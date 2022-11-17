City Winery - Grand Central

CW Chardonnay Philip Glass 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$70.00

Aromatically, this wine leaps from the glass with an intense nose of vanilla beans and brioche layered with honeysuckle and hints of tropical fruit. The fruit comes to the forefront in the mouth, coupled with a rich, voluminous mouthfeel. Crisp white peaches, apricots and summer flowers dance on the tongue with hints of decadent vanilla and honey pastries. The finish is long and lingering with notes of nutmeg and toasted bread.