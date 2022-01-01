Main picView gallery

City Tap Dupont

1250 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20036

Order Again

Bar Favorites

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$13.75

ranchero beans, colby jack cheese, mexican crema, cilantro, scallions, red onions, avocado mash.

Charred Brussel Sprouts

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$9.75

miso glaze, pomegranate.

City Tap Mac 'n Cheese

City Tap Mac 'n Cheese

$9.75

fontina, herbed bread crumbs.

Corn & Crab Hushpuppies

Corn & Crab Hushpuppies

$14.25

citrus remoulade, honey-thyme butter.

Elote "street corn" dip

Elote "street corn" dip

$9.75

jalapenos, chili powder, cotija, cilantro, chips.

Hummus

Hummus

$9.75

olive pepper relish, flatbread, olive oil, lemon.

Korean short rib tacos

Korean short rib tacos

$13.75

kimchi, chili sauce, cilantro.

Nachos (no pork)

$12.25

our house nachos without the BBQ pork.

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$10.75

crispy fried, city tap hot sauce, ranch.

Pretzels & Pimento

Pretzels & Pimento

$11.50

Southern pimento cheese spread, maple - bourbon mustard, soft pretzel sticks.

Tuna TarTare Tacos

Tuna TarTare Tacos

$13.25

Asian BBQ sauce, mandarins, miso aioli, toasted sesame, scallions, cilantro.

Ten Spice Wings

Ten Spice Wings

$15.25

blue cheese ranch, crisp vegetables.

Salads/Bowls & Soups

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00
Bowl of Tomato Soup

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$6.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.85

romaine hearts, parmesan crisp, garlic croutons, crispy shallots, classic dressing.

City Tap Chop Salad

City Tap Chop Salad

$12.85

bacon, blue cheese, olives, roasted tomatoes, croutons, crispy shallots, shaved onions, egg, white balsamic dressing.

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00
Cup of Tomato Soup

Cup of Tomato Soup

$4.00
Delhi Chicken Bowl

Delhi Chicken Bowl

chopped chicken, curried farro salad, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, cilantro, roasted tomatoes.

East Side Poke Bowl

East Side Poke Bowl

$18.50

marinated tuna, farro, arugula, avocado, scallions, cilantro, pickled onions, miso sauce, sesame.

Greens & Grains Salad

Greens & Grains Salad

$11.85

baby kale, arugula, farro, quinoa, cucumbers, peas, red onions, green goddess dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

arugula, romaine, crispy shallots, roasted tomato, cucumber, white balsamic dressing.

Italian Deli

Italian Deli

$12.85

roasted & marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, romaine, red onions, pepperoni, prosciutto, cherry peppers, grilled focaccia, bacon, red wine vinegar, grated parmesan

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Pizza

Classic Margherita

Classic Margherita

$13.25

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.75

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, chili flake.

Abe Froman

Abe Froman

$15.00

fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella, caramelized onions and peppers.

The G.O.A.T.

$13.85

sliced red onion, pistachio pesto, rosemary, truffle honey.

Four Fathers

Four Fathers

$16.50

bacon, pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, sliced red onion, cherry peppers.

Cheese pizza

$12.75
Logan Square

Logan Square

$14.75

garlic roasted cremini mushroom, goat cheese crema, provolone, red onion, rosemary, olive tapenade, roasted & marinated tomatoes, arugula, truffle oil

Sandwiches

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.25

white cheddar, arugula, sunny side egg.

City Tap Cubano

City Tap Cubano

$15.00

roasted pork, prosciutto, pickles, maple-bourbon mustard, toasted sourdough.

City Tap Prime Burger

City Tap Prime Burger

$15.50

brioche bun, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

pickled green tomatoes, pimento cheese spread, shredded romaine.

Grilled Cheese + Tom Soup

Grilled Cheese + Tom Soup

$14.00

grilled sourdough, american, cheddar, and jack cheeses, house made tomato soup

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.50
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.75

wild rice, black bean and beet patty, aged cheddar, dijonnaise, roasted tomato, arugula.

