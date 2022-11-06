Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

City Winery - Boston

455 Reviews

$$

80 Beverly St

Boston, MA 02114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Retail Wine

CW Pink Bubbles Penedes 750ml Bottle To Go

$35.00

CW Sweet Bubbles Penedes 750ml Bottle To Go

$31.00
CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Wicked Good' Lake County 2020 750mL Bottle to Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Wicked Good' Lake County 2020 750mL Bottle to Go

$20.00

This 2019 'Wicked Good' Sauvignon Blanc uses grapes sourced from Lake County, California. Green apple, lime, grassy, high acidity, bright, crisp.

CW Riesling Montgomery Mills Finger Lakes 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$24.00Out of stock

CW Chardonnay 'Charles River' 2018 750ml Bottle To Go

$32.00

CW Chardonnay 'Lobster Trap' 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$32.00

CW Chardonnay Reserve Scopus 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$28.00

CW Chardonnay Chards of Glass Sonoma 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$70.00

CW Sweet White Midsummer Mendocino 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$20.00
CW Rose 'Rooftop' Menodcino 2019 750mL Bottle to Go

CW Rose 'Rooftop' Menodcino 2019 750mL Bottle to Go

$18.00

This refreshing rosé of syrah begins with grapes from Mendocino, CA. On the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of strawberries, watermelon, peony flowers, and a nuance of bubble gum.

CW Pinot Noir Spring Street American Red Wine 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$25.00

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$42.00

CW Pinot Noir Joseph Arthur Signature Durant 2017 750ml Bottle To Go

$55.00

CW Syrah Knit Alder Springs 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$25.00

CW Syrah Reserve Cuvee Alder 750mL Bottle To Go

$38.00

CW Cabernet Sauvignon NYC Cab American Red Wine 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$25.00

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Cuvee de L'Ouest Paso Robles 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$52.00

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Signature Bettinelli 2017 750ml Bottle To Go

$75.00

Bottle Packs

3 For 60

$60.00

3 For 50

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

If you would like to pick up your purchased wine, please reach out to charles@citywinery.com to coordinate an on site pick up time.

Location

80 Beverly St, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

Gallery
City Winery image
City Winery image
City Winery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ducali Pizzeria - North End
orange starNo Reviews
289 Causeway St. Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
orange starNo Reviews
40 Warren Street Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Alcove
orange star4.5 • 1,367
50 Lovejoy Wharf Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Boston Retail
orange star3.3 • 455
80 Beverly St Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )
orange star4.2 • 454
450 Commercial St Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Pier 6
orange starNo Reviews
1 8th Street Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
orange star4.5 • 29
209 Cambridge St Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston