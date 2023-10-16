Food Menu

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

Chicken wings, seasoned to perfection, and served with a choice of signature sauces.

City View Tacos

2 tacos with shredded lettuce and your choice of protein (chicken, shrimp, salmon or steak), served with pico de gallo and our signature taco sauce

Crab Cakes

$16.00Out of stock

Lump crab meat, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, mustard, herbs, and spices

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Fresh salmon, seasoning blend, and a light breading for a crispy texture.

Snapper Bites

$15.00

Fresh snapper pieces, seasoned and lightly breaded, for a delightful appetizer.

Calamari

$12.00

Fresh calamari rings, lightly battered, and fried to a delicate crispness, served with aioli sauce.

Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Classic pizza with melted cheese.

Vegan Stuff Pepper

$10.00Out of stock

Bell pepper stuffed with a flavorful vegan filling.

Cheesy Cabbage Steak

$12.00Out of stock

Cabbage slices roasted and topped with melted cheese and sauce.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons

Sesame Salad

$8.00

Freshly washed and trimmed iceberg lettuce, cut in half, topped with blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, diced, bacon, green onions, and blue cheese dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce, chopped chicken or turkey, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese, and lettuce and dressed with a vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.00

Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce and mixed green, with shredded carrots, shredded Cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and croutons

Sides

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Our savory mac and cheese with grandma crust and gouda cheee, is exactly what reminds you of home

Seasoned Yellow Rice

$4.00

Steamed yellow saffron rice with our savory seasoned blend

Seasoned Broccoli

$6.00

Blanched broccoli seasoned to perfection, just cant eat one bite

Candied Yams

$4.00

Just like mama's house this souffle is off the chain. Sweet potato yams with a candied glaze.

Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy

$4.00

Whipped potatoes and homemade brown gravy and garlic.

Deep Fried Butter Corn

$6.00

Delicious fried corn with a lIl' kick to it

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Seasoned and roasted potatoes.

Pickled Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

$4.00

Tangy and crisp pickled greens with smoked turkey

Cabbage

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Crispy and golden French fries.

Brussel Sprouts/ Thai Chili

$4.00

Brussels sprouts sautéed in Thai chili sauce.

Entrees

Roasted Half BBQ Chicken

$20.00

3 whole wings, fluffy waffles, topped with fruit medley

Salmon Thai Chili

$24.00

6 oz seared salmon, served with honey roll and our signature lemon cream sauce

Grilled Crown Pork Ribs

$20.00

Ribeye steak, served with our signature steak sauce

Lobster

$49.00

Deep-fried chicken breast topped with our smothered gravy

Steak

$30.00

Grilled ribs served with honey roll and our zesty BBQ sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops Balsamic

$29.00

3 bone-in lamb chops, grilled to perfection, served with our herb butter

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

3 pieces of chicken (leg, thigh and wing) served with our honey roll

City View Turkey Wings

$27.00

Seasoned twin turkey wings, topped with our signature smothered gravy, served with our honey roll

Whole Snapper

$32.00

Wild caught twin lobster tails (10 oz), 4 succulent jumbo shrimp, our signature scampi butter sauce served with baked garlic bread

Beef Short Ribs

$20.00

Chef Ribs Special

$20.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Melt

$18.00

Lobster meat and melted cheese on toasted bread.

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Kings Hawaiian Bun Mini crab cake sandwiches.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken breast grilled or fried and served on a bun with delicious toppings.

Burger Single

$16.00

Juicy single beef patty on a bun with a choice of Gouda, American, or Colby cheese.

Pasta

Salmon Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Veggie Pasta

$16.00

Creamy Thai Pasta

$12.00

Liquor Menu

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

House Longisland

$10.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Top shelf LongIsland

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dry Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Zombie

$16.00

Sea breeze

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$12.00

Longbeach

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Liqueurs

Baileys

$6.00

Chambord

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Don Q Coconut

$8.00Out of stock

Malibu

$8.00Out of stock

Scotch/Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bruichladdich

$11.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Peach

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00

Jamerson

$11.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Maker Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Fireball

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Old Fashion

$14.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$15.00

Mint Moscow Mule

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

City_Rita

$18.00

Mrs. Barbara

$12.00

Mrs. Juanita Grand Hennessy

$16.00

The Silk aka Pound Cake

$12.00

French 75

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

City_Drop Martini

$12.00

City_Island Tea

$14.00

Legacy Crownberry Apple

$12.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio Repo

$15.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Repo

$12.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo Repo

$14.00Out of stock

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Teremana Repo

$13.00

Teremana Anejo

$13.00

Gran Centenario Cristalino

$14.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Peach

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Well vodka

$6.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00

Dusse

$14.00Out of stock

Remy

$14.00Out of stock

Beer Menu

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Sweet water

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Coor lite

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

Ceature Comforts IPA

$6.00

Draft Beer

Blue moon

$6.00

Terrapin

$6.00

Wine Menu

Red

House Merlot

$12.00

House Cabernet

$12.00

Sweet Red

$12.00

White

House Chardonnay

$12.00

House Moscato

$12.00

Sparkling

Prosecco LaMarca

$12.00

Prosecco LaMarca Bottle

$35.00

Glass Prosecco

$8.00

Belaire Rose Black Bottle

$100.00

White Belaire Bottle

$100.00

Moet & Chandon Rose

$150.00

Moet Ice Imperial

$150.00

Ace Of Spades

$500.00

N/A Drinks

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Juices

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Apple

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Fiji

$4.00

Retail

Hookah

Hookah 1

$20.00

Condemning

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.50