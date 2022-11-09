City Steam Brewery
1,117 Reviews
$$
942 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
One Pound Rotisserie Wings
Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of dipping sauce: lemon rosemary glaze, sweet Thai chili, BBQ, Buff-A-Q, or Buffalo sauce. Served with celery sticks a side blue cheese.
Two Pounds Rotisserie Wings
Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of plain, lemon rosemary glaze, BBQ, Buff-A-Que, or Buffalo sauce. Served with a side blue cheese.
Baby Back Ribs App
Fall off the bone baby back ribs with sticky BBQ sauce.
Basket of Fries
Sidewinder French fries.
Basket of Potato Chips
House made potato chips.
Basket Onion Rings
Seasoned fried onions.
Chips & Pico
*Seafood Allergy (Fryer Cross Contamination) Gluten Cross Contamination
Fried Vegetable Dumplings
Fried vegetable dumplings, served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
Garlic Bread
Irish Nachos
Choice of tater tots, FF, or house made potato chips, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, scallions, bacon. Served with sour cream.
Nachos
Tri color chips, cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Option to add grilled chicken, buffalo grilled chicken, or BBQ pulled pork.
Mezze Platter
Mini Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs. Add proteins extra charge. Available Gluten Free.
Portuguese Shrimp
Sautéed in garlic, EVOO, served on a baguette with parsley and roasted lemon.
Sesame Chili Crunch FF
Our famous sidewinder French fries topped with house made chili crunch seasoning. Contains sesame seeds.
Side Flatbread Crisps
Side Of Blue Cheese
Side of Chips
Side of Fries
Sidewinder French fries.
Side Of Ranch
Yosi's Falafel
Yosi's crispy falafel- Six falafel balls served with creamy tzatziki sauce
Hand Helds
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, avocado, crispy bacon, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato. choice of side.
Cheddar Chicken
Our 1980's sensation! Naughty Nurse beer batter dipped and fried chicken breast, melted cheddar and crisp bacon. Choice of side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
1/2 lb of house made BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions. Choice of side.
Toasties!
Buttered and griddled Texas toast, white American, cheddar and jack cheeses. Choice of: The American- bacon and tomato with tomato soup dip. The Southern- pulled pork and frizzled onions with BBQ dip. Fall Harvest- Sliced Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, pomegranate vinaigrette dip. Choice of side.
Med Wrap
Chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, chickpeas, dressed with pomegranate vinaigrette and wrapped in a griddled flour tortilla wrap. Choice of side.
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato rolled up in a griddled flour tortilla wrap. Choice of side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese, in a griddled flour tortilla wrap. Choice of side.
Caesar Salad Wrap
Romaine, house made croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing wrapped up in a griddled flour tortilla. Add grilled sliced chicken for additional charge. Choice of side
Name Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fish Tacos
Naughty Nurse beer battered cod, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro coconut crema, topped with frech cilantro and fresh lime. Choice of griddled flour or corn tortillas
Shrimp Po' Boy
Naughty Nurse beer battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pice de gallo, cilantro coconut crema. Topped with fresh cilantro and lime.
Char Grilled
Stadium Dog
1/4 lb Bogner natural casing hot dog, grilled New England roll, choice of condiments. Served with potato chips. Sub fries for +$1.50. Sub chili crisp FF +$2.50
Stadium Dog x2
Two 1/4 lb Bogner natural casing hot dogs, grilled New England rolls, served with City Steam potato chips. Sub fries for +$1.50
Kielbasa
6oz Kielbasa, grilled New England roll, choice of condiments. Served with potato chips. Sub fries for +$1.50
NYO Burger
6oz burger. 100% fresh beef with no by-products. Served on a roll, choice of side. Gluten free roll +$2.
Classic Burger
6oz burger. 100% fresh beef with no by-products. Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche roll. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.
BLTC Burger
6oz burger. 100% fresh beef with no by-products. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served on a roll or substitute whole wheat wrap. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.
Mac N Cheese Burger
Topped with a giant onion ring filled with Mac and Cheese.
Wisconsin
100% fresh beef with no by-products. Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served on a Brioche roll or substitute whole wheat wrap. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.
Beyond "Burger"
Plant based Beyond patty, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche roll. Substitute gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.
BBQ Burger
100% fresh beef with no by-products. Cheddar cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, frizzled onions. Served on a Brioche roll or substitute whole wheat wrap. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.
Plates
10oz Top Sirloin
Locally butchered at Bogner Quality Meat's of Manchester. 10 ounce Sirloin served with sauteed mushrooms and chili crunch French fries.
Small Four Cheese Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs. Add Proteins extra charge. Available Gluten Free.
Large Four Cheese Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs. Add Proteins extra charge. Available Gluten Free.
Atlantic Cod
Atlantic cod sautéed in garlic, with EVOO, parsley, roasted lemon, cous cous, and sautéed mushrooms
Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of fall off the bone baby back ribs, sticky BBQ sauce, served with French fries and Cole slaw
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cavatappi pasta, grilled sliced chicken, black beans, spinach, Cajun asiago cheese cream sauce.
Soups/Greens
Small Autumn Salad
Romaine, crisp spinach, Granny Smith Apple slices, dried cranberries, chopped celery. Pomegranate Vinaigrette dressing
Large Autumn Salad
Romaine, crisp spinach, Granny Smith Apple slices, dried cranberries, chopped celery. Pomegranate Vinaigrette dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, house made croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese, sliced radishes, Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, house made croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese, sliced radishes, Cesar dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
City Steam Cobb Salad
Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, semi-hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, topped with grilled sliced chicken. Pomegranate vinaigrette on side.
Side of Grilled Sliced Chicken
Beef and Bean Chili App
Beef and Bean Chili Entree
Sides
Basket Chips
Side Chips
Basket Fries
Side Fries
Side Tater Tots
Side of Slaw
Basket Onion Rings
Side Onion Rings
Mini Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs. Add proteins extra charge. Available Gluten Free.
Side Autumn Salad
Romaine, crisp spinach, Granny Smith Apple slices, dried cranberries, chopped celery. Pomegranate Vinaigrette dressing
Side Ceasar Salad
Side Pulled Pork
Onion Allergy
Side Sesame Tofu
Side Veg Day
Side Hummus
Side Flatbread Crisps
Side Beer Cheese
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Blue Cheese
Side Of Caesar Dressing
Side Pom Vinaigrette
Small Side of Pico 2oz
Side Sour Cream
Side Tzatziki
Dessert
Hot Fudge Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, house made hot fudge, whipped cream, chopped walnuts. enough for two!
Ice Cream Big Scoop
Kid Ice Cream
Carrot Cake
Giant slice of carrot cake with dates, chopped walnuts, pineapple, and cream cheese frosting. Enough for two or more!
Brownie Pie
Giant slice of brownie pie baked with white chocolate chunks, served warm with vanilla bean ice cream.
Hosmer's Soda
Juice
Miscellaneous
Retail Beer Items
Mix it up Four Pack
Choose four different 16oz cans from our current selections
BLUEBERRY GUAVA TWIST SOUR
Fruited Kettle Sour 4.3% abv This kettle sour ale features a generous dosage of blueberry and guava puree for a juicy, sweet balance to the intense tartness from the lactobacillus. A touch of lemon peel in the kettle, vanilla bean in the fermenter, and a dry hopping of mosaic come together to create a unique blend of sour and tropical fruit flavors.
BRASS BONANZA
Hazy New England IPA | 6.2% ABV Brewed true to style, our flagship New England IPA trumpets all the right notes with a saturation of succulent tropical flavors, bright and juicy aromatics, a silken mouthfeel that hugs the palate and a tease of finishing bitterness. As Hartford’s oldest brewery, we crafted this to honor the icons that helped define the “Hart of New England”.
