CW Tannat Reserve Dahlonega 2018 750mL Bottle

The wine is a true 100% Tannat from Dahlonega Plateau with rich flavors and texture. The appearance is inky and purple inviting you to take a sip. The wine has pleasant aromas of dark fruits with hints of tobacco and vanilla. These follow through on the palate with blackberry, plum, and currant leading to a leathery feeling in the mouth from big tannins and hints of sweet vanilla.