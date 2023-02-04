- Home
City, O' City
2,270 Reviews
$$
206 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Popular Items
Breakfast
City Breakfast
vo gfo | 2 eggs* or tofu, potatoes**, with gravy or green chili, choice of biscuit, flour tortilla, or corn tortilla
Chicken & Waffles
v gf | waffle with bourbon-brined chicken-fried cauliflower** with bourbon maple syrup, chive creme fraiche and carrot bacon*
Sardou
vo gf nfo | a louisiana classic! two eggs* or tofu, grilled artichoke hearts, "creamed" spinach and toasted almonds, served with potatoes*
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
vo | house sausage patty, vegan egg or fried egg*, and vegan american cheese on an english muffin. comes with potatoes**
Breakfast Burrito
vo gfo | scrambled eggs* or tofu, potatoes**, guajillo black beans and vegan cotija cheese (or substitute daiya or cashew ricotta) with green chili or gravy. add kale or broccoli for $1. add avocado for $2. add sour cream for $.50
Plain Waffle
v gf | maple syrup, vegan butter
Fruit-Filled Danish
Rotating fruit-filled danish **VEGAN**
Coffee Cake Slice
Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake **Vegan**
1/2 Chicken & Waffles
v gf | waffle with bourbon-brined chicken-fried cauliflower** with bourbon maple syrup, chive creme fraiche and carrot bacon
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Potatoes
v gf
1 Egg
gf
1 Breakfast Sausage
v
Scrambled Tofu
v
Biscuit
v
Biscuit & Gravy
v
Corn Tortillas
v gf
Flour Tortilla
v
1 pc Cauli Chix
2 pc Cauli Chix
Avocado
v gf
8 oz Green Chili
v gf
8 oz Gravy
v
2 oz Green Chili
v gf
2 oz Gravy
v
8oz Vegan Cheese
v gf
Tofu
Side Broccoli
Mustard Glazed Greens
v gf |
Sauteed Greens
v gf |
Salads/Soups
Avocado Club Salad
v gf nfo | *no avocado* mixed greens tossed with maple-mustard dressing and topped with chili-glazed walnuts^, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, scrambled tofu, mushroom bacon**, and avocado
Large Caesar
v gfo | green leaf lettuce tossed in vegan caesar dressing, topped with house made croutons and shaved follow your heart vegan parmesan
Small Caesar
v gfo | green leaf lettuce tossed in vegan caesar dressing, topped with house made croutons and shaved follow your heart vegan parmesan
Summer Pasta Salad
v nfo sfo | fusilli pasta, shaved asparagus, and heirloom cherry tomatoes tossed in a poblano pepper vinaigrette; topped with a vegan smoked paprika feta and scallions
Smoked Poblano Chowder Cup
v gf nf | corn, potato, smoked poblano, pickled poblano, chili oil, sour cream, chive
Smoked Poblano Chowder Bowl
v gf nf | corn, potato, smoked poblano, pickled poblano, chili oil, sour cream, chive
Large
1/2 Chicken & Waffles
v gf | waffle with bourbon-brined chicken-fried cauliflower** with bourbon maple syrup, chive creme fraiche and carrot bacon
BBQ Bowl
v gfo | vegan mac and cheese topped with Bbq tofu or seitan, mustard glazed greens, creamy coleslaw and fried onions**
Curried Farro Bowl
v nfo sf | berbere glazed carrots, curried farro, golden raisins, tamarind drizzle and mixed greens tossed with lemon oil, mint, fennel, toasted almonds and apple
Kimchi Noodles
v nf | chilled kimchi ramen noodles with sauteed broccoli, snap peas, kale and red cabbage. With fresh cucumber, scallion, gochugaru (korean chili flake) and toasted sesame seeds
Harvest Quinoa Bowl
v gf sfo nfo | quinoa, vegan honey glazed brussels and sweet potatoes, pomegranate waldorf slaw, avocado, chili-glazed walnuts
Chicken & Waffles
v gf | waffle with bourbon-brined chicken-fried cauliflower** with bourbon maple syrup, chive creme fraiche and carrot bacon
Small
Mac n' Cheese
v gfo | orecchiette with vegan cheese sauce and steamed broccoli
Poutine
vo nfo | fries, gravy, and cheese curds
Pretzel
v sf nf | salted, soft pretzel. add mustard or sauerkraut for $.50 add vegan cheese sauce $1
Ravioli
v sf | spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, cashew ricotta, garlic confit, served with a side of basil pesto
Seitan Wings
v nf | buffalo, bbq sauce, or try both! served with ranch and celery***ALL EXTRA CRISPY REQUESTS WILL BE SOLD WITH SAUCE ON THE SIDE AS DEFAULT***
Tacos
v gf nf | maple miso sweet potato, cilantro basil aioli, purple cabbage, scallion, jalapeno
Jerk Brussels
v gf nf sf | roasted brussels and cauliflower, mesquite jerk puree, thyme, pomegranate, spicy!
