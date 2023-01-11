Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tejon Eatery Colorado Springs

10 Reviews

$$

19 North Tejon

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Big City Southern Deli

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

marble rye, country mustard, pickles (upgrade to Rueben Style)

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$17.00

salami, coppa, ham, prosciutto, provolone, banana peppers, LTO, O&V, garlic aioli

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.00

LTO, bacon, swiss cheese, country bread, pesto aioli

BLTA Sandwich

$13.00

avocado, jack cheese, sourdough bread, tarragon mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00Out of stock

provolone, caramelized onions, garlic herb butter, baguette

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$17.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Half BLTA And Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side Green Salad

$4.00

Chips

$1.50Out of stock

1 Meat Plate

$18.00

1 Side, 1 Sauce, Texas Toast

2 Meat Plate

$28.00

2 sides, 2 sauce, white bread

Family Platter

$50.00

all meats, all sides, sauces and white bread

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$17.00

potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, spicy Texas BBQ

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.00

cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, Kanas City BBQ

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Soda

$3.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad .

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

carrots, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, balsamic dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$9.00

parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy lemon garlic dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, chick peas, lemon dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, black beans, tomato, corn, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, jalapeno ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Soda

$3.00

BurgerBomb

Raton Pass

$14.00

Chorizo and pepper jack stuffed burger patty, topped with fire roasted salsa and sunny side up egg on a Hawaiian roll

All American

$13.00

Bacon and American cheese stuffed burger patty, topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard and mayo

The Colorado

$14.00

Hatch chili and cheddar stuffed burger, topped with smoked pulled pork, crispy fried onions, on a Hawaiian roll

B.B.C.

$14.00

1/2 lb Burger stuffed with bacon & bleu cheese. Topped with

Forager

$14.00

1/2 lb. Burger stuffed with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Topped with...

1/2 lb beef patter

$11.00

Impossible Burger

$11.00

Kid Burger And Fries

$9.00

Crispy Chick

Fish & Chips

$13.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$7.00
Chicken & Waffles Basket

Chicken & Waffles Basket

$18.00

mayo & pickles

Asian Sandwich Basket

$17.00

kimchi, sesame yuzu aioli served with fries

Jerk Sandwich Basket

$17.00

pineapple coleslaw, creamy pickapeppa sauce served with fries

Ranch Sandwich Basket

$18.00

bacon, LTO, ranch dressing served with fries

Classic Sandwich Basket

Classic Sandwich Basket

$15.00

mayo & pickles served with fries

Asian Sandwich

$15.00

kimchi, sesame yuzu aioli

Jerk Sandwich

$15.00

pineapple coleslaw, creamy pickapeppa sauce

Ranch Sandwich

$16.00

bacon, LTO, ranch dressing

Classic Sandwich

$13.00

mayo & pickles

8pc Wings

8pc Wings

$14.00

served with carrots & celery

3 pc Tenders

$9.00

breaded white meat

3 pc Tenders Basket
$11.00

3 pc Tenders Basket

$11.00
Kids 2pc Nuggets & Fries
$6.00

Kids 2pc Nuggets & Fries

$6.00

Additional Sauce

$0.50

Kids 2pc Nugget & Fries

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Sam's Dessert Counter

Mountain Air

$9.00Out of stock

kale, spinach, green apple, lemon, cucumber, celery

Red Rocks

$9.00Out of stock

beets, ginger, red apple, blood orange

Colorado Sunrise

$9.00Out of stock

carrot, orange, turmeric, pineapple, lemon, ginger

Wheatgrass Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Rocky Ford Refresher

