City Pork Highland 18143 Perkins Rd Suite D
18143 Perkins Rd Suite D
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Shareables
Oysters
Sandwiches
Plates
Salads
Sides
BBQ BEANS
$6.00
BOUDIN RICE
$6.00
COLESLAW
$6.00
HAND-CUT FRIES
$6.00
HOUSE CHIPS
$6.00
MAC & CHEESE
$6.00
MUSTARD GREENS
$6.50
POTATO SALAD
$6.00
ROSEMARY GARLIC MASH
$6.00
RICE
$1.00
Grits
$6.00
SD RISOTTO
$6.00
SIDE VEG OF DAY
$6.00
SIDE SALAD
$6.00
CORN MAQUE CHOUX
$6.00
Crostinis
$6.00
Fruit Cup
$4.00
Red Beans
$6.00
Vegan Dish
$20.00
Dessert / Ice Cream
Kids
Brunch
Extras/Add Ons
Salad Dressing
Cheese
$0.50
Add Egg
$2.00
Side Brisket
$6.00
Side Bacon
$4.00
Burger Patty
$6.00
Short Rib
$10.00
Pulled Pork
$5.00
Smoked Chicken
$5.00
Smoked Salmon ( Cold )
$9.00
Salmon ( Hot )
$9.00
Steak ( Salad )
$9.00
Shrimp
$9.00
Avocado
$1.50
Side Queso
$1.00
Cup Queso
$3.00
Horseraddish
Lemon
Sweet Pickles
Jalapenos
$0.25
Onion Jam
$1.00
Pico De Gallo
$1.00
BBQ Sauce
Amarena Cherries
$15.00
Pork Belly
$8.00
Hot Sauce
Mayo
Brick Sauce
Mojo Sauce
Honey Mustard
House Grain Mustard
Avocado Cream
Bar Bacon Restock
Oyster Bread
$4.00
Extra Chips
$3.00
Side Andouille Sausage
$5.00
Side Ribs (4)
$9.00
Chicken Fried Steak
$10.00
Add Crab Meat 4oz
$20.00
4 oz Catfish
$8.00
2oz Crab Meat
$10.00
Corn Bread
$2.00
Bread Loaf
$2.00
Texas Toast
$2.00
Family & Friends To-Go
20\30 Grand Board
$150.00
Pint of House Pickles
$5.00
Boudin King Cake Whole
$44.99
Half Pan Chips
$10.00
TAKE HOME TONIGHT
$39.00
Chix Fried Steak - Family Pack>>
$39.00
Fried Fish - Family Pack>>
$39.00
Jambalaya - Family Pack>>
$39.00
Pork Chops- Family Pack>>
$39.00
Baby Back Ribs- Family Pack>>
$39.00
Add on Family Salad>>
$7.50
Add Family 1/2 Pan Salad >>
$10.00
Add Family Full Pan Salad >>
$20.00
Desserts for 4 >>
$15.00
Buns
$10.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)
$7.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookies ( 12 )
$15.00Out of stock
( 1 ) Bacon Choc Chip Cookie
$1.25
( 6 ) Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies
$7.50
(12) Bacon Choc Cookies
$15.00
Rack Ribs ( 12 )
$20.00
Half Pan Brisket
$18.00+
Andouille Sausage by the lb
$9.00
Full Pan Pulled Pork
$12.00+
1/4lb Duck Breast
$11.00
Chicken Sliders
$150.00
Brisket Nacho
$125.00
Full Pan Mac & Cheese
$65.00
Pulledpork Sliders Dozen
$65.00
Ala Carte Half Pan Salad
$25.00
Full Pan Highland Greens
$65.00
Full Pan Coleslaw
$45.00
Full Pan Potato Salad
$55.00
Half Pan Grits
$25.00
Half Pan Veggies
$35.00
Mac & Cheese -full
$60.00
Mustard Greens - 8oz
$6.00
Boudin Rice- 8oz
$6.00
Hwlf Pan Beans
$35.00
Half Pan Potato Salad
$30.00
Mashed Potatoes- 8oz
$6.00
Coleslaw- 8oz
$6.00
BBQ Sauce - 8oz
$6.00
Mac & Cheese - 16oz
$10.00
Mustard Greens - 16oz
$10.00
Boudin Rice- 16oz
$10.00
BBQ Beans- 16oz
$10.00
Potato Salad- 16oz
$10.00
Mashed Potatoes- 16oz
$10.00
Coleslaw- 16oz
$10.00
BBQ Sauce - 16oz
$10.00
Mac & Cheese-half Pan
$40.00
Mustard Greens- 1 Quart
$12.00
DozenBoudin Balls
$36.00
BBQ Beans- 1 Quart
$12.00
Potato Salad- 1 Quart
$12.00
Mashed Potatoes- 1 Quart
$12.00
Half Pan Grits
$35.00
Coleslaw- 1 Quart
$12.00
BBQ Sauce - 1 Quart
$12.00
City Club Platter
$100.00
Pint Pickled Pineapple
$6.00
Magic Seasoning
$6.50+
Pint House Mustard
$5.00
Quart Pickle Spears
$8.00
Half Pan Bread Pudding
$40.00
Bbq REFILL
BBQ REFILL
$5.00
Bacon Fat
$4.00
Quart Mac & Cheese
$12.00
Pint Pepperjelly Vinagerette
$6.00
Perrier
$4.00
Pellegrino
$4.00
8oz Soda
$2.00
Fiji
$3.00
20oz Soda
$3.00
6 Pack Fiji
$15.00
Pint - Green Goddess
$15.00
Rory 20lb Pok
$100.00
Catering
Realtor Bingo Botox Bubbles - Food
$18.00
Realtor Bingo Botox Bubbles - Bar
$10.00
City Pork Feast
$23.00
Boudin Balls
$3.00
Wild Boar Flautas
$4.00
Chilled Pork Spring Rolls
$4.00
Government Greens
$25.00+
City Pork Sensation Salad
$25.00+
Charcuterie Display
$35.00+
City Club Platter
$100.00
2 Dozen Sliders - Pork and Chicken
$65.00
2 Dozen Sliders - Brisket
$85.00
Pulled Pork
$60.00+
Smoked Chicken
$60.00+
Brisket
$90.00+
Cajun Sausage
$50.00+
Baby Back Ribs
$45.00+
Smoked Corn Grits
$35.00+
Mac and Cheese
$40.00+
Beans: BBQ or Red
$35.00+
Green Beans
$35.00+
Roasted Vegetables
$40.00+
Butter Rice
$25.00+
Coleslaw
$25.00+
Potato Salad
$30.00+
House Chips
$10.00+
Non Alcoholic
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Fanta Orange
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Orange Juice
$3.25
Pineapple Juice
$3.25
Cranberry Juice
$3.25
Grapefruit
$3.25
Soda Water
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Poweraid
$3.00Out of stock
BTL Pierre Soda Water
$3.00
BTL Fiji Water
$5.00
Red Bull
$4.50
Draft Beer
MICHELOB - DFT
$3.00
Rally Cap - First Pitch - DFT
$5.00
Gnarly Barley - Festbier - DFT
$5.00
Abita Amber Draft
$5.00
Mango Cart - Golden Road - DFT
$5.00
Faubourg - Datsuma - DFT
$5.00
Gnarley Barley - Korova Milk Porter - DFT
$5.00
7th Tap - Passionfruit Guava - DFT
$5.00
7th Inning Stretch -Rally Cap - DFT
$5.00
Lazy Magnolia - Southern Pecan - DFT
$3.50
Agile - Attacus Atlas - DFT
$6.00
Agile - Overclocked Red - DFT
$6.00
Nola - Hopitoulas - DFT
$5.00
Taster -Michelob
Taster - First Pitch
Taster - Festbier
Taster - Mango Cart
Taster - Southern Pecan
Taster - Korova Milk Porter
Taster - Passionfruit Guava
Taster -7th Inning
Taster - Southern Pecan
Taster - Attacus Atlas
Taster - Hopitoulas
Taster - Overclocked Red
Beer Bottle / Cans
Andy Gator - Abita - BTL
$2.50
Apple Pie Gose - Port Orleans - BTL
$4.00
Blonde - NOLA - BTL
$2.25
BUD LIGHT-BTL
$2.25
BUDWEISER-BTL
$2.25
COORS LIGHT-BTL
$2.25
Don Pablo - Seventh Tap - BTL
$2.25
IRISH CHANNEL STOUT - NOLA-BTL
$4.00
Jucifer - Gnarley Barley - BTL
$3.25
MICHELOB ULTRA-BTL
$2.25
MILLER LITE-BTL
$2.25
Modelo
$3.50
O'DOULS-BTL
$2.25
PBR
$1.75
Riverfront Lager - Port Orleans - BTL
$3.00
Trail Dog - Huckleberry - BTL
$2.25
UA - Florida Seltzer Blood Orange Pomegranite
$4.00
UA - Florida Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi
$4.00
URBAN SOUTH -PARADISE PARK
$2.25
Wendy Peffercorn - Rally Cap - BTL
$4.00
Zero Heineken - BTL
$2.50
Divedends
$3.00
Doux Drop - Flying Tiger - BTL
$1.50
Mama's Lil Yella Pils - Oskar Blues - BTL
$1.50
URBAN SOUTH- LIME CUCUMBER GOSE
$1.50Out of stock
Urban South- Throwback Vibes
$1.50
Westwego - Faubourg - BTL
$1.50
Beers for Kitchen
$8.00
Wine Glasses
RIEBEEK CELLARS - GLS
$6.00
SON OF A BUTCHER - GLS
$7.00
Son a Butcher Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon Region: California - Napa Deep, dark, spicy. Blackberries, white pepper, licorice and roasted coffee.
DECOY - GLS
$8.50
Banshee - GLS
$8.50
Cultivar - GLS
$10.00
La Garenne - GLS
$6.00
Heritage - GLS
$7.00
Fox Glove - GLS
$7.00
Slam Dunk - GLS
$6.00
Punta Pays - GLS
$6.00
Domanine Pelaquie - GLS
$7.00
22 Pirates - GLS
$8.00
No Brainer- GLS
$8.00
Arendsig Pinotage - GLS
$7.50
Aphaea Red Blend - GLS
$5.00
Rubus - GLS
$6.00
Henri Perrusset - GLS
$7.00
CMS Hedges Chardonnay - GLS
$6.00
Scarpetta - GLS
$5.50
Poggio Anima - GLS
$5.50
Nomalas - GLS
$6.00
Simi - GLS
$5.50
Kono - GLS
$5.50
Fournier - GLS
$7.00
Broadbent - GLS
$5.50
Red Tail Riesling - GLS
$6.00
Vino Dei Fratelli - GLS
$6.00
Six Eight Nine - GLS
$6.50
Guilheim
$5.00
Rosi Mosi
$6.00
Domaine du Pere
$6.00Out of stock
Kim Crawford - Prosecco - GLS
$6.00
Torre Oria Cava - Cava - GLS
$6.00
Elvio Tintero Rosato Frizzante - GLS
$6.00
Graham Beck - GLS
$6.50
Ruffino Prosecco - GLS
$5.00
Wine Bottles
BTL If Six was Nine -Napa Reserve Cabernet
$62.00
BTL Lange Twins Midnight Reserve
$37.00Out of stock
BTL Lourens Family Howard John
$25.00
BTL MWC - Shiraz Mouvedre
$17.00
BTL Louis Grenelle - Sprkl Rose
$24.00
BTL Chateau De Campuget - Rose
$18.00
BTL Hogwash- Rose
$20.00
BTL Mary Taylor Anjou Blanc-
$20.00
BTL Mary Taylor Gaillac - White Blend
$22.00
BTL Flora Springs - Merlot
$28.00Out of stock
BTL Pazzo - Red Blend
$30.00
BTL Primus - Carmenere- Other Red
$30.00
BTL Sandpoint - Pinot Noir
$8.00
BTL Smashberry - Red Blend
$24.00
BTL The Paring - Red Blend
$30.00
BTL - Sandpoint - Chardonnay
$12.00
BTL - Cooper Mountain Pinot Gris
$22.00
BTL Cork Fee
$15.00
BTL - Eve Chardonnay
$10.00
BTL - DOMAINE DE FONTSAINTE - ROSE'
$24.00
Loula's Revenge
$28.00
BTL MWC Pinot Gris
$38.00
Riebeek Cellars - BTL
$44.00
Son of a Butcher - BTL
$52.00
Decoy - BTL
$64.00
Banshee - BTL
$36.00
Cultivar - BTL
$76.00
Le Garenne - BTL
$44.00
Heritage - BTL
$52.00
Walnut City - BTL
$60.00
Fox Glove - BTL
$26.00
Slam Dunk - BTL
$44.00
Punta Pays - BTL
$44.00
Domaine Pelaquie - BTL
$52.00
22 Pirates - BTL
$60.00
No Brainer - BTL
$64.00
Arendsig Pinotage - BTL
$56.00
Aphaea Red Blend - BTL
$36.00
Rubus - BTL
$44.00
Henri Perrusset - BTLq
$52.00
CMS Hedges - BTL
$44.00
Frank Family - BTL
$60.00
Scarpetta - BTL
$40.00
Poggio Anima - BTL
$40.00
Nomalas - BTL
$44.00
Simi - BTL
$40.00
Kono - BTL
$40.00
Fournier - BTL
$52.00
Jules Taylor - BTL
$56.00
Broadbent - BTL
$40.00
Red Tail - BTL
$44.00
Vino Dei Fratelli - BTL
$44.00
Six Eight Nine - BTL
$48.00
Guilhem - BTL
$36.00
Rosi Mosi - BTL
$44.00
Domaine du Pere - BTL
$44.00Out of stock
Kim Crawford - Prosecco - BTL
$44.00
Torre Oria - Cava - BTL
$44.00
Elvio Tintero Rosato Frizzante - BTL
$44.00
Graham Beck - BTL
$48.00
Ruffino - BTL
$36.00
Brunch Drinks
Mimosa
$7.00
Mimosa Set Up
$36.00
Brew Bayou
$10.00
2oz Vodka (Svedka) 2oz Cold Brew .5 Rumchata .5 Condensed Milk Splash hoodoo chicory Shake and strain in collins glass. No garnish.
Paloma
$9.00
Paloma 2oz Tequila (Espolon blanco) .75 lime 1 oz grapefruit Build in collins glass, top with soda water. Lime Wheel Garnish.
Milk Punch
$9.00
Regular Bloody
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
BeerMosa
$5.00
Aperol Spritz
$8.00
Buffet
Bar Packs
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18143 Perkins Rd Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
