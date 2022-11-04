Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Winery - Grand Central

89 East 42nd St, MC #16-17, 20B

New York, NY 10017

375ml Growlers To Go

CW Chardonnay 375ml Growler To Go

CW Chardonnay 375ml Growler To Go

$20.00

2020 grapes from Scopus Vineyard Sonoma, CA - Notes of vanilla, brioche, and pear with a round mouthfeel.

CW Sauvignon Blanc 375ml Growler To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc 375ml Growler To Go

$15.00

2021 grapes from California - Bright, fresh, and delightfully mouthwatering. Notes of grapefruit and ripe pineapple.

CW Rose of Pinot Noir 375ml Growler To Go

CW Rose of Pinot Noir 375ml Growler To Go

$15.00

2021 grapes from California - Vibrant and captivating. Aromas of peony petals, fresh strawberries, and watermelon jolly rancher.

CW Pinot Noir 375ml Growler To Go

CW Pinot Noir 375ml Growler To Go

$19.00

2020 grapes from Central Coast, CA - Bright and juicy. Notes of ripe strawberries, raspberry coulis and fresh, tart blackberries.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml Growler To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml Growler To Go

$19.00

2020 American Blend - Fruit-forward, fresh, and bright. Aromas of blackberries, plums, and violets, with a note of cigar tobacco.Fruit-forward, fresh, and bright. Aromas of blackberries, plums, and violets, with a note of cigar tobacco.'

750ml Growlers To Go

CW Chardonnay 750ml Growler To Go

CW Chardonnay 750ml Growler To Go

$34.00

2020 grapes from Scopus Vineyard Sonoma, CA - Notes of vanilla, brioche, and pear with a round mouthfeel.

CW Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Growler To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Growler To Go

$24.00

2021 grapes from California - Bright, fresh, and delightfully mouthwatering. Notes of grapefruit and ripe pineapple.

CW Rose of Pinot Noir 750ml Growler To Go

CW Rose of Pinot Noir 750ml Growler To Go

$24.00

2021 grapes from California - Vibrant and captivating. Aromas of peony petals, fresh strawberries, and watermelon jolly rancher.

CW Pinot Noir 750ml Growler To Go

CW Pinot Noir 750ml Growler To Go

$33.00

2020 grapes from Central Coast, CA - Bright and juicy. Notes of ripe strawberries, raspberry coulis and fresh, tart blackberries.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Growler To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Growler To Go

$33.00

2020 American Blend - Fruit-forward, fresh, and bright. Aromas of blackberries, plums, and violets, with a note of cigar tobacco.Fruit-forward, fresh, and bright. Aromas of blackberries, plums, and violets, with a note of cigar tobacco.'

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
By part-taking in our reusable bottle program, you are helping reduce the winemaking industry's carbon footprint while consuming great locally made wines. Every growler you return gives you a $5 credit towards your next purchase.

89 East 42nd St, MC #16-17, 20B, New York, NY 10017

