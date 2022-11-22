- Home
City Vineyard - Pier 26
1,431 Reviews
$$
233 West Street
New York, NY 10013
Single Bottles To Go
CW Sauvignon Blanc Lake County 2020 Bottle (750mL) To Go
The first nose is a combination of pink grapefruit and pineapple character but evolving towards the citrus aromas with a little hint of flint. The palate as a full concentration and texture, reflecting a perfect ripeness of the 2 vineyards. Then the minerality takes place for a bright, fresh, and balanced finish.
CW Chardonnay Tula Vista 2020 750mL Bottle To Go
In the glass, this wine forms a limpid pool of pale lemongrass. Coconut, buttercream frosting and vanilla aromas gently lift from the glass, followed by bright notes of lemon candies, evoking an image of a warm Sunday afternoon spent baking in the kitchen. On the palate, the wine follows through with a broad, mellow mouthfeel and hints of cake batter and lemon custard. A clean citrus finish leaves your wanting more.
CW Chardonnay Scopus 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
CW Riesling Finger Lakes 2020 750mL Bottle To Go
Exuberant aromas of white flowers and stone fruits with a hint of citrus flavours. The palate delivers the fresh grapes flavor in abundance, with a touch of clementine orange. Bright and smooth mouth-feel adding a nice volume to the mid-palate. The finish is dry and long with lingering citrus aromas. Very fresh with a delicate nose of “muscat”
CW Riesling Pet-Nat Finger Lakes 2020 750 Bottle To Go
Fizzy and full of bubbles, this wine is unmistakably Pét-Nat. Fresh Granny Smith apples and D’Anjou pears dominate the nose, joined with homemade sourdough bread and passionfruit notes, and followed by hints of caramel, chamomile and straw. In the mouth, the wine is very mellow, but balanced with a refreshing acidity. The apples and pears come back around for a very long, fruity finish.
CW Riesling Kosher 2018 Mendocino Bottle (750mL) To Go
The aging on the lees gave to the wine a mix flavor of citrus and toasted bread with delicate white flowers note. The palate is evolving from a first impression of savoury note to a citrus mid palate and finally to finish with a smooth honey feeling.
CW Roussanne Alder Springs 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
CW Roussanne Cuvee Alder 2021 750ml Bottle To Go
Aromas of nutmeg and baking spice pour from the glass, and upon deeper investigation the wine calls to mind a wintertime walk through an aspen forest. In the mouth, the wine is opulent, round and full-bodied - brimming with notes of buttercream frosting, butterscotch and caramel, surrounded by a delicate hints of chamomile. The mouth-watering finish is incredibly long, with notes of apricot, vanilla and toasted bread.
CW Pinot Blanc Uvas Blancas 2020 Bottle (750ml) To Go
The wine opens with delicate nose, full of ripe green apples and orange blossoms, woven with hints of lime/lemon and apricot. On the palate, the wine is very mellow, with good weight and a certain elegance. The experience is capped off by a super clean, mineral finish. This wine is approachable and food friendly.
CW White Blend Midsummer 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Simply bursting with floral and fruity aromas, this wine has an incredible nose. Orange blossom, white peach, dried apricots, and white raisins all leap out of the glass. In the mouth, the nose is followed by complex floral notes and hints of orange marmalade. This wine has a rich body with a well balanced sweetness and a long, smooth finish.
CW L'Orange Picpoul 2021 500ml Bottle To Go
Calling to mind all the aromas of Autumn, this wine explodes with aromas of mulching leaves, pumpkin pie, fresh squash. This character follows through into the mouth, where it is joined by a thread of citrus and a surprisingly fresh acidity that holds together a weighty, textured mouthfeel. The finish long and mineral / citrus.
CW Rose of Syrah Mendocino 2019 Bottle 750mL Bottle To Go
The first thing to notice about this wine is it’s light pink pale color. On the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of strawberries, raspberries, rhubarb, honeydew melon and white flowers. The acidity is fresh on the palate and it finishes on a clean note with some soft tannins providing structure to this wine.
CW Rose of Syrah 'Rainbow' Mendocino 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go
CW Rose of Pinot Noir California 2021 750mL Bottle To Go
The first thing to notice about this wine is it’s strawberry pink color. On the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries. This is followed by some beautiful tropical notes of guava and pineapple. The palate is crisp, fresh and dry with a little bit of structure that will allow this wine to hold up to food. In the mouth, there is a combination of kiwi, watermelon and more strawberry that lingers on in a clean, fresh finish with notes of vanilla sugar and honeysuckle.
CW Rose Foundling 750ml Bottle To Go
Light pink color, on the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of strawberries, watermelon, rose’s petal and a little nuance of bubble gum. The palate is crisp,fresh and dry with a combination of pomegranate and raspberry and a long and clean crisp finish
CW Rose of Pinot Noir Pet Nat Griffin 2020 750ml Bottle To Go
Evidenced by its vibrant fuchsia color, this wine is carefree fun in a bottle. Gushing with fresh and bright aromas - grapefruit, blood orange, guava, rose petals - the wine invites you to relax and enjoy the day. If you listen closely, the fine bubbles seem to whisper “there’s nothing that can’t wait until tomorrow.” In the mouth, the wine is fresh and bright with a creamy mousse. As the fresh citrus finish fades away, you can feel it take your worries with it.
CW Pinot Noir 'Spring Street' 2020 Bottle (750mL) To Go
This wine greets you with impressive aromas of baking spice, wild strawberry jam, crispy smoked pork and an herbaceous note of fennel. In the mouth, the wine opens into a full basket of summer fruits - red plums, cherries and raspberries - with delicate hints of smoked paprika and a very soft, plush mouthfeel. The finish comes back around with a nice savory character and silky texture, with some subtle earthy tones and hints of rosemary and sage.
CW Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee Durant 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
This wine is friendly, deep and full of layers. Opening with punchy notes of rose water and gardenias, the wine quickly evolves into rich, warm aromas - currants, licorice, molasses and dried figs. In the mouth, the wine is well balanced with good weight and clean acidity that combine into a silky texture, followed by notes of cherry pie filling, raspberry jam and smoked paprika. The savory finish is drawn out with notes of white pepper, anise seed and culinary herbs.
CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 Bottle 750mL To Go
Opening with a classic Pinot nose, this wine has a lot going on aromatically. Notes of ripe cherry, fresh red plums and dried strawberries are joined by a delicate lace of Herbes de Provence, forest floor and porcini mushrooms. Mouth coating and round, the tannins are very refined and supple. In the mouth, we find notes of fruit compote and vanilla, with hints of tarragon. The wine finishes with a burst of bright cherry and cleans out nicely.
CW Pinot Noir Reserve De L'Ouest 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
CW Pinot Noir Durant Signature 2017 750mL Bottle To Go
CW Cabernet Franc 'Au Naturel' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Dark and brooding, this wine has earthy aromas of forest floor and baking chocolate. On the palate the chocolate becomes more pronounced and is joined by black currant and elderberry. As the wine opens up, notes of baking spice appear and develop into deep herbal/woody character and a savory finish. Decant assertively.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon NYC 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Ruby color. Aroma of dark fruit and violets with a touch of brown tobacco. The mouthfeel is smooth with a rich mid-body framed by gentle tannin but good grip on the finish. Flavors of caramel and a touch of black pepper in the finish.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli Signature 2017 750mL Bottle To Go
The City Winery Signature Series is an exclusive collection of our finest wines with label artwork designed by acclaimed artists. Our debut collection is Portraits in Jazz by William Horberg, benefiting the Creative Music Studio
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Yountville 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Paso Cuvee de'Louest 2018 Bottle (750mL) To Go
Aromas of cardamom and liquorice invite you into this big, juicy Cab. The wine starts out very bright and fruit-forward. Leading with a lively acidity that attacks the tongue with flavors of ripe blueberries and blackberries, the wine then crescendos into a big, beefy mid-pallet, rich with gamy, meaty flavors with some oak spice. This wine stays with you entering a lingering finish with bright tannins. Inviting, approachable, and complex, this wine has aging capacity, but can also be enjoyed sooner rather than later.
