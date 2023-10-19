Restaurant info

The City Pub, your soon to be favorite neighborhood haunt, will be open daily with craft cocktails, hand tossed pizzas, and casual bites in a cozy setting. This place speaks to us all, catering to the gaming crowd with darts, pool, and games of chance. On its second level, you’ll find private dining areas available to large groups, an expansive patio overlooking Main Street and The Astro, and a second bar flanked by multiple TV’s for those cant miss events.