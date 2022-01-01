- Home
City Tacos Encinitas
No reviews yet
1031 south coast highway suite#101
Encinitas, CA 92007
Popular Items
TACOS
MEXICALI
Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle..
CHORIZO ASADO
Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.
SD CARNE ASADA
POLLO ASADO
Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.
CARNITAS PUERCO
Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.
AHUEVO TACO
Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.
POLLO CITY
Grilled chicken Breast, in a bed of arugula topped with golden raisins, toasted almonds and tomato finished with a tamarindo aioli.
PESCADO
Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.
CAMARON ENCHILADO
Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.
VERACRUZ MAHI
Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.
SURF & TURF
Grilled Arachera steak, garlic spicy sauteed shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado finished with lime aioli.
CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP
Crunch Time Taco!!! Flour Tortilla with bacon and cheese wrapped Shrimp toped with a corn crisp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado drizzle, jalapeno green salsa and crema fresca over melted asadero cheese.
SCALLOP DREAMS
pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with mexican squash, green onions, bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES
Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.
CHILE RELLENO
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.
CITY ZUCCHINI
golden fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, black beans & corn finished with micro greens and lime aioli drizzle over a corn tortilla with grilled asadero cheese
STEAK QUESITACOS
Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.
BEAN QUESITACOS
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pinto beans.
CARNITAS QUESITACOS
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pulled pork.
CHICKEN QUESITACOS
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with grilled chicken.
COCITO CALIFORNIANO
Cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo and our lime and chipotle aioli.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.
QUESADILLAS (2)
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
COCHINITA PIBIL
Slow Cooked pull pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce, with cilantro and pickled onions finished with a creamy green salsa.
SHANK YOU TACO
slow cooked beef shank with mushrooms and garlic topped with fresh onion & cilantro finished with our house green salsa over a crispy corn tortilla with asadero cheese
PAPA CON RAJAS
Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Vegetarian Potato and Poblano peppers with fresh herbs.
CHORIZO CON PAPA
Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Potato infused with chorizo
Taco Of The Month Country Fried
SIDES
CHURROS
Traditional dough spears rolled in cinnamon and sugar paired with homemade cajeta (Mexican caramel)
ELOTE ASADO
Traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.
FRIJOLES CHARROS
Pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas), Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollita and serrano chili.
FRIJOLES VEGGIE
Pinto beans with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollitas and serrano chili.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
Fresh made guacamole topped with onion, cilantro, tomato and cotija cheese sprinkle.
Side Of Chips
YELP FREE QUESADILLA
Must show Yelp Check-in for free quesadilla (1).
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1031 south coast highway suite#101, Encinitas, CA 92007