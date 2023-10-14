City Walk Pizza & Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Or carry out/ delivery! Fresh ingredients! Quality food services!
17 West Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431
