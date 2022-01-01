Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

City Tacos Sorrento Valley

review star

No reviews yet

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100

san diego, CA 92121

Popular Items

MEXICALI
CAMARON ENCHILADO
POLLO ASADO

TACOS

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$4.50

Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle.

CHORIZO ASADO

CHORIZO ASADO

$4.50

Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.

SD CARNE ASADA

SD CARNE ASADA

$4.50

POLLO CITY

$3.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with arugula, diced tomato, golden raisins & toasted almonds finished with a tamarind aioli

POLLO ASADO

POLLO ASADO

$3.85

Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.

CARNITAS PUERCO

CARNITAS PUERCO

$3.85

Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.

AHUEVO TACO

AHUEVO TACO

$3.55

Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.

PESCADO

PESCADO

$4.50

Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.

CAMARON ENCHILADO

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$4.75

Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.

VERACRUZ MAHI

VERACRUZ MAHI

$4.65

Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$5.54

Grilled Arachera steak, garlic spicy sauteed shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado finished with lime aioli.

Crunch Time Shrimp

Crunch Time Shrimp

$4.50

Crunch Time Taco!!! Flour Tortilla with bacon and cheese wrapped Shrimp toped with a corn crisp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado drizzle, jalapeno green salsa and crema fresca over melted asadero cheese.

SCALLOP DREAMS

$5.95

pepper cream flambeed scallops topped with Mexican squash, green onions, bacon, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

$4.50

Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.

CHILE RELLENO

CHILE RELLENO

$3.95

Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.

CITY ZUCCHINI

$3.75

Golden Fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, black beans and corn finished with micro greens and lime aioli drizzle over a corn tortilla with asadero cheese.

STEAK QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.

BEAN QUESITACOS

$3.29

CARNITAS QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with pork.

CHICKEN QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with chicken.

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

$9.95

Cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo and our lime and chipotle aioli.

QUESADILLAS (2)

$3.50

two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.

COCHINITA PIBIL

COCHINITA PIBIL

$3.85

Slow Cooked pull pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce, with cilantro and pickled onions finished with a creamy green salsa.

SHANKYOU TACO

$4.50

Slow-cooked beef rib with potatoes red onions and mushroom in a fried green tomatillo salsa.

PAPA CON RAJAS

PAPA CON RAJAS

$6.75

Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Vegetarian Potato and Poblano peppers with fresh herbs.

CHORIZO CON PAPA

CHORIZO CON PAPA

$6.75

Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Grilled pork with mash potatoes

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.50

Bean Cheese burrito in a spinach tortilla

CITY SALAD

$8.25

arugula, Pear slices, cherry tomatoes, almonds, pineapple bits tossed with our house Tamarind balsamic vinaigrette.

CREMA DE FRIJOL

$6.50Out of stock

Creamy Black Bean soup, prepared with Mike Hess 8 west orange wheat beer, cream fresca and a pair of chilies for heat, served with toasted garlic ciabatta bread.

Taco of the Month Country Fried

Taco of the Month Country Fried

$4.50

CHICKEN QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with chicken.

CARNITAS QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with pork.

BEAN QUESITACOS

$3.29

STEAK QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.

SIDES

CHURROS

$4.95
ELOTE ASADO

ELOTE ASADO

$4.45
FRIJOLES CHARROS

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$6.25
FRIJOLES VEGGIE

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

$4.75

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.95

SIDE OF GUAC PORTION

$0.75

Side Of Chips

$1.25

YELP FREE QUESADILLA

NON ALCOHOL

BOTTLED SODA

$2.79

CAN SODA

$1.79

SAN PELLIGRINO CAN

$2.79

AGUA FRESCA

$2.29

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

ALCOHOL

ON TAP BEER

$6.59

MX BEER

$4.04

MARGARITA

$7.29

SANGRIA

$7.29

WINE BY THE GLASS

$7.59

MICHELADA

$7.59

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

$23.00

TACO TUESDAY BEER

$2.50

MX Craft Beer

$4.79

Hard Kambucha

$6.79

Craft Can

$5.59

A

$5.79

TSHIRT

CT TSHIRT

$15.00

HAT

CT HAT

$16.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego, CA 92121

Directions

