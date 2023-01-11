Tejon Eatery Colorado Springs
10 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Dine. Drink. Discover. A culinary experience unlike any other with 9 restaurants, 2 full bars, and the new home of the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum! Tejon Eatery is a food-lover's dream!
19 North Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
