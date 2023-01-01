City Tavern 2206 BAY ST
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to City! Located in the Downtown Ft. Myers River District. A local happy hour and night life hot spot for over 20 years, City Tavern is a friendly neighborhood bar by day and a standing-room only, high energy bar on Thursday, Friday & Saturday nights. Come join the party! Enjoy daily drink specials, a bite to eat, dancing, darts, surfing on our free Wi-Fi, or just socializing with great friends. The friendliest staff in town will make you feel welcome any night!
Location
2206 BAY ST, Fort Myers, FL 33901
