CW Rose of Pinot Noir California 2021 750mL Bottle To Go

$20.00

The first thing to notice about this wine is it’s strawberry pink color. On the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries. This is followed by some beautiful tropical notes of guava and pineapple. The palate is crisp, fresh and dry with a little bit of structure that will allow this wine to hold up to food. In the mouth, there is a combination of kiwi, watermelon and more strawberry that lingers on in a clean, fresh finish with notes of vanilla sugar and honeysuckle.