of stock

Layers of moist carrot cake using fresh carrots and sweet pineapple, flavored with vanilla liquor, iced and filled with rich cream cheese icing, edged with crush Walnuts and Decorated with cream cheese rosettes.

Baileys Irish Cake

$9.00

House Brewed Ice Tea with Lemon

$3.75

12oz fresh brewed tea

Lemonade

$3.75

12oz

Coke

$3.75

12oz fountain

Diet Coke

$3.75

12oz fountain

Sprite

$3.75

12oz fountain

Large Portion

Easy ready to cook kits with everything you need! Please note: Grill Kits are excluded from 20% promo.

Ready to cook Lasagna

$45.00Out of stock

Scratch made beef lasagna in a ready to bake container and easy instructions.

Caesar Salad for Four

$22.00Out of stock

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and a side of our house-made Caesar dressing.

Quart of Jack Mac

$18.00

Ready to reheat

Quart of Carolina Slaw

$12.00

Quart of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo (ready to reheat)

$18.00

Ready to reheat

Quart of Boston Clam Chowder (ready to reheat)

$18.00

Ready to reheat

Bar Takeout

CK Mercator’s Dream (makes 2 drinks)

$25.00

House infused Apple Pie Bourbon, Live hickory smoke infused, Black walnut bitters, Honey water, Smoked saline water, Filthy Black cherry, Orange peel

DMV WINTER BREEZE(makes 2 drinks)

$24.00Out of stock

House infused blackberry mint vodka,ginger simple syrup,fresh lime,served over ice and topped with club soda and a Sprig of fresh mint

CANDY KITCHENTINI(makes 2 drinks)

$24.00Out of stock

Tequila,LUXARDOL LIQUEUR,VANILLA SIMPLE SYRUP,CRANBERRY JUICE,FRESH LIME,SERVED IN A MARTINI GLASS WITH FILTHY BLACK CHERRY

RYESENHOWER AVE MEZCALERO (makes 2 drinks)

$24.00Out of stock

BULLEIT RYE WHISKEY, AMARO LIQUEUR, SOUR MIX, CINNAMON SIMPLE SYRUP,SERVED IN A MARTINI GLASS AND TOPPED WITH MEZCAL FLOAT AND LEMON PEEL

FAT CITY WINTER BLUES RELIEF(makes 2 drinks)

$24.00Out of stock

GIN,BLUEBERRY BALSAMIC REDUCTION,SWEET AND SOUR MIX,CINNAMON SIMPLE SYRUP,HONEY WATER,SERVED IN A CINNAMON-SUGAR RIMMED GLASS OVER ICE AND TOPPED WITH CLUB SODA

SAILING THROUGH THE DC SNOW (makes 2 drinks)

$24.00Out of stock

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM, HAZELNUT LIQUEUR, ORANGE BITTERS, TUMERIC POWDER,SIMPLE SYRUP,SERVED IN A ROCKS GLASS OVER A LARGE ICE CUBE,TOPPED WITH ORANGE PEEL

Six Pack Mixed Craft Beer

$24.00

Tell us what type of beer you like in the Special Instructions and we will do our best to make you a six pack you will enjoy!

Six Pack - Port City IPA

$24.00

Six Pack Miller Lite

$14.00

Devil's Backbone - Gin & Tonic

$5.00Out of stock

Devil's Backbone Cocktail Cans

Devil's Backbone - Vodka Mule

$5.00Out of stock

Devil's Backbone Cocktail Cans

Devil's Backbone - Vodka Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Devil's Backbone Cocktail Cans

Wine Bottles

Angeline Pinot Noir (Santa Rosa, CA)

$34.00

Diora Pinot Nior (Monterey Co, CA)

$44.00

La Crema Pinot Noir (Sonoma, CA)

$48.00Out of stock

Meiomi Pinot Noir (Acampo, CA)

$47.00Out of stock

Noble Vines 181 Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)

$32.00

The Velvet Devil Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)

$35.00

CSM Indian Wells Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)

$49.00

Terra d' Oro Petite Syrah (Amador Co., CA)

$37.00

Charles Smith Boom Boom Syrah (C.V., WA)

$47.00

Jacob's Creek Shiraz (Barossa Valley, CA)

$24.00

Nine Stones Shiraz (McLaren Vale, AUS)

$42.00

Diseño Malbec (Mendoza, ARG)

$30.00

Don Miguel Gascon Malbec (Mendoza, ARG)

$37.00

High Note Malbec (Mendoza, ARG)

$38.00

Venta Morales Organic Tempranillo (Tempranillo, SP)

$32.00

Bujanda Tempranillo (Tempranillo, SP)

$30.00

Michael David Freakshow Red Blend (Lodi, CA)

$42.00

Apothic Red Blend (Modesto, CA)

$35.00

High Note Blend (Mendoza, ARG)

$38.00Out of stock

Blau Red Blend (Montsant, ESP)

$33.00

Michael David Freakshow Zinfandel (Lodi, CA)

$42.00

Napa Cellars Zinfandel (Napa Valley, CA)

$49.00

Ridge Zinfandel (Sonoma, CA)

$65.00Out of stock

Little James’ Basket Press Grenache (Vin de France,FR)

$38.00

Valle Reale Montepulciano (organic), (Popoli, IT)

$42.00Out of stock

William Hill Cabernet (Napa Valley, CA)

$34.00

Ghost Pines Cabernet (Napa Valley, CA)

$52.00

Folie a Deux Cabernet (Alexander Valley, CA)

$45.00Out of stock

Louis Martini Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$38.00

Kenwood Sonoma Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$40.00Out of stock

Iron + Sand Cabernet (Paso Robles, CA)

$65.00Out of stock

Mondavi Napa Cabernet (Napa Valley, CA)

$70.00Out of stock

Decoy Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$52.00

Bolla Pinot Grigio (Umbria, IT)

$28.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio (Veneto, IT)

$37.00

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, NZ)

$32.00

Simi Sauvignon Blanc (Sonoma, CA)

$42.00Out of stock

Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc (Marlb.,NZ)

$45.00

Aveleda Vinho Verde (Minho, PORT)

$24.00

Ch.St.Michelle Chardonnay (Columbia Valley, WA)

$30.00

Cambria Chardonnay (Santa Maria Valley, CA)

$40.00

Four Vines Chardonnay (Santa Barbara, CA)

$33.00

Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay (CA)

$45.00Out of stock

Chat. de Valmer Vouvray (Loire, FR)

$40.00

San Simeon Viognier (Paso Robles, CA)

$42.00Out of stock

Clean Slate Riesling (Mosel, GER)

$28.00

Chat. St. Michelle Riesling (Columbia Valley, WA)

$28.00

Annalisa Moscato (Spumante, IT)

$30.00Out of stock

La Marca Prosecco (Vento, IT)

$44.00

M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rosé (Rhone Valley, FR)

$37.00

Korbel Brut (Guerneville, CA)

$35.00

Beer Bottles & Cans

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Lager, California, 12 oz, 4.9% ABV

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Lager, New York, 12 oz, 5.2% ABV

D.B. Black Lager

$7.50Out of stock

Lager, Virginia, 12 oz, 5.1% ABV

National Bohemian

$3.50Out of stock

Lager, Wisconsin, 12 oz, 4.3% ABV

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Lager, Illinois, 16 oz, 4.7% ABV

Peroni

$5.50

Lager, Italy, 12 oz, 5.1% ABV

Red Stripe

$5.50Out of stock

Lager, Jamaica, 12 oz, 4.7% ABV

Sam Adams

$6.00

Lager, Boston, 12 oz, 5% ABV

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Lager, Texas, 12 oz, 4.4% ABV

Singha

$7.00

Lager, Thailand, 11.2 oz, 5% ABV

Stella Artois

$6.00

Lager, Belgium, 14.9 oz, 5% ABV

Beck's

$5.50

Pilsner, Germany, 12 oz, 5% ABV

Eggenberg

$6.00

Pilsner, Austria, 12 oz, 5.1% ABV

Mama's Little Yellow Pils

$6.50

Pilsner, Colorado, 12 oz, 5.3% ABV

Warsteiner

$6.75Out of stock

Pilsner, Germany, 11.2 oz, 4.8% ABV

Boddingtons

$7.00

Ale, Englad, 14.9 oz, 4.7% ABV

Oskar Blues Old Chub

$7.00Out of stock

Ale, Colorado, 12 oz, 8% ABV

Evolution Exile Red

$7.50

Red Ale, Maryland, 12 oz, 5.9% ABV

George Killians Irish

$6.50

Red Ale, Ireland, 12 oz, 5% ABV

Oskar Blues G'Knight

$9.75Out of stock

Red Ale, Colorado, 12 oz, 8.7% ABV

Red Seal Ale

$6.50Out of stock

Red Ale, California, 12 oz, 5.5% ABV

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Pale Ale, California, 12 oz, 5.6% ABV

