City Winery - Hudson Valley
2,162 Reviews
$$
23 Factory St
Montgomery, NY 12549
Happy Hour Food
Hummus HH
garbanzo beans / extra virgin olive oil / pita / sun-dried tomato / chili oil - vegetarian
Crispy Tofu Bites HH
ginger balsamic reduction / cilantro pesto - vegan and gluten free
Spicy Whipped Feta HH
calabrian chili / olive tapenade / extra virgin olive oil / grilled pita - vegetarian
Tater Tots HH
cheddar / chives / smoked jalapeño ranch - vegetarian and gluten free
Grilled Polenta HH
chimichurri / parmesan - vegetarian and gluten free
Pizza Of The Day HH
chef's seasonal selection
Single Bottles To Go
CW Sauvignon Blanc Lake County 2021 750ml Bottle To Go
This wine opens with bright, grassy/boxwood notes and a ripe passion fruit aroma. In the mouth, the wine is very crisp and bright, full of tropical and musky notes, with lots of lychee. Overall, this wine is very clean and refreshing, with a long finish, reminiscent of fresh squeezed lemonade.
CW Chardonnay Reserve Sonoma 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go
A young wine bursting out of the glass with great freshness. Citrus, white flower and pear puree aromas abound in the nose. Palate has delightful acidity but has also a round mid palate, full of honey crisp apple flavor and spices coming from the oak. The finish is refreshing and long.
CW Chardonnay Tula Vista 2020 750mL Bottle To Go
In the glass, this wine forms a limpid pool of pale lemongrass. Coconut, buttercream frosting and vanilla aromas gently lift from the glass, followed by bright notes of lemon candies, evoking an image of a warm Sunday afternoon spent baking in the kitchen. On the palate, the wine follows through with a broad, mellow mouthfeel and hints of cake batter and lemon custard. A clean citrus finish leaves your wanting more.
CW Riesling Dessert Finger Lakes Bottle (375mL) To Go
Exuberant aromas of white flowers and stone fruits with a hint of citrus flavours. The palate delivers the fresh grapes flavor in abundance, with a touch of clementine orange. Bright and smooth mouth-feel adding a nice volume to the mid-palate. The finish is dry and long with lingering citrus aromas. Very fresh with a delicate nose of “muscat”
CW Riesling Kosher 2018 Mendocino Bottle (750mL) To Go
The aging on the lees gave to the wine a mix flavor of citrus and toasted bread with delicate white flowers note. The palate is evolving from a first impression of savoury note to a citrus mid palate and finally to finish with a smooth honey feeling.
CW Riesling Montgomery Mills 2021 750ml Bottle To Go
On the nose, the wine is very complex, with notes of kumquat, buddha’s hand citron, gooseberry, pear, honey and lavender. The mouth has a bright acidity, precisely balanced by the ghost of sweetness and hints of stone fruit and warm honey. The finish is a long and drawn-out affair, reminiscent of sour candies and tropical fruit.
CW Riesling Pet-Nat Finger Lakes 2020 750 Bottle To Go
Fizzy and full of bubbles, this wine is unmistakably Pét-Nat. Fresh Granny Smith apples and D’Anjou pears dominate the nose, joined with homemade sourdough bread and passionfruit notes, and followed by hints of caramel, chamomile and straw. In the mouth, the wine is very mellow, but balanced with a refreshing acidity. The apples and pears come back around for a very long, fruity finish.
CW Roussanne Reserve Alder Springs 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go
CW White Blend Midsummer 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Simply bursting with floral and fruity aromas, this wine has an incredible nose. Orange blossom, white peach, dried apricots, and white raisins all leap out of the glass. In the mouth, the nose is followed by complex floral notes and hints of orange marmalade. This wine has a rich body with a well balanced sweetness and a long, smooth finish.
CW Chardonnay Philip Glass 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Aromatically, this wine leaps from the glass with an intense nose of vanilla beans and brioche layered with honeysuckle and hints of tropical fruit. The fruit comes to the forefront in the mouth, coupled with a rich, voluminous mouthfeel. Crisp white peaches, apricots and summer flowers dance on the tongue with hints of decadent vanilla and honey pastries. The finish is long and lingering with notes of nutmeg and toasted bread.
CW L'Orange Picpoul 2021 500ml Bottle To Go
Calling to mind all the aromas of Autumn, this wine explodes with aromas of mulching leaves, pumpkin pie, fresh squash. This character follows through into the mouth, where it is joined by a thread of citrus and a surprisingly fresh acidity that holds together a weighty, textured mouthfeel. The finish long and mineral / citrus.
CW Rose of Pinot Noir California 2021 750mL Bottle To Go
The first thing to notice about this wine is it’s strawberry pink color. On the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries. This is followed by some beautiful tropical notes of guava and pineapple. The palate is crisp, fresh and dry with a little bit of structure that will allow this wine to hold up to food. In the mouth, there is a combination of kiwi, watermelon and more strawberry that lingers on in a clean, fresh finish with notes of vanilla sugar and honeysuckle.
CW Rose of Pinot Noir Pet Nat Griffin 2020 750ml Bottle To Go
Evidenced by its vibrant fuchsia color, this wine is carefree fun in a bottle. Gushing with fresh and bright aromas - grapefruit, blood orange, guava, rose petals - the wine invites you to relax and enjoy the day. If you listen closely, the fine bubbles seem to whisper “there’s nothing that can’t wait until tomorrow.” In the mouth, the wine is fresh and bright with a creamy mousse. As the fresh citrus finish fades away, you can feel it take your worries with it.
CW Pinot Noir 'Spring Street' 2020 Bottle (750mL) To Go
This wine greets you with impressive aromas of baking spice, wild strawberry jam, crispy smoked pork and an herbaceous note of fennel. In the mouth, the wine opens into a full basket of summer fruits - red plums, cherries and raspberries - with delicate hints of smoked paprika and a very soft, plush mouthfeel. The finish comes back around with a nice savory character and silky texture, with some subtle earthy tones and hints of rosemary and sage.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'NYC Cab' 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go
Ruby color. Aroma of dark fruit and violets with a touch of brown tobacco. The mouthfeel is smooth with a rich mid-body framed by gentle tannin but good grip on the finish. Flavors of caramel and a touch of black pepper in the finish.
City Winery Cabernet Sauvignon California 2017 1.5L Bottle To Go
Classic Cab Sauv aromas of dark fruit and violets. A smooth mouthfeel and gentle tannins in the mouth make this a very approachable Cab Sauv full of dark plum and blackberry, with hints of caramel and black pepper on the finish.
CW Port Wine Bottle (375mL) To Go
Aromas of ripe plum, spices (cardamom & Cinnamon), cedar, Opulent rich attack, sweet mid pallet ending with lingering tannin
CW Mourvedre Alder Springs 2018 Bottle (750mL) To Go
Rustic & enticing. Notes of black cherries, white pepper, roasted meat & licorice.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Paso Cuvee de'Louest 2018 Bottle (750mL) To Go
Aromas of cardamom and liquorice invite you into this big, juicy Cab. The wine starts out very bright and fruit-forward. Leading with a lively acidity that attacks the tongue with flavors of ripe blueberries and blackberries, the wine then crescendos into a big, beefy mid-pallet, rich with gamy, meaty flavors with some oak spice. This wine stays with you entering a lingering finish with bright tannins. Inviting, approachable, and complex, this wine has aging capacity, but can also be enjoyed sooner rather than later.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve de'Louest Napa 2018 750ml Bottle To Go
The wine opens with aromas of perfectly ripe bing cherry, layered on top of grilled bread, with notes of licorice and black currant, followed by a subtle hint of dried herbs. In the mouth, this wine is incredibly plush, with a dense concentration and big tannin and long length felt from the front of your teeth to the back of the palate. The finish is long and smooth with notes of fruit leather and black cherries.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Kosher Breede River 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Still very youthful, this wine has years of aging potential ahead of it. Initially brooding and secretive, decanting causes the wine to open up like old friends who have long been apart.
CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go
Opening with a classic Pinot nose, this wine has a lot going on aromatically. Notes of ripe cherry, fresh red plums and dried strawberries are joined by a delicate lace of Herbes de Provence, forest floor and porcini mushrooms. Mouth coating and round, the tannins are very refined and supple. In the mouth, we find notes of fruit compote and vanilla, with hints of tarragon. The wine finishes with a burst of bright cherry and cleans out nicely.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli 2017 Bottle (750mL) To Go
CW Pinot Noir Signature Series Durant 2017 750mL Bottle To Go
Smoked cherries. White pepper. Chicharrones. Sage. Mushrooms. A frenzied storm of aromas bound from the glass demanding your attention. This wine embodies complexity. After the first glass, you feel like you’ve just met. Flint, steel, plum.
CW Syrah Reserve Alder Springs 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
CW Pinot Noir Au Naturel 2020 750mL Bottle To Go
Impossibly fruity, this wine has an incredible nose of ripe cherries and warm blackberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream. On the palate the bright fruit core is joined by notes of pastry dough and brown spice. Well structured and chewy, the wine is a delight in the mouth. The long, smooth finish is all berries and tobacco.
CW Pinot Noir Cuvee Griffin 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
CW Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee Durant 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
This wine is friendly, deep and full of layers. Opening with punchy notes of rose water and gardenias, the wine quickly evolves into rich, warm aromas - currants, licorice, molasses and dried figs. In the mouth, the wine is well balanced with good weight and clean acidity that combine into a silky texture, followed by notes of cherry pie filling, raspberry jam and smoked paprika. The savory finish is drawn out with notes of white pepper, anise seed and culinary herbs.
CW Cabernet Franc Au Naturel 2020 750ml Bottle To Go
Complex and moody, this wine is different every time you return to the glass. The aroma is a mix of tea leaves, kalamata olives, cranberries, prunes and forest underbrush. In the mouth, the wine is full of cranberries, sour cherries, culinary herbs and pink peppercorn. On the lighter side, the mouthfeel is more driven by acid than tannin. The finish is bright cherries up front and it slowly fades to peppercorns.
CW Grenache Reserve Alder Springs 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
This wine is drinking fantastically right now. This light garnet colored wine leaps from the glass with bright fresh red fruit aromas of cranberries and candied cherries, with subtle hints of violet and blueberry. On the palate, the wine becomes more interesting, flashing a spicy, slightly meaty complexity with a medium body that is bigger and more textured than the color hinted at. A very long, fruity finish brings the wine full circle and leaves you wanting more.
CW Syrah Lake County 2019 750ml Bottle To Go
The nose opens with notes of vanilla cookies, plums, olive tapenade and cured meats. In the mouth, we are greeted by rich blackberries and fruit leather, joined by a marinara-like medley of roasted tomatoes, fresh herbs (oregano, basil) and olives. The mouthfeel is robust and chewy, with great structure and moderate acidity. The finish is long and confectionary, with loads of vanilla cookies, red raspberries and black currants.
CW Syrah Menodcino 2016 375mL Bottle To Go
Well developed, this wine starts with deep leathery, dried fruit aromas come pouring out of the glass, leading the way to herbal aromas of basil and oregano. In the mouth, the wine has a lively acidity that keeps it fresh. On the palate, this wine has a medium-light body with are notes of spice (anise) and ripe plum. The finish is velvety smooth with lots of leather and red fruit.
CW Syrah Reserve Alder 2019 750ml Bottle To Go
The nose opens with an intense basket of mixed berries, vanilla and pastry dough. In the mouth, the wine is chewy and textured, with loads of dark fruit and hints of crunchberry. The wine rounds out with a long velvety finish, reminiscent of brown spice and pink peppercorn.
CW Red Blend Reserve Alder Springs 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
What a fun wine! The nose is full of lots of dark fruit - plum and blackberry aromas are woven together with notes of baking spice (cloves and cinnamon). In the mouth, vanilla, licorice spice, and hints of ginger, paint a vivid picture on a red plum and raspberry canvas. The supple texture of this wine’s medium-light body showcases a good structure and the experience come to a close with lots of vanilla on the finish.
CW De Chaunac Midsummer 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Playing by its own rules, this deeply colored red wine is best served well chilled. On the pour, you can see the playful spritz which sets the tone for a unique nose full of allspice, geranium, blackberries, and Crunchberries. In the mouth, the wine follows up with notes of pomegranate, black plum, fennel, anise and Wild Berry Pop-Tarts. The medium-light body is lifted by the texture of a mild mousse and is full of bright acidity balanced by just a hint of sweetness. The bubbles aid in providing a medium length, very clean finish.
CW Petite Sirah Paso Robles 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
The nose begins with notes of roasted cinnamon and cloves, opening into black plum and blackberry aromas. In the mouth, this wine is an explosion of jammy fruit, with loads of mouth-coating tannin and a rich, round mouthfeel and heavy body. The medium-length finish is all about fruit jam and black pepper.
CW Cabernet Franc Reserve Alder Springs 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
This wine in two words: Intensity and Concentration. On the nose, this wine explodes with fresh jalapeño, dark chocolate and blackberry jam. In the mouth, the wine is all Black Forest Cake and blackpepper spice with a rich, chewy texture. The finish is supremely long and fruity. I think I’ll have another glass…
CW Port 'Encore' 2017 500ml Bottle To Go
Port of Cabernet Franc. This wine is redolent with complex aromas of rum soaked raisins, dried plums, cinnamon, molasses, and aged tobacco. In the mouth, we are greeted with a precision-balanced sweetness and rich flavors of baking chocolate and and candied bell peppers. The finish is all about dried fruits and rich molasses.
Bottle Pack Deals
Full Cases To Go
CW Sauvignon Blanc Lake County 2021 750ml Case To Go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
23 Factory St, Montgomery, NY 12549