Bars & Lounges
American
City Winery - Rockefeller Pop Up
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller - 30 Rockefeller Plaza Concourse level
No Reviews
30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level NY, NY 10112
View restaurant