COLT 46
American Light Lager | 4.3% abv Our lightest offering in color, calories, and carbs. An easy drinking American light lager brewed with 100% malt and no adjuncts.
COSMIC IMPRESSIONS
Hazy IPA | 6.2% abv Inspired by imaginary fruits and moon nectar, this single hop IPA squeezes Sabro for its unique character of coconut, tropical white wine, and pineapple-orange juice.
THE ERADICATOR
THE ERADICATOR Imperial Dark Lager | 8.8% Strong, dark brown lager using roasted German malts for a rich, bready malt flavor with notes of coffee, caramel, and dark fruit with a slightly smoky finish.
EXPORT
Dortmunder Lager 5.8% abv A classic Dortmunder/Export style German Lager. Brewed with imported malts and hops, this beer is smooth and easy drinking. Gentle cracker/biscut malt notes balanced out by a spicy and herbal hop bite.
FESTBIER
Grist 6% ABV Pours into a mug with a light golden color and a frothy white foam. Refreshing aroma of nutty malt and lager fermentation character slightly resembling a lit match. Sweet bready and malty flavor but with a dry finish. Hearty flavors but not heavy.
JUNGLE CRUSH
Modern IPA 7% abv A house favorite: low malt profile with massive additions of Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, and Mosaic hops yield a crisp and citrusy IPA. Punchy nose and full flavor, welcome to the Jungle!
KOLSCH
CITY STEAM KOLSCH Kolsch-style Ale | 4.5% This Kolsch style ale is brewed with German Pilsner malts and a touch of wheat to create a light and crisp ale with a slightly floral, lemony hop character
NURSE
Amber Ale 5% abv Our Flagship Ale! Brewed for a spicy, slightly bittersweet finish in the traditional English manor. Delicate malt caramel-like sweetness paired with traditional English hops.
NURSE IPA
IPA. 6.5% abv. Double dry hopped with five different varieties of American hops. Golden in color with light malt character and a slight haze. A clean American IPA that makes an easy food pairing with most of our menu.
PINK AND WHITE
Grapefruit Wheat Ale. 5% abv. A traditional Belgian Witbier with a twist. Instead if the usual orange peel, we used pink grapefruit peel and puree in the boil, and cold conditioned on additional grapefruit peel. The result is a hazy, refreshing wheat beer with a juicy citrus character.
STEAM PILS
Pilsner | 5.7 ABV | 30 IBU | A bright golden pilsner brewed with a choice selection of German malts and noble hops. Features a fruity and earthy hop aroma with a clean finish and a gentle bitterness
WHITE WEDDING
Wheat Ale 5.5% abv Large portions of wheat along with orange peel and coriander produce a creamy, yet light and fruity brew. American ale yeast finish the beer clean and crisp.
64oz Glass Logo Growler New/Empty
New 64oz empty glass growler with the City Steam logo and a growler cap. You can order a 'Fill' of your favorite City Steam beer and enjoy at home.
64oz Plastic Growler New/Empty
New 64oz empty plastic growler with a cap. You can order a 'Fill' of your favorite City Steam beer and enjoy at home.
$30 deposit For Kegs
BLONDE ON BLONDE
IPA. 6.2% abv. An unfiltered pale ale with notes of tropical bubblegum and ripened fruits. Balanced malt and hop character make this beer approachable to all while still having distinct flavors and aromas that makes you happy to be in Connecticut!
STEAMPUNK PORTER
Vanilla Porter 5.5% abv Brewed with chocolate malt, dark wheat, and carabohemian malts for a complex malt character with notes of dark caramel, bittersweet chocolate, and a slight roast. Vanilla compliments these flavors without overpowering, providing a warm, comforting quality
MAPLE PORTER
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy upscale casual cuisine with a brewery atmosphere! Open 7 days a week.
942 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103