CW Syrah Reserve Alder Springs 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
A subtle and complex nose of mint and spices opening into a more powerful aroma of blackberry to finish by delicate nuances of chocolate and forest floor. The palate is a full body and the balance is attractive with tannins and acidity working together for different level of the mouth filling. The after taste is a punch of dark fruit flavor with peppery note in the finish.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Kosher Breede River 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Still very youthful, this wine has years of aging potential ahead of it. Initially brooding and secretive, decanting causes the wine to open up like old friends who have long been apart.
CW Syrah Lake County 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
Aromatically, the wine calls to mind snacks in grandpa’s easy chair, with notes of leather and cigar box, followed by big black cherries, blackberry jam and subtle hints of brown spice. In the mouth, the wine follows through with fine grained tannins with good weight and some fresh herbal notes (sage) on the palate. The finish puts a bow on things with vanilla and blueberries.
CW Syrah Menodcino 2016 375mL Bottle To Go
Well developed, this wine starts with deep leathery, dried fruit aromas come pouring out of the glass, leading the way to herbal aromas of basil and oregano. In the mouth, the wine has a lively acidity that keeps it fresh. On the palate, this wine has a medium-light body with are notes of spice (anise) and ripe plum. The finish is velvety smooth with lots of leather and red fruit.
CW Syrah Reserve Alder 2019 750ml Bottle To Go
The nose opens with an intense basket of mixed berries, vanilla and pastry dough. In the mouth, the wine is chewy and textured, with loads of dark fruit and hints of crunchberry. The wine rounds out with a long velvety finish, reminiscent of brown spice and pink peppercorn.
CW Port Wine Chazak 375mL Bottle To Go
Aromas of ripe plum, spices (cardamom & Cinnamon), cedar, Opulent rich attack, sweet mid pallet ending with lingering tannin
CW Red Blend Reserve Alder Springs 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
What a fun wine! The nose is full of lots of dark fruit - plum and blackberry aromas are woven together with notes of baking spice (cloves and cinnamon). In the mouth, vanilla, licorice spice, and hints of ginger, paint a vivid picture on a red plum and raspberry canvas. The supple texture of this wine’s medium-light body showcases a good structure and the experience come to a close with lots of vanilla on the finish.
CW De Chaunac Midsummer 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Playing by its own rules, this deeply colored red wine is best served well chilled. On the pour, you can see the playful spritz which sets the tone for a unique nose full of allspice, geranium, blackberries, and Crunchberries. In the mouth, the wine follows up with notes of pomegranate, black plum, fennel, anise and Wild Berry Pop-Tarts. The medium-light body is lifted by the texture of a mild mousse and is full of bright acidity balanced by just a hint of sweetness. The bubbles aid in providing a medium length, very clean finish.
CW Petite Sirah Paso Robles 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
The nose begins with notes of roasted cinnamon and cloves, opening into black plum and blackberry aromas. In the mouth, this wine is an explosion of jammy fruit, with loads of mouth-coating tannin and a rich, round mouthfeel and heavy body. The medium-length finish is all about fruit jam and black pepper.
CW Port 'Encore' 2017 500ml Bottle To Go
Port of Cabernet Franc. This wine is redolent with complex aromas of rum soaked raisins, dried plums, cinnamon, molasses, and aged tobacco. In the mouth, we are greeted with a precision-balanced sweetness and rich flavors of baking chocolate and and candied bell peppers. The finish is all about dried fruits and rich molasses.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Please note that "to-go" does not mean "open container". No alcohol is to be consumed in Hudson River Park. Food must be purchased with all alcohol orders.
233 West Street, New York, NY 10013