Cider and Cheese Pairing: Nov. 5, 2020

$45.00

City Orchard Cidery and Curd Culture are joining forces to bring you a sensational night of cheese and cider pairings! Cider maker and co-founder Patrick Kwaitkowski and cheese expert Adrianne Mingea will be on hand to walk you through five different pairings, each marrying a artisanal cheese with City Orchard’s wide variety of ciders. This one-of-a-kind tasting experience that you can share with friends and family in a fun, educational, and safe setting at our Taproom. Seating for the event is limited and socially distanced, so don’t wait to purchase your ticket! This event is for cheese lovers 21+. November 5th, 6-8pm