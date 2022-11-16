Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

City Orchard

65 Reviews

$$

1201 Oliver St. Unit 108

Houston, TX 77007

Popular Items

NORTH ROSE 4x - PACK (12oz cans)

CIDE-CAR CIDER

SILVER TIP 4-pack (12oz cans)

SILVER TIP 4-pack (12oz cans)

$9.99

Semi-Dry Modern Cider | 6.9% ABV The Godfather OG of City Orchard & Fresh Prince of Houston. Our flagship cider is a blend of Northern Spy and culinary apples.

CHERRY RED 4-pack (12oz cans)

CHERRY RED 4-pack (12oz cans)

$9.99

Semi-Dry Fruit Cider | 6.5% ABV Your friends like it, you secretly love it. Our Montmorency cherry-infused cider is bright, bold, and cherried-out.

MR. GREEN 4-pack (12oz cans)

MR. GREEN 4-pack (12oz cans)

$9.99

Dry Single Varietal Cider | 6% ABV So fresh and so clean, clean. Exclusively made from Rhode Island Greening apples - this is what green tastes like.

NORTH ROSE 4x - PACK (12oz cans)

$9.99

NORTH ROSE 4x - PACK (12oz cans)

$9.99
LAVENDER ROYALE 4x-Pack (12oz cans)

$9.99

LAVENDER ROYALE 4x-Pack (12oz cans)

$9.99
OB10 750ml bottle

OB10 750ml bottle

$14.99

Dry Heritage Cider | 7.5% ABV Life happens, cider helps. Estate grown and bittersweet and bittersharp apples make this blend a complex and nuanced cider.

OB11 750ml bottle

$14.99

OB12 750ml bottle

$14.99

OB13 750ml bottle

$16.99
KING BLOSSOM 750ml bottle

KING BLOSSOM 750ml bottle

$14.99

Dry heritage cider | 8% ABV Welcome to adulthood. Fermented low and slow, this sparkler is cider royalty in a glass. Made with a blend of culinary and bittersweet apples.

MELLOW GOLD 750ml

$14.99

MELLOW GOLD 750ml

$14.99

THREE RUSSETS 750ml

$16.99
BLOCK 19 750ml

BLOCK 19 750ml

$14.99

Barrel Aged

$16.99

Espia

$16.99
SWEET SOLSTICE 375ml

$19.99

SWEET SOLSTICE 375ml

$19.99

4 Pack Mixed

$9.99

O B 1

$24.99

O B 3

O B 6

$24.99

B C Mr Green

$24.99

B C High Summer

$19.99

PLUM 4x-pack (12oz cans)

$9.99

CIDE-CAR WINE

CASA ROJO - MUSSO WHITE (Sauv Blanc) *750ml

$14.00

CASA ROJO - MUSSO WHITE (Sauv Blanc) *750ml

$14.00
CASA ROJO - LA MARIMORENA (Albariño) *750ml

$17.00

CASA ROJO - LA MARIMORENA (Albariño) *750ml

$17.00
CASA ROJO - MUSSO ROSÉ (Garnacha) *750ml

$14.00

CASA ROJO - MUSSO ROSÉ (Garnacha) *750ml

$14.00
CASA ROJO - MUSSO RED (Tempranillo) *750ml

$14.00

CASA ROJO - MUSSO RED (Tempranillo) *750ml

$14.00
CASA ROJO - ENEMIGO MÍO (Garnacha) *750ml

$16.00

CASA ROJO - ENEMIGO MÍO (Garnacha) *750ml

$16.00
CASA ROJO - MACHO MAN (Monastrell) *750ml

$18.00

CASA ROJO - MACHO MAN (Monastrell) *750ml

$18.00
CASA ROJO - ALEXANDER vs THE HAM FACTORY (Ribera Red Blend) *750ml

$35.00

CASA ROJO - ALEXANDER vs THE HAM FACTORY (Ribera Red Blend) *750ml

$35.00
BELLWETHER - RIESLING 'S' *750ml

$16.00

BELLWETHER - RIESLING 'S' *750ml

$16.00
BELLWETHER - DRY ROSÉ OF PINOT NOIR *750ml

$16.00Out of stock

BELLWETHER - DRY ROSÉ OF PINOT NOIR *750ml

$16.00Out of stock

CIDE-CAR BEER

BEER CROWLER

$12.00

BEER GROWLER 32oz

$12.00

BEER GROWLER 64oz

$24.00

Bottle Snow Zephyr

$12.99

SHIRTS

Astro colored/City Orchard Logoed T-shirt

$20.00

Cherry Red Summer T-Shirt

$20.00

Plum Delicious T-Shirt

$20.00

Cider Nuevo Tie-Dye Tank Tops

$20.00
CO H-Town Pride - Navy Heather T-Shirt

CO H-Town Pride - Navy Heather T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Logo Black

$20.00

MERCH

CO Sticker

CO Sticker

$2.00
Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Patches

$4.00

CIDE-CAR CIDER BUNDLES

CIDER TIME

CIDER TIME

$59.94

12 Pack ~ Cherry Red (Cherry Infused Cider) - 12 Pack ~ Silver Tip (Semi-Dry Cider)

FILM FESTIVAL TIME

FILM FESTIVAL TIME

$20.00Out of stock

Support the Houston Cinema Arts Society! 1 bottle of Block 19 and two City Orchard glasses. City Orchard will donate 25% of the proceeds to the society. Enjoy a cider on us when you pick up your order.

Taproom Tastings

Cider and Cheese Pairing: Nov. 5, 2020

Cider and Cheese Pairing: Nov. 5, 2020

$45.00

City Orchard Cidery and Curd Culture are joining forces to bring you a sensational night of cheese and cider pairings! Cider maker and co-founder Patrick Kwaitkowski and cheese expert Adrianne Mingea will be on hand to walk you through five different pairings, each marrying a artisanal cheese with City Orchard’s wide variety of ciders. This one-of-a-kind tasting experience that you can share with friends and family in a fun, educational, and safe setting at our Taproom. Seating for the event is limited and socially distanced, so don’t wait to purchase your ticket! This event is for cheese lovers 21+. November 5th, 6-8pm

Party Trays

Fruit Tray

$15.00+

Veggie Tray

$16.00+

Sandwich Tray

$16.00+

Cheese Tray

$30.00+

Charcuterie Tray

$80.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

City Orchard is an urban cidery producing real cider from real apples. Come taste the orchards!

Website

Location

1201 Oliver St. Unit 108, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
City Orchard image
City Orchard image
City Orchard image
City Orchard image

