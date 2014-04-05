City Line Bar & Grill imageView gallery

City Line Bar & Grill

1,796 Reviews

$$

1200 Western Ave

Albany, NY 12203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

STARTERS

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$13.00

Crispy Panko Crusted Avocado Wedges, Shredded Parmesan, Chipotle Ranch.

Balsamic Brussels

$15.00

Pan Seared Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Pancetta, Apples, Balsamic Glaze and Craisins.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Carrots, Crumbled Blue Cheese

Caribbean Nachos

Caribbean Nachos

$16.00

Blackened chicken, tropical pico, jack cheddar, shredded mozzarella, chipotle ranch.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Beef Broth, Croutons, Swiss, Mozzarella

Mozzarella Planks

Mozzarella Planks

$14.00

Housemade, Panko-Breaded. Choice of Marinara or Melba Sauce

Poke Nachos

$18.00

Porcini Flatbread

$16.00

Roasted Chicken, Porcini Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Fontina, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Soup Of The Day

$7.00
Southwest Rolls

Southwest Rolls

$13.00

Pulled Chicken, Jack Cheddar, Cilantro, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Chipotle Ranch

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Three Cheese Blend, Artichokes, Spinach. Served with Tortilla Chips

Wings

Wings

$16.00

10 Wings Grilled or Fried. Served with Carrots & Celery and Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch. Sauce Choices: Mild – Medium – Hot - Whiskey BBQ – Moonshine – Zinger - Honey Garlic (Soy allergy) – Garlic Parmesan – Caribbean Jerk

SALADS AND TACOS

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Crisp Romaine, House-Made Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Salmon Tostada

Salmon Tostada

$19.00

Blackened Salmon, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Feta, Chimichurri, Lemon.

Shrimp & Arugula

Shrimp & Arugula

$18.00

Blackened Shrimp, Kalamata OIives, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Corn, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Jack Cheddar, Romaine, Tortilla, Chipotle Ranch Dressing.

Poke Bowl

$18.00
Shrimp Bang Bang Tacos

Shrimp Bang Bang Tacos

$17.00

Citrus Crema, Napa Slaw, Cotija, Bang Bang Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Corn Tortillas

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$18.00

Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Aioli, Chipotle Aioli, Sweet Soy Sauce, Crispy Wonton Shells

Korean Taco

Korean Taco

$17.00

Shredded Braised Short Rib, Soy Honey Sesame Sauce, Green Onion, Apple Slaw, Kimchi, Sriracha Mayo, Corn Tortillas.

HANDHELDS AND BURGERS

Buffalo Wrap

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, Grilled or Fried Mild Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jack Cheddar, Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese

California Club

California Club

$16.00

House Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cauliflower Bread, House Fries

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$15.00

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Pickle, Garlic Yogurt Sauce, Pita, House Fries

Fiesta Chicken

Fiesta Chicken

$15.00

Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Guacamole, Tomato, Pepper Jack, Chipotle Aioli, Ciabatta, House Fries

MacDaddy Brisket

MacDaddy Brisket

$17.00

Sliced Smoked Beef Brisket, Mac & Cheese, Jack Cheddar, Fried Onions, BBQ, Pretzel Bun, House Fries

Muther Clucker

Muther Clucker

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Brie, Arugula, Melba, Garlic Aioli, Rosemary Ciabatta, Hand Cut Fries

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$15.00

Pecan-Crusted Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta, House Fries

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Shredded Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda, Orange Marmalade, Ciabatta, House Fries.

CL Classic Burger

CL Classic Burger

$15.00

Signature Blend Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Cheese, Pickle, House Fries.

CL Signature Burger

CL Signature Burger

$17.00

Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Angry Onion Strings, Jack Cheddar, Bacon, Over Easy Egg, Tomato, Lettuce, House Fries.

Truffle Brie Burger

Truffle Brie Burger

$17.00

Brie, Red Wine Onions, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Truffle Mayo, Brioche Bun and House Fries.

Above and Beyond Burger

$17.00

Plant-Based Beyond Patty, Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Julienne Carrot, Arugula, Tomato, Brioche Bun, House Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Herbed Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

MAINS & PASTAS

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

Diced Chicken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Bechamel, Jack Cheddar, Parmesan, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Elbow Pasta

Chicken Penne

Chicken Penne

$18.00

Chicken, Cherry Peppers, Pancetta (Pork), Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Vodka Sauce, Penne. Contains Pork This dish is spicy, remove the cherry peppers if you do not want it to be spicy.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer Battered Haddock, Apple Coleslaw, Choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, House Fries

Korean Short Ribs

Korean Short Ribs

$22.00

House Braised Short Ribs, Sweet & Spicy Sesame Soy Sauce, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Scallion Mashed Potatoe.

