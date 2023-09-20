Wine & Beverages

Canned Cocktails

PM Mai Tai Can

$12.00Out of stock

PM Margarita Can

$12.00Out of stock

PM Negroni Can

$12.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi Zero

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Starry Zero

$4.00

Bubbly Lime

$4.00

Life Water

$4.00

To-Go Retail Wine Shop

Bottles To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc Lake County 2020 750mL Bottle To Go

$18.00
CW Chardonnay North Coast 2020 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Chardonnay North Coast 2020 750mL Bottle To Go

$26.00

In the glass, this wine forms a limpid pool of pale lemongrass. Coconut, buttercream frosting and vanilla aromas gently lift from the glass, followed by bright notes of lemon candies, evoking an image of a warm Sunday afternoon spent baking in the kitchen. On the palate, the wine follows through with a broad, mellow mouthfeel and hints of cake batter and lemon custard. A clean citrus finish leaves your wanting more.

CW Riesling Mills 2022 750ml Bottle To Go

$24.00

CW Roussanne Reserve 2021 750ml Bottle To Go

$30.00

CW Rose of Syrah Mendocino 2022 750mL Bottle To Go

$20.00
CW Tannat Reserve Dahlonega 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Tannat Reserve Dahlonega 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$32.00Out of stock

The wine is a true 100% Tannat from Dahlonega Plateau with rich flavors and texture. The appearance is inky and purple inviting you to take a sip. The wine has pleasant aromas of dark fruits with hints of tobacco and vanilla. These follow through on the palate with blackberry, plum, and currant leading to a leathery feeling in the mouth from big tannins and hints of sweet vanilla.

CW Grenache Syrah Reserve North Coast 2017 750mL Bottle To Go

$38.00

CW Sangiovese Dahlonega 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$30.00

CW Cabernet Franc Peach State 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$30.00

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$30.00

CW Pinot Noir Spring St 2021 750mL Bottle To Go

$30.00

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Griffin's Lair 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$38.00

CW Cabernet Sauvignon NYC 750ml Bottle To Go

$30.00

CW Gamay Noir Gamaphone 750ml Bottle To Go

$30.00

City Bubbles Bottle To Go

$22.00

CW Pink Bubbles Bottle To Go

$26.00

CW Sweet Bubbles Bottle To Go

$30.00

Bottle Packs

3 For 60 Pack

$60.00

12 Bottle Cases

CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Sip and See' 2019 750mL Case To Go

$216.00Out of stock

Fresh and fruit-forward with notes of peach and ripe citrus (and a hint of lemongrass), this refreshing wine pairs well with lighter fare like salad, feta, and melon. This wine pours a bright white gold in the glass, leading to flavors of grapefruit and white flowers on the palate. Enjoy with bluegrass, from Doc Watson to Jerry Douglas.

CW Chardonnay Tula Vista 2020 750mL Case To Go

CW Chardonnay Tula Vista 2020 750mL Case To Go

$280.80

In the glass, this wine forms a limpid pool of pale lemongrass. Coconut, buttercream frosting and vanilla aromas gently lift from the glass, followed by bright notes of lemon candies, evoking an image of a warm Sunday afternoon spent baking in the kitchen. On the palate, the wine follows through with a broad, mellow mouthfeel and hints of cake batter and lemon custard. A clean citrus finish leaves your wanting more.

CW Rose of Syrah Mendocino 2022 750mL Case To Go

$216.00

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2018 750mL Case To Go

$324.00

CW Cabernet Sauvignon NYC 750ml Case To Go

$324.00
CW Tannat Reserve Dahlonega 2018 750mL Case To Go

CW Tannat Reserve Dahlonega 2018 750mL Case To Go

$345.60

The wine is a true 100% Tannat from Dahlonega Plateau with rich flavors and texture. The appearance is inky and purple inviting you to take a sip. The wine has pleasant aromas of dark fruits with hints of tobacco and vanilla. These follow through on the palate with blackberry, plum, and currant leading to a leathery feeling in the mouth from big tannins and hints of sweet vanilla.