American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

504 Reviews

$$

1740 Holmes St.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Popular Items

RAD AF (6pk//12oz cans)
ONE MORE LAGER (4pk\\16oz cans)
FAMOUS INTERNET CATS (4pk\\16oz cans)

Chef's Table Experience

CHEF SERIES: Brunch AF - Chef Vince Paredes from The Farmhouse

CHEF SERIES: Brunch AF - Chef Vince Paredes from The Farmhouse

$100.00Out of stock

October 25th @ 6pm w/ Chef Vince Paredes from The Farmhouse Our 21st and final Chef Table Dining Experience of the season will feature Breakfast for Dinner!!! This dinner will feature special Cocktails and Beer as part of the experience. Gratuity is included already in the price of the ticket. Reserve your seat today. "Pick-up" times do not matter. The event is on 10/25/22. Please arrive between 5:50-6p to be seated. We will use your last name at check in. Additional info will be emailed out 5 days before the event. Use SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together.

6 Pack Cans

CREATIVE JUICE (6pk//12oz cans)

$15.00
GOOD LUCK! (6pk//12oz cans)

GOOD LUCK! (6pk//12oz cans)

$12.00

American Lager hopped with mosaic and German saphir. Clean, light, easy with a hint of sweetness. Crushable level = Very High

RAD AF (6pk//12oz cans)

RAD AF (6pk//12oz cans)

$15.00

This beer is not just Rad, it's Rad AF! Get ready for a soft punch of juicy pillowy mango and papaya on your tongue. The smooth explosion of Citra and Mosaic hops make you want to drink this one for days.

SPACE DRAGON (6pk//12oz cans)

SPACE DRAGON (6pk//12oz cans)

$13.00

It's a freakin' dragon in space! Brewed with an abundant amount of oats, wheat and dry hopped with Galaxy and Citra hops. This hazy IPA is loaded with aromas of pineapple and mango.

4 Pack Cans

CHRISTMAS IPA (2022) (4pk\\16oz cans)

$12.00

FAMOUS INTERNET CATS (4pk\\16oz cans)

$15.00

MATH IS HARD (4pk//16oz cans)

$12.00Out of stock

ONE MORE LAGER (4pk\\16oz cans)

$12.00

STRATA-CERATOPS (4pk\\16oz cans)

$15.00

750ml/ 25.4oz Crowlers

Crowler - Hint O' Cherry (Copy)

Crowler - Hint O' Cherry (Copy)

$18.00

This golden sour ale has been fruited with cherries and hits with the sourness that you expect with a golden sour ale, but with a hint o' cherry. It is sure to make your taste buds tingle.

Crowler - KC Wineworks Cider

Crowler - KC Wineworks Cider

$16.00

This fresh, dry cider is made from 100% Missouri sourced Jonathan apples, and is sure to please. ABV 8%

Crowler - Strawberry Ice Cream Bar

$16.00Out of stock

500 ml Bottles

THANK YOU - SAISON (500ml btl)

THANK YOU - SAISON (500ml btl)

$13.00

The world is a wonderful place and people like you are what make it all worthwhile. Thank You is a saison dry hopped with New Zealand Rakau hops. Cheers and thank you!

Mixed Pack or Singles

TOMS TOWN VODKA - SINGLE CAN

$7.00

TOMS TOWN GIN - SINGLE CAN

$7.00

Other

Bag o' Ice - 10lbs of clear filtered frozen water

Bag o' Ice - 10lbs of clear filtered frozen water

$3.00

Solid: Everyone's favorite state of matter for water. We take 10lbs of water, freeze it and bag pack our water into small semi-portable and scoopable cubes.

Start Here - Wed-Sat Only

Include utensils for To Go food

Include utensils for To Go food

Please click here and then Add to Cart if you want us to include individually-packaged (disposable) utensils and napkins.

THIS MENU IS NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAY

Please see our Special Sunday Menu

Shareables - Wed-Sat Only

Fancy AF Loaded Fries

Fancy AF Loaded Fries

$10.00+

French fries smothered in creamy fontina and goat cheese sauce, with brown sugar candied bacon, fresh tomatoes and onions, a sweet hot mustard drizzle, bourbon gravy and chives.

Fried Barley Ballz

$12.00Out of stock
Hot Wings - Smoked Jalapeno

Hot Wings - Smoked Jalapeno

$12.00+

Covered in our house made smoked jalapeño buffalo sauce, served with a side of Rad AF buttermilk dressing.

Hot Wings - Dry Rub

Hot Wings - Dry Rub

$12.00+

Tossed in our savory 1740 seasoning, served with a side of Rad AF buttermilk dressing.

Hot Wings - Aaron's Mean Green

$12.00+Out of stock

Green bell peppers, jalapenos, serrano’s, cilantro, and oregano make up a delicious new sauce

Hot Wings - Sweet & Sour Yum Yum

$12.00+

A Japanese traditional creamy dipping sauce mixed with sweet + sour sauce

Hummus w/ seasonal topping & Naan

Hummus w/ seasonal topping & Naan

$12.00

Housemade hummus dressed with a charred roasted red pepper topping and toasted naan

Smoked & Fried Tofu

$10.00

Smoked and tempura battered tofu served with a sweet and sour citrus sauce.

