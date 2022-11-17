Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Winery - Grand Central

89 East 42nd St, MC #16-17, 20B

New York, NY 10017

375ml Growlers To Go

By part-taking in our reusable bottle program, you are helping reduce the winemaking industry's carbon footprint while consuming great locally made wines. Return your growler for a $5 credit towards your next purchase.
CW Chardonnay 375ml Growler To Go

CW Chardonnay 375ml Growler To Go

$20.00

2020 grapes from Scopus Vineyard Sonoma, CA - Notes of vanilla, brioche, and pear with a round mouthfeel.

CW Sauvignon Blanc 375ml Growler To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc 375ml Growler To Go

$15.00

2021 grapes from California - Bright, fresh, and delightfully mouthwatering. Notes of grapefruit and ripe pineapple.

CW Rose of Pinot Noir 375ml Growler To Go

CW Rose of Pinot Noir 375ml Growler To Go

$15.00

2021 grapes from California - Vibrant and captivating. Aromas of peony petals, fresh strawberries, and watermelon jolly rancher.

CW Pinot Noir 375ml Growler To Go

CW Pinot Noir 375ml Growler To Go

$19.00

2020 grapes from Central Coast, CA - Bright and juicy. Notes of ripe strawberries, raspberry coulis and fresh, tart blackberries.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml Growler To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml Growler To Go

$19.00

2020 American Blend - Fruit-forward, fresh, and bright. Aromas of blackberries, plums, and violets, with a note of cigar tobacco.Fruit-forward, fresh, and bright. Aromas of blackberries, plums, and violets, with a note of cigar tobacco.'

750ml Growlers To Go

CW Chardonnay 750ml Growler To Go

CW Chardonnay 750ml Growler To Go

$34.00

2020 grapes from Scopus Vineyard Sonoma, CA - Notes of vanilla, brioche, and pear with a round mouthfeel.

CW Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Growler To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Growler To Go

$24.00

2021 grapes from California - Bright, fresh, and delightfully mouthwatering. Notes of grapefruit and ripe pineapple.

CW Rose of Pinot Noir 750ml Growler To Go

CW Rose of Pinot Noir 750ml Growler To Go

$24.00

2021 grapes from California - Vibrant and captivating. Aromas of peony petals, fresh strawberries, and watermelon jolly rancher.

CW Pinot Noir 750ml Growler To Go

CW Pinot Noir 750ml Growler To Go

$33.00

2020 grapes from Central Coast, CA - Bright and juicy. Notes of ripe strawberries, raspberry coulis and fresh, tart blackberries.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Growler To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Growler To Go

$33.00

2020 American Blend - Fruit-forward, fresh, and bright. Aromas of blackberries, plums, and violets, with a note of cigar tobacco.Fruit-forward, fresh, and bright. Aromas of blackberries, plums, and violets, with a note of cigar tobacco.'

Single Bottles To Go

CW Riesling Pet-Nat Finger Lakes 2020 750 Bottle To Go

CW Riesling Pet-Nat Finger Lakes 2020 750 Bottle To Go

$29.00

Fizzy and full of bubbles, this wine is unmistakably Pét-Nat. Fresh Granny Smith apples and D’Anjou pears dominate the nose, joined with homemade sourdough bread and passionfruit notes, and followed by hints of caramel, chamomile and straw. In the mouth, the wine is very mellow, but balanced with a refreshing acidity.  The apples and pears come back around for a very long, fruity finish.

CW Chardonnay Reserve Scopus 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Chardonnay Reserve Scopus 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$32.00

A young wine bursting out of the glass with great freshness.  Citrus, white flower and pear puree aromas abound in the nose.  Palate has delightful acidity but has also a round mid palate, full of honey crisp apple flavor and spices coming from the oak.  The finish is refreshing and long.

CW Chardonnay Philip Glass 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Chardonnay Philip Glass 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$70.00

Aromatically, this wine leaps from the glass with an intense nose of vanilla beans and brioche layered with honeysuckle and hints of tropical fruit. The fruit comes to the forefront in the mouth, coupled with a rich, voluminous mouthfeel. Crisp white peaches, apricots and summer flowers dance on the tongue with hints of decadent vanilla and honey pastries. The finish is long and lingering with notes of nutmeg and toasted bread.

CW L'Orange Picpoul 2021 500ml Bottle To Go

CW L'Orange Picpoul 2021 500ml Bottle To Go

$25.00

Calling to mind all the aromas of Autumn, this wine explodes with aromas of mulching leaves, pumpkin pie, fresh squash.  This character follows through into the mouth, where it is joined by a thread of citrus and a surprisingly fresh acidity that holds together a weighty, textured mouthfeel.  The finish long and mineral / citrus.

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 Bottle 750mL To Go

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 Bottle 750mL To Go

$45.00

Opening with a classic Pinot nose, this wine has a lot going on aromatically. Notes of ripe cherry, fresh red plums and dried strawberries are joined by a delicate lace of Herbes de Provence, forest floor and porcini mushrooms. Mouth coating and round, the tannins are very refined and supple. In the mouth, we find notes of fruit compote and vanilla, with hints of tarragon. The wine finishes with a burst of bright cherry and cleans out nicely.

CW Syrah Reserve Alder 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$45.00

The nose opens with an intense basket of mixed berries, vanilla and pastry dough.  In the mouth, the wine is chewy and textured, with loads of dark fruit and hints of crunchberry.  The wine rounds out with a long velvety finish, reminiscent of brown spice and pink peppercorn.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli 2017 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli 2017 750mL Bottle To Go

$75.00

The City Winery Signature Series is an exclusive collection of our finest wines with label artwork designed by acclaimed artists. Our debut collection is Portraits in Jazz by William Horberg, benefiting the Creative Music Studio

CW Port 'Encore' 2017 500ml Bottle To Go

CW Port 'Encore' 2017 500ml Bottle To Go

$35.00

Port of Cabernet Franc. This wine is redolent with complex aromas of rum soaked raisins, dried plums, cinnamon, molasses, and aged tobacco. In the mouth, we are greeted with a precision-balanced sweetness and rich flavors of baking chocolate and and candied bell peppers. The finish is all about dried fruits and rich molasses.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
By part-taking in our reusable bottle program, you are helping reduce the winemaking industry's carbon footprint while consuming great locally made wines. Every growler you return gives you a $5 credit towards your next purchase.

89 East 42nd St, MC #16-17, 20B, New York, NY 10017