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Bechamel, Jack Cheddar, Parmesan, Elbow Pasta

Salmon Zoodles

Salmon Zoodles

$21.00

Pan Seared Salmon, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Zucchini Pasta, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Gluten Free

Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Diced Smoked Beef Brisket, Bechamel, Jack Cheddar, Parmesan, CL Jack Whiskey BBQ, Elbow Pasta

Steak Frites

$22.00

Char-Grilled Sirloin, Garlic Fries, House Garlic Butter

SIDES

House Fries (GF)

House Fries (GF)

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries (GF)

Truffle Parmesan Fries (GF)

$6.00
Red Bliss Mashed Potato (GF)

Red Bliss Mashed Potato (GF)

$5.00

Side House Salad (GF)

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Shaved Brussels Sprouts (GF)

$5.00
Side Roasted Cauliflower (GF)

Side Roasted Cauliflower (GF)

$5.00
Sauteed Spinach (GF)

Sauteed Spinach (GF)

$5.00

Side Rice (GF)

Side Zoodles (GF)

$2.00

Toasted Ciabatta

$1.50

Toasted Brioche Bun

$1.50

Toasted Pretzel Bun

$2.00

Side Mac And Cheese

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

DESSERTS

Cannoli Dip

Cannoli Dip

$12.00

Sweet Vanilla Cannoli Dip with Chocolate Morsels served with Crispy Wonton Shells

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

$8.00

4 Blend Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Ganache Topping, Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream. Gluten Free

Ice Cream Cake

$12.00

Layers of Chocolate, Oreo Pieces, Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Chocolate and Whipped Cream

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Cake with a Chocolate Ganache Filling, Served with a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Sizzling Cookie

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel

Vanilla Cheesecake (GF)

Vanilla Cheesecake (GF)

$8.00

Baby Oat Crust, Creamy Vanilla Custard, Raspberry Drizzle

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake

$12.00

KIDS

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.00

KID/ Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Kid Soda

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Tacos & Bowls

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$18.00

Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Aioli, Chipotle Aioli, Sweet Soy Sauce, Crispy Wonton Shells

Korean Taco

Korean Taco

$17.00

Shredded Braised Short Rib, Soy Honey Sesame Sauce, Green Onion, Apple Slaw, Kimchi, Sriracha Mayo, Corn Tortillas.

Poke Bowl

$18.00
Shrimp Bang Bang Tacos

Shrimp Bang Bang Tacos

$17.00

Citrus Crema, Napa Slaw, Cotija, Bang Bang Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Corn Tortillas

Burgers

Above and Beyond Burger

$17.00

Plant-Based Beyond Patty, Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Julienne Carrot, Arugula, Tomato, Brioche Bun, House Fries

CL Classic Burger

CL Classic Burger

$15.00

Signature Blend Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Cheese, Pickle, House Fries.

CL Signature Burger

CL Signature Burger

$17.00

Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Angry Onion Strings, Jack Cheddar, Bacon, Over Easy Egg, Tomato, Lettuce, House Fries.

Truffle Brie Burger

Truffle Brie Burger

$17.00

Brie, Red Wine Onions, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Truffle Mayo, Brioche Bun and House Fries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

As a restaurant, bar, and member of this thriving community, our one goal is to provide creative, quality products made by people who are passionate to do so. City Line Bar and Grill teeters on the border of Guilderland and Albany, NY, yet embodies the look, feel and expectations of our big city inspiration customized at the local level.

Website

Location

1200 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203

Directions

Gallery
City Line Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza - 1475 Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1475 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Bountiful Bread - Guilderland
orange star3.9 • 809
1475 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Bellini's Counter - Stuyvesant Plaza - (C)- 1475 Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1475 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Maggie's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1186 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Kazan BBQ and Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
1 Crossgates Mall Road Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Margarita City
orange starNo Reviews
1118 Central Ave. Albany, NY 12205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albany

Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels - Albany
orange star4.3 • 1,140
1235 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Cafe Madison Albany
orange star4.1 • 710
1108 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
The Point
orange star4.5 • 615
1100 Madison Avenue Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Jack's Oyster House
orange star4.2 • 519
42 State Street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext
Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave
orange star5.0 • 41
1823 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
The Cloud Food Hall - 55 Columbia street
orange star4.5 • 14
55 Columbia street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albany
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston