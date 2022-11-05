Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Buns

34 South High Street

West Chester, PA 19380

Popular Items

Classic Cinnamon Bun
Half Dozen Buns Box Build
Pistachio Sticky Bun

Fresh Baked Buns

Classic Cinnamon Bun

Classic Cinnamon Bun

$5.50

A light, fluffy, airy brioche dough filled with a swirled mixture of cinnamon, sweet brown sugar, topped with a classic vanilla cream cheese smear.

Lemon Blueberry Bun

Lemon Blueberry Bun

$5.50

Nothing beats the refreshing flavors of a lemon-blueberry combination, so obviously, we had to take that winning combo and make it into a bun. Our lemon sugar filling is topped with a heaping amount of fresh blueberries rolled into the perfect swirl. We top it off with a decadent blueberry glaze enlivened by the perfect amount of lemon zest.

Maple Pecan Sticky Bun

Maple Pecan Sticky Bun

$5.50
Pistachio Sticky Bun

Pistachio Sticky Bun

$5.50

Dozen Buns Box

Dozen Buns Box

$48.00

Half Dozen Buns Box

Half Dozen Buns Box Build

$30.00

Drinks

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Super bold, super smooth, intensely buzzin'. This nitrogen-infused cold brew is the best cold brew you will ever have. 10 oz. pour size only. Locally sourced from Valley Forge Coffee.

Organic Drip Coffee

Organic Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Turks Head's fair trade organic Mexican Chiapas. Please note coffee is poured once you arrive. We offer self-serve fixings including 2% milk, whole milk, half & half, creamer, oat milk, and almond milk.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00
Organic Chocolate Milk

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.25
Organic Whole Milk

Organic Whole Milk

$2.25
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Stickers

Single Bun Sticker

Single Bun Sticker

$2.00
"City Buns" Sticker

"City Buns" Sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Freshly made artisanal cinnamon rolls & sticky buns

34 South High Street, West Chester, PA 19380

