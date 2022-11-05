Lemon Blueberry Bun

$5.50

Nothing beats the refreshing flavors of a lemon-blueberry combination, so obviously, we had to take that winning combo and make it into a bun. Our lemon sugar filling is topped with a heaping amount of fresh blueberries rolled into the perfect swirl. We top it off with a decadent blueberry glaze enlivened by the perfect amount of lemon zest.