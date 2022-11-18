A map showing the location of City Tacos BallparkView gallery

City Tacos Ballpark

review star

No reviews yet

323 SEVENTH AVENUE

SAN DIEGO, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

POLLO ASADO
SURF & TURF
SD CARNE

TACOS

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$4.50

Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle..

CHORIZO ASADO

CHORIZO ASADO

$4.50

Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.

SD CARNE

SD CARNE

$4.50

Grilled Arachera steak, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato and house green salsa.

POLLO ASADO

POLLO ASADO

$3.85

Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.

CARNITAS PUERCO

CARNITAS PUERCO

$3.85

Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.

POLLO CITY

POLLO CITY

$3.95

Grilled chicken Breast, in a bed of arugula topped with golden raisins, toasted almonds and tomato finished with a tamarindo aioli.

PESCADO

PESCADO

$4.50

Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.

CAMARON ENCHILADO

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$4.75

Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.

VERACRUZ MAHI

$4.75

Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$5.50

Grilled Arachera steak, garlic spicy sauteed shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado finished with lime aioli.

CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP

CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP

$4.50

Crunch Time Taco!!! Flour Tortilla with bacon and cheese wrapped Shrimp toped with a corn crisp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado drizzle, jalapeno green salsa and crema fresca over melted asadero cheese.

SCALLOP DREAMS

$5.95

pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with mexican squash, green onions, bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

$4.50

Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.

CITY ZUCCHINI

$3.85

golden fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, black beans & corn finished with micro greens and lime aioli drizzle over a corn tortilla with grilled asadero cheese

STEAK QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.

BEAN QUESITACOS

$3.29

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pinto beans.

CARNITAS QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pulled pork.

CHICKEN QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with grilled chicken.

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

$9.95

Cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo and our lime and chipotle aioli.

QUESADILLAS (2)

QUESADILLAS (2)

$3.50

two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.

COCHINITA PIBIL

COCHINITA PIBIL

$3.85

Slow Cooked pull pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce, with cilantro and pickled onions finished with a creamy green salsa.

SHANK YOU TACO

SHANK YOU TACO

$4.50

slow cooked beef shank with mushrooms and garlic topped with fresh onion & cilantro finished with our house green salsa over a crispy corn tortilla with asadero cheese

PAPA CON RAJAS

PAPA CON RAJAS

$6.95

Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Vegetarian Potato and Poblano peppers with fresh herbs.

Taco Of The Month Country Fried

Taco Of The Month Country Fried

$4.50

SIDES

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.95

Traditional dough spears rolled in cinnamon and sugar paired with homemade cajeta (Mexican caramel)

FRIJOLES CHARROS

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$6.25

Pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas), Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollita and serrano chili.

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

$4.75

Pinto beans with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollitas and serrano chili.

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.95

Fresh made guacamole topped with onion, cilantro, tomato and cotija cheese sprinkle.

Side Of Chips

$2.25

YELP FREE QUESADILLA

Must show Yelp Check-in for free quesadilla (1).

ELOTE ASADO

ELOTE ASADO

$4.45

Traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.

Tacos

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$4.50

Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle..

CHORIZO ASADO

CHORIZO ASADO

$4.50

Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.

SD CARNE

SD CARNE

$4.50

Grilled Arachera steak, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato and house green salsa.

POLLO ASADO

POLLO ASADO

$3.85

Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.

CARNITAS PUERCO

CARNITAS PUERCO

$3.85

Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.

POLLO CITY

POLLO CITY

$3.95

Grilled chicken Breast, in a bed of arugula topped with golden raisins, toasted almonds and tomato finished with a tamarindo aioli.

PESCADO

PESCADO

$4.50

Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.

CAMARON ENCHILADO

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$4.75

Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.

VERACRUZ MAHI

$4.75

Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$5.50

Grilled Arachera steak, garlic spicy sauteed shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado finished with lime aioli.

CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP

CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP

$4.50

Crunch Time Taco!!! Flour Tortilla with bacon and cheese wrapped Shrimp toped with a corn crisp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado drizzle, jalapeno green salsa and crema fresca over melted asadero cheese.

SCALLOP DREAMS

$5.95

pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with mexican squash, green onions, bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

$4.50

Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.

CITY ZUCCHINI

$3.85

golden fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, black beans & corn finished with micro greens and lime aioli drizzle over a corn tortilla with grilled asadero cheese

STEAK QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.

BEAN QUESITACOS

$3.29

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pinto beans.

CARNITAS QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pulled pork.

CHICKEN QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with grilled chicken.

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

$9.95

Cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo and our lime and chipotle aioli.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.50

Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.

QUESADILLAS (2)

QUESADILLAS (2)

$3.50

two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.

COCHINITA PIBIL

COCHINITA PIBIL

$3.85

Slow Cooked pull pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce, with cilantro and pickled onions finished with a creamy green salsa.

SHANK YOU TACO

SHANK YOU TACO

$4.50

slow cooked beef shank with mushrooms and garlic topped with fresh onion & cilantro finished with our house green salsa over a crispy corn tortilla with asadero cheese

PAPA CON RAJAS

PAPA CON RAJAS

$6.95

Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Vegetarian Potato and Poblano peppers with fresh herbs.

Taco Of The Month Country Fried

Taco Of The Month Country Fried

$4.50

Sides

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.95

Traditional dough spears rolled in cinnamon and sugar paired with homemade cajeta (Mexican caramel)

ELOTE ASADO

ELOTE ASADO

$4.45

Traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.

FRIJOLES CHARROS

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$4.75

Pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas), Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollita and serrano chili.

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

$4.75

Pinto beans with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollitas and serrano chili.

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.95

Fresh made guacamole topped with onion, cilantro, tomato and cotija cheese sprinkle.

Side Of Chips

$2.25

YELP FREE QUESADILLA

Must show Yelp Check-in for free quesadilla (1).

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

323 SEVENTH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-East Village
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Coastal Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
431 E St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SAN DIEGO

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAN DIEGO
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston