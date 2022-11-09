Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

City Steam Brewery

1,117 Reviews

$$

942 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06103

Popular Items

BLTC Burger
One Pound Rotisserie Wings
Toasties!

Starters

One Pound Rotisserie Wings

One Pound Rotisserie Wings

$12.00

Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of dipping sauce: lemon rosemary glaze, sweet Thai chili, BBQ, Buff-A-Q, or Buffalo sauce. Served with celery sticks a side blue cheese.

Two Pounds Rotisserie Wings

Two Pounds Rotisserie Wings

$24.00

Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of plain, lemon rosemary glaze, BBQ, Buff-A-Que, or Buffalo sauce. Served with a side blue cheese.

Baby Back Ribs App

$10.00

Fall off the bone baby back ribs with sticky BBQ sauce.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Sidewinder French fries.

Basket of Potato Chips

Basket of Potato Chips

$8.00

House made potato chips.

Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Seasoned fried onions.

Chips & Pico

$10.00

*Seafood Allergy (Fryer Cross Contamination) Gluten Cross Contamination

Fried Vegetable Dumplings

Fried Vegetable Dumplings

$10.00

Fried vegetable dumplings, served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Irish Nachos

$16.00

Choice of tater tots, FF, or house made potato chips, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, scallions, bacon. Served with sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Tri color chips, cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Option to add grilled chicken, buffalo grilled chicken, or BBQ pulled pork.

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$16.00
Mini Mac & Cheese

Mini Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs. Add proteins extra charge. Available Gluten Free.

Portuguese Shrimp

$15.00

Sautéed in garlic, EVOO, served on a baguette with parsley and roasted lemon.

Sesame Chili Crunch FF

Sesame Chili Crunch FF

$8.00+

Our famous sidewinder French fries topped with house made chili crunch seasoning. Contains sesame seeds.

Side Flatbread Crisps

$2.00

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Chips

$4.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

Sidewinder French fries.

Side Of Ranch

$0.50
Yosi's Falafel

Yosi's Falafel

$6.00

Yosi's crispy falafel- Six falafel balls served with creamy tzatziki sauce

Hand Helds

This Combo Mac and Cheese with grilled chicken and bacon is a substitute for a side. Choose no side and select this for an upcharge.
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, avocado, crispy bacon, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato. choice of side.

Cheddar Chicken

Cheddar Chicken

$16.00

Our 1980's sensation! Naughty Nurse beer batter dipped and fried chicken breast, melted cheddar and crisp bacon. Choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

1/2 lb of house made BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions. Choice of side.

Toasties!

Toasties!

$16.00

Buttered and griddled Texas toast, white American, cheddar and jack cheeses. Choice of: The American- bacon and tomato with tomato soup dip. The Southern- pulled pork and frizzled onions with BBQ dip. Fall Harvest- Sliced Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, pomegranate vinaigrette dip. Choice of side.

Med Wrap

Med Wrap

$16.00

Chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, chickpeas, dressed with pomegranate vinaigrette and wrapped in a griddled flour tortilla wrap. Choice of side.

BLT Wrap

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato rolled up in a griddled flour tortilla wrap. Choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese, in a griddled flour tortilla wrap. Choice of side.

Caesar Salad Wrap

$14.00

Romaine, house made croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing wrapped up in a griddled flour tortilla. Add grilled sliced chicken for additional charge. Choice of side

Name Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Naughty Nurse beer battered cod, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro coconut crema, topped with frech cilantro and fresh lime. Choice of griddled flour or corn tortillas

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Naughty Nurse beer battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pice de gallo, cilantro coconut crema. Topped with fresh cilantro and lime.

Char Grilled

Stadium Dog

Stadium Dog

$8.00Out of stock

1/4 lb Bogner natural casing hot dog, grilled New England roll, choice of condiments. Served with potato chips. Sub fries for +$1.50. Sub chili crisp FF +$2.50

Stadium Dog x2

$15.00Out of stock

Two 1/4 lb Bogner natural casing hot dogs, grilled New England rolls, served with City Steam potato chips. Sub fries for +$1.50

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$8.00Out of stock

6oz Kielbasa, grilled New England roll, choice of condiments. Served with potato chips. Sub fries for +$1.50

NYO Burger

$12.00

6oz burger. 100% fresh beef with no by-products. Served on a roll, choice of side. Gluten free roll +$2.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.00

6oz burger. 100% fresh beef with no by-products. Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche roll. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.

BLTC Burger

BLTC Burger

$16.00

6oz burger. 100% fresh beef with no by-products. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served on a roll or substitute whole wheat wrap. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.

Mac N Cheese Burger

$15.00

Topped with a giant onion ring filled with Mac and Cheese.

Wisconsin

$15.00

100% fresh beef with no by-products. Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served on a Brioche roll or substitute whole wheat wrap. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.

Beyond "Burger"

Beyond "Burger"

$17.00

Plant based Beyond patty, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche roll. Substitute gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.

BBQ Burger

$15.00Out of stock

100% fresh beef with no by-products. Cheddar cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, frizzled onions. Served on a Brioche roll or substitute whole wheat wrap. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.

Plates

10oz Top Sirloin

$25.00

Locally butchered at Bogner Quality Meat's of Manchester. 10 ounce Sirloin served with sauteed mushrooms and chili crunch French fries.

Small Four Cheese Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs. Add Proteins extra charge. Available Gluten Free.

Large Four Cheese Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs. Add Proteins extra charge. Available Gluten Free.

Atlantic Cod

$18.00

Atlantic cod sautéed in garlic, with EVOO, parsley, roasted lemon, cous cous, and sautéed mushrooms

Baby Back Ribs

$20.00

Half rack of fall off the bone baby back ribs, sticky BBQ sauce, served with French fries and Cole slaw

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta, grilled sliced chicken, black beans, spinach, Cajun asiago cheese cream sauce.

Soups/Greens

Small Autumn Salad

$9.00

Romaine, crisp spinach, Granny Smith Apple slices, dried cranberries, chopped celery. Pomegranate Vinaigrette dressing

Large Autumn Salad

$15.00

Romaine, crisp spinach, Granny Smith Apple slices, dried cranberries, chopped celery. Pomegranate Vinaigrette dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, house made croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese, sliced radishes, Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, house made croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese, sliced radishes, Cesar dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00
City Steam Cobb Salad

City Steam Cobb Salad

$17.00

Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, semi-hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, topped with grilled sliced chicken. Pomegranate vinaigrette on side.

Side of Grilled Sliced Chicken

$5.00

Beef and Bean Chili App

$6.00+

Beef and Bean Chili Entree

$6.00+

Sides

Basket Chips

$8.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Basket Fries

$8.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Side of Slaw

$4.00

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00
Mini Mac & Cheese

Mini Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs. Add proteins extra charge. Available Gluten Free.

Side Autumn Salad

$4.00

Romaine, crisp spinach, Granny Smith Apple slices, dried cranberries, chopped celery. Pomegranate Vinaigrette dressing

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

Side Pulled Pork

$8.00

Onion Allergy

Side Sesame Tofu

$5.00

Side Veg Day

$5.00

Side Hummus

$5.00

Side Flatbread Crisps

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Pom Vinaigrette

$0.50

Small Side of Pico 2oz

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Dessert

Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, house made hot fudge, whipped cream, chopped walnuts. enough for two!

Ice Cream Big Scoop

$5.00

Kid Ice Cream

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Giant slice of carrot cake with dates, chopped walnuts, pineapple, and cream cheese frosting. Enough for two or more!

Brownie Pie

$8.00

Giant slice of brownie pie baked with white chocolate chunks, served warm with vanilla bean ice cream.

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Hosmer's Soda

Choclate Cream

$3.25

Cream Soda

$3.25

Diet Root Beer

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Grape

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Orange Dry

$3.25

Raspberry

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Strawberry

$3.25

Peach

$3.25

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

Club

$2.00

Cola

$2.75

Diet Cola

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Lemon/Lime

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Miscellaneous

Athletic Brewing IPA

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Golden

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Fiji Small Half Liter

$3.00

Fiji Large Liter

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.25

Diet Red Bull

$4.25

Retail Beer Items

Mix it up Four Pack

Mix it up Four Pack

$12.00

Choose four different 16oz cans from our current selections

BLUEBERRY GUAVA TWIST SOUR

BLUEBERRY GUAVA TWIST SOUR

$5.00+Out of stock

Fruited Kettle Sour 4.3% abv This kettle sour ale features a generous dosage of blueberry and guava puree for a juicy, sweet balance to the intense tartness from the lactobacillus. A touch of lemon peel in the kettle, vanilla bean in the fermenter, and a dry hopping of mosaic come together to create a unique blend of sour and tropical fruit flavors.

BRASS BONANZA

BRASS BONANZA

$5.00+Out of stock

Hazy New England IPA | 6.2% ABV Brewed true to style, our flagship New England IPA trumpets all the right notes with a saturation of succulent tropical flavors, bright and juicy aromatics, a silken mouthfeel that hugs the palate and a tease of finishing bitterness. As Hartford’s oldest brewery, we crafted this to honor the icons that helped define the “Hart of New England”.

