Mexican & Tex-Mex

City Tacos Encinitas

review star

No reviews yet

1031 south coast highway suite#101

Encinitas, CA 92007

MEXICALI
CAMARON ENCHILADO
POLLO ASADO

TACOS

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$4.50

Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle..

CHORIZO ASADO

CHORIZO ASADO

$4.50

Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.

SD CARNE ASADA

SD CARNE ASADA

$4.50
POLLO ASADO

POLLO ASADO

$3.85

Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.

CARNITAS PUERCO

CARNITAS PUERCO

$3.85

Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.

AHUEVO TACO

AHUEVO TACO

$3.55

Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.

POLLO CITY

POLLO CITY

$3.95

Grilled chicken Breast, in a bed of arugula topped with golden raisins, toasted almonds and tomato finished with a tamarindo aioli.

PESCADO

PESCADO

$4.50

Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.

CAMARON ENCHILADO

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.

VERACRUZ MAHI

$4.75

Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$5.54

Grilled Arachera steak, garlic spicy sauteed shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado finished with lime aioli.

CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP

CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP

$4.50

Crunch Time Taco!!! Flour Tortilla with bacon and cheese wrapped Shrimp toped with a corn crisp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado drizzle, jalapeno green salsa and crema fresca over melted asadero cheese.

SCALLOP DREAMS

$5.95

pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with mexican squash, green onions, bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

$4.25

Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.

CHILE RELLENO

CHILE RELLENO

$3.95

Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.

CITY ZUCCHINI

$3.50

golden fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, black beans & corn finished with micro greens and lime aioli drizzle over a corn tortilla with grilled asadero cheese

STEAK QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.

BEAN QUESITACOS

$3.29

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pinto beans.

CARNITAS QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pulled pork.

CHICKEN QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with grilled chicken.

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

$9.95

Cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo and our lime and chipotle aioli.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.50

Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.

QUESADILLAS (2)

QUESADILLAS (2)

$3.85

two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.

COCHINITA PIBIL

COCHINITA PIBIL

$3.85

Slow Cooked pull pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce, with cilantro and pickled onions finished with a creamy green salsa.

SHANK YOU TACO

SHANK YOU TACO

$4.50

slow cooked beef shank with mushrooms and garlic topped with fresh onion & cilantro finished with our house green salsa over a crispy corn tortilla with asadero cheese

PAPA CON RAJAS

PAPA CON RAJAS

$6.95

Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Vegetarian Potato and Poblano peppers with fresh herbs.

CHORIZO CON PAPA

CHORIZO CON PAPA

$6.95

Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Potato infused with chorizo

Taco Of The Month Country Fried

Taco Of The Month Country Fried

$4.50

SIDES

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.75

Traditional dough spears rolled in cinnamon and sugar paired with homemade cajeta (Mexican caramel)

ELOTE ASADO

ELOTE ASADO

$4.45

Traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.

FRIJOLES CHARROS

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$6.25

Pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas), Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollita and serrano chili.

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

$4.75

Pinto beans with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollitas and serrano chili.

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.95

Fresh made guacamole topped with onion, cilantro, tomato and cotija cheese sprinkle.

Side Of Chips

$2.25

YELP FREE QUESADILLA

Must show Yelp Check-in for free quesadilla (1).

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.75

Traditional dough spears rolled in cinnamon and sugar paired with homemade cajeta (Mexican caramel)

ELOTE ASADO

ELOTE ASADO

$4.45

Traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.

FRIJOLES CHARROS

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$6.25

Pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas), Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollita and serrano chili.

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

$4.75

Pinto beans with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollitas and serrano chili.

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.95

Fresh made guacamole topped with onion, cilantro, tomato and cotija cheese sprinkle.

Side Of Chips

$2.25

YELP FREE QUESADILLA

Must show Yelp Check-in for free quesadilla (1).

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location

1031 south coast highway suite#101, Encinitas, CA 92007

Directions

City Tacos image