Ballast Point GF Sculpin

$7.50Out of stock

IPA, California, 12 oz, 7% ABV

Bear Republic Racer 5

$7.00Out of stock

IPA, California, 12 oz, 7.5% ABV

Deschuttes Fresh Squeezed

$7.00

IPA, Oregon, 12 oz, 6.4% ABV

DC Brau Corruption

$7.00Out of stock

IPA, DC, 12 oz, 6.5% ABV

Dogfish Head 90 Min

$9.00

IPA, Delaware, 12 oz, 9% ABV

Evolution Lot #6

$9.00

IPA, Maryland, 12 oz, 8.5%

Firestone Union Jack

$7.50Out of stock

IPA, California, 12 oz, 7% ABV

Flying Dog Raging Bitch

$7.00

IPA, Maryland, 12 oz, 8.3% ABV

Founders All Day

$6.50

IPA, Michigan, 12 oz, 4.7% ABV

Heavy Seas Loose Cannon

$6.50

IPA, Maryland, 12 oz, 7.3% ABV

O'Connor El Guapo

$7.00

IPA, Virginia, 12 oz, 7.5% ABV

Port City IPA

$6.75Out of stock

IPA, Virginia, 12 oz, 6.3% ABV

Dogfish Palo Santo Marron

$14.00Out of stock

Barrel Aged Ale, Delaware, 12 oz, 12% ABV

Founders Barrel Aged Series

$14.00

Barrel Aged Ale, Michigan, 12 oz, TBD ABV

Legend Brown

$6.50

Brown Ale, Virginia, 12 oz, 5.8% ABV

Lonerider Sweet Josie

$7.50

Brown Ale, North Carolina, 12 oz, 6.1% ABV

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

$6.75

Brown Ale, New Hampshire, 12 oz, 6.7% ABV

Allagash White

$6.50

Wheat Beer, Maine, 12 oz, 5.1 % ABV

Avery White Rascal

$7.00

Wheat Beer, Colorado, 12 oz, 5.6% ABV

Blue Moon

$6.50

Wheat Beer, Colorado, 12 oz, 5.4% ABV

Erdinger Hefeweizen

$6.50

Wheat Beer, Germany, 12 oz, 5.6% ABV

Hoegaarden

$6.50

Wheat Beer, Belgium, 12 oz, 4.9% ABV

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sum

$6.50

Wheat Beer, California, 12 oz, 7.5% ABV

Port City Optimal Wit

$6.50

Wheat Beer, Virginia, 12 oz, 5% ABV

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Sout, Colorado, 12 oz, 6% ABV

New Holland Dragon Milk

$16.00

Stout, Michigan, 12 oz, 11% ABV

Deschuttes Black Butte

$7.00

Porter, Oregon, 12 oz, 5.2% ABV

Founders Porter

$7.00

Porter, Michigan, 12 oz, 5.2% ABV

Great Lakes Ed. Fitzgerald

$7.50

Porter, Ohio, 12 oz, 6% ABV

Dogfish Head Sea Quench

$7.50

Sour, Delaware, 12 oz, 4.9% ABV

Victory Sour Monkey

$8.00

Sour, Pennsylvania, 12 oz, 9.5% ABV

Angry Orchard Apple

$7.00

Cider, New York, 12 oz, 5.5% ABV

Angry Orchard Rose

$7.75Out of stock

Cider, New York, 12 oz, 4.5% ABV

Bold Rock Pear

$7.00

Cider, DC, 12 oz, 4.7% ABV

Stella Cidre

$6.50

Cider, Belgium, 12 oz, 4.5% ABV

Omission Lager*

$6.50

Gluten Friendly/Reduced, Oregon, 12 oz, 4.6% ABV

Ommission Pale Ale*

$6.50

Gluten Friendly/Reduced, Oregon, 12 oz, 5.8% ABV

Strongbow

$7.00

Gluten Friendly/Reduced, England, 16.9 oz, 5% ABV

Chimay Blue

$17.00

Ale, Belgium, 11.2 oz, 9% ABV

Delirium Tremens

$16.00

Ale, Belgium, 11.2 oz, 8.5% ABV

Amstel Light, Can

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.25

Coors Light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.25

Heineken

$6.25

Michelob Ultra Can

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Erdinger Non-Alcoholic

$6.75

O'Doul's Non-Alocholic

$4.75
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by foods found in cities across America with a toast to their craft brews, wines, and spirits

Website

Location

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Directions

Gallery
City Kitchen image
City Kitchen image
City Kitchen image
City Kitchen image

