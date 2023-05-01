Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Market Cafe Wauwatosa

8700 W. WATERTOWN PLANK ROAD

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Popular Items

Breakfast

Morning Wrap

$11.00

2 eggs scrambled, with salsa, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, brown rice, sweet potato, red pepper, black beans, topped with sweet jalapeno dressing, served in a multigrain wrap with fresh fruit.

Egg Classic

$10.50

2 Eggs any style, with your choice of Wisconsin pork sausage, chicken sausage, applewood smoked bacon. Served with fresh fruit, and City Market Toast.

Fried Egg Sandwich

$11.75

2 Fried eggs, choice of Black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, chicken sausage, or Wisconsin pork sausage. Served with wakeup sauce, white cheddar cheese, homemade everything bun, and fresh fruit or sub 3 Potato blend

Create Your Own Scrambler

$10.50

2 eggs, with your choice of toast, and your choice of any 2 ingredients in the eggs: broccoli, spinach, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, tomato, quinoa, cheese, bacon, or Black forest ham. each additional ingredient $.70

Scramble Sandwich

$10.50

2 eggs, red pepper, green onion, cheddar cheese, choice of Wisconsin pork sausage, applewood smoked bacon, or chicken sausage. Served on grilled francese bread, seasonal fresh fruit.

Frittata

$10.95

baked eggs, fresh spinach, swiss cheese, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, served with cantaloupe slices.

Fruit Bowl

$7.50

Medley of seasonal fruits

Granola & Yogurt Bowl

$7.95

Original housemade City Market granola, vanilla greek yogurt, fresh berries.

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Thick cut whole wheat sourdough, sliced avocados, spicy honey, pickled hot finger peppers.

Yogurt Cup

$3.30

Cup of greek vanilla yogurt

1 Egg

$1.95

1 egg style

2 Eggs

$3.95

2 eggs any style

Granola Bowl

$5.50

Bowl of our home made granola

Toast

$2.25

BOWLS

$9.50

Traditional cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles

Two Bean Brown Rice Bowl

$9.50

Black-eyed peas, black beans, sweet corn, green onion, celery, parsley, brown rice, mixed greens, topped with sweet garlic vinaigrette.

Tomato Artichoke & Basil Noodle Bowl

$9.95

Housemade roma tomato, artichoke, & red bell pepper sauce, cavatappi noodles, topped with spinach bail pesto

Portabella & Vegetable Quinoa Bowl

$10.95

Organic tri-color quinoa, kalamata olives, spinach basil pesto, mushrooms, roasted red bell pepper, zucchini, red onion, balsamic glaze

SOUPS

Market Soup of the Day

$6.75

Three Bean Vegetable Chili

$6.75

French Onion

$6.75

Soup & Cafe Salad Sampler

$9.95

A cup of either or home made soup of the day or 3 Bean vegetable chili, served with our café salad

SALADS

Santa Fe Salad

$11.50

Avocado, tomato, red onion, red bell pepper, black beans, sweet potato, chopped romaine hearts, sweet Jalapeno dressing, topped with crisp tortilla confetti

Tuscan Bread Salad

$11.25

Balsamic marinated french baguette, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, onion, springs mix, balsamic vinaigrette

$11.50

Fresh berries, gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, spring greens, chopped romaine hearts, berry balsamic vinaigrette

Market Cobb Salad

$11.50

Swiss Cheese, hard cooked egg, roma tomato, fresh strawberries, spring greens, chopped romaine hearts, Dijon vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

$11.50

Grilled asparagus, caramelized pears, organic tri-colored quinoa, goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, fresh raspberries, spring greens, citrus vinaigrette, sweet raisin walnut crostini side

Ceaser Salad

$9.50

Shredded parmesan, garlic croutons, chopped romaine hearts, Caesar dressing

Market Salad

$8.95

Spring greens, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Balsamic Salad

$9.95

Red onion, kalamata olives, roma tomato, red bell pepper, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Cafe Salad

$3.00

Chopped romaine hearts, shredded carrots, garlic croutons, choice of dressing

SANWICHES

Cran Turkey

$12.95

Roasted turkey, housemade cranberry chutney, swiss cheese, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, spring greens, toasted walnuts, roasted garlic aioli, country french bread, served with fresh fruit

Masterpiece

$11.95

Black forest ham, roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Colby cheese, swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, green bell pepper, market sauce, french baguette, housemade cookie or chips

