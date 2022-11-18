Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rise Cafe at City Rescue Mission

725 W Reno

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Order Again

Popular Items

Hearts of Hope Salad by Petroleum Club
Chorizo Burrito
Gouda Chicken Sandwich

Breakfast

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.69

An all butter croissant that is flakey, light and completely delectable!

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$5.89

Flour tortilla filled with Chorizo, soft scrambled eggs and cheese

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.69

Fluffy all butter Croissant, Ham, Havarti all melty and delicious!

Ham & Gruyere Quiche

Ham & Gruyere Quiche

$6.29

Ham, Gruyere, Leeks, Egg Custard in a pastry crust with blistered tomato

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.29

All butter croissant filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon and Havarti cheese.

Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.09

Two eggs scrambled and Havarti cheese tucked into a light buttery croissant

Ham, Egg and Cheese Croissant

Ham, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$6.29

Smoked ham, eggs and Havarti cheese in an all butter croissant.

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.09+

Espresso with hot water for a strong coffee.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.29+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam - perfection

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.09+

Cold filtered, long brew method for fantastic flavor.

Cold Brew Bottle

Cold Brew Bottle

$3.99+

Cold brewed for those hot days!

Cortado

Cortado

$4.09

Half espresso, half steamed milk. Perfect little pick me up.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.99+

Medium or Dark Roast

Drip - 96 oz to go
$22.00

$22.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.99

Espresso, measured, tamped and perfectly extracted for your enjoyment.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.09+

latte of choice, served over ice.

Latte

Latte

$4.09+

Shot of Espresso with Steamed Milk

Fluffy Pumpkin

Fluffy Pumpkin

$5.09+

Pumpkin, Marshmellow, Spice.. what more could you want!

Fireside Smores

Fireside Smores

$5.09+

Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, Espresso, what more could you ask for!

Hazelnut Truffle Latte

Hazelnut Truffle Latte

$5.09+

Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut, espresso, a dollop of whipped cream and a demitasse spoon of ..... Nutella to either eat or stir in!

Christmas Snow

Christmas Snow

$5.09+

White Chocolate, Peppermint, Whipped Topping with chocolate drizzle and crushed peppermint. Tastes like Christmas in a cup!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.09+

The flavors of Pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves all married into a decadent latte topped with whipped cream and spices.

Decaf

$3.99

Lunch

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.98

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Gruyere, Lettuce, Blistered Tomato.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.19

Chicken, Pecans, Pineapple, Celery, Cranberries all served on a bed of greens and a hot flakey croissant on the side.

Hearts of Hope Salad by Petroleum Club

Hearts of Hope Salad by Petroleum Club

$13.89

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Four Bean Salad, Feta, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Green Goddess Dressing

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.98

Thin sliced, slow roasted beef with melted Havarti, Caramelized Onion, and au jus done Chicago style on a hoagie roll, served with a bag of chips.

Club

Club

$8.89

Wheatberry, ham, smoked turkey, roast beef, green leaf lettuce, tomato, choice of Seikel's mustard or mayonnaise

Gouda Chicken Sandwich

Gouda Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken, bacon jam, gouda cheese, toasty and warm!

Cheese Croissant
$4.09

$4.09

Soup of the Day
$4.09

$4.09

Cheese Croissant & Soup of the Day
$7.69

$7.69

Nibbles

Nibbles
Pastry Selections, Cookies, Smoothies
Butter Croissant
$3.69

Butter Croissant

$3.69
Cookies

Cookies

$0.75

Assorted Cookies for a quick sweet treat!

Banana Nut Muffin
$2.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.99
Blueberry Lemon Muffin
$3.19

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.19
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.39

Pastry crust, Lemon filling, powdered sugar, candied lemon

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$3.19+

Mixed Berries with fruit juice and sweet cream, or Tropical fruits with fruit juice and sweet cream. Can be made vegan friendly.

Add Smoothie
$2.50

$2.50
Chips

Chips

$0.99
Cinnamon Roll
$3.29

Cinnamon Roll

$3.29
Blueberry Crumbcake

Blueberry Crumbcake

$3.59

Fresh blueberries baked into a European style crumb cake topped with sanding sugar served with butter.

Scone

Scone

$2.19

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
$3.19

$3.19

Other Beverages

alternative milk
$1.00

$1.00

Gallon Milk

$6.75Out of stock
Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$3.59+

Spiced Chai tea with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$2.19+

Iced Chai Tea Latte
$4.59+

$4.59+

Kids Chocolate Milk
$1.39

$1.39

Kids Milk

$1.19

Mul-tea-tasking

$2.19+

A delightful blend of unsweet tea with lavender, mint and vanilla. Can be made with sweet tea.

Perrier

Perrier

$2.99
Sparkling Sunrise
$3.99

Sparkling Sunrise

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$1.49+

Southern sweet tea, sweet the way you like it!

Sweet Tea - 96 oz to go
$11.00

$11.00

Syrup shot

$0.50+

Tea

$1.49+

Unsweetened black tea for refreshing on a hot afternoon.

Tranquili-Tea

$2.09+

Sweet tea with a splash of Frosted Mint and Lavender to relax your day.

Unsweet Tea - 96 oz to go
$11.00

$11.00

water

Water - Mineragua
$2.99

$2.99

White Mocha Hot Chocolate
$2.19+

$2.19+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Let us fill your cup with warmth and a smile!

Location

725 W Reno, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Directions