Sandwiches/Wraps
City O' Burger
v cn gfo | vegetable, sunflower seed and walnut burger on a kaiser bun with special sauce and follow your heart american cheese
Chophouse Burger
v cn gfo | vegetable, sunflower seed and walnut burger topped with grilled mushrooms, house-made steak sauce, and crispy onions on a kaiser bun
Philly Churrasco Cheesesteak
v | spicy, marinated, philly "cheesesteak", red bell peppers, chimichurri, chipotle aioli, topped with green chili queso.
Sausage, Egg and Cheese
vo nfo | house sausage patty, vegan egg or fried egg, and follow your heart american cheese on an english muffin.
BBQ Mac Wrap
v | bbq tofu or bbq seitan, mac & cheese, creamy coleslaw, house pickles and crispy onions
Buff Wrap
v | buffalo seitan wings, onion, tomato, and green leaf lettuce tossed in ranch dressing
Shishito Teriyaki
v nf | marinated house-made vegan chicken, cilantro-basil aioli, crushed pineapple namasu, blistered shishito, sesame
Pizza
Fromage
vo gfo | 14" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, vegan parmesan ***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***
Caprese
vo gfo | 14” pizza with red sauce, housemade vegan mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, basil oil, balsamic reduction, fleur de sel. sub dairy cheese curds $2
Sausage and peppers
vo gfo | (for gf sub tempeh bacon) 14” pizza with seitan sausage, peppers, red onion, red sauce and mozzarella ***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***
Buffalo Chicken
vo gfo | 14” pizza with housemade vegan chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, red onion, shiitake bacon, celery leaves, mozzarella, and vegan parmesan***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***
GF Fromage
vo gf | 14” pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, and vegan parmesan***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***
GF Caprese
vo gf | 14” pizza with red sauce, housemade vegan mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, basil oil, balsamic reduction, fleur de sel. sub dairy cheese curds $2
GF Sausage and peppers
vo gf | ( gf opt. subs house vegan chicken) 14” pizza with seitan sausage, peppers, red onion, red sauce and mozzarella***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***
GF Buffalo Chicken
vo gf | 14” pizza with housemade vegan chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, red onion, shiitake bacon, celery leaves, mozzarella and vegan parm***This pizza comes with dairy cheese unless otherwise noted***
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Kids
Sauces
Ketchup
2oz BBQ Sauce
2oz Buff Sauce
Balsamic Vin
Bourbon M Syrup
2oz Marinara
8oz Marinara
Sour Cream
Chip Aioli
Steak Sauce
2oz Ranch
4oz Ranch
2oz Caesar
Creme Fraiche
Green Hot
Maple Dress
2oz Vegan Cheese
Veganaise
2oz Gravy
8oz Gravy
Sriracha
Mustard
2oz Sauce
4oz Sauce
8oz Sauce
2oz Vegan Parm
COFFEE
Drip Coffee to Stay
Drip Coffee to Go
Cold Brew
Americano
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
Cappuccino
Cortado
Espresso
Latte
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
Mocha
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
Sherpa Chai
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
Turmeric Chai
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
Hot Chocolate
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
Macchiato
Milk
Milk Steamer
Decaf Coffee
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
Decaf Refill
Coffee Refill
Peppermint Mocha
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
NA BEVS
COC Desserts
C Ho Ho
v | Chocolate cupcake with vanilla cream filling dipped in chocolate ganache
C GF Ho Ho
v gf | Chocolate cupcake with vanilla cream filling dipped in chocolate ganache
C Funfetti Cupcake
v | vanilla sprinkle cupcake filled with vanilla bean custard with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
C Single Scout Cookie
v gf cn | our version of the girl scout samoa made with walnuts, coconut and sweet potato
C Scout Trio
v gf cn | 3 of our version of the girl scout samoa made with walnuts, coconut and sweet potato
C Scout Dozen
v gf cn | 12 of our version of the girl scout samoa made with walnuts, coconut and sweet potato
C Chocolate Chip Cookie
v |
C GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
v gf |
C GF Ginger Molasses
v gf |
C Whoopie Pie
v g | two oatmeal cookies sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
C Cinnamon Roll
v |
C Coffee Cake
v |
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
we serve all needs to all people. we've got breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night, patio, specialty coffee, and a craft beer, wine and cocktail bar. eclectic and repurposed decor, fun and friendly staff.
206 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203