$9.00Out of stock

watermelon, mint, cucumber

Big Foot

Big Foot

$10.00

banana, peanut butter, cacao, hemp seed, almond milk, chocolate vegan protein

Rocky Mountain High

Rocky Mountain High

$10.00

kale, spinach, spirulina, coconut yogurt, coconut milk, banana, vegan powder

Alpine Energizer

Alpine Energizer

$10.00

matcha tea powder, blueberries, spinach, chia seeds, banana, agave, oat milk

Power Me Up

Power Me Up

$10.00

avocado, acai berries, cherries, cashews, flax seeds, almond milk, vegan protein

Island Getaway

Island Getaway

$10.00

orange, mango, pineapple, coconut yogurt, coconut milk

Pikes Peach

$10.00

Alpine Berry

$10.00

Chocolate Shake

$9.00

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Strawberry Shake

$9.00

Build Your Own Shake

$9.00

Butter Pecan

$4.00+

Chocolate

$4.00+

Espresso

$4.00+

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.00+Out of stock

Raspberry Sorbet

$4.00+

Rocky Road

$4.00+

Strawberry

$4.00+

Vanilla

$4.00+

Cookies & Cream

$4.00+Out of stock

Peppermint Stick

$4.00+

Non Dairy Peanut Butter Chocolate

$4.00+

Pop Rocks

$4.00+

Party Animal

$4.00+

Banana Split

$10.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Sam's Favorite

$9.00

Build You Own

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Black And White Cookie

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Coke Float

$7.00

Cherry Coke Float

$7.00

Orange Float

$7.00

Gummy Bears LB

$18.99

Jelly Beans LB

$18.99

Kit Kat

$3.00

M&Ms LB

$18.99

Reeses PB Cups

$3.00

Skittles LB

$18.99

Sour Patch Kids LB

$18.99

Smarties LB

$18.99

Sour Patch Kids LB

$18.99

Red Hots LB

$18.99

Gummy Cola Bottles LB

$18.99

Mini Charleston Chews LB

$18.99

Abba Zaba

$3.00

Cracker Jacks

$3.00

Lg Charleston Chews

$3.00

Black And White Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Soda

$3.00

Bōl

Chicken Pot Stickers

$9.00

Pork Gyoza

$9.00
Shrimp and Pork Sumai
$10.00

Shrimp and Pork Sumai

$10.00

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Cheese Rangoon

$9.00

Miso Ramen

$14.00

tofu, bean sprouts, shiitake mushroom, scallions, pickled daikon, bonito flakes

Tonkatsu Ramen

$16.00

bok choy, chashu, shoyu tamago, scallions, nori, bamboo, togarashi

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

$16.00

coconut milk, cilantro, edamame, chili bomb, sesame seeds, fresh daikon

Rice Noodle Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Soda

$3.00

Mac Out

Original Mac

Original Mac

$9.00

4 cheese blend

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$10.00

bacon, cheddar, scallion, sour cream

Pulled Pork Mac

Pulled Pork Mac

$12.00

crispy onions, provolone, pickled jalapenos, BBQ

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.00

blue cheese, frank's hot sauce, celery

Carne Asada Mac

Carne Asada Mac

$14.00

cilantro, pico de gallo, queso fresco, valentine hot sauce

Kids Mac & Fries

$7.00
Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$7.00
Loaded

Loaded

$8.00

bacon, cheddar, scallion, sour cream

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.00

crispy onions, provolone, pickled jalapenos, BBQ

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

blue cheese, frank's hot sauce, celery

Carne Asada

$11.00

cilantro, pico de gallo, queso fresco, valentine hot sauce

Plain Tots

$7.00

Soda

$3.00

5 Star BBQ

1 Meat Plate

$18.00

1 Side, 1 Sauce, Texas Toast

2 Meat Plate

$28.00

2 sides, 2 sauce, white bread

Family Platter

$50.00

all meats, all sides, sauces and white bread

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$17.00

potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, spicy Texas BBQ

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.00

cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, Kanas City BBQ

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Soda

$3.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad .

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine. Drink. Discover. A culinary experience unlike any other with 9 restaurants, 2 full bars, and the new home of the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum! Tejon Eatery is a food-lover's dream!

Website

Location

19 North Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

