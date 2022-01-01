- Home
City Kitchen
1,358 Reviews
$$
330 S Pickett Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
Popular Items
Monthly Features & Specials
November 2 Course Wine Dinner
First course with Chateau St. Michelle Cardonnay (WA) Second course with Noble Vines 181 Merlot (CA) FIRST COURSE: Butternut Squash Soup - Cream based fall favorite with roasted butternut squash and seasonal spices SECOND COURSE: Lager Smoked Brisket - House-brined beef brisket hickory smoked and roasted with a lager-wild mushroom ragout served with spiced pumpkin mash and harvest root vegetables (No substitutions can be made)
November 2 Course Beer Dinner
First course paired with Brooklyn Lager (NY) Second course paired with Bell's Two Hearted FIRST COURSE: Butternut Squash Soup - Cream based fall favorite with roasted butternut squash and seasonal spices SECOND COURSE: Lager Smoked Brisket - House-brined beef brisket hickory smoked and roasted with a lager-wild mushroom ragout served with spiced pumpkin mash and harvest root vegetables (No substitutions can be made)
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut Squash Soup- Cream based soup with roasted squash and seasonal spices
Lager Smoked Brisket
Lager Smoked Brisket - House-brined beef brisket hickory smoked and roasted with a lager-wild mushroom ragout served with spiced pumpkin mash and harvest root vegetables (No substitutions can be made)
Appetizers
Gift Card
Buy a gift card! (No sales tax added to gift card purchases). If you would like this mailed please add in Special Instructions the name & mailing address.
City Wings
Roasted with our blend of spices, flash fried, then tossed with your choice of city sauce:
L.A Bacon Scallops
Pan Seared sea Scallops, sliced & plated with sweet & spicy honey-sriracha bacon jam, fresh apple, and finished with a lemon herb sauce
Fresno ’Chokes
Baby artichoke halves, dusted with seasoned flour and flash fried, served with a zesty lemon aioli
Greenbow Shrimp & Grits
Cajun battered tiger shrimp, smoky bacon, Gouda cheese grits, our kickin’ bayou sauce, fried jalapenos
Bronx Knots
Our scratch pizza dough tied into knots, baked until golden and brushed with garlic herb oil and parmesan served with our tomato dipping sauce
Lynchburg Quesadilla
Chopped blackened chicken, bourbon caramelized onions, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, jalapenos, charred corn, side chipotle sour cream
Belmont Honey Goat Cheese
Chevre goat cheese with fresh herbs rolled in crushed spiced pecans, plated over blueberry-balsamic reduction and warm honey drizzle with toasted crostini
Boston Sliders
Guinness BBQ corned beef, pepper jack cheese sauce, pickle slice on mini sliders
Soup & Salad
Bourbon Street Gumbo - Cup
Bourbon Street Gumbo - Bowl
Santa Barbara Avocado Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, charred sweet corn, shaved red onion, radish, and parmesan with a side of creamy herb & avocado dressing
Union Square Market Salad
Mixed greens, chopped egg, bacon, goat cheese, avocado, hearts of palm, tomato, fried onion strings and spiced pecans, with a side of apple mustard vinaigrette
“Simple” Salad - Small
Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large
“Simple” Salad - Large
Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large
City Caesar - Small
Crisp romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, garlic-herb focaccia croutons. Small or large
City Caesar - Large
Crisp romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, garlic-herb focaccia croutons. Small or large
Boston Clam Chowder - Cup
Boston Clam Chowder - Bowl
Rochester Spinach Salad
Crisp Spinach, sliced apples, spiced pecans, aged parmesan, shaved red onion, dried cranberries, and tomato with a side of apple vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Chattanooga Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, Gouda cheese, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and spicy beer mustard on a brioche bun
Philadelphia Cheesesteak
Shaved house roasted beef steak, cooked on the griddle with our cheese sauce on an Amoroso roll
Bayou Shrimp Po'Boy
Cajun Battered Fried tiger shrimp, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, our kickin' bayou sauce, Fried jalapenos on a soft sub roll
Germantown Club
Sliced Avocado, Grilled chicken breast, Herb roasted tomatoes, provolone, honey-Sriracha bacon jam, lettuce, apple vinaigrette drizzle and mayonnaise on toasted pumpernickel
The City Burger
Eight ounce Angus beef burger*, seasoned with our house steak rub and topped with bourbon barrel glaze, melted pepper jack, bacon, tomato, and fried onion strings with our spicy mustard spread on a soft brioche bun
Beef Burger
Eight ounce Angus beef burger*, seasoned with our house steak rub and grilled, served with lettuce, tomato & shaved sweet onions.
Soho Classic
Shaved corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, beer mustard spread, on buttered pumpernickel
Entrees
Chicago Strip
Rockland Salmon
Grilled farm raised salmon*,topped with pecan crust, plated over a spinach & mushroom risotto and finished with herb roasted tomato , leek & garlic mascarpone sauce
Santa Monica Chicken
Thinly sliced chicken breast dusted with flour and pan-seared, topped with roasted Roma tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, balsamic glaze and fresh basil over fresh fettucine tossed in a light tomato basil sauce
Little Italy Bolognese
Our rich slow simmered Angus beef and tomato Bolognese sauce, over fresh fettuccini pasta nests and finished with parmesan cheese and an herb focaccia crostini
Boston Chops
Sweet brined 10 ounce pork chop steakhouse rub, char-grilled, served with a side Guinness BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes and snipped green beans
Kill Devil Hills Scallops & Pork Belly
Sea scallops pan-seared and cured pork belly finished with pomegranate molasses and chili oil With a roasted tomato risotto and seared spinach
Long Island Roasted Duck
Duck* breast pan seared then roasted, brushed with a blueberry balsamic reduction and served with bacon parmesan Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes
Stone Oven Pizzas 11"
Margherita
Our tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
D.C. Pie
Shredded Gouda, parmesan, bacon, mushroom, spinach, garlic truffle oil, artichoke. Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
Springfield Mixing Bowl
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
Make Your Own Pizza (comes with mozzarella and tomato or garlic sauce)
Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
Wild Mushroom Pie
wild mushrooms,tomato,onion,herb garlic butter,smoked Gouda,shredded mozzarella Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
Sides
Jack Mac
Pepper Jack mac-n-cheese topped with bacon
Mushroom Risotto
White wine, garlic & cream
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon and parmesan Brussels sprouts
Green Beans
Butter, salt and pepper
Mashed Potatoes
Milk, butter, salt and pepper
Carolina Slaw
Tangy and sweet cider vinegar slaw
House Fries
Hand cut fries seasoned with salt & pepper
HOT Fries
Tossed in our hot-n-spicy seasoning
Truffle Fries
White truffle, garlic and parmesan fries
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Bolognese Sauce
Kids Menu
Desserts & Beverages
special
Layers of moist carrot cake using fresh carrots and sweet pineapple, flavored with vanilla liquor, iced and filled with rich cream cheese icing, edged with crush Walnuts and Decorated with cream cheese rosettes.
Baileys Irish Cake
House Brewed Ice Tea with Lemon
12oz fresh brewed tea
Lemonade
12oz
Coke
12oz fountain
Diet Coke
12oz fountain
Sprite
12oz fountain
Large Portion
Ready to cook Lasagna
Scratch made beef lasagna in a ready to bake container and easy instructions.
Caesar Salad for Four
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and a side of our house-made Caesar dressing.
Quart of Jack Mac
Ready to reheat
Quart of Carolina Slaw
Quart of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo (ready to reheat)
Ready to reheat
Quart of Boston Clam Chowder (ready to reheat)
Ready to reheat
Bar Takeout
CK Mercator’s Dream (makes 2 drinks)
House infused Apple Pie Bourbon, Live hickory smoke infused, Black walnut bitters, Honey water, Smoked saline water, Filthy Black cherry, Orange peel
DMV WINTER BREEZE(makes 2 drinks)
House infused blackberry mint vodka,ginger simple syrup,fresh lime,served over ice and topped with club soda and a Sprig of fresh mint
CANDY KITCHENTINI(makes 2 drinks)
Tequila,LUXARDOL LIQUEUR,VANILLA SIMPLE SYRUP,CRANBERRY JUICE,FRESH LIME,SERVED IN A MARTINI GLASS WITH FILTHY BLACK CHERRY
RYESENHOWER AVE MEZCALERO (makes 2 drinks)
BULLEIT RYE WHISKEY, AMARO LIQUEUR, SOUR MIX, CINNAMON SIMPLE SYRUP,SERVED IN A MARTINI GLASS AND TOPPED WITH MEZCAL FLOAT AND LEMON PEEL
FAT CITY WINTER BLUES RELIEF(makes 2 drinks)
GIN,BLUEBERRY BALSAMIC REDUCTION,SWEET AND SOUR MIX,CINNAMON SIMPLE SYRUP,HONEY WATER,SERVED IN A CINNAMON-SUGAR RIMMED GLASS OVER ICE AND TOPPED WITH CLUB SODA
SAILING THROUGH THE DC SNOW (makes 2 drinks)
CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM, HAZELNUT LIQUEUR, ORANGE BITTERS, TUMERIC POWDER,SIMPLE SYRUP,SERVED IN A ROCKS GLASS OVER A LARGE ICE CUBE,TOPPED WITH ORANGE PEEL
Six Pack Mixed Craft Beer
Tell us what type of beer you like in the Special Instructions and we will do our best to make you a six pack you will enjoy!
Six Pack - Port City IPA
Six Pack Miller Lite
Devil's Backbone - Gin & Tonic
Devil's Backbone Cocktail Cans
Devil's Backbone - Vodka Mule
Devil's Backbone Cocktail Cans
Devil's Backbone - Vodka Soda
Devil's Backbone Cocktail Cans
Wine Bottles
Angeline Pinot Noir (Santa Rosa, CA)
Diora Pinot Nior (Monterey Co, CA)
La Crema Pinot Noir (Sonoma, CA)
Meiomi Pinot Noir (Acampo, CA)
Noble Vines 181 Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)
The Velvet Devil Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)
CSM Indian Wells Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)
Terra d' Oro Petite Syrah (Amador Co., CA)
Charles Smith Boom Boom Syrah (C.V., WA)
Jacob's Creek Shiraz (Barossa Valley, CA)
Nine Stones Shiraz (McLaren Vale, AUS)
Diseño Malbec (Mendoza, ARG)
Don Miguel Gascon Malbec (Mendoza, ARG)
High Note Malbec (Mendoza, ARG)
Venta Morales Organic Tempranillo (Tempranillo, SP)
Bujanda Tempranillo (Tempranillo, SP)
Michael David Freakshow Red Blend (Lodi, CA)
Apothic Red Blend (Modesto, CA)
High Note Blend (Mendoza, ARG)
Blau Red Blend (Montsant, ESP)
Michael David Freakshow Zinfandel (Lodi, CA)
Napa Cellars Zinfandel (Napa Valley, CA)
Ridge Zinfandel (Sonoma, CA)
Little James’ Basket Press Grenache (Vin de France,FR)
Valle Reale Montepulciano (organic), (Popoli, IT)
William Hill Cabernet (Napa Valley, CA)
Ghost Pines Cabernet (Napa Valley, CA)
Folie a Deux Cabernet (Alexander Valley, CA)
Louis Martini Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)
Kenwood Sonoma Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)
Iron + Sand Cabernet (Paso Robles, CA)
Mondavi Napa Cabernet (Napa Valley, CA)
Decoy Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)
Bolla Pinot Grigio (Umbria, IT)
Zenato Pinot Grigio (Veneto, IT)
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, NZ)
Simi Sauvignon Blanc (Sonoma, CA)
Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc (Marlb.,NZ)
Aveleda Vinho Verde (Minho, PORT)
Ch.St.Michelle Chardonnay (Columbia Valley, WA)
Cambria Chardonnay (Santa Maria Valley, CA)
Four Vines Chardonnay (Santa Barbara, CA)
Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay (CA)
Chat. de Valmer Vouvray (Loire, FR)
San Simeon Viognier (Paso Robles, CA)
Clean Slate Riesling (Mosel, GER)
Chat. St. Michelle Riesling (Columbia Valley, WA)
Annalisa Moscato (Spumante, IT)
La Marca Prosecco (Vento, IT)
M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rosé (Rhone Valley, FR)
Korbel Brut (Guerneville, CA)
Beer Bottles & Cans
Anchor Steam
Lager, California, 12 oz, 4.9% ABV
Brooklyn Lager
Lager, New York, 12 oz, 5.2% ABV
D.B. Black Lager
Lager, Virginia, 12 oz, 5.1% ABV
National Bohemian
Lager, Wisconsin, 12 oz, 4.3% ABV
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Lager, Illinois, 16 oz, 4.7% ABV
Peroni
Lager, Italy, 12 oz, 5.1% ABV
Red Stripe
Lager, Jamaica, 12 oz, 4.7% ABV
Sam Adams
Lager, Boston, 12 oz, 5% ABV
Shiner Bock
Lager, Texas, 12 oz, 4.4% ABV
Singha
Lager, Thailand, 11.2 oz, 5% ABV
Stella Artois
Lager, Belgium, 14.9 oz, 5% ABV
Beck's
Pilsner, Germany, 12 oz, 5% ABV
Eggenberg
Pilsner, Austria, 12 oz, 5.1% ABV
