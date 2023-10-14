FOOD

Starters

Fresh Roll Tofu

$6.00

lettuce, red cabbage, rice noodle wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce

Fresh Roll Shrimp

$7.00

lettuce, red cabbage, rice noodle wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce

Crispy Spring Roll

$6.00

cabbage, carrot and glass noodle wrapped in soft rice paper served with pineapple sauce

Crab Wonton

$7.00

crispy wonton filled with imitated crab, onion, and cream cheese served with pineapple sauce

Fried Chicken Wonton

$7.00

crispy wonton filled with marinated ground chicken

Pot Stickers

$6.00

pot stickers filled with chicken and veggies served with sweet ginger garlic sauce

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

deep fried tofu served with pineapple sauce and ground peanut

Crispy Soft Shell Crab

$5.00

light battered soft shell crab served with ginger garlic sauce

Coconut Prawn

$9.00

deep fried prawns battered in coconut flakes

Oh my god

$8.00

imitatated crab, onion and cream cheese wrapped in tortilla

Chicken Satay

$9.00

cumin barbecued marinated chicken breast on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Calamari

$10.00

calamari deep fried served with pineapple sauce

Pumpkin Tempura

$8.00

pumpkin deep fried served with pineapple sauce

City Thai Combination

$12.00

crab wonton(3), spring roll(2), fried wonton(3), pot stickers(3)

Salad

Thai Salad

$11.00

iceberg lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, boiled egg, fried wonton, carrots, tomatos and peanut sauce

Larb Salad

$13.00

ground tofu, ground chicken, ground pork, or ground beef mixed in fresh lime juice, roasted rice powder, red onion, green onion and cilantro

Papaya Salad

$12.00

shreded green papaya, carrots, green bean, cherry tomatos, ground peanut, fresh lime juice, served with shrimp chips

Spicy Thai Mango Salad

$13.00

fresh mango, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, cashew nut, spinach, tossed in a mild spicy, sweet and savory dressing

Silver Noodle Salad

$14.00

glass noodle, chicken, shrimp, red onion, fresh lime juice and cilantro

Yum Beef Salad

$14.00

beef, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatos mixed with dressing

Yum Seafood Salad

$16.00

shrimp, scallops, squid, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatos mixed with dressing

Soup

Silver Noodle Soup

$14.00

glass noodle mixed in clean chicken broth with broccoli, baby corn, cabbage, yellow onion, and chicken, topped with fried garlic and cilantro

Vegetable Soup

$13.00

clean chicken broth with broccoli, baby corn, cabbage, yellow onion, and chicken, topped with fried garlic and cilantro

Wonton Soup

$13.00

yu choi, chicken, yellow onion, snow pea in chicken broth with chicken wonton topped with fried garlic and cilantro

Tom Kha

$13.00

sour lemongrass coconut cream soup, tomatos, yellow onion, mushrooms garnished with cilantro and green onion

Tom Yum

$13.00

sour lemongrass soup, tomatos, yellow onion, mushrooms garnished with cilantro and green onion

Chef's Specials

Avocado Coconut Cream Salmon

$17.00

fresh avocado in classic coconut cream green curry, red bell pepper, sweet Thai basil, topped with crispy salmon served with jasmine rice

Spaghetti Kee Mao Salmon

$16.00

egg noodles, garlic, thai chili, basil leaves, onion, carrot, baby corn

Lemongrass Chicken Pad Thai

$16.00

all time favorite Pad Thai, topped with grilled marinated lemongrass chicken served with peanut sauce

Lemongrass Chicken

$14.00

grilled lemongrass chicken with spinach, cucumber, cabbage and carrots, served with peanut sauce and jasmine rice

Mango Paradise

$15.00

fresh chunks of mango in an all-time favorite cashew nut stir-fry with chicken and shrimp, red bell pepper, onion, and sweet Thai basil served on a hot plate and jasmine rice

Tropical Sizzling

$16.00

fresh chunks of mango, avocado, pumpkin in an all-time favorite cashew nut stir-fry with chicken and shrimp, red bell pepper, onion, and sweet Thai basil served on a hot plate and jasmine rice

Crispy Basil Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

bamboo, baby corn, red bell pepper, yellow onion, carrots stir-fry in a special house garlic sauce topped with crispy soft shell crab and crispy basil served with jasmine rice

Orange Chicken

$14.00

battered chicken breast in sweet and tangy orange favorite sauce, garnished with orange peels and fresh orange served with jasmine rice

Soft shell crab Pad Thai

$16.00

all time favorite Pad Thai, topped with crispy soft shell crab served with peanut sauce

Pra Ram

$13.00

steamed broccoli, carrots, baby corn, cabbage and mushroom, topped with house peanut sauce served with jasmine rice

Khao Soi

$14.00

northen style curry sauce with egg noodles, green onion, red onion, pickle mustard, lime, fried shallots and bean sprouts

Lava Noodles

$14.00

steam rice noodles with broccoli, baby corn, carrots, cabbage and mushroom, topped with red curry and peanut sauce, garnished with bean sprout

Sizzling Spinach

$13.00

fresh spinach, cucumber, red onion, cashew nuts, topped with peanut sauce on a hot plate served with jasmine rice

Oriental Eggplant

$14.00

eggplant, carrots, red bell pepper, onion, broccoli, zuchini, snow pea, and sweet Thai basil in mild spicy garlic sauce, served with jasmine rice

