City Roots Coffee Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1509 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

COLD BREW DE CREMA
ESPRESSO CIELO
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

ESPRESSO

LATTE

LATTE

$4.50

Rich espresso and steamed milk topped with light foam.

VANILLA LATTE

VANILLA LATTE

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla and topped with foam.

MOCHA

MOCHA

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with dark chocolate cocoa powder and topped with foam.

WHITE MOCHA

WHITE MOCHA

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with rich, white chocolate sauce and topped with foam.

CARAMEL LATTE

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with rich, caramel sauce and topped with foam.

LAVENDER LATTE

LAVENDER LATTE

$5.30

Espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with lavender syrup and garnished with lavender stem.

ROSE LATTE

ROSE LATTE

$5.50

Espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with rose syrup and garnished with petals.

S'MORES

S'MORES

$5.25

Rich Chocolate and Vanilla Latte topped with Golden Graham Cracker, torched Marshmallow, and Mocha Drizzle.

CRÈME BRULEE

CRÈME BRULEE

$5.25

Warm Latte sweetened with Caramel, Vanilla, and a hardened layer of caramelized sugar.

DOLCE UPSIDE DOWN

DOLCE UPSIDE DOWN

$5.50

Affogato style vanilla latte flavored topped with white chocolate and caramel drizzle.

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.00

Fresh roasted and full bodied espresso brew, perfectly layered and topped with golden crema.

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.00

Doppio espresso and water_12oz. Triple espresso and water_16oz.

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk, extra frothed to perfection.

FLAT WHITE

FLAT WHITE

$4.50

Rich espresso with milk, steamed and frothed to a velvety microfoam.

CORTADO

CORTADO

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk with a touch of foam.

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.00

Full bodied espresso topped with a dollop of foam.

SHAKERATO

SHAKERATO

$4.50

Shaken and chilled doppio espresso with a touch of sweetener, lined with condensed milk in a sugar rimmed glass.

ESPRESSO CIELO

ESPRESSO CIELO

$6.00

Shaken triple espresso over ice, sweetened, lined with condensed milk, and topped with half & half.

HOT BREWED COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

Fresh, in-house roasted coffee. Freshly ground and fresh brewed all day.

CAFÉ AU LAIT

CAFÉ AU LAIT

Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk and a touch of foam.

POUR OVER

POUR OVER

$3.10

Slow pour, fresh brew coffee with light body and sweet aroma.

FRENCH PRESS

FRENCH PRESS

$4.00

Fresh ground coffee steeped for a heavier body and more robust flavor.

COFFEE CATER PACK

COFFEE CATER PACK

$22.00

96 oz of brewed coffee ready-to-go with cream, sweetener, cups and lids. Easy pour container keeps coffee warm for hours. Serves 12.

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.05

Fresh roasted and small batch brewed for smooth and cool, iced java.

LARGE COLD BREW

LARGE COLD BREW

$4.55

Even more fresh roasted and small batch brewed for smooth and cool, iced java.

COLD BREW DE CREMA

COLD BREW DE CREMA

$5.75

Layered cold brew coffee and caramel poured over ice and topped with sweet cream.

NITRO COLD BREW

NITRO COLD BREW

$5.05

Chilled and served nitro infused cold brew for a smooth texture and velvety finish.

DRAFT VANILLA LATTE

DRAFT VANILLA LATTE

$5.50

Chilled, rich and creamy, nitro infused Vanilla Latte pulled straight from the tap.

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$4.00

Slow brewed dark roast and chicory sweetened with condensed milk and served over ice.

FRESH WHIPPED ESPRESSO

FRESH WHIPPED ESPRESSO

$5.50+

Sweetened Iced Cold Brew Espresso topped with freshly roasted Whipped Espresso

GROWLER (glass growler only)

GROWLER (glass growler only)

$18.00

64oz glass growler (does not include fill).

GROWLER FILL

GROWLER FILL

$10.00

Cold Brew refill from the tap.

TEA

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.25

Hand-blended loose leaf tea, fresh steeped.

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.25

Loose leaf tea, fresh steeped tea poured over ice.

LARGE ICED TEA

LARGE ICED TEA

$3.75+

Even more loose leaf tea, fresh steeped tea poured over ice.

SPICED CHAI LATTE

SPICED CHAI LATTE

$5.00

Spiced Black Tea with blends of clover, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and honey with steamed milk.

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

Organic, ceremonial grade Matcha with steamed milk and light foam.

MATCHA DREAM TEA

MATCHA DREAM TEA

$5.50

Organic Japanese Matcha chilled and poured over sweet vanilla creamer with honey drizzle.

TEA LATTE

TEA LATTE

$4.00

Hand-blended loose leaf tea, fresh steeped.

FEATURED

WITCH'S BREW

WITCH'S BREW

$5.50

Vanilla cold brew coffee poured over ice and topped with lavender sweet cream and sprinkles. Limited time offer.