Salads - Wed-Sat Only

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Classic crispy iceberg, candied bacon, pickled red onion, marinated Campari tomatoes, Rad AF buttermilk dressing, Red Rock blue cheddar

Citrus Salad

$14.00

Fresh grapefruit, orange, lemon, and limes tossed in a citrus vinaigrette with local greens, sliced almonds, tomatoes, radish, onions and fried prosciutto

Handhelds - Served A la Carte Wed-Sat Only

Bulgogi Beef Tacos (2)

$16.00

Flank steak marinated 24 hours in house made bulgogi sauce, kimchi salsa, gochujang aioli, cilantro, red onion, limes & sesame seeds in 3 flour tortillas.

Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)

$12.00
Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$15.00

21 day dry aged beef, seasoned & smashed, served with white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles and Missouri chow-chow aioli on a salt & pepper bun.

Second Best Espresso Bacon Burger

Second Best Espresso Bacon Burger

$18.00

Chapman Creek Farms grass-fed beef seasoned with Second Best espresso and dried jalapeño, topped with thick maple and brown sugar bacon, beer onions, melted brie, arugula and a sweet balsamic compote on a salt & pepper bun. All sandwiches are served a la carte. Side can be added for an additonal charge: Fries +3 or Salad +4. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Southern Fried Grilled Cheeze

Southern Fried Grilled Cheeze

$16.00

Locally grown eggplant, fried, and served with braised collard green, Swiss cheese, sweet onion jam and pickled jalapeños

Smoked Catfish Sandwich

Smoked Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked catfish salad with candied bacon, sliced tomatoes, grilled kale, and old bay remoulade on white country loaf.

Sides - Wed-Sat Only

1740 Seasoned French Fries

1740 Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

Our famous 1740 seasoning liberally dusted onto delicious french fried potatoes

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh garden greens, shallots, cherry tomatoes, radish & your choice of our house made dressing

$ Sauces / Dressing

$ Sauces / Dressing

Choose 2 oz of housemade dipping sauces or salad dressings.

CLOTHING

BEER IS FUN!

$26.00+

Grey Gold City Barrel(Member) Shirt

$20.00+

GLASSWARE

City Pilsner Glass

City Pilsner Glass

$10.00

Limited edition City Pils Willie Becher 160z glass. Pairs perfectly with a our City Pils...or any beer.

CB Stemmed Glass

CB Stemmed Glass

$8.00

This signature City Barrel glass is used for presenting our finest sours, stouts, ciders and wines. We adore this glass and hope you feel regal when drinking from this vessel.

Taster Glass

Taster Glass

$4.00

One of our 4oz City Barrel script taster glasses

First Edition Water Glass

First Edition Water Glass

$6.00

City Barrel script 16oz lager glass

Lager Glass

Lager Glass

$8.00

This giant Willi Becher style glass is just a treat to hold your fave tasty beverage in, all 20 oz of it. We have a line for 16oz, but that is just a guide. You do you.

Tumbler Glass

Tumbler Glass

$7.00

14oz Rastal tumbler great for all things you want to give the respect they deserve

3 YR Anniversary Glass

3 YR Anniversary Glass

$12.00

This themed 3 year anniversary glass focuses on collabs and relationships establish during our short time brewing beers and drinking them with great people.

Gold Stemmed Glass

Gold Stemmed Glass

$16.00

12oz Rastal, wrapped in gold CB logo You're so fancy We already know You're in the fast lane From K.C. to Tokyo

MiiR Coffee Mug

MiiR Coffee Mug

$30.00

12oz MiiR brand City Barrel camp cup

Pint Glass

$5.00

HATS

BURNT ORANGE + ROYAL BLUE MESH BACK

BURNT ORANGE + ROYAL BLUE MESH BACK

$25.00

SNAPBACK, MESH, 6 PANEL HAT

DENIM + CAMEL MESH BACK

DENIM + CAMEL MESH BACK

$25.00

SNAPBACK, MESH, 6 PANEL HAT APPROVED BY BILL

FLOWER PRINT

FLOWER PRINT

$30.00
FOREST GREEN

FOREST GREEN

$30.00

This is a dope 6 panel hat!

TAN BEANIE

TAN BEANIE

$30.00

Approved by Kristian. THis tan beanie has a nice stretch weave, perfect for a slouch look or wear it pulled tight. Either way, wear it proud.

GREY BEANIE

GREY BEANIE

$25.00

GRAY DAD HAT

$25.00

Membership

Level 1 - Shirt, Glass, Member Card

Level 1 - Shirt, Glass, Member Card

$35.00

-City Barrel Citizen Members T-shirt -Signature City Barrel Member stemmed glass -Cool wooden Member Card -Access to the City Barrel member only events -Reserve draft prices max at $7 -Once you purchase the Level 1 membership, you are a member for life!

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We make the finest hoppy, wild, & sour beers which are paired with great scratch food from our kitchen.

Website

Location

1740 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen image
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen image
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen image

