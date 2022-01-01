Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Brew Hall Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

120 4th Street North

Wahpeton, ND 58075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Gouda Pickles

$10.00

Dill pickle spear & melted smoked gouda cheese wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and fried crispy & served with chipotle aoli

Jumbo Pretzel

$5.00

Lightly buttered soft pretzel topped with your choice of sea salt or cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of spicy dijon or caramel sauce. Add beer cheese + $1

Poutine

$13.00

House cut fries, smoked pulled pork, green onions & Ellsworth white cheese curds, topped with beef gravy

Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Marinated sweet & spicy grilled chicken, carrots, napa slaw, cucumber, green onions and cilantro served with a side of Thai peanut sauce *GF

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$10.00

Beer battered Ellsworth cheese curds served with ranch

Nachos

$14.00

House fried corn tortilla chips topped with chedder cheese, black beans, red onion, diced tomatoes, pickled jalepenos, cilantro & cilantropeno drizzle. Served with a side of homemade salsa. Topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken, or pulled pork

Goat Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with goat cheese spread, grilled chicken, candied walnuts & bacon. Topped with green onions and balsamic reduction. Served with citrus chimichurri sauce

Tortilla Chips & Dips Duo

$7.00

House fried corn tortilla chips seasoned with lime juice & salt. Served with housemade salsa & mango pico de gallo.

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries & Brown Butter & Salted Marshmallow Dipping Sauce

Soup & Salad

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$6.00

Beer Cheese Soup Cup

$4.00

Topped with croutons. Add toasted baguette + $1

Beer Cheese Soup Bowl

$6.00

Topped with croutons. Add toasted baguette + $1

House Salad Side

$4.00

Mixed greens, asiago cheese, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing *GF

House Salad Entree

$8.00

Mixed greens, asiago cheese, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing *GF

Sweet Potato & Quinoa

$12.00

Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, golden quinoa, feta cheese, dried cranberries & candied pecans. Served with honey vinaigrette dressing. *GF

Taco Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, seasoned ground beef, chedder cheese, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, avacodo, cilantro & tortilla chips. Served with a side of salsa or dressing choice.

Sirloin Salad

$14.00

4 oz grilled sirloin, crisp romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato & pickled red onions. Served with homemade ranch dressing & a balsamic reduction drizzle. *GF

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, asiago cheese, home-made croutons & ceasar dressing.

Toasted Baguette

$2.00

Half Caesar

$4.00

Sides

Jalapeno Popper Corn

$3.00

Corn, diced jalapenos and bacon in cream cheese sauce *GF

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Lightly salted served with your choice of dip: house aioli, chipotle aioli, or french onion dip

House Cut Chips

$5.00

Lightly salted served with your choice of dip: house aioli, chipotle aioli, or french onion dip

OMG Sprouts

$4.00

Flash fried brussel sprouts in a honey mustard & parmesan glaze

Half Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Brew Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground beef, topped with American cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & burger sauce

Dubliner Burger

$15.00

Two fresh ground beef patties, Neuske's bacon, Swiss cheese & Guinness aioli

Patty Melt

$12.00

Served on marble rye bread, American & Swiss cheese, bacon & fried onions

Two Pigs + a Hen

$13.00

Beef patty, smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, bacon, chedder cheese and an over easy fried egg.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Spicy vegetarian black bean patty, mixed greens, tomato & cilantropeno aioli. Add avocado + $1

Turkey Club

$12.00

Chicken Cordon Brew

$13.00

Meatloaf Melt

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

BYO Burger

$7.00

LS 6 Wing basket

$14.00

LS Mushroom & Swiss

$15.00

Pub Plates

Half Rack Glazed BBQ Ribs

$18.00

BBQ pork ribs glazed in a homemade raspberry bbq sauce & served with jalapeno popper corn & fries

Full Rack Glazed BBQ Ribs

$24.00

BBQ pork ribs glazed in a homemade raspberry bbq sauce & served with jalapeno popper corn & fries

Shrimp Linguine

$18.00

Linguine pasta with shrimp, bacon, tomato, spinach & basil tossed in a garlic butter white wine sauce

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Linguine noodles, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions & peppers in a creamy cajun garlic sauce

Thai Peanut Pasta

$17.00

Rice noodles, pea pods, carrots, red onions, red pepper, napa cabbage & grilled chicken. All in spicy Thai peanut sauce topped with crushed peanuts and cilantro

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Trotolle noodles in a homemade cheese sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs

Steak Frites

$21.00

8 oz hand cut sirloin topped with herbed butter. Served with house cut fries.

Lunch Combos

Half Cranberry Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Half Rachel

$11.00

Half Turkey Club

$11.00

Half Neuskie's BLT

$11.00

Bowl Upcharge

$2.00

Something Sweet

Cheesecake

$7.50

Rotating selection of flavors

Game Day Special

Dom Pitcher & Nachos/FF

$28.00

Dom Bucket & Nachos/FF

$28.00

Prem Bucket & Nachos/FF

$32.00

Prem Pitcher & Nachos/FF

$32.00

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese Dip

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.75

Caramel

$0.50

Ceaser Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Aoli

$0.75

Cilantropeno Aoli

$0.75

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

French Onion Dip

$1.00

Guiness Aoli

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Honey Vin

$0.50

Horse Radish

$0.50

House Aoli

$0.75

Marsh Dip

$1.00

Mayo

$0.25

Olive Oil

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Wine Vin

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Big Kid's Burger

$7.00

4oz. patty & american cheese on a bun. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Chicken nuggets served with ranch. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Trottole noodles with creamy cheese sauce. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.

Gramma's PB & J

$6.00

Peanut butter & grape jelly on white bread. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Melted colby jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melted cheese on white bread. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.

Strawberry Yogurt

$2.00

Strawberry yogurt

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Apple sauce

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Fruit cup

Kids Drink

Kids Drink Refill

$1.00

HH Food

HH Gouda Pickles

$5.00

Dill pickle spear & melted smoked gouda cheese wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and fried crispy & served with chipotle aoli

HH Jumbo Pretzel

$3.00

Lightly buttered soft pretzel topped with your choice of sea salt or cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of spicy dijon or caramel sauce. Add beer cheese + $1

HH Chips & Dip

$4.00

HH Liquor

HH Smirnoff

$3.00

HH New Amsterdam

$3.00

HH Bacardi

$3.00

HH Jose Gold

$3.00

HH Black Velvet

$3.00

HH Windsor

$3.00

HH Jim Beam

$3.00

HH E&J

$3.00

HH Mules

HH Caramelized Pineapple Mule

$4.00

HH Apple Cider Mule

$4.00

HH Pumpkin Pie Mule

$4.00

HH Caramel Apple Mule

$4.00

HH Blackberry Lime Mule

$4.00

HH Georgia Peach Mule

$4.00

HH Moscow Mule

$3.25

HH Brewberry Mule

$3.50

HH Draft

HH 16oz Coors Light

$3.00

HH 16oz Mich Ultra Light

$3.00

HH 16oz Miller Lite

$3.00

HH 16oz Bud Light

$3.00

HH 16oz Big Wave

$4.50

HH 16oz Dakota Soul

$3.75

HH 16oz Fresh Squeezed

$5.00

HH 16oz Surly Furious

$4.00

HH 16oz Fargo Stone's Throw

$4.25

HH 16oz Guinness

$6.00

HH 16oz Nordeast

$3.00

HH 16oz Blue Moon

$3.75

HH 16oz Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50

HH 22oz Coors Light

$4.50

HH 22oz Mich Ultra Light

$4.50

HH 22oz Miller Lite

$4.50

HH 22oz Bud Light

$4.50

HH 22oz Big Wave

$6.75

HH 22oz Dakota Soul

$6.00

HH 22oz Fresh Squeezed

$7.25

HH 22oz Surly Furious

$6.25

HH 22oz Fargo Stone's Throw

$6.50

HH 22oz Nordeast

$5.25

HH 22oz Blue Moon

$6.00

HH Bottles/Cans

HH Budweiser

$3.00

HH Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

HH Bud Light Lime

$3.00

HH Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

HH Michgolden Light

$3.00

HH Corona

$4.50

HH Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.00

HH Old Mil Light

$3.00

HH Miller 64

$3.00

HH Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

HH Mikes Hard

$4.75

HH Angry Orchard

$5.00

Late Night Bites

Gouda Pickles

$10.00

Dill pickle spear & melted smoked gouda cheese wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and fried crispy & served with chipotle aoli

Poutine

$13.00

House cut fries, smoked pulled pork, green onions & Ellsworth white cheese curds, topped with beef gravy

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$10.00

Beer battered Ellsworth cheese curds served with ranch

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries & Brown Butter & Salted Marshmallow Dipping Sauce

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Lightly salted served with your choice of dip: house aioli, chipotle aioli, or french onion dip

House Cut Chips

$5.00

Lightly salted served with your choice of dip: house aioli, chipotle aioli, or french onion dip

OMG Sprouts

$4.00

Flash fried brussel sprouts in a honey mustard & parmesan glaze

Nachos

$14.00

House fried corn tortilla chips topped with chedder cheese, black beans, red onion, diced tomatoes, pickled jalepenos, cilantro & cilantropeno drizzle. Served with a side of homemade salsa. Topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken, or pulled pork

Tortilla Chips & Dips Duo

$7.00

House fried corn tortilla chips seasoned with lime juice & salt. Served with housemade salsa & mango pico de gallo.

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$5.00

Lightly buttered soft pretzel topped with your choice of sea salt or cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of spicy dijon or caramel sauce. Add beer cheese + $1

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Fresh ground beef, topped with American cheese. Add lettuce or tomato for +.25 each. Add fries and chips for +$1

001-030

001 Camo Crew

$24.50

002 Grey Crew

$24.50

004 Black 1/4 Zip

$26.60

013 Light Grey Long Sleeve

$18.90

012 Dark Grey Long Sleeve

$18.90

023 Grey Flannel

$28.00

020 Black Wool Hat

$21.00

019 Grey Wool Hat

$21.00

027 Green Tee

$18.20

028 Grey Tee

$18.20

029 Long Sleeve

$21.00

030 Blue Hoodie

$32.20

031-042

031 Blue Terry Crew

$46.00

032 Cream Gouda

$26.00

033 Grey Gouda

$26.00

034 Charcoal Long Sleeve

$26.00

035 Blue V-Neck

$26.00

036 Olive V-Neck

$26.00

037 Black V-Neck

$26.00

038 Black Hoodie

$42.00

039 Pink Hoodie

$42.00

040 Micro Brew

$16.00

041 Oatmeal 1/4 Button Up

$60.00

042 Navy 1/4 Button Up

$60.00

Kitchen Shirt

Kitchen Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Our menu is made from scratch, a mash up of pub food meets supper club. We guarantee you will find a favorite and then never ever try anything else on our menu

Website

Location

120 4th Street North, Wahpeton, ND 58075

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hall | City Brew Hall - 120 4th St N suite A
orange starNo Reviews
120 4th St N suite A Wahpeton, ND 58075
View restaurantnext
Brüders' Butcher
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Hwy 75 Breckenridge, MN 56520
View restaurantnext
Short Stop
orange starNo Reviews
108 Dakota St Rosholt, SD 57260
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep Burgers and Shakes
orange starNo Reviews
309 E Dakota St. Rosholt, SD 57260
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wahpeton
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston