City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

CHEF SERIES: Brunch AF - Chef Vince Paredes from The Farmhouse

$100.00 Out of stock

October 25th @ 6pm w/ Chef Vince Paredes from The Farmhouse Our 21st and final Chef Table Dining Experience of the season will feature Breakfast for Dinner!!! This dinner will feature special Cocktails and Beer as part of the experience. Gratuity is included already in the price of the ticket. Reserve your seat today. "Pick-up" times do not matter. The event is on 10/25/22. Please arrive between 5:50-6p to be seated. We will use your last name at check in. Additional info will be emailed out 5 days before the event. Use SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together.