COLT 46

COLT 46

$4.00+Out of stock

American Light Lager | 4.3% abv Our lightest offering in color, calories, and carbs. An easy drinking American light lager brewed with 100% malt and no adjuncts.

COSMIC IMPRESSIONS

COSMIC IMPRESSIONS

$5.00+Out of stock

Hazy IPA | 6.2% abv Inspired by imaginary fruits and moon nectar, this single hop IPA squeezes Sabro for its unique character of coconut, tropical white wine, and pineapple-orange juice.

THE ERADICATOR

THE ERADICATOR

$6.00+

THE ERADICATOR Imperial Dark Lager | 8.8% Strong, dark brown lager using roasted German malts for a rich, bready malt flavor with notes of coffee, caramel, and dark fruit with a slightly smoky finish.

EXPORT

EXPORT

$4.00+

Dortmunder Lager 5.8% abv A classic Dortmunder/Export style German Lager. Brewed with imported malts and hops, this beer is smooth and easy drinking. Gentle cracker/biscut malt notes balanced out by a spicy and herbal hop bite.

FESTBIER

FESTBIER

$4.00+

Grist 6% ABV Pours into a mug with a light golden color and a frothy white foam. Refreshing aroma of nutty malt and lager fermentation character slightly resembling a lit match. Sweet bready and malty flavor but with a dry finish. Hearty flavors but not heavy.

JUNGLE CRUSH

JUNGLE CRUSH

$4.00+

Modern IPA 7% abv A house favorite: low malt profile with massive additions of Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, and Mosaic hops yield a crisp and citrusy IPA. Punchy nose and full flavor, welcome to the Jungle!

KOLSCH

KOLSCH

$5.00+Out of stock

CITY STEAM KOLSCH Kolsch-style Ale | 4.5% This Kolsch style ale is brewed with German Pilsner malts and a touch of wheat to create a light and crisp ale with a slightly floral, lemony hop character

NURSE

NURSE

$3.00+

Amber Ale 5% abv Our Flagship Ale! Brewed for a spicy, slightly bittersweet finish in the traditional English manor. Delicate malt caramel-like sweetness paired with traditional English hops.

NURSE IPA

NURSE IPA

$3.00+

IPA. 6.5% abv. Double dry hopped with five different varieties of American hops. Golden in color with light malt character and a slight haze. A clean American IPA that makes an easy food pairing with most of our menu.

PINK AND WHITE

PINK AND WHITE

$4.00+

Grapefruit Wheat Ale. 5% abv. A traditional Belgian Witbier with a twist. Instead if the usual orange peel, we used pink grapefruit peel and puree in the boil, and cold conditioned on additional grapefruit peel. The result is a hazy, refreshing wheat beer with a juicy citrus character.

STEAM PILS

STEAM PILS

$4.00+

Pilsner | 5.7 ABV | 30 IBU | A bright golden pilsner brewed with a choice selection of German malts and noble hops. Features a fruity and earthy hop aroma with a clean finish and a gentle bitterness

WHITE WEDDING

WHITE WEDDING

$4.00+Out of stock

Wheat Ale 5.5% abv Large portions of wheat along with orange peel and coriander produce a creamy, yet light and fruity brew. American ale yeast finish the beer clean and crisp.

64oz Glass Logo Growler New/Empty

64oz Glass Logo Growler New/Empty

$6.00

New 64oz empty glass growler with the City Steam logo and a growler cap. You can order a 'Fill' of your favorite City Steam beer and enjoy at home.

64oz Plastic Growler New/Empty

64oz Plastic Growler New/Empty

$3.00

New 64oz empty plastic growler with a cap. You can order a 'Fill' of your favorite City Steam beer and enjoy at home.

$30 deposit For Kegs

$30 deposit For Kegs

$30.00
BLONDE ON BLONDE

BLONDE ON BLONDE

$3.00+Out of stock

IPA. 6.2% abv. An unfiltered pale ale with notes of tropical bubblegum and ripened fruits. Balanced malt and hop character make this beer approachable to all while still having distinct flavors and aromas that makes you happy to be in Connecticut!

STEAMPUNK PORTER

STEAMPUNK PORTER

$3.00+Out of stock

Vanilla Porter 5.5% abv Brewed with chocolate malt, dark wheat, and carabohemian malts for a complex malt character with notes of dark caramel, bittersweet chocolate, and a slight roast. Vanilla compliments these flavors without overpowering, providing a warm, comforting quality

MAPLE PORTER

$5.00+Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy upscale casual cuisine with a brewery atmosphere! Open 7 days a week.

Website

Location

942 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103

Directions

Gallery
City Steam Brewery image
City Steam Brewery image
City Steam Brewery image

Map
More near Hartford
South End
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
West End
review star
No reviews yet
