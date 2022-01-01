Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Pork Highland 18143 Perkins Rd Suite D

18143 Perkins Rd Suite D

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Charcuterie

Pick 3

$19.00

Pick 5

$27.75

Grand Board

$36.50

Single Cheese/Meat

$7.50

Shareables

BOUDIN BALLS

$11.25

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$16.00

WILD BOAR FLAUTAS

$16.00

PORK DEBRIS SPRING ROLLS

$14.50

BABY BACK RIBS

$18.00

BRISKET NACHOS

$17.25

SALMON SALTINE

$17.50

Crawfish and Brie Queso

$16.50

Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Oysters

1/2 DOZEN

$15.00

DOZEN

$30.00

Side Horseraddish

Side Cocktail Sauce

Side Lemons

RAW 1/2 DOZEN

$12.00

RAW DOZEN

$24.00

Sandwiches

BIG PIG

$15.25

BRISKET SANDWICH

$16.50

REUBEN

$17.50

CITY CLUB

$15.25

CUBANO

$15.25

BLT

$14.50

PORK BELLY HOAGIE

$17.25

GRILLED VEGGIE SANDWICH

$14.00

REDFISH SANDWICH

$16.50

Burgers

BRISKET BURGER

$18.25

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.00

FARM BURGER

$17.75Out of stock

Plates

SMOKED HALF CHICKEN

$23.75

CITY PORK CHOP

$31.00

BBQ SALMON

$22.25

CITY PORK BBQ PLATTER

$32.00

CRAWFISH FILET MIGNON

$48.00

RABBIT & DUMPLINGS

$29.25

PANEED FISH

$30.00

RIBS & PEACHES

$32.00

Pork Schnitzel

$28.75

Salads

LOCAL GREENS

$11.25

BLEU CHEESE BIBB

$12.25

HIGHLAND GREENS

$17.25

BLEU CHEESE BIBB & STEAK

$21.50

SALMON & ASPARAGUS

$22.25

SEAFOOD GODDESS

$23.75

Smoked Chicken Shawarma Salad

$17.25

Shrimp Sensation Salad

$19.75

Side Salad

$6.25

Sensation Salad

$13.25

Greek Salad

$13.25

Sides

BBQ BEANS

$6.00

BOUDIN RICE

$6.00

COLESLAW

$6.00

HAND-CUT FRIES

$6.00

HOUSE CHIPS

$6.00

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

MUSTARD GREENS

$6.50

POTATO SALAD

$6.00

ROSEMARY GARLIC MASH

$6.00

RICE

$1.00

Grits

$6.00

SD RISOTTO

$6.00

SIDE VEG OF DAY

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

CORN MAQUE CHOUX

$6.00

Crostinis

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Red Beans

$6.00

Vegan Dish

$20.00

Dessert / Ice Cream

Celebration Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

Oreo Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry

$9.00Out of stock

BREAD PUDDING

$9.50

VANILLA Ice Cream

Brownie Cheesecake Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Kids

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Lil Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

FISH & CHIPS

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Sliders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

2 Slider Burgers

$8.75

Brunch

Wild Boar Chile Relleno

$21.00

Cochon de Lait Benedict

$16.25

French Toast

$12.75

Pork Schnitzel

$28.75

Shrimp Creole Omelet

$16.25

BBQ Salmon

$25.00

CP Breakfast

$14.50

BBQ Shrimp and Grits

$23.75

Ribs and Peaches

$32.00

Biscuit

$2.25

Veggie Omelet

$20.25

CP Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

CRAWFISH FILET MIGNON

$48.00

Extras/Add Ons

Salad Dressing

Cheese

$0.50

Add Egg

$2.00

Side Brisket

$6.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Short Rib

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Smoked Chicken

$5.00

Smoked Salmon ( Cold )

$9.00

Salmon ( Hot )

$9.00

Steak ( Salad )

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Avocado

$1.50

Side Queso

$1.00

Cup Queso

$3.00

Horseraddish

Lemon

Sweet Pickles

Jalapenos

$0.25

Onion Jam

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

Amarena Cherries

$15.00

Pork Belly

$8.00

Hot Sauce

Mayo

Brick Sauce

Mojo Sauce

Honey Mustard

House Grain Mustard

Avocado Cream

Bar Bacon Restock

Oyster Bread

$4.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Side Andouille Sausage

$5.00

Side Ribs (4)

$9.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

Add Crab Meat 4oz

$20.00

4 oz Catfish

$8.00

2oz Crab Meat

$10.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Bread Loaf

$2.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Family & Friends To-Go

20\30 Grand Board

$150.00

Pint of House Pickles

$5.00

Boudin King Cake Whole

$44.99

Half Pan Chips

$10.00

TAKE HOME TONIGHT

$39.00

Chix Fried Steak - Family Pack>>

$39.00

Fried Fish - Family Pack>>

$39.00

Jambalaya - Family Pack>>

$39.00

Pork Chops- Family Pack>>

$39.00

Baby Back Ribs- Family Pack>>

$39.00

Add on Family Salad>>

$7.50

Add Family 1/2 Pan Salad >>

$10.00

Add Family Full Pan Salad >>

$20.00

Desserts for 4 >>

$15.00

Buns

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies ( 12 )

$15.00Out of stock

( 1 ) Bacon Choc Chip Cookie

$1.25

( 6 ) Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.50

(12) Bacon Choc Cookies

$15.00

Rack Ribs ( 12 )

$20.00

Half Pan Brisket

$18.00+

Andouille Sausage by the lb

$9.00

Full Pan Pulled Pork

$12.00+

1/4lb Duck Breast

$11.00

Chicken Sliders

$150.00

Brisket Nacho

$125.00

Full Pan Mac & Cheese

$65.00

Pulledpork Sliders Dozen

$65.00

Ala Carte Half Pan Salad

$25.00

Full Pan Highland Greens

$65.00

Full Pan Coleslaw

$45.00

Full Pan Potato Salad

$55.00

Half Pan Grits

$25.00

Half Pan Veggies

$35.00

Mac & Cheese -full

$60.00

Mustard Greens - 8oz

$6.00

Boudin Rice- 8oz

$6.00

Hwlf Pan Beans

$35.00

Half Pan Potato Salad

$30.00

Mashed Potatoes- 8oz

$6.00

Coleslaw- 8oz

$6.00

BBQ Sauce - 8oz

$6.00

Mac & Cheese - 16oz

$10.00

Mustard Greens - 16oz

$10.00

Boudin Rice- 16oz

$10.00

BBQ Beans- 16oz

$10.00

Potato Salad- 16oz

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes- 16oz

$10.00

Coleslaw- 16oz

$10.00

BBQ Sauce - 16oz

$10.00

Mac & Cheese-half Pan

$40.00

Mustard Greens- 1 Quart

$12.00

DozenBoudin Balls

$36.00

BBQ Beans- 1 Quart

$12.00

Potato Salad- 1 Quart

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes- 1 Quart

$12.00

Half Pan Grits

$35.00

Coleslaw- 1 Quart

$12.00

BBQ Sauce - 1 Quart

$12.00

City Club Platter

$100.00

Pint Pickled Pineapple

$6.00

Magic Seasoning

$6.50+

Pint House Mustard

$5.00

Quart Pickle Spears

$8.00

Half Pan Bread Pudding

$40.00

Bbq REFILL

BBQ REFILL

$5.00

Bacon Fat

$4.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pint Pepperjelly Vinagerette

$6.00

Perrier

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

8oz Soda

$2.00

Fiji

$3.00

20oz Soda

$3.00

6 Pack Fiji

$15.00

Pint - Green Goddess

$15.00

Rory 20lb Pok

$100.00

Retail

T Shirt

$18.00

1/2 Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

CP Coozie

CP Coozie

$2.00

Catering

Realtor Bingo Botox Bubbles - Food

$18.00

Realtor Bingo Botox Bubbles - Bar

$10.00

City Pork Feast

$23.00

Boudin Balls

$3.00

Wild Boar Flautas

$4.00

Chilled Pork Spring Rolls

$4.00

Government Greens

$25.00+

City Pork Sensation Salad

$25.00+

Charcuterie Display

$35.00+

City Club Platter

$100.00

2 Dozen Sliders - Pork and Chicken

$65.00

2 Dozen Sliders - Brisket

$85.00

Pulled Pork

$60.00+

Smoked Chicken

$60.00+

Brisket

$90.00+

Cajun Sausage

$50.00+

Baby Back Ribs

$45.00+

Smoked Corn Grits

$35.00+

Mac and Cheese

$40.00+

Beans: BBQ or Red

$35.00+

Green Beans

$35.00+

Roasted Vegetables

$40.00+

Butter Rice

$25.00+

Coleslaw

$25.00+

Potato Salad

$30.00+

House Chips

$10.00+

Non Alcoholic

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Poweraid

$3.00Out of stock

BTL Pierre Soda Water

$3.00

BTL Fiji Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Draft Beer

MICHELOB - DFT

$3.00

Rally Cap - First Pitch - DFT

$5.00

Gnarly Barley - Festbier - DFT

$5.00

Abita Amber Draft

$5.00

Mango Cart - Golden Road - DFT

$5.00

Faubourg - Datsuma - DFT

$5.00

Gnarley Barley - Korova Milk Porter - DFT

$5.00

7th Tap - Passionfruit Guava - DFT

$5.00

7th Inning Stretch -Rally Cap - DFT

$5.00

Lazy Magnolia - Southern Pecan - DFT

$3.50

Agile - Attacus Atlas - DFT

$6.00

Agile - Overclocked Red - DFT

$6.00

Nola - Hopitoulas - DFT

$5.00

Taster -Michelob

Taster - First Pitch

Taster - Festbier

Taster - Mango Cart

Taster - Southern Pecan

Taster - Korova Milk Porter

Taster - Passionfruit Guava

Taster -7th Inning

Taster - Southern Pecan

Taster - Attacus Atlas

Taster - Hopitoulas

Taster - Overclocked Red

Beer Bottle / Cans

Andy Gator - Abita - BTL

$2.50

Apple Pie Gose - Port Orleans - BTL

$4.00

Blonde - NOLA - BTL

$2.25

BUD LIGHT-BTL

$2.25

BUDWEISER-BTL

$2.25

COORS LIGHT-BTL

$2.25

Don Pablo - Seventh Tap - BTL

$2.25

IRISH CHANNEL STOUT - NOLA-BTL

$4.00

Jucifer - Gnarley Barley - BTL

$3.25

MICHELOB ULTRA-BTL

$2.25

MILLER LITE-BTL

$2.25

Modelo

$3.50

O'DOULS-BTL

$2.25

PBR

$1.75

Riverfront Lager - Port Orleans - BTL

$3.00

Trail Dog - Huckleberry - BTL

$2.25

UA - Florida Seltzer Blood Orange Pomegranite

$4.00

UA - Florida Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi

$4.00

URBAN SOUTH -PARADISE PARK

$2.25

Wendy Peffercorn - Rally Cap - BTL

$4.00

Zero Heineken - BTL

$2.50

Divedends

$3.00

Doux Drop - Flying Tiger - BTL

$1.50

Mama's Lil Yella Pils - Oskar Blues - BTL

$1.50

URBAN SOUTH- LIME CUCUMBER GOSE

$1.50Out of stock

Urban South- Throwback Vibes

$1.50

Westwego - Faubourg - BTL

$1.50

Beers for Kitchen

$8.00

Wine Glasses

RIEBEEK CELLARS - GLS

$6.00

SON OF A BUTCHER - GLS

$7.00

Son a Butcher Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon Region: California - Napa Deep, dark, spicy. Blackberries, white pepper, licorice and roasted coffee.

DECOY - GLS

$8.50

Banshee - GLS

$8.50

Cultivar - GLS

$10.00

La Garenne - GLS

$6.00

Heritage - GLS

$7.00

Fox Glove - GLS

$7.00

Slam Dunk - GLS

$6.00

Punta Pays - GLS

$6.00

Domanine Pelaquie - GLS

$7.00

22 Pirates - GLS

$8.00

No Brainer- GLS

$8.00

Arendsig Pinotage - GLS

$7.50

Aphaea Red Blend - GLS

$5.00

Rubus - GLS

$6.00

Henri Perrusset - GLS

$7.00

CMS Hedges Chardonnay - GLS

$6.00

Scarpetta - GLS

$5.50

Poggio Anima - GLS

$5.50

Nomalas - GLS

$6.00

Simi - GLS

$5.50

Kono - GLS

$5.50

Fournier - GLS

$7.00

Broadbent - GLS

$5.50

Red Tail Riesling - GLS

$6.00

Vino Dei Fratelli - GLS

$6.00

Six Eight Nine - GLS

$6.50

Guilheim

$5.00

Rosi Mosi

$6.00

Domaine du Pere

$6.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford - Prosecco - GLS

$6.00

Torre Oria Cava - Cava - GLS

$6.00

Elvio Tintero Rosato Frizzante - GLS

$6.00

Graham Beck - GLS

$6.50

Ruffino Prosecco - GLS

$5.00

Wine Bottles

BTL If Six was Nine -Napa Reserve Cabernet

$62.00

BTL Lange Twins Midnight Reserve

$37.00Out of stock

BTL Lourens Family Howard John

$25.00

BTL MWC - Shiraz Mouvedre

$17.00

BTL Louis Grenelle - Sprkl Rose

$24.00

BTL Chateau De Campuget - Rose

$18.00

BTL Hogwash- Rose

$20.00

BTL Mary Taylor Anjou Blanc-

$20.00

BTL Mary Taylor Gaillac - White Blend

$22.00

BTL Flora Springs - Merlot

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Pazzo - Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Primus - Carmenere- Other Red

$30.00

BTL Sandpoint - Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Smashberry - Red Blend

$24.00

BTL The Paring - Red Blend

$30.00

BTL - Sandpoint - Chardonnay

$12.00

BTL - Cooper Mountain Pinot Gris

$22.00

BTL Cork Fee

$15.00

BTL - Eve Chardonnay

$10.00

BTL - DOMAINE DE FONTSAINTE - ROSE'

$24.00

Loula's Revenge

$28.00

BTL MWC Pinot Gris

$38.00

Riebeek Cellars - BTL

$44.00

Son of a Butcher - BTL

$52.00

Decoy - BTL

$64.00

Banshee - BTL

$36.00

Cultivar - BTL

$76.00

Le Garenne - BTL

$44.00

Heritage - BTL

$52.00

Walnut City - BTL

$60.00

Fox Glove - BTL

$26.00

Slam Dunk - BTL

$44.00

Punta Pays - BTL

$44.00

Domaine Pelaquie - BTL

$52.00

22 Pirates - BTL

$60.00

No Brainer - BTL

$64.00

Arendsig Pinotage - BTL

$56.00

Aphaea Red Blend - BTL

$36.00

Rubus - BTL

$44.00

Henri Perrusset - BTLq

$52.00

CMS Hedges - BTL

$44.00

Frank Family - BTL

$60.00

Scarpetta - BTL

$40.00

Poggio Anima - BTL

$40.00

Nomalas - BTL

$44.00

Simi - BTL

$40.00

Kono - BTL

$40.00

Fournier - BTL

$52.00

Jules Taylor - BTL

$56.00

Broadbent - BTL

$40.00

Red Tail - BTL

$44.00

Vino Dei Fratelli - BTL

$44.00

Six Eight Nine - BTL

$48.00

Guilhem - BTL

$36.00

Rosi Mosi - BTL

$44.00

Domaine du Pere - BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford - Prosecco - BTL

$44.00

Torre Oria - Cava - BTL

$44.00

Elvio Tintero Rosato Frizzante - BTL

$44.00

Graham Beck - BTL

$48.00

Ruffino - BTL

$36.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Set Up

$36.00

Brew Bayou

$10.00

2oz Vodka (Svedka) 2oz Cold Brew .5 Rumchata .5 Condensed Milk Splash hoodoo chicory Shake and strain in collins glass. No garnish.

Paloma

$9.00

Paloma 2oz Tequila (Espolon blanco) .75 lime 1 oz grapefruit Build in collins glass, top with soda water. Lime Wheel Garnish.

Milk Punch

$9.00

Regular Bloody

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

BeerMosa

$5.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Coffees

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Weekly Specials

Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$6.00

Vampire's Kiss

$5.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

Lamb App

$18.00

Catfish Creole

$25.00

White Choc Bread Pudding

$10.00

Buffet

Small Charcuterie Display

$100.00

Charcuterie Display

$100.00+

BBQ Nachos

$90.00+

Chicken And Pork Sliders

$150.00

1\2 Pan Mac And Cheese

$35.00

Half Pan Mac

$45.00+

Rack Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Boudin Balls

$40.00+

Sides

$35.00+

Flautas

$120.00

Sticky Wings

$120.00

Shrimp and Grits

$75.00

IFMA Lunch

$18.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

Bar Packs

Beer

$20.00

Wine

$25.00

Well

$30.00

Classics

$35.00

Sugar Field

$40.00

Open Bar

$45.00

Bar Combo BC

$35.00

EVENT COCKTAIL

$10.00

Minimums

Open Bar

$45.00

Gumbo

$0.80

Gumbo

$80.00

Garcich Bar Charge

$25.00

Garcich Food Charge

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18143 Perkins Rd Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Directions

Gallery
City Pork Highland image
City Pork Highland image
City Pork Highland image