Veggie Stack

$9.95

Cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, green bell pepper, leaf lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, market sauce, multigrain quinoa bread, housemade cookie or chips

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.95

Seasoned white meat chicken, pepperjack cheese, red & green bell peppers, white onion, grilled multigrain wrap, served with housemade tortilla chips

Portabella & Veggies

$11.95

Roasted mushroom cap, red bell peppers, zucchini, red onion, spinach basil pesto, balsamic glaze, grilled francese bread, two bean salad Add Cheese $1.75

Chili Tofu Wrap

$11.75

marinated Simple Soyman Tofu, pickled ginger carrots, chopped romaine, fresh cilantro, cucumbers, sweet chili sauce, grilled multigrain wrap, served with fresh fruit

Lime Cilantro Chicken

$12.95

Grilled white meat chicken, pepper jack cheese, tomato, green bell pepper, leaf lettuce, housemade lime cilantro pesto, chipotle mayo, roasted corn baguette, served with housemade tortilla chips & salsa

Grilled Basil Chicken

$13.25

Basil marinated white meat chicken, leaf lettuce, tomato, green bell pepper, market sauce, francese bread, served with fresh fruit. Sub Three potato blend $1.60

$11.95

Pepper jack cheese,, colby cheese, applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, roma tomato, chipotle mayo, buttered and grilled whole wheat sourdough, served with housemade tortilla chips & salsa

BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Barbecue white meat chicken, cabbage slaw, tomato, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, on a fresh corn baguette, served with choice of fruit or french fries

Mini Veggie Stack

$6.50

Cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, green bell pepper, leaf lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, market sauce, multigrain quinoa bread, housemade cookie or chips

Burgers

Market Burger

$12.95

1/3 pound beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, grilled housemade everything bun, served with french fries Add Cheese $1.75

Market Veggie Burger

$11.95

Vegan vegetable burger, avocado, tomato, leaf lettuce, grilled housemade everything bun, french fries Add cheese $1.75

KIDS

Kids Noodles

$6.95

Cavatappi noodles, butter, shredded cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Colby cheese, choice of bread, served with either housemade cookie or chips

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Cavatappi noodles in traditional cheese sauce

Grilled Chicken

$7.25

Sliced white meat chicken, side of fresh fruit

PB&J

$6.95

Peanut butter, grape jelly, choice of bread, served with either a housemade cookie or chips

Create Your Own

CYO Full

$9.95

Housemade bread, choice of black forest ham, roasted turkey, herbed chicken salad, lemon parsley tuna, cheese, veggies, and sauce. Served with housemade cookie or chips.

CYO Half

$7.25

Housemade bread, choice of black forest ham, roasted turkey, herbed chicken salad, lemon parsley tuna, cheese, veggies, and sauce. Served with housemade cookie or chips.

City Sampler

$10.95

Housemade bread, choice of black forest ham, roasted turkey, herbed chicken salad, lemon parsley tuna, cheese, veggies, and sauce. Served with housemade cookie or chips, and your choice of a cup of the soup of the day, Vegetable chili, or a house cafe salad

CYO Grilled Cheese

$8.15

Housemade bread, grilled, choice of black forest ham, roasted turkey, herbed chicken salad, lemon parsley tuna, cheese, veggies, and sauce. Served with housemade cookie or chips.

Sides

Whole Sliced Avocado

$3.95

Toast

$2.25

Raisin Walnut Toast

$3.25

Three Potato Blend

$4.50

Vanilla Greek Yogurt

$3.30

Side Seasonal Fruit

$3.25

Potato Chips

$1.75

Two Bean Salad

$3.25

Guac, Salsa & Chips

$8.95

French Fries

$4.25

Side of Meat

Dressings

$1.00

Piece of Fruit

$1.00

Side of Wedge Sauce

$1.00

Side of Market Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Peanutbutter

$1.00

Cookies

Tollhouse

$2.50

M&M

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Peanutbutter

$2.50

Iced Seasonal

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
City Market is a restaurant and bakery, priding itself on made from scratch breads, soups and desserts. Patrons can stop in a get breakfast or lunch and then grab one of our many homemade bars or cookies to take home. City Market also has a wide variety of coffee, lattes and smoothies.

8700 W. WATERTOWN PLANK ROAD, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