3 Flavor Shrimp

$17.00

Pineapple, carrots, yellow onion, water chesnut, red bell pepper, green onion, served with jasmine rice

3 Flavor Salmon

$17.00

Pineapple, carrots, yellow onion, water chesnut, red bell pepper, green onion, served with jasmine rice

Noodles

Pad Thai

$13.00

thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, topped with ground peanut

Pad See Ew

$13.00

wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrots, chinese broccoli

Pad Kee Mao

$13.00

wide rice noodle, carrots, tomatos, red bell pepper, yellow onion, basil leaves

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

glass noodle, egg, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, tomatos, baby corn, yellow onion, bean sprouts

Chow Mein

$13.00

Yellow egg noodle, carrot, cabbage, broccoli, baby corn, bean sprout, water chestnut, zucchini, snow pea, and onion.

Rad Nah

$14.00

Pan-fried wide noodle topped with broccoli, carrot, cabbage, and baby corn in gravy sauce.

Stir Fried

Eggplant

$13.00

Eggplant, red bell pepper, onion, and basil leaves.

Vegetable Lover

$13.00

Green bean, broccoli, red bell pepper, snow pea, baby corn, zucchini, cabbage, onion, bean sprout, and carrot.

Ginger

$13.00

Ginger, carrot, baby corn, red bell pepper, onion, and white and black mushroom.

Broccoli Delight

$13.00

Stir-fried broccoli, carrot, and onion.

Pad Prik Khing

$13.00

Thai curry stir-fried green bean, onion, and red bell pepper

Garlic & Pepper

$13.00

Garlic sauce over broccoli, cabbage, and carrot.

Hot Basil

$13.00

All time favorite Pad Kra Prao, hot basil, green bean, red bell pepper, onion and choice of meats

Cashew Delight

$13.00

Cashew nut stir fry with chili jam, carrot, baby corn, onion, water chestnut, and red bell pepper.

Curry

Red Curry

$13.00

Bamboo shoots, red bell pepper, basil, eggplant, and green bean.

Green Curry

$13.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell pepper, basil, and green beans.

Panang Curry

$13.00

Bell pepper, peas, carrot, broccoli, basil, and kaffir lime leaf.

Mussamun Curry

$13.00

Potato, carrot, onion, and peanut.

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Popular. Potato, carrot, and onion.

Mango Red Curry

$13.00

Fresh chunks of cut whole mango in a classic red curry, bell pepper, and basil.

3 Colors Curry

$13.00

A combination of mango, pumpkin, avocado, red bell pepper, and basil in yellow curry.

Avocado Curry

$13.00

Fresh avocado in classic green curry, red bell pepper, and basil.

Pineapple Curry

$13.00

Pineapple in classic red curry, red bell pepper, and basil.

Pumpkin Red Curry

$13.00

Fresh pumpkin chunk in a classic red curry, red bell pepper, and basil.

Mango Tango Curry

$13.00

Fresh cut mango in a classic curry with red potato, green bean, red bell pepper and carrot.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Popular. Original fried rice with pea, carrot, egg, onion, and tomato.

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Popular. Pan fried rice, egg, pea carrot, red bell pepper, onion, and hot basil.

Combo Fried Rice

$16.00

Simply delicious Thai fried rice with shrimp, beef, pork, and chicken.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with pineapple chunk, raisin, tomato, pea, carrot, onion, cashew nut, egg, shrimp and chicken.

Crab Fried Rice

$16.00

Thai fried rice with real crab meat and imitated crab meat, egg, tomato, onion and pea carrot

Dessert

Lava Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cream Brulee Cheese Cake

$7.00

Sweeet Rice Mango

$7.00

Sweet Rice Coconut

$5.00

Side Dish

Rice (S)

$3.00

Rice (L)

$4.00

Brown Rice (S)

$3.00

Brown Rice (L)

$4.00

White Rice (S)

$3.00

White Rice (L)

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steam Veggies

$4.00

Steam Broccoli

$4.00

Steam Rice Noodles

$3.00

Steam Egg Noodles

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Cucumber Sauce

$1.50

Sweet & Sour

$1.50

Hot Chili Oil (S)

$1.50

Hot Chili Oil (L)

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Non-Alcohol Drink

Thai Tea

$3.00

Thai Coffee

$3.00

Thai Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Regular Tea

$3.00

Matcha Green Tea

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Juice

Guava Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lychee Juice

$3.00

Mocktails

Butterfly Passion

$7.00

Hibiscus Refresher

$7.00

BEER & WINE

Beer

IPA Breakside

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

Hefewizen

$7.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Cabernet

$8.00

House Red

$6.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Gris

$9.00

House White

$6.00

COCKTAILS

In-House

Hawaiian Mule

$11.00

Phuket Sour

$11.00

Blackberry Magarita

$11.00

Make it Plum

$10.00

Mango Rhapsody

$11.00

Summer Time

$10.00

Rusty Man

$11.00

Hot Sake

$7.00

Cold Sake

$7.00

TOGO

Hawaiian Mule

$16.00

Phuket Sour

$16.00

Blackberry Margarita

$16.00

Make it Plum

$16.00

Mango Rhapsody

$16.00

Summer Time

$16.00

Rusty Man

$16.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Mono

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

George Dickel

$8.00

Tequila

Blanco Lunazul

$7.00

Silver Altos

$8.00

Gold Altos

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00