Mama's Little Yellow Pils
Pilsner, Colorado, 12 oz, 5.3% ABV
Warsteiner
Pilsner, Germany, 11.2 oz, 4.8% ABV
Boddingtons
Ale, Englad, 14.9 oz, 4.7% ABV
Oskar Blues Old Chub
Ale, Colorado, 12 oz, 8% ABV
Evolution Exile Red
Red Ale, Maryland, 12 oz, 5.9% ABV
George Killians Irish
Red Ale, Ireland, 12 oz, 5% ABV
Oskar Blues G'Knight
Red Ale, Colorado, 12 oz, 8.7% ABV
Red Seal Ale
Red Ale, California, 12 oz, 5.5% ABV
Sierra Nevada
Pale Ale, California, 12 oz, 5.6% ABV
Ballast Point GF Sculpin
IPA, California, 12 oz, 7% ABV
Bear Republic Racer 5
IPA, California, 12 oz, 7.5% ABV
Deschuttes Fresh Squeezed
IPA, Oregon, 12 oz, 6.4% ABV
DC Brau Corruption
IPA, DC, 12 oz, 6.5% ABV
Dogfish Head 90 Min
IPA, Delaware, 12 oz, 9% ABV
Evolution Lot #6
IPA, Maryland, 12 oz, 8.5%
Firestone Union Jack
IPA, California, 12 oz, 7% ABV
Flying Dog Raging Bitch
IPA, Maryland, 12 oz, 8.3% ABV
Founders All Day
IPA, Michigan, 12 oz, 4.7% ABV
Heavy Seas Loose Cannon
IPA, Maryland, 12 oz, 7.3% ABV
O'Connor El Guapo
IPA, Virginia, 12 oz, 7.5% ABV
Port City IPA
IPA, Virginia, 12 oz, 6.3% ABV
Dogfish Palo Santo Marron
Barrel Aged Ale, Delaware, 12 oz, 12% ABV
Founders Barrel Aged Series
Barrel Aged Ale, Michigan, 12 oz, TBD ABV
Legend Brown
Brown Ale, Virginia, 12 oz, 5.8% ABV
Lonerider Sweet Josie
Brown Ale, North Carolina, 12 oz, 6.1% ABV
Smuttynose Old Brown Dog
Brown Ale, New Hampshire, 12 oz, 6.7% ABV
Allagash White
Wheat Beer, Maine, 12 oz, 5.1 % ABV
Avery White Rascal
Wheat Beer, Colorado, 12 oz, 5.6% ABV
Blue Moon
Wheat Beer, Colorado, 12 oz, 5.4% ABV
Erdinger Hefeweizen
Wheat Beer, Germany, 12 oz, 5.6% ABV
Hoegaarden
Wheat Beer, Belgium, 12 oz, 4.9% ABV
Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sum
Wheat Beer, California, 12 oz, 7.5% ABV
Port City Optimal Wit
Wheat Beer, Virginia, 12 oz, 5% ABV
Left Hand Milk Stout
Sout, Colorado, 12 oz, 6% ABV
New Holland Dragon Milk
Stout, Michigan, 12 oz, 11% ABV
Deschuttes Black Butte
Porter, Oregon, 12 oz, 5.2% ABV
Founders Porter
Porter, Michigan, 12 oz, 5.2% ABV
Great Lakes Ed. Fitzgerald
Porter, Ohio, 12 oz, 6% ABV
Dogfish Head Sea Quench
Sour, Delaware, 12 oz, 4.9% ABV
Victory Sour Monkey
Sour, Pennsylvania, 12 oz, 9.5% ABV
Angry Orchard Apple
Cider, New York, 12 oz, 5.5% ABV
Angry Orchard Rose
Cider, New York, 12 oz, 4.5% ABV
Bold Rock Pear
Cider, DC, 12 oz, 4.7% ABV
Stella Cidre
Cider, Belgium, 12 oz, 4.5% ABV
Omission Lager*
Gluten Friendly/Reduced, Oregon, 12 oz, 4.6% ABV
Ommission Pale Ale*
Gluten Friendly/Reduced, Oregon, 12 oz, 5.8% ABV
Strongbow
Gluten Friendly/Reduced, England, 16.9 oz, 5% ABV
Chimay Blue
Ale, Belgium, 11.2 oz, 9% ABV
Delirium Tremens
Ale, Belgium, 11.2 oz, 8.5% ABV
Amstel Light, Can
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Coors Light
Modelo
Heineken
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller Lite
Erdinger Non-Alcoholic
O'Doul's Non-Alocholic
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Inspired by foods found in cities across America with a toast to their craft brews, wines, and spirits
330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304