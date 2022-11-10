Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Winery - Nashville

1,539 Reviews

$$

609 LAFAYETTE STREET

Nashville, TN 37203

Order Again

Single Bottles To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc '615' Lake County 2020 Bottle (750mL) To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc '615' Lake County 2020 Bottle (750mL) To Go

$21.00

Bursting with bright candied grapefruit. The stainless steel fermentation ensured a clean and crisp finish on this wine. Slight hints of vanilla through the finish, but the refreshing elements are undeniable in this wine.

CW Chardonnay 'Centennial' Poseidon Vineyard 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go

CW Chardonnay 'Centennial' Poseidon Vineyard 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go

$26.00

Bursting with bright lemon pith and ginger candy, this is not your typical Carneros Chardonnay. Reminiscent of a Chablis style, this Chardonnay is all about youth and vibrance. A well rounded mouthfeel will carry you through a country dinner, with none of the heftiness of your stereotypical Chardonnay.

CW Rose of Syrah Mendocino 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Rose of Syrah Mendocino 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$20.00

The first thing to notice about this wine is it’s strawberry pink color.  On the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries.  This is followed by some beautiful tropical notes of guava and pineapple.  The palate is crisp, fresh and dry with a little bit of structure that will allow this wine to hold up to food.  In the mouth, there is a combination of kiwi, watermelon and more strawberry that lingers on in a clean, fresh finish with notes of vanilla sugar and honeysuckle.

CW Roussanne Reserve 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Roussanne Reserve 750mL Bottle To Go

$36.00
CW White Blend Midsummer 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW White Blend Midsummer 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$20.00

Simply bursting with floral and fruity aromas, this wine has an incredible nose. Orange blossom, white peach, dried apricots, and white raisins all leap out of the glass. In the mouth, the nose is followed by complex floral notes and hints of orange marmalade. This wine has a rich body with a well balanced sweetness and a long, smooth finish.

CW Grenache 'Grand Ole' Mendocino 2018 Bottle (750mL) To Go

CW Grenache 'Grand Ole' Mendocino 2018 Bottle (750mL) To Go

$32.00

This electric Grenache is a vibrant and tannic selection. Time in the barrel has balanced out the medium-bodied presence with just the right amount of spice. Take advantage of the tannin presence and pair this with all of your favorite big foods.

CW Syrah 'Smoky Mountain' Alder Springs 2018 Bottle (750mL) To Go

CW Syrah 'Smoky Mountain' Alder Springs 2018 Bottle (750mL) To Go

$36.00

This big and bold Syrah is ripe with fruit. With plenty of bright violet on the nose, the synergy between the nose and the mouth carry spiced plum and cassis across the finish. Mendocino county, as always, delivers bright acidity ensuring you don’t get lost in the hefty qualities of this wine.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Big City Cab' Thurtle Vineyard 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go

$26.00
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Old Thoroughbred 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Old Thoroughbred 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$36.00

Rich with lush and sturdy fruit, this whiskey barrel-aged isn’t a shy one. Vanilla, spice and whiskey flair are contributed by American oak, previously occupied by brilliant Tennessee Whiskey. The charred quality of the wood acts as a natural filter, ensuring this wine is clean and hefty. A favorite of the winemaker.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Signature Bettinelli Bottle (750mL) To Go

$75.00
CW Pinot Noir Spring St 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

CW Pinot Noir Spring St 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$28.00

Lush aromas of baked fruits and a spiced finish. Rich flavors of raisin desserts with opulent and dark fruits. After a bold first impression, the wine shows itself out with a clean, weighty finish.

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee Justice 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee Justice 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$42.00

Beautiful lush ruby color indicative of the whole cluster treatment. Aromatics of violets, and blueberry pie. Medium bodied with gentle tannin and acid. Flavors of rich red fruit and vanilla. An adventure on its own, but beautiful when paired with delicious foods.

CW De Chaunac Midsummer 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW De Chaunac Midsummer 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$20.00

Playing by its own rules, this deeply colored red wine is best served well chilled. On the pour, you can see the playful spritz which sets the tone for a unique nose full of allspice, geranium, blackberries, and Crunchberries. In the mouth, the wine follows up with notes of pomegranate, black plum, fennel, anise and Wild Berry Pop-Tarts. The medium-light body is lifted by the texture of a mild mousse and is full of bright acidity balanced by just a hint of sweetness. The bubbles aid in providing a medium length, very clean finish.

Full Cases To Go

CW Cotes du Country 2017 750mL Case To Go

$280.80
City Winery Chardonnay 'Centennial' Poseidon Vineyard 2019 750mL Case To Go

City Winery Chardonnay 'Centennial' Poseidon Vineyard 2019 750mL Case To Go

$280.80

$280.80

Bursting with bright lemon pith and ginger candy, this is not your typical Carneros Chardonnay. Reminiscent of a Chablis style, this Chardonnay is all about youth and vibrance. A well rounded mouthfeel will carry you through a country dinner, with none of the heftiness of your stereotypical Chardonnay.

CW Rose of Syrah Mendocino 2019 750mL Case To Go

CW Rose of Syrah Mendocino 2019 750mL Case To Go

$216.00

$216.00

The first thing to notice about this wine is it’s strawberry pink color.  On the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries.  This is followed by some beautiful tropical notes of guava and pineapple.  The palate is crisp, fresh and dry with a little bit of structure that will allow this wine to hold up to food.  In the mouth, there is a combination of kiwi, watermelon and more strawberry that lingers on in a clean, fresh finish with notes of vanilla sugar and honeysuckle.

City Winery Grenache 'Grand Ole' Mendocino 2018 Case (750mL) To Go

City Winery Grenache 'Grand Ole' Mendocino 2018 Case (750mL) To Go

$345.60

$345.60

This electric Grenache is a vibrant and tannic selection. Time in the barrel has balanced out the medium-bodied presence with just the right amount of spice. Take advantage of the tannin presence and pair this with all of your favorite big foods.

City Winery Syrah 'Smoky Mountain' Alder Springs 2018 Case (750mL) To Go

City Winery Syrah 'Smoky Mountain' Alder Springs 2018 Case (750mL) To Go

$388.80

$388.80

This big and bold Syrah is ripe with fruit. With plenty of bright violet on the nose, the synergy between the nose and the mouth carry spiced plum and cassis across the finish. Mendocino county, as always, delivers bright acidity ensuring you don’t get lost in the hefty qualities of this wine.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Old Thoroughbred 2019 750ml Case To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Old Thoroughbred 2019 750ml Case To Go

$36.00

$36.00

Rich with lush and sturdy fruit, this whiskey barrel-aged isn’t a shy one. Vanilla, spice and whiskey flair are contributed by American oak, previously occupied by brilliant Tennessee Whiskey. The charred quality of the wood acts as a natural filter, ensuring this wine is clean and hefty. A favorite of the winemaker.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Big City Cab' Thurtle Vineyard 2019 Case (750mL) To Go

$280.80
CW Pinot Noir Spring St 2019 750ml Case To Go

CW Pinot Noir Spring St 2019 750ml Case To Go

$28.00

$28.00

Lush aromas of baked fruits and a spiced finish. Rich flavors of raisin desserts with opulent and dark fruits. After a bold first impression, the wine shows itself out with a clean, weighty finish.

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee Justice 2019 750ml CASE To Go

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee Justice 2019 750ml CASE To Go

$42.00

$42.00

Beautiful lush ruby color indicative of the whole cluster treatment. Aromatics of violets, and blueberry pie. Medium bodied with gentle tannin and acid. Flavors of rich red fruit and vanilla. An adventure on its own, but beautiful when paired with delicious foods.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

