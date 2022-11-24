City Tap imageView gallery

City Tap Loudoun

251 Reviews

$$

20376 Exchange St

Ashburn, VA 20147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

GF Brunch

------------

GF Bar Favorites

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.25

GF Charred Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

GF Elote Dip

$9.75

GF Hummus

$9.50

GF Korean SR Lettuce Cups

$13.50

GF Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.75

GF Pizza

GF Margherita Pizza

$12.75

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

GF Four Fathers

$16.50

GF Abe Froman

$14.75

GF G.O.A.T

$13.75

GF Chicken Pesto

$15.00

GF Logan Square

$14.75

GF Salad

GF Caesar Salad

$9.75

GF City Tap Chop Salad

$12.75

GF Greens & Grains Salad

$11.75

GF Delhi Chicken Bowl

$16.75

GF Entrees and Sandwiches

GF BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.25

GF East Side Poke Bowl

$17.25

GF Flat Iron Steak

$29.75

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

GF Pancho Mussels

$16.95

GF Short Rib Fried Rice

$18.95

GF Shrimp & Grits

$19.25

GF Spicy Shrimp Lettuce Cups

$16.25

GF Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

$19.75

GF Tap Burger

$15.75

GF Veg Fried Rice

$16.00

GF Veggie Burger

$14.00

GF BBQ Meatloaf

$18.00

GF Desserts

GF Ice Cream

$6.00

GF Fruit/Berries

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$11.00

made from scratch paired with raspberry sauce and mascarpone cream *GLUTEN FREE*

Cookie Dough Smash

Cookie Dough Smash

$9.00

Hot chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Best you ever had! Made on the premises.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for joining us! Hope to see you again soon!

Website

Location

20376 Exchange St, Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

Gallery
City Tap image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
20462 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Pho Nomenal
orange starNo Reviews
20447 Exchange Street Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Sullivan's Cove Ashburn, VA
orange starNo Reviews
44699 Brimfield Drive Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Lost Fox
orange star4.5 • 57
20374 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Black Hog Ashburn VA
orange starNo Reviews
20064 Riverside Commons Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Canopy Powered by SuperFD - 19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA
orange starNo Reviews
19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA ASHBURN, VA 20147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ashburn

The Burger Shack- Ashburn
orange star4.2 • 633
42841 Creek View Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Bungalow Alehouse - Ashburn
orange star4.3 • 283
44042 Pipeline Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 136
20937 Ashburn Rd #125 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Lost Fox
orange star4.5 • 57
20374 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashburn
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston