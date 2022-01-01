City Park Grill🤟

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Share It

Brussels Sprouts

$9.99

Cajun Kale & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Served with crispy, flour tortilla chips & broccoli.

City Skins

$9.99

Hand cut potato skins topped with a cheddar-mozzarella blend, bacon & green onion. Served with sour cream.

Corn Dog Nuggs

$8.99

Nathan’s all beef mini corn dogs. Served with choice of chipotle ketchup or honey mustard.

Guacamole & Salsa

$8.99

Served with oven warmed tortilla chips.

Hand Battered Chicken Strips

$10.99

Served with choice of two sauces.

Hand Battered Shrimp

$10.99

Served with sweet chili sauce.

Loaded Beef Nachos

$11.99

House made tortilla chips loaded with a cheddar-mozzarella blend, black beans, seasoned beef, jalapeños & green onion. Served with fresh house made salsa & sour cream.

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$11.99

House made tortilla chips loaded with a cheddar-mozzarella blend, black beans, marinated grilled chicken, jalapeños & green onion. Served with fresh house made salsa& sour cream.

Loaded Chili Fries

$9.99

Hand cut fries topped with turkey chili & a cheddar-mozzarella blend.

Potato Croquettes

$8.99

Hand battered & fried. Stuffed with a cheddar-mozzarella blend & green onion. Served with sour cream.

Quesadilla Melt

$7.99

Choice of blackened flour or spinach tortilla, cheddar-mozzarella blend & green onion. Served with fresh house made salsa & sour cream.

Sweet City Skins

$10.99

Hand cut sweet potato skins topped with a cheddar-mozzarella blend, bacon & green onion. Served with sour cream.

Wings

Tossed & topped with green onion. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Dry Rub Wings

$12.99

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$12.99

Habanero Honey Wings

$12.99

Naked Wings

$12.99

Spicy Mustard Wings

$12.99

Sweet Chili Wings

$12.99

Traditional Wings

$12.99

BBQ Wings

$12.99

Leaf

Bob Cobb

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, avocado, egg, bacon, ham, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & house made croutons. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Caesar

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, grated Parmesan cheese, aged Parmesan cheese & house made croutons. Try it with Kale! Add 99¢

House

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, edamame, tomato, aged Parmesan cheese & house made croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Popeye

$9.99

Spinach leaf, almonds, craisins & goat cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Power Leaf

$9.99

Kale, quinoa, sunflower seeds, roasted red peppers, tomato & aged Parmesan cheese. Served with peppercorn ranch.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Choice of chicken or beef. Romaine lettuce, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar-mozzarella blend & queso fresco. Served in a fried taco shell with avocado ranch.

Soup

Potato Soup

Turkey Chili

House made. Choice between cup or bowl.

Tacos

Taco Platter

$11.95

Choose any three.

Beef Taco

$3.99

Seasoned beef, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded leaf lettuce & a cheddar-mozzarella blend.

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Blackened chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce, shredded leaf lettuce & Manchego cheese.

Fried Chicken Taco

$3.99

Hand battered strips, bacon, avocado ranch, shredded leaf lettuce & a cheddar-mozzarella blend.

Pork Taco

$3.99

Pulled pork, pickled onion, chipotle cream sauce, cilantro & queso fresco.

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Hand battered shrimp, spicy slaw & cilantro.

Steak Taco

$3.99

Marinated steak, avocado, pico de gallo, spicy tortilla chips, signature hot sauce, cilantro & queso fresco.

Build Your Burger

Park Burger

$9.99

Smashed & cooked on a griddle.

City Burger

$9.99

Flame broiled & cooked to temperature.

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Hand pattied turkey burger.

Signature Burgers

Backyard BBQ

$11.99

City Style with spicy slaw, pickles & chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun.

El Fuego

$12.99

Park Style with hand battered jalapeños, spinach leaf, pepper jack cheese & Sriracha aioli. Served on a toasted bun.

Holy Aioli

$12.99

Park Style with portobello mushrooms, leaf lettuce, white cheddar cheese & garlic herb aioli. Served on a toasted bun

Park Slinger

$12.99

Park Style with a fried egg, turkey chili & cheddar cheese. Served on toasted sourdough.

Steak 'N Fake Frisco

$11.99

Park Style with cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese & signature Frisco sauce. Served on toasted sourdough.

Sweet Potato Black Bean

$10.99

Panko-breaded sweet potato mash, black beans, rice, quinoa & mixed greens. Served on a toasted bun.

TGS

$12.99

City Style with bacon, caramelized onion, mixed greens & goat cheese. Served on a toasted bun.

White Cheddar Western

$12.99

Park Style with hand battered onion rings, leaf lettuce, white cheddar cheese & horseradish-mustard. Served on a toasted bun.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Four-cheese blend with avocado & tomato. Served on toasted, garlic-herb sourdough.

Avocado Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, Swiss cheese & avocado ranch. Wrapped in a grilled flour or spinach tortilla.

Backyard Sammie

$10.99

Pulled pork or chicken, spicy slaw, pickles & chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun.

Baja Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Blackened chicken, leaf lettuce, avocado, spicy tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese & chipotle cream sauce. Wrapped in a grilled flour or spinach tortilla.

Blackened Chicken Philly

$12.99

Blackened chicken, portobello mushrooms, green peppers, jalapeños, red onion, Swiss cheese, pepper jack cheese & Sriracha aioli. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Hand battered chicken strips, crouton crumbles, mixed greens & Caesar dressing. Wrapped in a grilled flour or spinach tortilla.

Grilled Portobello Wrap

$11.99

Seasoned & grilled portobello mushrooms, grilled tomato, avocado, red onion, mixed greens, aged Parmesan cheese & garlic herb aioli. Wrapped in a grilled flour or spinach tortilla.

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$13.99

Topped with spinach leaf, tomato & dill sauce. Wrapped in a grilled flour or spinach tortilla.

Habanero Honey Glaze

$12.99

Chicken breast hand battered & fried, tossed in a habanero honey glaze with shredded leaf lettuce. Served on a toasted bun.

Ham Jam

$12.99

Horsey Steak Melt

$12.99

Marinated steak, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, pepper jack cheese & horseradish-cream sauce. Served on toasted sourdough.

Louie Cheesesteak

$12.99

Seasoned steak, green peppers, jalapeños, red onion, Swiss & pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Hand battered shrimp, leaf lettuce, tomato & Cajun creole sauce. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Sourdough Melt

$11.99

Straight Dillin' It

$12.99

The Havana

$11.99

Braised pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese & honey mustard. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

The Lou Chick

$11.99

Chicken breast hand battered & fried, tossed in house wing sauce & topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of ranch.

The Roof Is On Fire

$12.99

Chicken breast hand battered & fried, topped with Ghost Pepper slaw & Sriracha aioli. 🔥Warning🔥

Turkey Chicken Avocado

$11.99

Thinly sliced turkey & chicken breast with avocado, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato & Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted croissant.

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Grilled then chilled red & green peppers, red onion, portobello mushrooms, avocado & leaf lettuce. Wrapped in a grilled flour or spinach tortilla.

Kids

Burger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid Toasted PBJ

$6.99

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Carrots

$2.99

Hand Cut Chips

$4.99

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

Pita Chips

$2.99

Spicy Slaw

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Sweet Potato Chips

$5.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Sauces

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Chipotle Cream

$0.50

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Creole

$0.50

Dill

$0.50

Frisco

$0.50

Garlic Herb Mayo

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Guacamole

$0.99

Habanero Honey

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horse Must

$0.50

Horseradish Cream

$0.50

House Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Ketchup

Malt Vinegar

$0.50

Mayo

Mustard

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Bottle Shop

Pre Order: Ben Holladay Straight Bourbon Whiskey; CPG Single Barrel Selection; Cask Strength

$66.00

Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey; CPG Single Barrel Selection; Cask Strength; 6yr

$55.00

Buffalo Trace; CPG Single Barrel Selection; 8yr

$35.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark Private Selection; Tiger's Milk

$68.00Out of stock

CPG Single Barrel Bundle: Buffalo Trace, Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey & Maker's Mark Private Selection

$155.00

CPG Single Barrel Bundle: Buffalo Trace & Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$90.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

