Bars & Lounges
American

City Winery - Rockefeller Pop Up

review star

No reviews yet

45 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10020

Order Again

1L Growlers and Bottles

City Bubbles Cava 750mL Bottle

City Bubbles Cava 750mL Bottle

$52.00

CW Pink Bubbles 750ml Bottle

$56.00Out of stock

Naraven Brut Pink Bubbles 750ml Bottle

$56.00

CW Sweet Bubbles 750ml Bottle

$56.00Out of stock

Casteller Cava 750ml Bottle

$52.00Out of stock

CW Sauvignon Blanc Tap 1L Growler

$63.00Out of stock

CW Chardonnay Tap 1L Growler

$63.00Out of stock

CW Riesling Tap 1L Growler

$63.00Out of stock

CW Rose Tap 1L Growler

$63.00Out of stock

CW Rhone Blend Tap 1L Growler

$73.00Out of stock

CW Pinot Noir Tap 1L Growler

$68.00Out of stock

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Tap 1L Growler

$68.00Out of stock

CW Syrah Tap 1L Growler

$68.00Out of stock

CW Merlot Tap 1L Growler

$68.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Mulled Wine

$16.00Out of stock

Spiked Mulled Cider

$15.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$14.00Out of stock

Mulled Cider

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Coffee

$8.00

Tea

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Aqua Panna Natural Mineral Water 500 mL

Aqua Panna Natural Mineral Water 500 mL

$4.00
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water 500 mL

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water 500 mL

$4.00Out of stock

S. Pellegrino Lemonata

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Food Offerings

Assorted Chips

Assorted Chips

$2.00

Honey Roasted Mixed Nuts

Honey Roasted Mixed Nuts

$8.00
Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$8.00
Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

cannellini beans / extra virgin olive oil

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$14.00
Meat and Cheese Combo

Meat and Cheese Combo

$18.00

An assortment of meats and cheeses with nuts, jams and mustards

Tomato + Mozzarella

$14.00

Dome Season

Cheese and Charcuterie

$24.00

Quinoa Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Hummus

$9.00

Greek Cous Cous Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Ciliegine Mozzarella and Pesto Tomato Salad

$14.00

Seafood Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.00

Cheese

$14.00

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Retail Wine

CW Mourvedre Alder Springs 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$38.00

CW Red Blend Reserve 2019 750ml Bottle To Go

$42.00

City Winery 3 for $50 Pack

$50.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020

