City Brew Hall Restaurant

Appetizers
Gouda Pickles
Dill pickle spear & melted smoked gouda cheese wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and fried crispy & served with chipotle aoli
Jumbo Pretzel
Lightly buttered soft pretzel topped with your choice of sea salt or cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of spicy dijon or caramel sauce. Add beer cheese + $1
Poutine
House cut fries, smoked pulled pork, green onions & Ellsworth white cheese curds, topped with beef gravy
Lettuce Wraps
Marinated sweet & spicy grilled chicken, carrots, napa slaw, cucumber, green onions and cilantro served with a side of Thai peanut sauce *GF
Beer Battered Cheese Curds
Beer battered Ellsworth cheese curds served with ranch
Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips topped with chedder cheese, black beans, red onion, diced tomatoes, pickled jalepenos, cilantro & cilantropeno drizzle. Served with a side of homemade salsa. Topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken, or pulled pork
Goat Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with goat cheese spread, grilled chicken, candied walnuts & bacon. Topped with green onions and balsamic reduction. Served with citrus chimichurri sauce
Tortilla Chips & Dips Duo
House fried corn tortilla chips seasoned with lime juice & salt. Served with housemade salsa & mango pico de gallo.
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries & Brown Butter & Salted Marshmallow Dipping Sauce
Soup & Salad
Soup Du Jour Cup
Soup Du Jour Bowl
Beer Cheese Soup Cup
Topped with croutons. Add toasted baguette + $1
Beer Cheese Soup Bowl
Topped with croutons. Add toasted baguette + $1
House Salad Side
Mixed greens, asiago cheese, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing *GF
House Salad Entree
Mixed greens, asiago cheese, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing *GF
Sweet Potato & Quinoa
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, golden quinoa, feta cheese, dried cranberries & candied pecans. Served with honey vinaigrette dressing. *GF
Taco Salad
Chopped romaine, seasoned ground beef, chedder cheese, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, avacodo, cilantro & tortilla chips. Served with a side of salsa or dressing choice.
Sirloin Salad
4 oz grilled sirloin, crisp romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato & pickled red onions. Served with homemade ranch dressing & a balsamic reduction drizzle. *GF
Chicken Ceaser Salad
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, asiago cheese, home-made croutons & ceasar dressing.
Toasted Baguette
Half Caesar
Sides
Jalapeno Popper Corn
Corn, diced jalapenos and bacon in cream cheese sauce *GF
House Cut Fries
Lightly salted served with your choice of dip: house aioli, chipotle aioli, or french onion dip
House Cut Chips
Lightly salted served with your choice of dip: house aioli, chipotle aioli, or french onion dip
OMG Sprouts
Flash fried brussel sprouts in a honey mustard & parmesan glaze
Half Mac & Cheese
Burgers & Sandwiches
Brew Burger
Fresh ground beef, topped with American cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & burger sauce
Dubliner Burger
Two fresh ground beef patties, Neuske's bacon, Swiss cheese & Guinness aioli
Patty Melt
Served on marble rye bread, American & Swiss cheese, bacon & fried onions
Two Pigs + a Hen
Beef patty, smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, bacon, chedder cheese and an over easy fried egg.
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
Spicy vegetarian black bean patty, mixed greens, tomato & cilantropeno aioli. Add avocado + $1
Turkey Club
Chicken Cordon Brew
Meatloaf Melt
Philly Cheesesteak
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Mango Shrimp Tacos
BYO Burger
LS 6 Wing basket
LS Mushroom & Swiss
Pub Plates
Half Rack Glazed BBQ Ribs
BBQ pork ribs glazed in a homemade raspberry bbq sauce & served with jalapeno popper corn & fries
Full Rack Glazed BBQ Ribs
BBQ pork ribs glazed in a homemade raspberry bbq sauce & served with jalapeno popper corn & fries
Shrimp Linguine
Linguine pasta with shrimp, bacon, tomato, spinach & basil tossed in a garlic butter white wine sauce
Cajun Pasta
Linguine noodles, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions & peppers in a creamy cajun garlic sauce
Thai Peanut Pasta
Rice noodles, pea pods, carrots, red onions, red pepper, napa cabbage & grilled chicken. All in spicy Thai peanut sauce topped with crushed peanuts and cilantro
Mac & Cheese
Trotolle noodles in a homemade cheese sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs
Steak Frites
8 oz hand cut sirloin topped with herbed butter. Served with house cut fries.
Lunch Combos
Something Sweet
Game Day Special
Kid's Menu
Big Kid's Burger
4oz. patty & american cheese on a bun. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets served with ranch. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.
Kids Mac N' Cheese
Trottole noodles with creamy cheese sauce. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.
Gramma's PB & J
Peanut butter & grape jelly on white bread. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted colby jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.
Grilled Cheese
Melted cheese on white bread. Served with choice of: fries, chips, applesauce, fruit cup, yogurt and kids beverage. Each meal includes a chocolate chip cookie.
Strawberry Yogurt
Strawberry yogurt
Apple Sauce
Apple sauce
Fruit Cup
Fruit cup
Kids Drink
Kids Drink Refill
HH Food
HH Gouda Pickles
Dill pickle spear & melted smoked gouda cheese wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and fried crispy & served with chipotle aoli
HH Jumbo Pretzel
Lightly buttered soft pretzel topped with your choice of sea salt or cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of spicy dijon or caramel sauce. Add beer cheese + $1
HH Chips & Dip
HH Liquor
HH Mules
HH Draft
HH 16oz Coors Light
HH 16oz Mich Ultra Light
HH 16oz Miller Lite
HH 16oz Bud Light
HH 16oz Big Wave
HH 16oz Dakota Soul
HH 16oz Fresh Squeezed
HH 16oz Surly Furious
HH 16oz Fargo Stone's Throw
HH 16oz Guinness
HH 16oz Nordeast
HH 16oz Blue Moon
HH 16oz Cold Brew Coffee
HH 22oz Coors Light
HH 22oz Mich Ultra Light
HH 22oz Miller Lite
HH 22oz Bud Light
HH 22oz Big Wave
HH 22oz Dakota Soul
HH 22oz Fresh Squeezed
HH 22oz Surly Furious
HH 22oz Fargo Stone's Throw
HH 22oz Nordeast
HH 22oz Blue Moon
HH Bottles/Cans
Late Night Bites
Gouda Pickles
Dill pickle spear & melted smoked gouda cheese wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and fried crispy & served with chipotle aoli
Poutine
House cut fries, smoked pulled pork, green onions & Ellsworth white cheese curds, topped with beef gravy
Beer Battered Cheese Curds
Beer battered Ellsworth cheese curds served with ranch
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries & Brown Butter & Salted Marshmallow Dipping Sauce
House Cut Fries
Lightly salted served with your choice of dip: house aioli, chipotle aioli, or french onion dip
House Cut Chips
Lightly salted served with your choice of dip: house aioli, chipotle aioli, or french onion dip
OMG Sprouts
Flash fried brussel sprouts in a honey mustard & parmesan glaze
Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips topped with chedder cheese, black beans, red onion, diced tomatoes, pickled jalepenos, cilantro & cilantropeno drizzle. Served with a side of homemade salsa. Topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken, or pulled pork
Tortilla Chips & Dips Duo
House fried corn tortilla chips seasoned with lime juice & salt. Served with housemade salsa & mango pico de gallo.
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Jumbo Pretzel
Lightly buttered soft pretzel topped with your choice of sea salt or cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of spicy dijon or caramel sauce. Add beer cheese + $1
Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, topped with American cheese. Add lettuce or tomato for +.25 each. Add fries and chips for +$1
Our menu is made from scratch, a mash up of pub food meets supper club. We guarantee you will find a favorite and then never ever try anything else on our menu