BLACK WIDOW

BLACK WIDOW

$5.25

Toasty toffee nut latte with black, charcoal espresso in a 12oz glass makes for the perfect Halloween treat

CINDERELLA LATTE

CINDERELLA LATTE

$5.25

Rich espresso and milk flavored with white chocolate and pumpkin pie sauce. Topped with whip, blue sprinkles, and cinnamon.

PUMPKIN LATTE

PUMPKIN LATTE

$5.00

Rich espresso and milk flavored with pumpkin pie sauce and topped with whip and cinnamon.

PUMPKIN CHAI

PUMPKIN CHAI

$5.00

Milk flavored with chai and pumpkin pie sauce. Topped with whip and cinnamon.

FALL PUMPKIN DE CREMA

FALL PUMPKIN DE CREMA

$5.75

Cold brew coffee over iced layered with pumpkin pie flavoring and topped with sweet pumpkin cream.

FALL MILKSHAKE

FALL MILKSHAKE

$7.50

Fall milkshakes sweetened with pumpkin. Available as an espresso pumpkin milkshake, spiced pumpkin chai, or Cinderella (espresso milkshake with pumpkin and white mocha flavoring).

MAPLE CINNAMON OAT LATTE

MAPLE CINNAMON OAT LATTE

$5.75

Rich espresso and oat milk flavored with maple syrup. Topped with cinnamon.

AUTUMN APPLE CIDER

AUTUMN APPLE CIDER

$4.75+

Steamed apple cider with brown sugar cinnamon, magical, edible glitter sparkles and topped with whip.

SWEET

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.50

Fresh baked muffins made with fresh blueberry muffins and sugar topping.

PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE MUFFIN

PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE MUFFIN

$3.55
BROWN SUGAR COFFEE CAKE

BROWN SUGAR COFFEE CAKE

$3.25

Rich coffee cake made with brown sugar and crumble toppings.

DIRTY CHAI SCONE

DIRTY CHAI SCONE

$3.00

Fresh baked scones made with spiced chai and finely ground espresso roast.

OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$4.00

Oatmeal+sweet diced apples, tart cranberries, chopped walnuts, and multigrain.

MACARON PACK

MACARON PACK

$15.00
CHOCOLATE COFFEE BEANS

CHOCOLATE COFFEE BEANS

$4.00

Dark chocolate covered espresso beans.

SAVORY

CHICKEN SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, with Southwest Caesar dressing.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, red onions, feta, with whole30 lemon Greek vinaigrette.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.75

Whole wheat tortilla, with chicken, red onions, parmesan, and Caesar dressing on the side.

FLATBREAD PIZZA, BREAKFAST

FLATBREAD PIZZA, BREAKFAST

$9.00

Personal flatbread pizza made with fried eggs, grilled onions, crispy bacon, and creme fraiche.

FLATBREAD PIZZA VEGGIE

FLATBREAD PIZZA VEGGIE

$9.00

Personal flatbread pizza made with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives.

FLATBREAD PIZZA PEPPERONI

FLATBREAD PIZZA PEPPERONI

$9.00

Personal flatbread pizza, classic pepperoni.

QUICHE, SPNCH/FETA/ZUCC

QUICHE, SPNCH/FETA/ZUCC

$4.75

Personal spinach, feta, and zucchini quiche.

EGG SOUFFLES BITES

EGG SOUFFLES BITES

$4.75

Mini egg soufflés served in pairs. Gluten-free.

HOMESTYLE BISCUIT

HOMESTYLE BISCUIT

$2.00

Warm biscuit with garlic and herbs.

ICE CREAM & TREATS

ESPRESSO MILKSHAKE

ESPRESSO MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Nitro infused City Roots Espresso Cold Brew and vanilla ice cream.

CLASSIC MILKSHAKE

CLASSIC MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Creamy, classic Milkshake with fresh scooped vanilla ice cream. ADD A FLAVOR!

MATCHA MILKSHAKE

MATCHA MILKSHAKE

$8.00

Ceremonial grade, organic Matcha green tea in a classic milkshake.

SPICED CHAI MILKSHAKE

SPICED CHAI MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Cinnamon spiced chai in a classic, creamy milkshake.

ESPRESSO AFFOGATO

ESPRESSO AFFOGATO

$5.00

Fresh brewed, double espresso poured over rich vanilla ice cream.

RASPBERRY ITALIAN SODA

RASPBERRY ITALIAN SODA

$4.05

Iced club soda, sweetened with raspberry and a cold whipped topping.

LAVENDER LEMONADE

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$4.05

Refreshing iced lemonade, sweetened and garnished with lavender.

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.30

Steam, velvety milk sweetened and rich cocoa powder topped with whip and a dash of chocolate sprinkle.

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood cafe and specialty coffee roaster serving a variety of handcrafted beverages, fresh baked pastries, food, craft beer, fine wine and cocktails.

Website

Location

1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Directions

