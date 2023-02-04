Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Vegan
American

City, O' City

2,270 Reviews

$$

206 E 13th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

Order Again

Popular Items

Seitan Wings
BBQ Mac Wrap
BBQ Bowl

Breakfast

City Breakfast

City Breakfast

$12.00

vo gfo | 2 eggs* or tofu, potatoes**, with gravy or green chili, choice of biscuit, flour tortilla, or corn tortilla

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

v gf | waffle with bourbon-brined chicken-fried cauliflower** with bourbon maple syrup, chive creme fraiche and carrot bacon*

Sardou

Sardou

$14.00

vo gf nfo | a louisiana classic! two eggs* or tofu, grilled artichoke hearts, "creamed" spinach and toasted almonds, served with potatoes*

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$13.00

vo | house sausage patty, vegan egg or fried egg*, and vegan american cheese on an english muffin. comes with potatoes**

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

vo gfo | scrambled eggs* or tofu, potatoes**, guajillo black beans and vegan cotija cheese (or substitute daiya or cashew ricotta) with green chili or gravy. add kale or broccoli for $1. add avocado for $2. add sour cream for $.50

Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$9.00

v gf | maple syrup, vegan butter

Fruit-Filled Danish

Fruit-Filled Danish

$4.50Out of stock

Rotating fruit-filled danish **VEGAN**

Coffee Cake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake **Vegan**

1/2 Chicken & Waffles

$7.00

v gf | waffle with bourbon-brined chicken-fried cauliflower** with bourbon maple syrup, chive creme fraiche and carrot bacon

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

v gf

1 Egg

$2.00

gf

1 Breakfast Sausage

$3.00

v

Scrambled Tofu

$4.00

v

Biscuit

$5.00

v

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

v

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

v gf

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

v

1 pc Cauli Chix

$4.00

2 pc Cauli Chix

$6.00

Avocado

$2.00

v gf

8 oz Green Chili

$3.00

v gf

8 oz Gravy

$3.00

v

2 oz Green Chili

$0.75

v gf

2 oz Gravy

$0.75

v

8oz Vegan Cheese

$3.00

v gf

Tofu

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Mustard Glazed Greens

$4.00

v gf |

Sauteed Greens

$4.00

v gf |

Salads/Soups

Avocado Club Salad

Avocado Club Salad

$14.00

v gf nfo | *no avocado* mixed greens tossed with maple-mustard dressing and topped with chili-glazed walnuts^, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, scrambled tofu, mushroom bacon**, and avocado

Large Caesar

$12.00

v gfo | green leaf lettuce tossed in vegan caesar dressing, topped with house made croutons and shaved follow your heart vegan parmesan

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$8.00

v gfo | green leaf lettuce tossed in vegan caesar dressing, topped with house made croutons and shaved follow your heart vegan parmesan

Summer Pasta Salad

Summer Pasta Salad

$10.00Out of stock

v nfo sfo | fusilli pasta, shaved asparagus, and heirloom cherry tomatoes tossed in a poblano pepper vinaigrette; topped with a vegan smoked paprika feta and scallions

Smoked Poblano Chowder Cup

Smoked Poblano Chowder Cup

$5.00

v gf nf | corn, potato, smoked poblano, pickled poblano, chili oil, sour cream, chive

Smoked Poblano Chowder Bowl

Smoked Poblano Chowder Bowl

$8.00

v gf nf | corn, potato, smoked poblano, pickled poblano, chili oil, sour cream, chive

Large

1/2 Chicken & Waffles

$7.00

v gf | waffle with bourbon-brined chicken-fried cauliflower** with bourbon maple syrup, chive creme fraiche and carrot bacon

BBQ Bowl

BBQ Bowl

$15.00

v gfo | vegan mac and cheese topped with Bbq tofu or seitan, mustard glazed greens, creamy coleslaw and fried onions**

Curried Farro Bowl

Curried Farro Bowl

$13.00

v nfo sf | berbere glazed carrots, curried farro, golden raisins, tamarind drizzle and mixed greens tossed with lemon oil, mint, fennel, toasted almonds and apple

Kimchi Noodles

Kimchi Noodles

$14.00Out of stock

v nf | chilled kimchi ramen noodles with sauteed broccoli, snap peas, kale and red cabbage. With fresh cucumber, scallion, gochugaru (korean chili flake) and toasted sesame seeds

Harvest Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

v gf sfo nfo | quinoa, vegan honey glazed brussels and sweet potatoes, pomegranate waldorf slaw, avocado, chili-glazed walnuts

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

v gf | waffle with bourbon-brined chicken-fried cauliflower** with bourbon maple syrup, chive creme fraiche and carrot bacon

Small

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$11.00

v gfo | orecchiette with vegan cheese sauce and steamed broccoli

Poutine

Poutine

$10.00

vo nfo | fries, gravy, and cheese curds

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

v sf nf | salted, soft pretzel. add mustard or sauerkraut for $.50 add vegan cheese sauce $1

Ravioli

$10.00

v sf | spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, cashew ricotta, garlic confit, served with a side of basil pesto

Seitan Wings

Seitan Wings

$13.00

v nf | buffalo, bbq sauce, or try both! served with ranch and celery***ALL EXTRA CRISPY REQUESTS WILL BE SOLD WITH SAUCE ON THE SIDE AS DEFAULT***

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

v gf nf | maple miso sweet potato, cilantro basil aioli, purple cabbage, scallion, jalapeno

Jerk Brussels

$10.00

v gf nf sf | roasted brussels and cauliflower, mesquite jerk puree, thyme, pomegranate, spicy!

Sandwiches/Wraps

City O' Burger

City O' Burger

$14.00

v cn gfo | vegetable, sunflower seed and walnut burger on a kaiser bun with special sauce and follow your heart american cheese

Chophouse Burger

Chophouse Burger

$15.00

v cn gfo | vegetable, sunflower seed and walnut burger topped with grilled mushrooms, house-made steak sauce, and crispy onions on a kaiser bun

Philly Churrasco Cheesesteak

$15.00Out of stock

v | spicy, marinated, philly "cheesesteak", red bell peppers, chimichurri, chipotle aioli, topped with green chili queso.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$13.00

vo nfo | house sausage patty, vegan egg or fried egg, and follow your heart american cheese on an english muffin.

BBQ Mac Wrap

BBQ Mac Wrap

$14.00

v | bbq tofu or bbq seitan, mac & cheese, creamy coleslaw, house pickles and crispy onions

Buff Wrap

Buff Wrap

$15.00

v | buffalo seitan wings, onion, tomato, and green leaf lettuce tossed in ranch dressing

Shishito Teriyaki

$15.00

v nf | marinated house-made vegan chicken, cilantro-basil aioli, crushed pineapple namasu, blistered shishito, sesame

Pizza

Fromage

Fromage

$16.00

vo gfo | 14" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, vegan parmesan ***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***

Caprese

Caprese

$18.00

vo gfo | 14” pizza with red sauce, housemade vegan mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, basil oil, balsamic reduction, fleur de sel. sub dairy cheese curds $2

Sausage and peppers

Sausage and peppers

$17.00

vo gfo | (for gf sub tempeh bacon) 14” pizza with seitan sausage, peppers, red onion, red sauce and mozzarella ***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

vo gfo | 14” pizza with housemade vegan chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, red onion, shiitake bacon, celery leaves, mozzarella, and vegan parmesan***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***

GF Fromage

GF Fromage

$16.00

vo gf | 14” pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, and vegan parmesan***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***

GF Caprese

$18.00

vo gf | 14” pizza with red sauce, housemade vegan mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, basil oil, balsamic reduction, fleur de sel. sub dairy cheese curds $2

GF Sausage and peppers

GF Sausage and peppers

$17.00

vo gf | ( gf opt. subs house vegan chicken) 14” pizza with seitan sausage, peppers, red onion, red sauce and mozzarella***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***

GF Buffalo Chicken

GF Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

vo gf | 14” pizza with housemade vegan chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, red onion, shiitake bacon, celery leaves, mozzarella and vegan parm***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Fries

$4.00

v gf |

Mixed Greens

$4.00

v gf |

Sauteed Greens

$4.00

v gf |

Mustard Glazed Greens

$4.00

v gf |

Side Seitan Wings

$5.00

v | comes with 2 oz. vegan ranch

Side Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

v gfo |

Side Broccoli

$4.00

1 pc Cauli Chix

$4.00

2 pc Cauli Chix

$6.00

Tofu

$4.00

Kids

Kids City Waffle

$6.00

v gf | plain waffle, side of vegan butter and agave nectar or maple syrup

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

v gfo | vegan mac topped with broccoli

Kids Seitan Tenders

$7.00

v | plain tenders served with bbq and ranch

Sauces

Ketchup

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.75

2oz Buff Sauce

$0.75

Balsamic Vin

$0.75Out of stock

Bourbon M Syrup

$0.75

2oz Marinara

$0.75

8oz Marinara

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Chip Aioli

$0.75

Steak Sauce

$0.75

2oz Ranch

$0.75

4oz Ranch

$1.50

2oz Caesar

$0.75

Creme Fraiche

$0.75

Green Hot

$0.75

Maple Dress

$0.75

2oz Vegan Cheese

$0.75

Veganaise

$0.75

2oz Gravy

$0.75

8oz Gravy

$3.00

Sriracha

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

2oz Sauce

$0.75

4oz Sauce

$1.50

8oz Sauce

$3.00

2oz Vegan Parm

$1.00

COFFEE

Drip Coffee to Stay

$3.75

Drip Coffee to Go

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.25

Americano

$3.75

***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****

Mocha

$4.75

***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****

Sherpa Chai

$4.50

***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****

Turmeric Chai

$5.00

***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****

Macchiato

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Milk Steamer

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****

Decaf Refill

Coffee Refill

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****

NA BEVS

Sample Soda

$3.50

Cola

$3.50

Lemon Lime

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic

$3.50

Soda Water

Soda Refills

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

MOR Kombucha

$7.00

COC Desserts

C Ho Ho

$6.00Out of stock

v | Chocolate cupcake with vanilla cream filling dipped in chocolate ganache

C GF Ho Ho

$6.25Out of stock

v gf | Chocolate cupcake with vanilla cream filling dipped in chocolate ganache

C Funfetti Cupcake

$5.00

v | vanilla sprinkle cupcake filled with vanilla bean custard with vanilla frosting and sprinkles

C Single Scout Cookie

$3.00

v gf cn | our version of the girl scout samoa made with walnuts, coconut and sweet potato

C Scout Trio

$8.00

v gf cn | 3 of our version of the girl scout samoa made with walnuts, coconut and sweet potato

C Scout Dozen

$30.00

v gf cn | 12 of our version of the girl scout samoa made with walnuts, coconut and sweet potato

C Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

v |

C GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

v gf |

C GF Ginger Molasses

$3.75

v gf |

C Whoopie Pie

$5.00Out of stock

v g | two oatmeal cookies sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

C Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

v |

C Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

v |

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

we serve all needs to all people. we've got breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night, patio, specialty coffee, and a craft beer, wine and cocktail bar. eclectic and repurposed decor, fun and friendly staff.

Location

206 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
City O' City image
Banner pic
City O' City image

