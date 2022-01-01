City Press - Revival imageView gallery

City Press - Revival

review star

No reviews yet

125 South Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl #1

Raw Juice

Cold Pressed | Small Batch | 16 oz.
House Green

House Green

$12.00Out of stock

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon, Green Apple, Carrot

French 77

French 77

$12.00Out of stock

Cucumber, Celery, Pear, Cayenne

Apple Gimlet

Apple Gimlet

$12.00Out of stock

Collards, Romaine, Celery, Apple, Ginger, Lime

Green Gimlet

Green Gimlet

$12.00Out of stock

Collards, Romaine, Dandelion, Lemon, Celery

Bloody Merry

Bloody Merry

$12.00Out of stock

Beet, Carrot, Burdock Root, Cucumber, Lemon

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot, Apple, Ginger

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$12.00Out of stock

Green Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger

Belini

Belini

$12.00

Grapefruit, Pear, Lavender

Superfood Blends

Sun Goddess

Sun Goddess

$10.00

Hemp Seeds, Spirulina, Chia Seeds, Almond Mylk, Banana

Incan Warrior

Incan Warrior

$11.00

Raw Cacao, Maca, Coconut Oil, Chia Seeds, Date, Banana, Almond Mylk, Cinnamon, Himalayan Salt

East of the Lake

East of the Lake

$11.00Out of stock

Spinach, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds, Almond Mylk, Banana, Walnuts

Beachside

Beachside

$11.00

Young Thai Coconut, Maca, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Oil, Chia Seeds, Citrus

North Beat

North Beat

$12.00

Almond Mylk, Cold Brew, Oats, Hemp Seeds, Bourbon Vanilla, Cashew Butter, Data, Banana

Bohemian Harvest

Bohemian Harvest

$11.00

Almond Mylk, Kale, Spinach, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Date, Citrus

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl #1

Acai Bowl #1

$14.00

Acai, Almond Mylk, Hemp Seed, Banana, Strawberry, Gluten-Free Granola, Almond Butter

Acai Bowl #2

Acai Bowl #2

$14.00

Acai, Almond Mylk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Shredded Coconut, Cashew Butter, Date

Goji Bowl

Goji Bowl

Goji Bowl

$13.00

Almond Mylk, Young Coconut, Banana, Goji Berries, Chia Seed + 2 Superfood Doses

Oat Bowl

Oat Bowl

Oat Bowl

$12.00

Gluten-Free Oats, Chia Seed, Banana, Maple Syrup + 2 Superfood Doses

Elixir Shots

Elixir #1

Elixir #1

Out of stock

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

Gallery
City Press - Revival image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
521 South Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Bombay Wraps - Loop
orange star4.4 • 1,168
122 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Russian Tea Time
orange star4.4 • 1,757
77 E Adams St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ - Revival
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Berghoff Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
17 West Adams Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston