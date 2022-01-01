Restaurant header imageView gallery

City On A Hill - Canon City

review star

No reviews yet

508 Harrison Ave

Leadville, CO 80461

Order Again

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 16oz

$1.84

Drip Coffee 12oz

$1.64

Drip Coffee 20oz

$2.15

Refill

$1.00

Latte

Latte 16oz

$5.00

Latte 12oz

$4.75

Latte 16oz Iced

$5.00

Latte 20oz

$5.50

Mocha

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Mocha 12oz

$5.25

Mocha 16oz Iced

$5.50

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait 16oz iced

$3.75

Cafe Florentine

Florentine 16oz

$4.00

Florentine 12oz

$3.75

Florentine 16oz Iced

$4.00

Americano

Americano 16oz

$4.25

Americano 12oz

$4.00

Americano 16oz Iced

$4.25

American Cappuccino

American Cappuccino 16oz

$4.25

American Cappuccino 12oz

$4.00

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.50

Breve

Breve 16oz

$4.25

Breve 12oz

$4.00

Breve 16oz Iced

$5.00

Traditional Italian

Macchiato

$3.50

Flat White

$3.50

Cold Brew

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.00

Drip Coffee Box

96 oz Coffee Box

$20.00

160 oz Coffee Box

$35.00

Chai Latte

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Chai Latte 12oz

$5.00

Chai Latte 16oz Iced

$5.25

Tea

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.50

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.50

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.50

Cambric 16oz

$4.00

Cambric 12oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.25

Hot Chocolate 16oz Iced

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 8 oz Kids

$4.00

Steamer

Steamer 16oz

$3.50

Steamer 12oz

$3.25

Steamer 160z Iced

$3.50

Steamer 8 oz Kids

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider 16oz

$4.75

Hot Apple Cider 12oz

$4.50

Hot Apple Cider8 oz Kids

$4.25

Iced Apple Cider 16oz

$4.75

Matcha

Matcha 16oz

$3.50

Matcha 12oz

$3.25

Cold Milk

Cold Milk 16oz

$2.25

Cold Milk 12oz

$2.00

Cold Milk 8 oz

$1.75

Sweet Pastry

Bars (Lemon, Magic etc)

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cookies

$2.00

Cream Puff

$2.50

Danish

$3.00

Day Old Sweet

$1.50

Specialty Item

$5.00

Sticky Bun

$3.00

Strudel

$3.00

Sweet Bread

$3.25

Sweet Bread Loaf

$25.00

Eclair

$4.00

Strudel (Full)

$15.00

Apple Pie

$3.50

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Coffee Cake (Full)

$24.00

GF Bar

$2.75

Breakfast Burrito

Classic Burrito

$7.38

Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Potato

Chorizo Burrito

$7.38

Eggs, Chorizo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onion

Southwest Burrito

$7.38

Eggs, Black Beans, Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese

Vegan Burrito

$7.38

Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Corn

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine (ham)

$4.00

Veggie Quiche

$4.00

Lunch Grab and Go

Turkey Pepperjack Sammie

$8.00

Ham Swiss Sammie

$8.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.50

Potato Chips

$1.25

Savory Pastry

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$2.75

Chocolate Crossant

$3.75

Day Old Savory

$1.50

GF Muffins

$4.00

GF Scones

$3.25

Ham/Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Muffins

$3.50

Items vary daily

Plain Croissant

$2.75

Scones

$3.00

Items vary daily

Spinach Feta Croissant

$4.25

Bottled Drinks

ZuberFizz

$2.25

GT's Synergy Kombucha

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Perrier

$2.50

Naked Juice

$5.00

Big B's

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Bai

$3.75

Vita Coco Coconut

$3.75

Yerba Mate

$3.25

Water

$2.25

Sandwich

1/2 BLT Soup

$10.00

1/2 Caprese Soup

$10.00

1/2 Club Soup

$10.00

1/2 TTP Soup

$10.00

1/2 Turk Bac Guac Soup

$10.00

1/2 Turkey Prov Soup

$10.00

1/2 Veggie Pesto Soup

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Ham Turkey Bacon Club

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Guac

$10.00

Turkey Provo Melt

$10.00

Turkey Tomato Pesto

$10.00

Veggie Pesto

$10.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

1/2 Garden Salad

$4.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.00

1/2 Salad 1/2 Soup (cup)

$10.00

Soup of the Day

Cup

$5.00

Bowl

$8.00

City on a Hill Merch

12oz Travel Mug

$15.00

Camping Mug

$15.00

Ceramic Mug

$30.00

COH Hat

$20.00

COH Cold Cup

$12.00

COH T-Shirt

$20.00

COH Beanie

$20.00

COH Sweatshirt

$60.00

Arts/Cards

RSC Wood CO Large sign

$30.00

RSC Wood designs

$30.00

RSC Wood Epoxy (shiny) signs

$40.00

COH Blends

Alpine Grind

$13.00

Silver Heels Breakfast Blend

$13.00

Breakfast Blend, Medium Roast

Mt Massive Medium Roast

$13.00

Medium Roast

La Neutral Medium

$13.00

Single Origin Nicaraguan Coffee

Father Dyer's Dark Roast

$13.00

Dark Roast Blend

Nordic French Roast

$13.00

French Roasted Coffee, Dark

Ministry Coffee Bags

$8.50

Bulk Coffee

Whole Sale Coffee

$12.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

508 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

