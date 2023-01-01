City Tavern 2206 BAY ST

Restaurant info

Welcome to City! Located in the Downtown Ft. Myers River District. A local happy hour and night life hot spot for over 20 years, City Tavern is a friendly neighborhood bar by day and a standing-room only, high energy bar on Thursday, Friday & Saturday nights. Come join the party! Enjoy daily drink specials, a bite to eat, dancing, darts, surfing on our free Wi-Fi, or just socializing with great friends. The friendliest staff in town will make you feel welcome any night!