City Tavern Salisbury

1,227 Reviews

$$

113 E Fisher St

Salisbury, NC 28144

Order Again

Popular Items

Mushroom Swiss Burger
All American Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Burgers & Sandwiches

All American Burger

$11.00

Field greens, tomato, onion, mayo, and your choice of cheese. (White American, Swiss or Sharp white cheddar)

Bacon Marmalade

$13.00

White american cheese, bacon marmalade, tempura fried bacon, field greens, tomato and chipotle aioli.

Bavarian Burger

$11.00

German ale braised onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and whole grain mustard.

Bleu Belly Burger

Bleu Belly Burger

$13.00

Pork Belly, bleu cheese dressing, field greens and tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in mild buffalo sauce, field greens, tomato, and blue cheese dressing.

City Club

City Club

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, bacon, field greens, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese on toasted sourdough.

Clucker

Clucker

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with house made smoked gouda pimento cheese, field greens, and tomato relish.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings and mayo.

Rachael

Rachael

$13.00

Shaved Turkey, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made Russian dressing on marble rye.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

Local farmed Julian Freirich Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made Russian dressing served on marble rye bread.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$15.00

6 oz Ribeye, field greens, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Fried shrimp, provolone, field greens and tomato topped with chipotle ranch.

Sloppy Joe Grilled Cheese

Sloppy Joe Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sloppy Joe and white cheddar on grilled sourdough.

Tavern Burger

$15.00

White american cheese, tempura fried bacon, fried pickle spears, onion rings, field greens, tomato and whole grain mustard aioli.

Tavern Cheese Steak

Tavern Cheese Steak

$14.00

Shaved London broil topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll.

Tavern Chicken Philly

$12.00

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll.

Tavern Tower

$19.00

The Tavern Burger with double the meat.

Texas Chili Burger

$13.00

Short rib, black angus and chorizo blended patty with sharp white cheddar, house made chili, whole grain mustard and pickles.

TFL Burger

$13.00

House made smoked gouda pimento cheese, bacon, fresh jalapeños, tomato relish, field greens and sriracha.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sharp white cheddar, tomato relish, and bacon marmalade on grilled sourdough.

Veggie Black Bean

$9.00

Hand pattied and served with field greens, tomato, and choice of cheese.

Desserts

Fried Waffle

$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00
Lemoncello Cake

Lemoncello Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Got Your Own Style

BYO - Burger

$10.00

BYO - Chicken

$9.00

BYO - Black Bean

$9.00

BYO - Chorizo Blend

$10.00

BYO - Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Salads

Black & Bleu Salad

$15.00

6oz Blackened shoulder filet, cucumber, tomato, red onion and Gorgonzola blue cheese on a bed field greens.

Shrimp Berry Salad

Shrimp Berry Salad

$15.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Pan seared ahi tuna steak cooked to order, tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers on a bed of field greens.

The Burbank Salad

$9.00

Seasonal fresh fruit, field greens and candied walnuts.

The Tavern Salad

$8.00

Field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Fresh romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons and Caesar dressing.

City Wedge

City Wedge

$12.00

Bacon, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic drizzle on romaine. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Shareables

Ahi Tuna App

Ahi Tuna App

$12.00

Tuna steak coated in a sesame seasoning blend and pan seared. Served with Asian cocktail sauce.

Chili Cheddar Ranch Dip

$7.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Small Chips and Queso

Small Chips and Queso

$6.00
Crispy Brussel Leaves

Crispy Brussel Leaves

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Brussel sprout leaves topped with crumbled bacon and balsamic reduction.

Dippin - Salsa

$5.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips served with house made salsa.

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Breaded pickle spears served with our house made chipotle ranch.

Loaded Tots (10)

Loaded Tots (10)

$13.00

Cheddar ranch dip, bacon and cheese stuffed tater kegs, chili, shredded cheddar, sour cream and bacon.

Loaded Tots (6)

Loaded Tots (6)

$9.00

Cheddar ranch dip, bacon and cheese stuffed tater kegs, chili, shredded cheddar, sour cream and bacon.

Mozzarella Wedges

$9.00

Fried golden brown and served with our house made marinara.

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$9.00

Three warm soft pretzels served with our signature beer cheese.

Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese

$6.00

With your choice of celery sticks or tortilla chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

With tortilla chips.

Tempura Jalapeño Spears

$8.00

Tempura battered jalapeños served with our house made cheddar ranch dip.

Tempura Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Tempura battered jumbo shrimp served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.

Texas Chili Nachos

$12.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with house made chili, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Large Chips and Queso

$9.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Brussel Leaves

$3.50Out of stock
Seasonal Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Side of queso

$3.00

Side of salsa

$3.00

Side of beer cheese

$3.00

Side of pimento cheese

$3.00

Side Cheddar Ranch Dip

$3.00

Small Chili & Cheese

$5.00

Large Chili & Cheese

$7.00

Large Soup Tomato Basil

$7.00

Small Soup Tomato Basil

$5.00

Waffle

$4.00Out of stock

Small Appetites

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

BLT

$7.00

Soups

Lg Chili w/ Cheddar Cheese

Lg Chili w/ Cheddar Cheese

$7.00
Sm Chili w/ Cheddar Cheese

Sm Chili w/ Cheddar Cheese

$5.00

Sm Tomato Basil

$5.00Out of stock

Lg Tomato Basil

$7.00Out of stock

Sm Brocc And Cheddar

$5.00

Lg Brocc And Cheddar

$7.00

Lg Potato Soup

$7.00

Sm Potato Soup

$5.00

Lg Cheeseburger Soup

$7.00

Sm Cheeseburger Soup

$5.00

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

10 Wings

$13.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un Sweet Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Can Beer

Coors Lite Can

$3.00

Bud Lite Can

$3.00

Miller Lite Can

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$3.75

Juicy Haze CAN

$4.00

White Claw Can

$3.75

Upstairs Only Soda

$1.00

Food Specials

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Meatball Penne

$15.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 E Fisher St, Salisbury, NC 28144

Directions