Entrees

BBQ Meatloaf

BBQ Meatloaf

$18.25

mashed potatoes, charred brussels, honey thyme butter.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$19.50

maple syrup, red pepper jam, honey thyme butter

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$27.25

crispy risotto cake, lemon quinoa tabbouleh, pistachio pesto

Korean Beef Shortrib Fried Rice

Korean Beef Shortrib Fried Rice

$19.50

spicy house kimchi, english peas, carrots, sesame, sunny up egg.

Rigatoni Roma

Rigatoni Roma

$16.50

ground Italian sausage, red wine, shallots, garlic, fresh tomato sauce, heavy cream, cremini mushrooms, cherry peppers, grated parmesan, grilled focaccia

Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$19.75

prosciutto, white cheddar grits, cajun beurre blanc, ham hock braised collard greens.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$16.75

cojita, pickled onions, diced cherry pepper, smoke pineapple glaze, ranchero rice and beans.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$32.00

10oz flat iron with house rub, house cut fries, steak sauce, garlic butter

Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

$19.85

hummus, tabbouleh salad, pomegranate, olive oil, lemon, cilantro.

Veggie Fried Rice

$17.50

Our fried rice without beef.

Dessert

Cookie Dough Smash

Cookie Dough Smash

$9.00

Hot chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$4.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Best you ever had! Made on the premises.

Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$11.00

made from scratch paired with raspberry sauce and mascarpone cream *GLUTEN FREE*

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$12.00

Our waffle stacked high with macerated strawberries & mascarpone whipped cream.

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Hummus

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

Kids Waffle

$5.00

Brunch Entrees

Avocado Toast

$13.75
BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.25

white cheddar, arugula, sunny side egg.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.75

Brewers Breakfast

$14.75

Chicken & Waffles

$19.50
City Tap Cubano

City Tap Cubano

$15.00

roasted pork, prosciutto, pickles, maple-bourbon mustard, toasted sourdough.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Garden Frittata

$13.50
Grilled Cheese + Tom Soup

Grilled Cheese + Tom Soup

$14.00

grilled sourdough, american, cheddar, and jack cheeses, house made tomato soup

Hangover Pizza

$14.25

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Pecan French Toast

$14.50
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.25

prosciutto, white cheddar grits, cajun beurre blanc, ham hock braised collard greens.

Tap Burger

$15.50

The Big Chick

$15.25

Veggie Burger

$14.75

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Brunch Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Hummus

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Apples & Peanut butter

$4.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Side Bacon (Brunch)

$4.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side Kielbasa

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

GF Brunch

GF Bar Favorites

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.25

GF Charred Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

GF Elote Dip

$9.75

GF Hummus

$9.50

GF Korean SR Lettuce Cups

$13.50

GF Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.75

GF Pizza

GF Margherita Pizza

$12.75

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

GF Four Fathers

$16.50

GF Abe Froman

$14.75

GF G.O.A.T

$13.75

GF Chicken Pesto

$15.00

GF Logan Square

$14.75

GF Salad

GF Caesar Salad

$9.75

GF City Tap Chop Salad

$12.75

GF Greens & Grains Salad

$11.75

GF Delhi Chicken Bowl

$16.75

GF Entrees and Sandwiches

GF BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.25

GF East Side Poke Bowl

$17.25

GF Flat Iron Steak

$29.75

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

GF Pancho Mussels

$16.95

GF Short Rib Fried Rice

$18.95

GF Shrimp & Grits

$19.25

GF Spicy Shrimp Lettuce Cups

$16.25

GF Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

$19.75

GF Tap Burger

$15.75

GF Veg Fried Rice

$16.00

GF Veggie Burger

$14.00

GF BBQ Meatloaf

$18.00

GF Desserts

GF Ice Cream

$6.00

GF Fruit/Berries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thanks for joining us! Hope to see you again soon!

