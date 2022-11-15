Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Taphouse Nebraska City, NE

review star

No reviews yet

707 Central Ave

Nebraska City, NE 68410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Cheese
Garlic Sticks
10" Combo

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$2.50+

Cranberry

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50+

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Cheese Quesadilla or add chicken or steak for an additional cost

Garlic Sticks

$4.00

Pizza crust with garlic and butter loaded with mozzarella cheese

Jailhouse Rock

$6.75

In memory of Elvis. We have a 7" crust with peanut butter spread, fresh bananas, banana chips, bacon and a Grape jelly with siracha sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Bite sized pretzels served with beer cheese sauce or Dijon mustard

Charcuterie Meat and Cheese

Charcuterie

$18.00

Two cured meats, three cheeses, fruit, green olives, pepperoncini, blueberries, artisanal crackers ect.

Panini

Caprese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, balsamic glaze

Chicken Avocado

$11.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Swiss cheese

Ham, Apple, Swiss

$12.00

Smoked ham, granny smith apples, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, crisp bacon, tomato

Salads

Classic Chef Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, Swiss, crouton

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Soup of the day

$2.00

7" Pizzas

7" All Meat

$8.50

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and mozzarella cheese

7" Barbecue Chicken

$8.50Out of stock

7" Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Ranch, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

7" Caprese

$8.50

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze

7" Cheese

$5.00

Pizza Sauce and mozzarella cheese

7" Combo

$8.50

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

7" Hawaiian Pie

$8.50

Pizza sauce, meat (pepperoni, chicken, or ham), pineapple, vegetables (black olives, onions, tomatoes, black olives or bell peppers)

7" Jalapeno Poppins

$8.50

Cream cheese base, roasted jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese chunks, and mozzarella

7" Philly Cheese Steak

$8.50

7" Breakfast Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

10" GF Pizzas

10" All Meat

$13.25

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and mozzarella cheese

10" Barbecue Chicken

$13.25Out of stock

10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.25

Ranch, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

10" Caprese

$13.25

Pizza Sauce and mozzarella cheese

10" Cheese

$8.50

Pizza Sauce and mozzarella cheese

10" Combo

$13.25

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian Pie

$13.25

Pizza sauce, meat (pepperoni, chicken, or ham), pineapple, vegetables (black olives, onions, tomatoes, or bell peppers)

10" Jalapeno Poppins

$13.25

Cream cheese base, roasted jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese chunks, and mozzarella

10" Philly Cheese Steak

$13.25

12" Pizzas

12" All Meat

$14.75

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and mozzarella cheese

12" Barbecue Chicken

$14.75Out of stock

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.75

Ranch, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

12" Caprese

$14.75

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze

12" Cheese

$9.00

Pizza Sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" Combo

$14.75

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

12" Hawaiian Pie

$14.75

Pizza sauce, meat (pepperoni, chicken, or ham), pineapple, vegetables (black olives, onions, tomatoes, or bell peppers)

12" Jalapeno Poppins

$14.75

Cream cheese base, roasted jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese chunks, and mozzarella

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$14.75

12" Breakfast Slice

$2.50Out of stock

12" Breakfast Whole

$14.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

City Tap House is a new concept in a fun local watering hole that maximizes customer self-service, sampling of beers/wines/spirits, and envisioned to serve a wide enough set of alcohol and food tastes to serve a diverse market. Our Goal for the City Tap House is to provide Nebraska City, it and its surrounding area assessed as an untapped market for our Tap House offering and approach, a fun, casual, family accessible place for spirits and food sure to create a comfortable reoccurring clientele basis. We have designed a digital tap house where the patrons can serve themselves with craft beers, wines, and possibly Kombucha and cold coffees of all kinds. We will also have a small kitchen with food to compliment the array of drinks and a spirit bar. These core offerings create a basis upon which future development plans can even open up the opportunity for subsequent revenue sources through the sales of cigars and a Nano Brewery.

Location

707 Central Ave, Nebraska City, NE 68410

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Portal Mexican Restaurant - Nebraska City
orange star4.5 • 55
1640 S 11th Street Nebraska City, NE 68410
View restaurantnext
The Dawg Howz
orange starNo Reviews
1106 Main St Hamburg, IA 51640
View restaurantnext
Korner Kitchen - 901 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
901 Central Ave Auburn, NE 68305
View restaurantnext
El Portal Mexican Restaurant - Auburn
orange star4.4 • 520
1905 J Street Auburn, NE 68305
View restaurantnext
Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More - 914 Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
914 Central Avenue Auburn, NE 68305
View restaurantnext
Shakey Grounds - 622 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
622 Main Street Tabor, IA 51653
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nebraska City

El Portal Mexican Restaurant - Nebraska City
orange star4.5 • 55
1640 S 11th Street Nebraska City, NE 68410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nebraska City
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston