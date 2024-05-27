Restaurant info

City Pizzeria is a popular pizza restaurant located in White Plains, New York. Known for its delicious pizzas with a variety of toppings, as well as other Italian dishes such as pasta and salads, it attracts both locals and visitors. The pizzeria offers a cozy dining atmosphere and may also provide takeout and delivery services for convenience. If you're in the area and craving some tasty Italian fare, City Pizzeria could be a great dining option!